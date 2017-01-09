Recap: Senators Break Out Against Oilers

(Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports)

After seeing their goal totals decrease each game during their four-game losing streak, the Ottawa Senators broke out offensively and scored four goals against the Edmonton Oilers on only 18 shots. Even though the Senators took a two-goal lead early on, the Oilers quickly took the lead 3-2 as they progressively took the game over. The Sens would be opportunistic, scoring two goals before the end of the second to regain the lead. It was all Edmonton in the third period, but Mike Condon carried the team on his back and ensured the victory for Ottawa.

First Period

The Senators came out of the gate flying, forcing numerous turnovers and hemming the Oilers in their own zone. Their work would pay off quickly. Zack Smith found the puck off the skate of an Edmonton defender and tucked the puck in.

The Senators would do a good job of defending the neutral zone and force turnovers there. When their opponent would get past the defence, it usually came as dump-ins that the Senators easily retrieved. When they did give up the zone, Edmonton would only get one-shot opportunities. One of those chances came soon after Smith’s goal. Benoit Pouliot drove the net, shooting a backhand shot off the post. Another instance had Zack Kassian drive down the left lane and shoot the puck off Mike Condon’s glove.

The Senators took advantage of a struggling Edmonton penalty kill. Good passing in the offensive zone allowed Mike Hoffman to score with a one-timer from the right face-off circle.

Second Period

The Senators would be the ones to get the best chance on an Oilers power play. They got a two-on-one odd-man rush, but the bouncing pass made it difficult for Jean-Gabriel Pageau to get the shot off.

Right after the penalty’s expiration, changing to five-on-five opened play up. Hoffman got a partial breakaway but was effectively stick-checked. A couple of rushes on both ends later, Patrick Maroon would get the shot off past Condon to close the deficit.

McDavid found himself on the breakaway as he stole the puck from Stone. He missed the net on his shot, but retrieved the puck from the corner to keep the play alive. Maroon would add his fifth goal in three games when his attempted pass bounced off Cody Ceci’s skate and slipped underneath Condon’s five-hole.

The Oilers took control of the second period, as they were the more physical team not only through hits, but their determination to drive the net. They took the lead off a bad-angle shot when Draisaitl squeaked the puck through from behind the net.

The Senators got that one right back as they came all the way from the face-off in their zone. Stone received the pass from Smith and tapped it in the net off the rush to tie the game. They took the lead with less than two minutes left in the period. Ceci got himself into the corner to pick up the loose puck. He found an open passing lane and found Tom Pyatt stationed in front, who put the puck in.

Third Period

While both teams worked to tighten their play in their respective defensive zones, the Oilers were able to get in tight of Condon’s net but could not finish their plays. Maroon very nearly got the hat trick when he got the pass from Draisaitl as he found himself in front, but Condon positioned himself well to make the stop.

Condon would be very busy, as the Oilers outshot the Senators 17-3 in the third period. The Oilers would get several good chances in tight, but Condon used every part of his body to make the necessary saves, including a wrist shot that took a deflection unto his shoulder before he knocked away the rebound out of midair.

The Oilers would have bad timing when pulling their goaltender, as even though the puck was in the Ottawa zone, Edmonton was unable to retrieve the puck, and Kyle Turris was able to find the empty net from far out to give the Senators insurance to win the game.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

OTT – Zack Smith (9) assisted by Mark Stone (18) & Cody Ceci (3)

OTT – Mike Hoffman (11) PPG assisted by Mark Stone (19) & Kyle Turris (13)

SECOND PERIOD

EDM – Patrick Maroon (15) assisted by Anton Lander (4) & Adam Larsson (5)

EDM – Patrick Maroon (16) assisted by Connor McDavid (33)

EDM – Leon Draisaitl (15) assisted by Connor McDavid (34) & Andrek Sekera (15)

OTT – Mark Stone (12) assisted by Zack Smith (8) & Derick Brassard (10)

OTT – Tom Pyatt (5) assisted by Cody Ceci (4) & Marc Methot (5)

THIRD PERIOD

OTT – Kyle Turris (14) EN assisted by Mike Hoffman (16) & Dion Phaneuf (11)

THW Three Stars

First: Mark Stone (1 goal, 2 assists)

Second: Mike Condon (35 saves)

Third: Patrick Maroon (two goals)

Up Next

Ottawa Senators vs. Pittsburgh Penguins

Canadian Tire Centre, 7:30 p.m. EST on January 12

Broadcast Channels: TSN5, ROOT

Edmonton Oilers vs. San Jose Sharks

Rogers Place, 9 p.m. EST on January 10

Broadcast Channels: SNW, CSN-CA