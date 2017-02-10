THW Live Ep12: John Moore Discusses Concussion

Devils defenseman John Moore (Paula Faerman / www.paulafaermansportsphotographer.com)

Earlier this week I sat down with New Jersey Devils defenseman John Moore to discuss his concussion suffered on Dec. 31, the dark times which followed, those who helped during his recovery, and how he is mentally preparing for a return to action after a 17-game absence.

That exclusive one on one interview is the centerpiece of this week’s The Hockey Writers Live podcast.

Moore does not mention Tom Wilson, who delivered the unpenalized hit from behind on the play where he was injured, by name; but he does admit to watching video of the play to find out what, if anything, he could have done differently to avoid such a serious injury.

Despite all he went through during his concussion, Moore believes he is fortunate it wasn’t a worse injury and is excited about his imminent return to the Devils lineup.

On a lighter note, Moore, born and raised in Chicago, also discusses the importance of his beloved Cubs finally winning the World Series last fall.

Curious Timing in Beantown

Claude Julien was fired as head coach of the Boston Bruins earlier this week, and, curiously, the team decided to make the announcement on the same day that the Super Bowl champion New England Patriots were being feted with a parade in downtown Boston.

What’s up with that?

We get some answers and opinions on the firing of Julien, its timing, what’s next for the Bruins, and what kind of job team GM Don Sweeney is doing from Mark Allred (@BlackandGold277), who hosts the Black and Gold Hockey Podcast.

Allred also shares his thoughts on Brad Marchand’s questionable on-ice tactics and whether it’s a good thing if the Bruins make the playoffs this spring.