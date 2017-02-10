Recap: Perry Leads Ducks Past Sabres

Corey Perry's three-point night led the Ducks past the Sabres. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

There would be no miraculous three-goal third-period comeback Thursday night for the Buffalo Sabres. The Anaheim Ducks were the better team from the second period on and pulled away from the home team as the game wore on, eventually winning 5-2. Anaheim entered the game struggling to score goals but was able to get that gorilla off their back tonight putting four past the Sabres goaltender. With two more games left on the eastern road trip, the Ducks have to feel good heading into Washington on Saturday.

Tonight was not the performance that many were hoping for after a good win on Tuesday. The Sabres went back to their sloppy defensive play and allowed over 40 shots in what turned out to be a lopsided shots tally by the end of the night. A disappointing showing tonight takes a little bit of juice out of the big game that was lined up for Saturday against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

First Period

Both teams exchanged chances in an entertaining first period. The Ducks got the first really good opportunity of the game on a two-on-one, but Robin Lehner got across to make a great glove save on Josh Manson. The Sabres would have a great chance of their own at the other end later in the period, but this time Gibson came up big, getting across the crease on Jake McCabe when he looked out of it.

Lenny with the nice save. 🙅‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/K4l73hRTKZ — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 10, 2017

We appeared to be headed towards a scoreless first 20 minutes. Corey Perry then won a puck battle behind the net and danced through the Sabres’ defense to score his 10th of the season with 2.4 seconds left in the period through the new dictionary-accepted five-hole of Lehner. Goals late in a period always seem to be the ones that sting the most. The Ducks headed to the dressing room with a 15-11 advantage in shots and a 1-0 lead after one.

Second Period

The second period got off to an interesting start, with Jonathan Bernier replacing John Gibson in goal. Gibson would return to the crease a few minutes into the period after getting a repair done to his skate. As soon as the Ducks’ starting goaltender returned, he faced a Sabres power play that would only last two seconds. Ryan O’Reilly would win the faceoff cleanly back to Kyle Okposo, who tapped it Jack Eichel who then blasted it by Gibson to tie the game one.

Hope you didn't blink off that faceoff. pic.twitter.com/gMgP5Uc7QY — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 10, 2017

The Ducks had the better of the chances in the period, but the game itself was pretty even through 40 minutes of play. Lehner continued his strong play in turning away 28 of the Ducks’ 29 shots in the first two periods.

It's a low-scoring affair. Huge 3rd period coming up! pic.twitter.com/0YO8XDzAu4 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 10, 2017

Third Period

The Ducks took over the period and for that matter the game in the final 20 minutes. Rickard Rakell put the visitors up 2-1 55 seconds into the final period with his 22nd of the season. Anaheim wasn’t done there, as they continued to pile on throughout the period.

So many goals! Let's start with this sick tip from Vermette for the PPG. #LetsGoDucks pic.twitter.com/xpNVBh6XL7 — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) February 10, 2017

On a four-minute power play, Antoine Vermette would deflect his eighth of the season past Lehner to give the Ducks a commanding lead. Then a little over five minutes, later Corey Perry scored his second of the game and 11th of the season to seal the deal for the Ducks and give them their first win on their road trip. Rasmus Ristolainen would add a meaningless goal with just over a minute left for his fourth of the season, which was quickly followed up by an empty-net goal by Andrew Cogliano to make the final score 5-2.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

ANA – Corey Perry (10) unassisted – 19:57

SECOND PERIOD

BUF – Jack Eichel PPG (13) assisted by Kyle Okposo and Ryan O’Reilly – 6:04

THIRD PERIOD

ANA – Rickard Rakell (22) assisted by Corey Perry and Hampus Lindholm – 0:55

ANA – Antoine Vermette PPG (8) assisted by Brandon Montour and Hampus Lindholm – 5:46

ANA – Corey Perry (11) assisted by Rickard Rakell and Cam Fowler – 10:11

BUF – Rasmus Ristolainen (4) assisted by Justin Bailey and Sam Reinhart – 18:22

ANA – Andrew Cogliano ENG (11) assisted by Ryan Kesler and Logan Shaw – 19:04

THW Three Stars

First: Corey Perry (2 G, 1 A)

Second: Rickard Rakell ( 1 G, 1 A)

Third: Cam Fowler (1 A, 7 SOG)

Next Up

Buffalo Sabres at Toronto Maple Leafs

Air Canada Centre – 7:00 p.m. EST (Saturday, Feb. 11)

Broadcast channels: MSG-B & CBC

2016-17 Season Series: Nov. 3 – Leafs 2, Sabres 1 | Jan. 17 – Leafs 3, Sabres 2

Next Up

Anaheim Ducks at Washington Capitals

Verizon Center – 7:30 p.m. EST (Saturday, Feb. 11)

Broadcast channel: CSN-DC & FS-W

2016-17 Season Series: None