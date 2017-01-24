Recap: Lightning Complete Comeback Against Blackhawks

The Chicago Blackhawks hosted the Tampa Bay Lightning at United Center on Tuesday night in a rematch of the 2015 Stanley Cup Finals. The Blackhawks entered the night tied for first place in the Central division with the Minnesota Wild and were playing to try and create some separation. The Lightning, on the other hand, entered the night in last place in the Atlantic division – a much different position than anyone could have predicted they’d be in at the midpoint of the season.

Jonathan Toews opened the scoring for the Blackhawks, continuing his hot game from Sunday’s game against the Vancouver Canucks. There has been some criticism of Toews during his recent slump this season, but Captain Serious is starting to look more and more like himself as of late, and that was no different Tuesday against the Lightning when he recorded two points. The real story of the came was Tyler Johnson, however, as he scored two quick goals to give the Lightning the lead and ultimately the win.

The Lightning won their first game after dropping three straight, though they maintained their position in the bottom of the Eastern conference. It’s been a rough season for Tampa Bay, but while they currently sit in the basement of the Eastern conference, they still have as good a chance as any to make the playoffs given how close the standings currently are. Competing for a full 60 minutes with a team as good as Chicago will have at the very least instilled some confidence in the Lightning if nothing else. For the Blackhawks, this loss was big with just one game remaining ahead of the All-Star break starting over the weekend.

First Period

After breaking out with a four-point game – including a goal, against the Vancouver Canucks on Sunday, Jonathan Toews opened up the scoring for the Blackhawks on Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Toews scored off of a give-and-go with Richard Panik, and Ryan Hartman was credited with the secondary assist on the play.

Brian Boyle brought the Lightning back when he scored his 12th goal of the season from Valtteri Filppula at the 18:35 mark of the first period to tie the game up at one goal apiece.

Second Period

Duncan Keith started the scoring early in the second period with his third goal of the season coming at just the 1:26 mark of the middle frame to once again put the Blackhawks up by a goal. Artemi Panarin was credited with the primary assist, and Toews picked up his sixth point in the five periods with an assist.

Third Period

The Lightning tied the game up at two courtesy of Nikita Nesterov’s third goal of the season.

Tyler Johnson gave the Lightning the 4-2 lead with two quick goals at the 6:16 and 6:44 mark of the third.

Nikita Kucherov scored with 2:05 remaining in the game to give the Lightning the 5-2 lead en route to a victory over the Blackhawks.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

CHI – J. Toews (9) assisted by R. Panik and R. Hartman

TBL – B. Boyle (12) assisted by V. Filppula

SECOND PERIOD

CHI – D. Keith (3) assisted by A. Panarin and J. Toews

THIRD PERIOD

TBL – N. Nesterov (3) assisted by B. Boyle

TBL – T. Johnson (14) assisted by A. Killorn and v. Filppula

TBL – T. Johnson (15) assisted by A. Killorn and A. Vasilevskiy

TBL – N. Kucherov (18)

THW Three Stars

First: T. Johnson (2 goals – GWG)

Second: J. Toews (1 goal, 1 assist)

Third: V. Filppula (2 assists)

Up Next:

Winnipeg Jets at Chicago Blackhawks

United Center – 7:30 p.m. CT on Thursday, Jan. 26

Broadcast channels –NBCSC, CSN-CHI

2016-17 Season Series:

Nov. 15 – Blackhawks 0 – Jets 4

Dec. 4 – Jets 2 – Blackhawks 1

Dec. 27 – Jets 3 – Blackhawks 1

Tampa Bay Lightning at Florida Panthers

BB&T Center – 7:30 p.m. EST on Thursday, Jan. 26

Broadcast channels – FS-F, SUN

2016-17 Season Series:

Oct 18 – Panthers 3 – Lightning 4

Nov. 7 – Lightning 1 – Panthers 3