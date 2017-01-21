The 10 Coolest Old School NHL Goalie Masks

919 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin Reddit Mail

An oldie but a goodie from The Hockey Writers Archives, put together by Editor-in-Chief Bruce Hollingdrake and published Aug. 25, 2010. Let’s take a stroll down memory lane and enjoy some of the best goaltending facial wear in the history of the National Hockey League. And if you can’t guess the number one mask already then you need to take some time and watch some vintage NHL games from the ’70s.

Whenever we attempt to come up with a coolest, best or top ten of anything we always find readers hurling insults and questioning our sanity for including so and so in the list or not including their favorite.

Who cares, it’s still fun.

Let us know who your top vote is for, and for argument’s sake, we’ll use 1981 as a cutoff point for ‘old school’.

#10 – Ed Giacomin (Cyborg)

#9 – Bernie Parent

#8 – Gary Bromely (1981 – Vancouver)

#7 – Jaques Plante

And in the beginning…there was a really good reason.

#6 – Glenn Hall

#5 – Rogie Vachon and his ‘smiley’ mask that he wore in LA and with the Wings.

#4 – Tony Esposito, who later added a mini cage…probably the first hybrid mask.

#3 – John Davidson had a couple well-known masks, with the coolest being a mask wearing a mask (1981).

#2 – Ken Dryden, with the distinction of having two very cool, memorable and intimidating masks. For this list, I’ll go with really old school.

# 1 – Gerry Cheevers. Come on…was there ever a doubt!