Generally speaking, hockey players are pretty funny.

You don’t have to look any further than Twitter. The accounts of Paul Bissonette and Roberto Luongo “Strombone” are some of the funniest on the site. Many hockey players possess natural charisma, a characteristic that translates tremendously to the small screen.

Hockey commercials have been around for years to varying levels of success. Some are forgettable, with poor jokes and bad acting making the commercial more embarrassing than entertaining. Others, however, are charming for one reason or another. Some feature quality comedy. Others produce emotions that make fans fall in love with the game all over again. There are also some that fall into the “so bad they’re good” category. No matter what reason they’re good for, there’s no denying that there are some great hockey commercials out there. We’ve compiled the best of them in a list.

Our Top 5 Hockey Commercials

#5: Enzo Sauce

In a 2016-17 season that was disappointing for the Buffalo Sabres, the Enzo Sauce commercial stood out as one of just a few bright spots.

The commercial was created to promote Enzo Sauce, a hot sauce-ranch blend that was reportedly created by Sabres’ winger Tyler Ennis to “break up the monotony of (his) pre-game meals.” Realizing that there was money to be made, the Sabres organization decided to package and sell this sauce. Instead of creating a cookie cutter commercial, the team chose to make an advertisement that involved some of their players. The result is legendary.

Introducing ENZO SAUCE! 🍝 Special sauce from Tyler Ennis is now available at retail locations near you! Details ▶️ https://t.co/FQ5Uc0fSb1 pic.twitter.com/MfoXR7UKY2 — Buffalo Sabres (@BuffaloSabres) February 13, 2017

The idea of the commercial is rather simple, but there’s just something about it that makes it hilarious. Is it the fact that all of the players are on the verge of laughing? That could be it. Is it Jack Eichel’s hilarious facial expressions? Also a possibility. Is it the catchy jingle at the end? Whatever it is, there’s no denying that this hockey commercial is entertaining.

This commercial raises more questions than it answers. What does “broots” mean? Why is “burrito” mentioned twice? We’ll never know the answers to these questions, but that’s what gives this ad its charm.

A portion of the proceeds made off of the product were donated to charity. A hilarious commercial for a strange sauce that made money for charity, what’s not to love here?

#4: History Will Be Made

Although the commercials aren’t at all funny, the league’s History Will Be Made series of advertisements do a tremendous job in getting fans excited for the NHL playoffs. Often highlighting significant moments in league history, they make the viewer feel as though they’re watching the situation unfold for the first time, bringing on a wave of emotions.

Perhaps the best commercial of the series featured Ray Bourque, showing him lift the Stanley Cup for the first time in his storied career.

While the commercials don’t generate any laughs, they produce much deeper emotions. They remind fans of the moments that made them fall in love with the game of hockey, a fairly impressive accomplishment from a 30-second advertisement.

#3: Presentation

The San Jose Sharks seemingly have a knack for producing funny hockey commercials.

A quick YouTube search will prove that they consistently produce laugh-provoking advertisements. Perhaps their funniest commercial features center Joe Pavelski and former goalie Evgeni Nabokov crashing a corporate presentation, cheering on the presenter because he’s a Sharks supporter.

Like the Enzo Sauce commercial, the concept for this is relatively simple. Unlike Enzo Sauce, this ad features decent acting, as Pavelski and Nabokov are un-ironically funny. The chants are amusing, and the advertisement itself makes the viewer intrigued in the product being promoted.

There is one thing that would have made it better, however. Pavelski should have shouted “Switch!” at the presenter, parodying fans that yell at players to shoot the puck.

#2: NHL Road Trip

An advertisement created to promote the 2007 All-Star Game, the “Road Trip” commercial is notorious for being one of the funniest hockey-related commercials of all time. Featuring the games brightest stars at the time, the video places the players in a number of classic comedic situations, all of which are rather funny.

There’s something for everybody in this one. Do you like sibling rivalries? The Staals have you covered here. Do you like hallway luggage cart races? That’s in there too. Are you a fan of the rivalry between Alexander Ovechkin and Sidney Crosby? That’s heavily featured in here, as well.

This ad reminds fans that hockey players are people, too. They enjoy having a bit of fun, something that’s often forgotten in today’s day and age. As the advertisement states, “NHL players are just like you and me. Plus they’re really good at hockey.”

#1: Swedish Twins

A commercial is successful if and only if it makes the viewer interested in the product. The Sedin’s “Swedish Twins” from one decade ago does just that.

Taking a classic trope and flipping it on its head, the video showcases Daniel and Henrik Sedin crashing a bachelor party full of men expecting to be visited by Swedish twins. Naturally, comedy ensues.

This advertisement has everything one wants. It posses a solid concept, charming acting, and an ending that makes the viewer interested in the product. If a video featuring two dancing hockey players doesn’t get a non-fan interested in the game, I’m not sure what will.