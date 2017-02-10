Recap: Senators Bounce Back Against Stars

Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports

Despite a slow start, the Ottawa Senators earned a much-needed win on home ice against the Dallas Stars on Thursday night. After getting shutout in back-to-back games, the Senators ended their losing streak and goal drought. Mark Stone had the game-winning goal and now leads his team in goals with 19 on the season. Mike Condon bounced back after giving up four goals in Buffalo on Saturday.

First Period

The Stars dominated play for the majority of the period, at the halfway point they had outshot the Senators 9-2, clearly not the start head coach Guy Boucher was looking for.

Mike Condon had a great bounce back period, turning away some great chances and keeping the Stars powerplay off the board three times. The Senators were first to score, ending their goal drought at 124:20 min, Dion Phaneuf got his second career shorthanded goal by way of a slap shot from the point.



Minutes later, while the Stars had the extra attacker out and goaltender pulled on a delayed penalty call, the Stars had an own goal by Jiri Hudler that was credited to Chris Kelly.

The Senators penalty kill was put to work early in the period as Mike Hoffman was assessed a delay of game penalty for putting the puck over the glass. Later in the period, Tyler Seguin drew a hooking penalty on Cody Ceci, but it was on this kill that Phaneuf got his first shorthanded goal of the season. In the final minutes of play, Zack Smith was given a tripping penalty, the Stars had a few really good chances but Condon shut the door.

Despite getting outplayed for the majority of the period, and getting out-shot 12-6, the Senators went to the locker room up 2-0. They were able to credit strong penalty killing and great goaltending for the main reasons they were leading after 20 minutes of play.

Second Period

The Senators had a much better start to the second period, generating six shots on net through the first ten minutes. Despite giving up three power play opportunities in the first period, the Senators were much more disciplined in the second period.

Despite a strong push to start the second period, it was Roussel who got the Stars on the board and cut the Senators lead in half.

Minutes later, Dallas failed to generate any more momentum as Esa Lindell was assessed a minor penalty for holding and gave the Senators their first powerplay of the period. Despite getting some good chances, the Senators power play was kept off the board.

Towards the end of the period, the Stars were pushing and generating momentum in the offensive zone. This momentum led to the game-tying goal, with Jamie Benn getting a shot past Condon from the point.

In the final minutes of the period, Brassard was sent in on a breakaway that drew the Senators second power play of the middle frame. The power play lasted 1:48 min as Phaneuf was assessed a hooking penalty when the Stars got a scoring chance in the offensive zone.

Despite out-shooting the Stars 14-11 in the middle frame and having improved play, the Senators and Stars remained locked at 2 goals a piece after 40 minutes.

Third Period

The Senators started the period down a man thanks to the Phaneuf penalty but continued their excellent work shorthanded. Coming into this game, the Senators had the tenth best penalty kill in the NHL at 82.8%.

Mark Stone got the Senators back in front with the go-ahead goal at 6:03 mark of the final frame. The goal was Stone’s 19th of the season and puts him on pace to beat his career-high of 26 goals set in the 2014-15 season.

Stone goal > own goal pic.twitter.com/JWbSGgs0Ry — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 10, 2017

In the final six minutes of play, Mark Borowiecki took a holding penalty on Faksa in front of the Senators net. Having yet to have a powerplay goal, the Stars were looking for the equalizer and generated some great scoring chances but were unable to find the back of the net.

Despite a strong, strong push at the end of the period by the Stars they were unable to find the back of the net for the equalizing goal and at least earn a point in the game. With the loss, the Stars have now failed to earn points in four straight games.

Great stats line in tonight’s Dal/Ott game: Chris Kelly has a goal but no shots on goal. — Gord Miller (@GMillerTSN) February 10, 2017



After failing to score a goal in two consecutive games, Guy Boucher was happy with his teams response after a slow start in the first period:

“We were a little bit on our heels in the first period, that’s what I didn’t like, but we didn’t open it up, we stayed tighter and slowly got better and the second period was much better. Tonight we had one turnover, in the last games (vs Sabres and Blues) we had a second, third, fourth, fifth and a sixth (turnover) and tonight it stopped at one and that is what I liked.” Boucher said to the media after the game.

A veteran on this Senators team, Phaneuf, who opened the scoring in the game was pleased with the team’s performance against the Stars:

“I thought it was a really good bounce-back game for us, the game had a little bit of everything, it was a good hockey game. I thought we did a really good job sticking with it in the third and it was a character win.” Phaneuf told the media post-game.

