Recap: Kane Records Hat Trick, Blackhawks Beat Coyotes

Patrick Kane recorded a hat trick as the Blackhawks beat the Coyotes (Bruce Fedyck-USA TODAY Sports)

The Chicago Blackhawks and Arizona Coyotes faced off Thursday night in the third matchup between these two Western conference clubs this season. The Blackhawks ultimately walked away with the season sweep of the Coyotes, topping them 6-3 at home in the United Center courtesy of a Patrick Kane hat trick.

While Jonathan Toews was the main story after the Blackhawks game Tuesday against the Minnesota Wild with his hat trick, it was Kane that stole the show against Arizona. With a goal in each period, Kane recorded his own hat trick, improving his goal total to 23 on the year. Five different players assisted on Kane’s goals – a testament to how good the former No. 1 overall draft pick truly is, being able to score regardless of who is on the ice with him.

The Coyotes scored three first period goals but were unable to score in the final 40 minutes. The Coyotes have struggled all season long, and the Blackhawks finished the 2016-17 season outscoring them 14-6.

First Period

Nick Schmaltz started the scoring for the Blackhawks just 37 seconds into the game. The former college standout has played very well as of late alongside Toews and Richard Panik – the two players who happened to record assists on the play. A good 21st birthday gift for Schmaltz.

Just seven minutes later, Jakob Chychrun recorded his fifth goal of the season to tie the game at one with assists going to Alexander Burmistrov and Max Domi.

The Coyotes tie things up midway through Period 1. 1-1. #CHIvsARI — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 24, 2017

Ryan Hartman scored his 15th goal of the season three minutes later to put the Blackhawks up by one again with Marian Hossa notching his 15th assist of the year on the goal. Hartman rang a puck off of the post earlier in the game, but it couldn’t stop him from getting this one into the back of the net.

The post doesn't stop him this time!@RHartzy18 tallies his fifteenth goal of the season and puts the #Blackhawks ahead 2-1! #CHIvsARI pic.twitter.com/Ii1T5pid7S — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 24, 2017

Kane scored at the 16:41 mark of the first period before Ryan White scored his seventh of the year to bring the Coyotes within one goal once again.

The Coyotes score quickly after Kane's goal to bring themselves within one. 3-2 with 2:18 to play in Period 1. #CHIvsARI — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 24, 2017

Radim Vrbata scored with just under 1:30 to go in the first period to tie the game up at 3-3. Martin Hanzal and Tobias Rieder recorded points on the play to close out the high-scoring first.

Tie game with 1:21 left in the frame. #CHIvsARI — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 24, 2017

Second Period

With Vinnie Hinostroza named as a last-minute scratch, Michal Rozsival took his place in the lineup. This proved to be a blessing in disguise with Niklas Hjalmarsson leaving the game and not returning ahead of the second period. Rozsival also scored his first goal of the season to really solidify the good fortune for the Blackhawks – though losing Hjalmarsson for any extended period of time will certainly hurt the Blackhawks.

Kane scored his second goal of the game at the 12:41 mark of the second period to give the Blackhawks a two-goal lead with Brent Seabrook notching the assist.

Third Period

Kane finished off his hat trick at the 9:49 mark of the third period to give the Blackhawks the 6-3 lead and ultimately seal the game for Chicago.

Kaner being Kaner pic.twitter.com/TvjCFBoNfL — Chicago Blackhawks (@NHLBlackhawks) February 24, 2017

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

CHI – N. Schmaltz (6) assisted by J. Toews and R. Panik

ARI – J. Chychrun (5) assisted by A. Burmistrov and M. Domi

CHI – R. Hartman (15) assisted by M. Hossa

CHI – P. Kane (21) assisted by R. Hartman and T. Kero

ARI – R. White (7) assisted by A. Burmistrov and A. Goligoski

ARI – R. Vrbata (13) assisted by M. Hanzal and T. Rieder

SECOND PERIOD

CHI – M. Rozsival (1) assisted by N. Schmaltz and J. Toews

CHI – P. Kane (22) assisted by B. Seabrook

THIRD PERIOD

CHI – P. Kane (23) assisted by A. Panarin and A. Anisimov

THW Three Stars

First: P. Kane (hat trick)

Second: N. Schmaltz (goal, assist)

Third: M. Rozsival (GWG)

Up Next:

St. Louis Blues at Chicago Blackhawks

United Center – 6:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 26

Broadcast channels – NBCSN

2016-17 Season Series:

Oct. 12 – Blues 5 – Blackhawks 2

Nov. 9 – Blackhawks 2 – Blues 1

Dec. 17 – Blackhawks 6 – Blues 4

Jan. 2 Blackhawks 1 – Blues 4

Arizona Coyotes at Dallas Stars

MTS Centre – 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, Feb. 11

Broadcast channels – FS-SW+, FS-A PLUS

2016-17 Season Series:

Dec. 27 – Stars 3 – Coyotes 2