The Dallas Stars traded veteran forward Lauri Korpikoski to the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for defensive prospect, Dillon Heatherington, according to Mark Stepneski.

Korpikoski give the Blue Jackets a little extra veteran presence deep in their lineup as the journeyman has played 600 games in his NHL career with four separate clubs. He’ll add some grit and strong defensive play to a Blue Jackets club already pushing themselves to recognition in a tough Metropolitan Division.

In Heatherington, the Stars get a 21-year-old defenceman that stands at over six feet and 220 pounds. After being drafted in the second round, 50th overall by the Jackets in 2013, Heatherington finished his WHL career with the Swift Current Broncos before starting his AHL career.

Korpikoski Starting Again

After being drafted by the Rangers in 2004, Korpikoski joined the scene in 2008-09. He played 68 games with New York in his rookie season scoring six goals and 14 points.

From there, he played parts of six seasons with the Coyotes before joining the Oilers for a season and Dallas for the first part of this season. Over his career, he’s racked up 86 goals and 201 points in his 600 regular season games. He also brings 30 games of playoff experience to the Blue Jackets who’re looking to make a move this year in the postseason.

Korpikoski is a rental, at this point, as he is set to hit unrestricted free agency following the season. Right now, he carries a $1-million cap hit. It’s a contract that the Jackets have no issue in taking on for the remainder of the year.

Heatherington has accumulated four goals and 26 points in 104 AHL games with the Springfield Falcons, Lake Erie Monsters and Cleveland Monsters over parts of three seasons. He hasn’t had a taste of the NHL to this point, but he’ll look to grab that opportunity in Dallas.

