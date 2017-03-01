20 SHARES Share Tweet Linkedin Reddit Mail

The Vancouver Canucks have traded away veteran forward Jannik Hansen to the San Jose Sharks in exchange for prospect Nijolay Goldobin and a conditional fourth-round draft pick in 2017 that could become a first, if the Sharks win the Stanley Cup, the Canucks announced early Wednesday morning EST. The deal comes ahead of the 3:00 pm EST trade deadline as the Canucks look to accelerate their rebuild while the Sharks look to solidify their lineup during the push for the postseason. Hansen has a modified no-trade clause and had to submit a list of eight teams he’d be willing to accept a trade to, per Farhan Lalji. The list, also per Lalji, included seven playoff teams and one preferred city where Hansen would agree to be traded to.

Hansen was a last second scratch by the Vancouver Canucks on Tuesday when the team took on the Detroit Red Wings at home. At this time of year, potential rentals are often kept out of the lineup for precautionary purposes. This was the case for Hansen as the Canucks didn’t want to risk any potential injury to their veteran forward ahead of the deadline.

Hansen has played in 28 games this season and he’s scored six goals and 13 points with a plus-2 rating. Hansen has played In Vancouver for his entire career after being drafted in the ninth round by the Canucks in the 2004 NHL Entry Draft. Hansen’s best season came during the 2015-16 season when he scored 22 goals and 28 points with a plus-16 rating in 67 games. Hansen is a solid depth scorer that can slot in anywhere in the lineup. While he’s better suited in a middle-six role, primarily as a third-liner, he can bring energy to a top line in a pinch and help generate some offense while playing a responsible game all the while.

At just 30-years-old, Hansen still appears to have a lot left in the tank. He’s still playing at a high level despite playing in the NHL for parts of 10 seasons. Staying healthy has been a problem for Hansen who’s only played in 565 games in that time, scoring 105 goals and 235 points in the process. Hansen has also played in 64 playoff games in his career, scoring seven goals and 18 points.

Both Sides Getting What They Need

For the Canucks, the 2016-17 season has been another disappointing year. With Hansen slated to be a free agent on July 1, the Canucks got something for him now before potentially losing him for nothing in the offseason. The Canucks will continue in their rebuild this offseason with their eyes towards the future and a potential return to playoff contention in the near future.

The Sharks currently hold first place in the Pacific Division and second place in the Western Conference. In adding Hansen, they add a veteran with experience who can provide depth scoring – the cost, however, was steep. Goldobin, the 27th overall draft pick in 2014 and has shined in the AHL. In 46 games this season, Goldobin has scored 15 goals and 41 points. His first season in the AHL came last year when the 21-year-old left winger scored 21 goals and 44 points in 60 games. The Canucks are getting a legitimate top prospect for Hansen, but if the Sharks end up winning the Stanley Cup this season, it will all be worth it.

