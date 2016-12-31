USA Beats Canada To Finish First in Group B

Courtesy of Steven Ellis (Eurohockey.com)

In what is always a much-anticipated game, Canada took on the rival United States. This time, first place in Group B was on the line and with that, an easier opponent in the quarter-finals.

Canada had looked great in all three games so far but that changed in this game. It all started with a goaltender interference penalty to Tyson Jost that wasn’t exactly a good call. USA was able to convert on the ensuing power play with a goal by Colin White, his fourth of the tournament. About 30 seconds later, the Canadians took yet another penalty. The Americans once again converted with Jordan Greenway making it 2-0 only 6:04 into the first period. For the first time in the tournament, Canada was on their heels. Even when they had their chances, there was always one pass too many and they would be denied.

Myers Goes Down

The second period began with a bang as USA captain Luke Kunin was given five minutes and a game misconduct for a hit on Canadian defenseman Philippe Myers. Myers left the game and Head Coach Dominique Ducharme announced after the game that Myers was concussed, which means he’s more than likely out for the rest of the tournament. Three minutes into the major, Charlie McAvoy took another penalty. Canada was able to score once on the ensuing 5-on-3 with a goal by Thomas Chabot.

The momentum definitely shifted for a little while as Canada controlled the play for the power play, however, it did not last. A goal by Jeremy Bracco made the score 3-1, a lead that the Americans would take to the dressing room.

Making it Hard on Yourself

Canada did not have a good start to the third as it took them almost eight minutes to even register a shot on goal. When trailing by two goals, that is obviously not going to help your cause. A big factor in that the Americans were playing sound defensive hockey and were blocking shots left and right. The US were not going to make it easy for Canada to come back.

Of course, the Canadians also made it hard on themselves as they took three penalties in the final four minutes. That killed any hope of coming back and the US would win by that same 3-1 score.

Earlier in the tournament, I wrote about how Canada was able to beat Russia. I mentioned how the Canadians won by limiting the Russian’s chances. The US did very much the same thing to Canada. While Canada did manage to outshoot the Americans, there were countless shots that never made it through to Joseph Woll.

The US will go on to play Switzerland in the quarter-finals and Canada will face-off against the Czech Republic.