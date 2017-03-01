(Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)

The Winnipeg Jets couldn’t hold on and extend their point streak to six games, as a late goal by the Minnesota Wild saw the Jets lose 6-5.

Despite three points from both Mark Scheifele and Mathieu Perreault, the Jets couldn’t hold on for the win. They fell to 14-2-2 when Patrik Laine has a multi-point game but were able to extend Laine’s point streak to six games.

The Wild gave up nine goals over their back-to-back against Winnipeg and Los Angeles. They still managed to walk away with all four points, with newcomer Ryan White scoring in both games, while Mikael Granlund finished with three points against the Jets, all in the first period.

This was the fourth game between these two teams, and the Wild have owned the Jets so far, winning all four games while scoring 17 goals.

First Period

The Jets needed a quick start in this game and they got it. A minute into the game, Dustin Byfuglien sent a stretch pass up to Perreault, who tipped it into the Wild zone. Scheifele beat the defence there, looked up and saw Laine in the slot alone. A perfect pass and perfect shot made it 1-0 early.

Shortly after, another stretch pass led to another goal, this time for the Wild. Mikko Koivu sent Granlund on a breakaway, who went backhand-forehand and put it over the shoulder of Connor Hellebuyck, who wasn’t sure how it got in.

Mikael Granlund with his 21st goal of the season. #MINvsWPG pic.twitter.com/K7lAlRzFEE — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 1, 2017

Halfway through the period, Matt Dumba caught Scheifele with a late hit, who took exception. Both got penalties, but Dumba got the extra minor and gave the Jets a power play. In the stands, there was a little more love being shown.

Sometimes scoreboard games are difficult. But sometimes, that's a good thing. 💍 pic.twitter.com/N877v1Q5Ww — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 1, 2017

The Jets couldn’t take advantage of the power play and the Wild turned up the pressure. Granlund got the puck in front and held it before taking a shot at Hellebuyck, who made the save. But while falling, Granlund got it across to a wide-open Tyler Graovac, who put it in the wide-open cage.

Following the goal, the Jets got the puck deep in the Wild end. Ryan Suter picked it up before getting shoved into the boards by Paul Postma. Suter was shaken up and Postma was given a five-minute major for boarding. Suter appeared to be okay and the Wild had a huge chance to take a two-goal lead during an extended power play.

Postma hit on Suter that got him 5 minutes pic.twitter.com/hhlyRxeFuV — CJ Fogler (@cjzero) March 1, 2017

After a solid first four minutes of the kill, the Jets gave up an odd-man rush and a chance to Erik Haula, who missed the first chance, but batted it off a diving Hellebuyck’s shoulder and into the net. Because of the major, the Wild remained on the power play. They carried a 3-1 lead into the first intermission.

Second Period

The Jets had a good start to the second, but the Wild struck first. After some good work down low by Martin Hanzal, the Wild got the puck up to Marco Scandella, who wired a shot top corner on Hellebuyck, who was screened by four players.

Scandella's third of the season pic.twitter.com/Y09r7fCIdn — Minnesota Wild (@mnwild) March 1, 2017

The Jets responded and pulled it back to within two. After some good work down low, the Jets got the puck to Adam Lowry, who skated up to the goalie and put it past him short side.

#NHLJets 2nd goal… Lowry comes out of the corner and squeaks it by the goalie. pic.twitter.com/f6EuKaKUTQ — GameTimeArt ™ (@GameTimeArt) March 1, 2017

Right after scoring, Lowry took a penalty for knocking over a Wild player. The Jets killed it off easily, with no real chances for the Wild for the full two minutes. But like they have done all game, and all season, the Wild took advantage of a simple mistake. A bouncing puck was not cleared by Mark Stuart after pressure by Chris Stewart forced the puck to stay in the zone, then White followed up with a soft goal on Hellebuyck. That marked the end for Hellebuyck. Hutchinson came in, seeing his first NHL action since Jan. 16 versus the San Jose Sharks.

The Wild picked up a slashing call, and while the Jets couldn’t get one on the power play, they kept the pressure on. A bank shot from Byfuglien ended up on Blake Wheeler’s stick. A failed wraparound ended up on Perreault’s stick, who finished the play off and brought the Jets back to within two.

Third Period

Suter was announced as done for the day after the hit from Postma. That dropped the Wild to five defencemen, which seemed to show at the beginning of the period, as the Jets upped the pressure looking to pull within one. Halfway through the period, they had nothing to show for it before Tobias Enstrom took a tripping penalty in his own end.

Scheifele made a great play on the kill to tip the puck and send it into the neutral zone before passing it off to Joel Armia, who came in one-on-two and shot the puck wide. But the Jets got a fortunate bounce, and while Darcy Kuemper backed into the net, the puck bounced off him and went in.

The Jets took advantage of the momentum and came back flying. The team came into the zone fast and made some great passing before firing it across to a wide-open Scheifele, who put it top-corner and sent Kuemper to the bench. Devan Dubnyk came into replace him as the game was tied 5-5.

That feeling when you tie the game. pic.twitter.com/FVJzLcxXtl — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) March 1, 2017

The game got nasty after that as Dumba caught Laine not looking. Immediately after, Josh Morrissey caught Charlie Coyle and sent him flying, then got tackled by Graovac, who ended up getting the only penalty. The Wild killed off the penalty only to pick up a boarding penalty shortly after.

The Jets maintained control throughout most of the power play, but right as it expired, the Wild broke out and Jason Zucker ended up with the puck all alone in the slot and put it past Hutchinson. That left the Jets just two minutes to tie it up. With the goalie pulled they were unable to get the last goal and spent the last 20 seconds in their own end. The Wild won 6-5.

Laine just misses at one end, Zucker scores at the other to make it 6-5 Wild with two minutes remaining. pic.twitter.com/Pv9bz98DiV — Wendel Clarkson (@MuchTruculence) March 1, 2017

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

WPG – Patrik Laine (24) assisted by Mark Scheifele (38) and Mathieu Perreault (18)

MIN – Mikael Granlund (21) assisted by Mikko Koivu (31)

MIN – Tyler Graovac (7) assisted by Mikael Granlund (37) and Martin Hanzal (11)

MIN – Erik Haula (13) (PP) assisted by Mikael Granlund (38) and Chris Stewart (5)

SECOND PERIOD

MIN – Marco Scandella (3) assisted by Martin Hanzal (12)

WPG – Adam Lowry (11) assisted by Drew Stafford (9) and Nikolaj Ehlers (29)

MIN – Ryan White (9) assisted by Chris Stewart (6)

WPG – Mathieu Perreault (7) assisted by Blake Wheeler (33) and Dustin Byfuglien (31)

THIRD PERIOD

WPG – Joel Armia (7) (SH) assisted by Mark Scheifele (39)

WPG – Mark Scheifele (26) assisted by Mathieu Perreault (19) and Patrik Laine (25)

MIN – Jason Zucker (20) (SH) assisted by Erik Haula and Marco Scandella (7)

THW Three Stars

First: Mikael Granlund (1 goal, 2 assists)

Second: Mark Scheifele (1 goal, 2 assists)

Third: Mathieu Perreault (1 goal, 2 assists)

