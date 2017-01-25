THW Live Ep10: Goring Weighs in on Islanders Weight

Then Islanders captain, now head coach, Doug Weight (ShutterSpeak/Flickr)

One long-time National Hockey League head coach has already been fired, and another is on the hot seat; and that forms the core of this week’s The Hockey Writers Live podcast.

Jack Capuano was relieved of his duties by the New York Islanders last week after seven seasons as head coach. He leaves the Isles as the second winningest coach in franchise history, though his dismissal was expected, and debated in hockey circles, for some time.

Joining me on this week’s ‘cast to discuss the firing of Capuano, the 3-0-1 start by interim head coach Doug Weight, and how the Islanders got to this point is four-time Stanley Cup winner Butch Goring (@91Butch), who is the team’s television analyst for MSG Network.

In our conversation, Goring shares his belief that the Islanders just may be primed for a strong second half surge up the standings. Goring also explains how legendary Islanders coach Al Arbour’s goal was always to have his team firing on all cylinders at the end of the long regular season, playing its best heading into the playoffs, and discusses how that may be the path the current team heads toward.

On the lighter side, we also discuss Goring’s minimalist tendencies in packing for road trips.

“I like to think that I just pack more efficiently than everyone else.”

Boston’s Bench Boss

Whether or not long-time Boston Bruins head coach Claude Julien joins Capuano on the unemployment line is another topic of conversation this week on The Hockey Writers Live.

Joining me to talk about Julien’s situation, and all things Bruins, is THW reporter Cam Hasbrouck (@CamHasbrouck).

Hasbrouck is not sold that firing Julien is the answer to struggling Boston’s problems; but does he expect Julien to last the season?

And what of the Bruins? Are they good enough to make the playoffs, or will this be the third consecutive post season on the outside looking in for Boston?

Hasbrouck also weighs in on the Vezina Trophy candidacy of Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask, among other topics.

I Was There

Author Eric Mirlis (@TheMirl) joins the show this week to discuss his book, “I Was There”, where sports reporters, writers and broadcasters share personal stories and insights about the greatest sporting events they have attended.

Since I am hosting a hockey show, Mirlis and I focus on the hockey anecdotes found in his book, including those from Hall of Fame broadcasters Bob Miller, Jiggs McDonald, and Marv Albert, and other hockey notables like Kenny Albert and Steve Levy.

From needing a bathroom break during the Easter Epic, to strolling into Primanti Brothers in Pittsburgh at 3:00 AM after Keith Primeau’s 5-OT goal in the 2000 playoffs, to “Now I can Die In Peace” when the New York Rangers captured the 1994 Stanley Cup, the stories flow from those who were there.