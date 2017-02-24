The Next Ones: 2017 NHL Draft Prospect Profile – Alexei Lipanov

Alexei Lipanov

2016-17 Team: HC MVD Balashikha (MHL)

Date of Birth: August 17, 1999

Place of Birth: Moscow, Russia

Ht: 6’0″ Wt: 165 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: C/LW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2017 first-year eligible

Rankings:

THW Consensus: 29

Future Considerations: 52

Hockey Prospect: 17

Bob McKenzie: 46

Colts Select Alexey Lipanov with 44th Pick in CHL Import Draft – Barrie Colts https://t.co/YLDCiGJzvs pic.twitter.com/npSHkjn6IA — Canadian Hockey (@CanadaHockeyRR) June 29, 2016

Born in Moscow, Alexei Lipanov started playing for Spartak, and moved to Dinamo in 2012. He later started playing for the national team in his age group, playing in most tournaments for the latest two years.

A fast skater with a very good hockey head and visible determination, Lipanov is a good offensive prospect with some defensive awareness. Lipanov is a player who can be useful in any situation, but of course the highlight of his game is represented by his offensive ability. While he’ll need to work on his defensive game, he is not a one-dimensional player. Should also be working on the physical side, but he is fast and agile enough to escape the bigger guys. A great eye for the pass and a good shot make him a strong offensive weapon.

NHL Draft Projection:

Alexei Lipanov is a player with a skill level of any other first-round pick, but his limited exposure and his size may harm his draft position. With that being said, chances are good that he’ll get picked in the first three rounds.

Quotables:

“Open up ice quickly’ type of speed that can break down defenders and leave them defenseless. Also has excellent agility and quickness that he uses in tight areas to be elusive. Very smart and he makes good plays everywhere in the game and he competes hard. Has an excellent shot and is a hungry, determined player. Very responsible centre in the Russian mold of centres.” – Craig Button @ TSN.

Statistics:

Strengths:

Excellent hands.

Fast, agile skater.

Reads the ice very well and is an intelligent player.

Under Construction (Improvements to Make):

Lacks size.

Can improve on the dots.

NHL Potential:

Alexei Lipanov can develop into a first line center if he manages to fill the gaps in his play.

Risk-Reward Analysis:

Risk – 2/5, Reward – 4/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential:

Offense 8/10, Defense 6/10

Awards/Achievements:

Alexei represented Russia in multiple international tournaments. He helped the Mother Land to get back home with a silver medal at the 2015-16 U17 WHC. He also led Team Russia with five assists at the 2016 Ivan Hlinka memorial tournament.

Videos: