Recap: Senators Defeat Ducks in Overtime, 2-1

The Ottawa Senators defeated the Anaheim Ducks 2-1 in overtime at Canadian Tire Centre on Thursday.

It was a fairly quiet game on the offensive end of the puck for both clubs, as they focused on shutting down the neutral zone and keeping the play to the outside throughout the contest.

Special teams would play a role in the game, however, with the Ducks scoring a power-play goal late in the second to tie the game at one goal a side. When the clubs forced overtime, special teams came into play again, as Senators forward Mike Hoffman converted on the team’s second opportunity with the man advantage to secure Ottawa’s 20th win of the season and extend their winning streak to four games.

Here is a closer look at how things played out on Thursday:

First Period

The first half of the initial period went by quietly, as both teams took time to set their pace. The teams picked up some intensity after Ducks forward Jared Boll went after Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki who kneed a Ducks player moments before. They each received unsportsmanlike penalties at 4:50 of the period and after returning to the ice, fought each other near the midway point of the frame. They each received five-minute majors for fighting but the game remained scoreless throughout their penalties.

The pace picked up slightly some as the period went on, although little offence came out of it. When the period came to a close, neither team had found the back of the net and the shots were 6-5 in favor of the Ducks.

Second Period

The Senators’ forecheck paid off early in the second, as they forced a turnover and Ryan Dzingel let loose a strong wrist shot above Ducks goaltender John Gibson’s shoulder give Ottawa a 1-0 lead. The Senators had already been playing a very tight-checking defensive game, but taking the lead allowed them to keep their worries away from goal-scoring. When the Senators would allow chances, goaltender Mike Condon was able to come up big.

Anaheim eventually took control of the second period, getting the last six shots on net. The Ducks had a goal disallowed for incidental contact with the goaltender, but did not challenge the call despite their displeasure. However, they were able to tie the game soon after on a power-play goal by forward Jakob Silverberg with just 10 seconds remaining in the middle frame.

Third Period

Senators forward Bobby Ryan received a double-minor for high-sticking at the 5:09 mark of the third period and the Senators’ penalty killers would be tested once again. Ottawa’s PK unit continued the strong defensive play that defined the Senators throughout the contest and held off one of the league’s best power-play units as the Ducks struggled to maintain possession time in the defensive zone with the man advantage.

Despite the extended power-play early in the period for the Ducks, the period proceeded with little in the way of offense. The Ducks outshot the Senators 9-5 but neither team was able to break the tie.

Overtime

The Ducks opened the extra session by maintaining possession of the puck for the majority of the first half. When Ottawa defenseman Erik Karlsson gained control of the puck in the defensive zone, he utilized his speed and entered the Ducks’ zone, setting in motion a sequence which ultimately resulted Ducks forward Andrew Cogliano being called for a high-sticking minor at the 3:23 mark.

On the ensuing power play, the Senators were able to utilize the extra space to their advantage. The Senators sealed the victory when Hoffman fired a one-timer past Gibson on a feed from Senators defenseman Dion Phaneuf. Hoffman’s 10th goal of the season came with under a minute left in overtime and earned the Senators the extra point.

Up Next for Ottawa:

Ottawa Senators at New York Rangers

Madison Square Garden – 7 p.m. EST on December 27, 2016

Broadcast Channels – MSG & TSN5

2016-17 Season Series: Ottawa leads 1-0-0