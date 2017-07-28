Spitfires Notebook: Tour of Champions; Staff Bolstered

On May 28, the Windsor Spitfires won the 2017 Mastercard Memorial Cup in front of a sold-out WFCU Centre. Throughout the summer, the Spitfires are holding meet-and-greets with the Memorial Cup, giving fans a chance to thank the players, such as goaltender Michael DiPietro, and get up close with the famous CHL trophy.

During the Tour of Champions, the trophy will go to multiple locations around Windsor and Essex County and through the region. It started on July 12 at MSNI Telecom and has made its way through Windsor.

At the end of July, the tour will be at two locations in the county, Harrow and Belle River, with one date in Windsor.

August sees the trophy hit the highway, as the trophy makes its way around Ontario and Michigan. From August 5-11, various Spitfires will bring the trophy to their hometown.

Come Catch the Cup

Here is a complete list of the remaining dates as well as locations where you can see the Memorial Cup:

July 29 – Belle River Day of Champions – behind Lakeshore Fire Hall – 592 St. Charles Street – Belle River – 9 am – 10 am

This marks the third time the team has done a tour. They brought the Memorial Cup around Windsor and Essex County after their championship runs in 2009 and 2010.

Additionally, fans can keep an eye on their community tour page for updates and additions all summer.

Bowler and Mathias Added

The Spitfires are not only busy off the ice but on it, too. They continued to add to their 2017-18 staff this week, bringing back a prominent team figure while re-signing a young mind.

According to AM800, Bill Bowler has left his position as head coach and general manager with the LaSalle Vipers Junior B club to join the Spitfires as vice-president of hockey operations.

Bowler had 467 career points in 250 games for the Spitfires during his career from 1991-95. Not only are his 467 points a Spitfires record, but his 318 assists are an OHL record. In 2011, the team raised his #9 to the WFCU Centre rafters.

Bowler retired from hockey in 2003 but has been a significant figure in local hockey as a coach and general manager with Chatham and Lasalle of the GOJHL.

On the statistical side, Evan Mathias returns to the Spitfires for his second season as the Director of Analytics. He also takes over as video coach from Sean DeMuynck, who leaves the club after four seasons.

Mathias rounds out a staff that now includes head coach Trevor Letowski, assistant coach Jarrod Smith and skills coach Tyler Roeszler. The team brought in Roeszler after he had coaching stints with Chatham as well as the University of Guelph.