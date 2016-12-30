Recap: Capitals Fall in Shootout to Kinkaid & Devils

Amy Irvin/The Hockey Writers

The Washington Capitals couldn’t pick up the win Thursday but managed to escape with a point against the New Jersey Devils in a game that belonged to the goalies.

Washington remains fourth in the Metropolitan with another point and continues to fight for a higher spot in the Eastern Conference standings.

First Period

The Capitals had lots of energy to start the hockey game, getting great looks and chances to start the first period. They exchanged plenty of scoring opportunities with New Jersey, but the goaltenders stole the show, making great saves and keeping the game scoreless through 20. Washington had the upper hand offensively, leading in shots 14-8 after 20 minutes of play. However, they couldn’t score on their two power-play opportunities in the first.

Second Period

A little over a minute into the middle frame, the Devils found twine first. P.A. Parenteau ripped a dart past Braden Holtby for his 10th goal of the season to make it 1-0.

After that, Washington stepped up, looking for the equalizer. Despite plenty of chances from Washington, Keith Kinkaid stole the show, stopping all 15 shots he faced in the second period. Washington would remain scoreless through 40, trailing the Devils by a single shot.

Third Period

Washington kept putting pucks on net, but Kinkaid continued to remain solid, and lucky, stopping all of their attempts. Finally, the Capitals would find their offense thanks to their special teams, but not in the way one would expect.

After Andre Burakovsky took a high-sticking call, Jay Beagle and Daniel Winnik pushed the puck out of the zone, creating a shorthanded chance. With great desperation from his knees, Beagle passed the puck to a wide open Winnik in front, who stuffed it past Kinkaid to tie the game early in the third. That tally, along with outstanding plays by both goalies respectively, would lead the game to overtime.

Overtime and Shootout

Each team exchanged quality looks in the overtime frame, but neither one of them could convert. The shots were tied 4-4 after five minutes of 3-on-3 hockey. This game would again be seen in the hands of the goalies, and head to the shootout for a decision.

Prior to the shootout, Cory Schneider prepared Kinkaid for what he may experience, showing him former Capitals shootout moves via an iPad. That seemed to work, or perhaps, it was his patience that led him to stopping both T.J. Oshie and Evgeny Kuznetsov on their attempts. Michael Cammalleri and Jacob Josefson struck in the shootout, giving the Devils their hard-fought victory.

Scoring Summary

FIRST PERIOD

No scoring

SECOND PERIOD

NJD- PA Parenteau (10), unassisted

THIRD PERIOD

WSH- Daniel Winnik (5) assisted by Jay Beagle and John Carlson

OVERTIME

No scoring

SHOOTOUT

WSH- T.J. Oshie miss

NJD- Michael Cammalleri scored

WSH- Evgeny Kuznetsov missed

NJD- Jacob Josefson scored

THW Three Stars

First: Keith Kinkaid (43 saves)

Second: Daniel Winnik (one goal, six shots)

Third: PA Parenteau (one goal)

Next Up

Washington Capitals at New Jersey Devils

Prudential Center, 1 p.m. EST on December 31

Broadcast Channels: CSNMA, MSG+