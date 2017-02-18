Recap: Sabres Snap Blues Streak & Extend Their Own

Robin Lehner makes 37 saves to lead the Sabres past Blues for their third straight win (Peter Llewellyn-USA TODAY Sports)

Both the Buffalo Sabres and St. Louis Blues game into today riding winning streaks. The Blues were on a more impressive six-game winning streak, while the Sabres were working on two games. St. Louis had won nine straight against Buffalo heading into today as the numbers looked to be in their favor.

The Sabres, in turn, broke two streaks on this day. They ended the current six-game winning streak and recent success the Blues have had against the Sabres in the previous nine meetings. Sabres had a busy weekend ahead of them with the Blues this afternoon and Chicago Blackhawks on tap tomorrow. They picked up two points in the first game of a back to backs and are now only one point back of the final wild-card heading into the games this evening.

First Period

The Sabres got off to a slow start for the second game in a row. Unlike on Thursday, this time it cost them. Vladimir Tarasenko scored his 28th of the season just 1:31 into the game. Tarasenko was left alone on a delayed penalty and made no mistake putting it over the shoulder of Robin Lehner.

A slick pass from Schwartz gave Tarasenko all the time he needed for his 28th of the season. #stlblues pic.twitter.com/g8fJ476aL2 — St. Louis Blues (@StLouisBlues) February 18, 2017

Sabres started to get themselves going in the contest in the middle of the period. They were rewarded with the tying goal as late call-up Nick Baptiste scored his third of the season off a great saucer pass from Jack Eichel.

Eichel sets up Baptiste with a ridiculous pass. #AppleJack 🍎 pic.twitter.com/QXPlLu1R8J — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 18, 2017

After the tying goal, the Sabres put some pressure on Allen and Blues. However, in the final minutes of the first, the Blues started to take control as they had in the early part of the game. After 20 minutes both teams skated to the locker tied at one.

Second Period

The second period was more of an even 20 minutes. Both clubs had their opportunities throughout the period. Just over half way through the game the Sabres took the lead. Baptiste found Zach Bogosian who let a shot go that was deflected in front by Evander Kane for his 20th of the season.

Baptiste now 1G, 1A – gets a helper on this. Kane from Bogosian & Baptiste. pic.twitter.com/R8hM4em4Xc — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 18, 2017

The Blues put some pressure on Lehner and the Sabres defense after the goal but were unable to find the equalizer. Kenny Agostino took a cross-checking penalty on Jack Eichel with just over two minutes remaining in the period. Then Scottie Upshall would get another Blues penalty for hooking leaving the Sabres with a two-man advantage for 45 seconds. With 32 seconds remaining Ryan O’Reilly snapped his 13th of the season by Allen to give the Sabres a big two goal lead after 40 minutes of play.

#ROR makes everything look so easy. His #NewWavePP goal at the end of the 2nd. pic.twitter.com/NDfSiSSEwV — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 18, 2017

Third Period

The Blues threw everything they had at the Sabres and Lehner in the final 20 minutes. Buffalo maintained their own end pretty well through the first 15 minutes of the period keeping the Blues to the outside. They looked to take a stranglehold of the game after Eichel drew a holding penalty on Kevin Shattenkirk with just over five minutes remaining.

Then things got interesting when Upshall read a pass from Kyle Okposo and blew past Cody Franson to go in alone on Lehner. Upshall scored his sixth of the season for a short-handed goal and got the Blues back within one. Lehner was called for a hooking penalty in the final minutes giving the Blues a six on four advantage, but the Sabres hung on to extend their winning streak to three games, as well as snap the six-game winning streak of the Blues.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

STL – Vladimir Tarasenko (28) assisted by Jaden Schwartz and Joel Edmundson – 1:31

BUF – Nick Baptiste (3) assisted by Jack Eichel and Evander Kane – 9:34

SECOND PERIOD

BUF – Evander Kane (20) assisted by Zach Bogosian and Nick Baptiste – 11:58

BUF – Ryan O’Reilly PPG (13) assisted by Rasmus Ristolainen and Kyle Okposo – 19:28

THIRD PERIOD

STL – Scottie Upshall SHG (6) unassisted – 15:03

THW Three Stars

First: Ryan O’Reilly (1 G, GWG)

Second: Nick Baptiste (1 G, 1 A)

Third: Robin Lehner (37 SVS, 2 GA)

Next Up

Chicago Blackhawks at Buffalo Sabres

Key Bank Center – 6:00 p.m. EST (Sunday, Feb. 19)

Broadcast channels: NBCSN

2016-17 Season Series: Jan. 5 – Blackhawks 4, Sabres 3 (OT)

Next Up

Florida Panthers at St. Louis Blues

Scottrade Center – 6:00 p.m. EST (Monday, Feb. 20)

Broadcast channel: NHLN-US, FS-MW & FS-F

2016-17 Season Series: None