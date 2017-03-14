Recap: Marchand Powers Bruins Past Canucks

Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers

It’s always a show when the Boston Bruins are in Vancouver. But with only 10 players remaining from the 2011 Stanley Cup Finals across both the Bruins and the Vancouver Canucks, the rivalry just isn’t what it used to be…or at least that’s been the narrative the past couple seasons. Tonight, though, a central figure from the Bruins Cup winning team single-handedly reignited the rivalry and claimed victory for his team.

Gone are tire pumpers Tim Thomas and Roberto Luongo. Patrice Bergeron remains, but Alex Burrows and his incisors are in Ottawa now. Bad boys Milan Lucic and Ryan Kesler have both moved on. All told, only Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Alex Edler and Chris Tanev remain from the Canucks and Bergeron, Brad Marchand, Zdeno Chara, David Krejci, Adam McQuaid and Tuukka Rask remain from the Bruins 2011 Stanley Cup Finals roster. So, who amongst that crowd would step up this evening?

First period

It looked like it might be a long night for the Canucks defence early on. Marchand made Troy Stecher look foolish on the game’s opening shift by turning him inside out and sending Bergeron in clean with a remarkable pass. Unfortunately for Bergeron and the Bruins, the puck skipped over his stick and into the corner.

It wouldn’t take long, though, for Bergeron to make amends as his centering pass deflected off of David Backes’ skate and past Ryan Miller at 6:48 of the opening period. While it’s difficult to blame Miller for a goal against given the yeoman’s work he’s provided for his undermanned team lately, his rebound control on Bergeron’s original shot and his positioning on the centering pass were not great.

.@dbackes42 got #NHLBruins on the board in the first with his 14th. pic.twitter.com/kf0EExtnHQ — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) March 14, 2017

After fruitless power plays for both teams Markus Granlund evened the score for the Canucks with his 18th goal of the season. Henrik Sedin ran some subtle skating interference on Bruins defenceman Torey Krug to create room for Granlund who took a feed from Daniel Sedin and picked his spot blocker-side past Tuukka Rask.

And they weren’t done there. Just 1:18 later Granlund topped off another beautiful off the rush passing play from the Sedins to give the Canucks their first lead of the game. It was a level of “Sedinery” that the Canucks veterans hadn’t shown in weeks.

After 20: Granlund 2 Bruins 1 pic.twitter.com/fei0KFdW0l — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 14, 2017

Second Period

Early in the second frame, Henrik Sedin took advantage of a soft cross-ice gap between Bruins defence partners Brandon Carlo and Chara, forcing Carlo to take a hooking penalty on the Canucks captain.

Aside from a wide Ben Hutton blast and a Brandon Sutter shot into Rask’s spoked-B logo, the Canucks generated little offence with the advantage.

Playing on a line with Bo Horvat and Sven Baertschi, Jayson Megna was robbed in tight by Rask off a quick pass from behind the net courtesy of Horvat. It was the first real scoring chance of the evening for any Canuck not named Sedin or Granlund. The chance seemed to ignite the line, as Baertschi created space for himself with a nice inside-outside move on Beregeron before being turned aside by Rask.

A little dipsy-doo from Baertschi. pic.twitter.com/HHbf1rsqCK — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 14, 2017

The Bruins managed to even the score off a seemingly harmless point shot from Bruins captain Chara. With little traffic in front, the shot appeared to be tipped by Jimmy Hayes, but in fact skipped right through Miller’s legs. Not to be outdone in the fluky goal department, Edler reclaimed the lead for the Canucks just 21 seconds later burying a bad angle shot through Rask’s five-hole. Playing in his first game as a Canuck, recently signed forward Drew Shore picked up his first point of the season by assisting on the Edler tally.

Trick shot! Edler's fourth, tied with Hutton for lead in D-scoring. pic.twitter.com/gO7xArs2ct — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) March 14, 2017

Unfortunately for Shore would take a late holding penalty on Chara late in the period that would put the Canucks behind to start the final frame.

Third Period

Starting the period on the power play, the Bruins wasted no time evening the score. After sending David Pastrnak in alone on Miller, Marchand buried the rebound to tie the game at three. The Canucks faithful booed Marchand loudly, but little did they know that he was just getting started.

Back to square, the game opened up for much of the period and the two teams traded chances during the fast moving period. Granlund had a chance in tight denied by Rask at one end while a laser from Marchand was turned aside by Miller at the other.

Ultimately though, Marchand would not be denied. He picked Henrik Sedin’s pocket on the side boards before walking through Daniel Sedin and Alex Edler and diving to slide the puck past a sprawling Miller. It was a highlight reel goal and it gave the Bruins their first lead since Backes’ early goal. The goal also moved Marchand into sole possession of second in NHL scoring, behind only superstar Sidney Crosby.

Sensing some vulnerability the Bruins pressed the Canucks further and it resulted in another goal, this time from David Krejci off a beautiful feed from David Pastrnak. Undermanned and outgunned the Canucks had no answer for the Bruins three third period goals.

Then, like salt in the wound, Marchand potted his third of the period into an empty net for his second career hat trick. Wham, bam, thank you Marchand.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

David Backes (14) assisted by Patrice Bergeron (28) and Brad Marchand (39)

Markus Granlund (18) assisted by Daniel Sedin (24) and Henrik Sedin (28)

Markus Granlund (19) assisted by Daniel Sedin (25) and Henrik Sedin (29)

SECOND PERIOD

Zeno Chara (7) assisted by Dominic Moore (10)

Alex Edler (4) assisted by Drew Shore (1) and Brandon Sutter (14)

THIRD PERIOD

Brad Marchand (33) assisted by David Pastrnak (31)

Brad Marchand (34) unassisted

David Krejci (19) assisted by David Pastrnak (32) and Frank Vatrano (8)

Brad Marchand (35) assisted by Patrice Bergeron (29) and David Backes (19)

THW THREE STARS

1. Brad Marchand – (3 goals, 1 assist)

2. Patrice Bergeron (2 assists, 6 shots)

3. Markus Granlund (2 goals, 4 shots)

