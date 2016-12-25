World Juniors Throwback: 2010 to 2014

2011: Bounce-Back

Both in the quarter-finals and semi-finals, Russia squeezed through after overtime wins and then went on to win the whole thing over Canada, who lost their second consecutive final. Apart from that, this is remembered as the tournament where Brayden Schenn dominated the top scoring standings, with 18 points in seven games. No other player came even close to those numbers.

Winners: Russia

Runner-ups: Canada (2nd), USA (3rd)

Location: Buffalo and Lewiston, NY, USA.

Top Scoring Player: Brayden Schenn, Canada.

Some Participating Profiles: Justin Faulk (USA), Ryan Johansen (CAN), Sean Couturier (CAN), John Klingberg (SWE), Gabriel Landeskog (SWE), Rickard Rakell (SWE), Vladimir Tarasenko (RUS), Evgeny Kuznetsov (RUS), Artemi Panarin (RUS).

Player’s Fate: Maxim Kitsyn.

Even though Russia had Artemi Panarin (one of their biggest profiles today) he was overshadowed by Kitsyn in this tourney, scoring nine points in seven games. But Kitsyn never lived up to his potential or expectations. After struggling to even get in the lineup in the AHL, he returned home to Russia in 2016 after three seasons of ECHL hockey. Today he’s found in the KHL, where he’s only played two games this season.

Best Team Today: Russia.

As good as the year before, but only better.

2012: Zibanejad Wrote History

Mika Zibanejad’s game-winning goal in the overtime of the final against Russia is already considered a historic moment in Sweden, who then won their second WJC title in history. The accomplishment appears even more impressive when you look at the players that took part in that year. Many of them are important figures for their respective teams in the NHL right now.

Winners: Sweden

Runner-ups: Russia (2nd), Canada (3rd)

Location: Calgary and Edmonton, AB, Canada.

Top Scoring Player: Evgeny Kuznetsov, Russia.

Some Participating Profiles: Nikita Kucherov (RUS), Andrei Vasilevski (RUS), Nail Yakupov (RUS), Evgeny Kuznetsov (RUS), John Klingberg (SWE), Filip Forsberg (SWE), Victor Rask (SWE), Rickard Rakell (SWE), Jonathan Huberdeau (CAN), Mark Scheifele (CAN), Rasmus Ristolainen (FIN), Aleksander Barkov (FIN), Jacob Trouba (USA), Brandon Saad (USA).

Player’s Fate: Max Friberg.

He was Sweden’s top scorer with nine goals and a total of 11 points in the World Juniors but compared to his team-mates, Friberg didn’t see the same bright future from there. Perhaps cursed by his small size of 5’10”, he has failed to secure a spot on the Anaheim Ducks roster. On the other hand, he’s an appreciated player for St. John’s IceCaps in the AHL, where he’s even been rewarded the team ‘C’.

Best Team Today: Sweden.

A close call between Russia, again, but the gut feeling is that Sweden has a little more depth on their side, and therefore would end up as the winning team if the tournament were to be replayed in current fashion.

2013: USA Better Than Ever

When you finish the playoff stage with a total of 15-2 in goal differential, spread over three games, you rightfully deserve to be called the champion. That was the case for the United States this year, as they followed through with sheer dominance. This was arguably the best roster that team USA has had for the World Juniors so far during the 21st century.

Winners: USA

Runner-ups: Sweden (2nd), Russia (3rd)

Location: Ufa, Russia.

Top Scoring Player: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, Canada.

Some Participating Profiles: Tomas Hertl (CZE), Rasmus Ristolainen (FIN), Aleksander Barkov (FIN), Filip Forsberg (SWE), Morgan Rielly (CAN), Mark Scheifele (CAN), Nathan MacKinnon (CAN), Jonathan Drouin (CAN), Leon Draisaitl (GER), Nikita Kucherov (RUS), Nail Yakupov (RUS), Seth Jones (USA), Jacob Trouba (USA), Shayne Gostisbehere (USA), Johnny Gaudreau (USA), Alex Galchenyuk (USA), Vincent Trocheck (USA).

Player’s Fate: Niklas Lundström. Another Swede here, even though it should be noted that it wasn’t easy to pick out any player that has turned out a disappointment after this tournament. However, this goaltender showed great promise after ending the tournament with a save percentage of 94.39 and a goals-against average of 1.60, over six games. Despite that, Lundström has never played in the NHL up to this day. Instead, he currently belongs in Björklöven in the second league of Sweden.

Best Team Today: USA. They won supremely then, and they would probably do the same now. The American future, as displayed mostly in Team North America at the World Cup of Hockey in 2016, has its deepest roots in the World Juniors 2013. And we will see many of those players carry the flag of the national team for many years to come.

2014: Watch Out for Finland

One of our modern day’s most promising up-and-coming generations is found in Finland. Patrik Laine, Sebastian Aho and Jesse Puljujärvi all blossomed last year, but the WJC 2014 was where the first seed was planted. Finland won the gold medal after Rasmus Ristolainen’s game-winning goal in the final against Sweden, but that was only the beginning of something even bigger.

Winners: Finland

Runner-ups: Sweden (2nd), Russia (3rd)

Location: Malmö, Sweden.

Top Scoring Player: Teuvo Teräväinen, Finland.

Some Participating Profiles: Aaron Ekblad (CAN), Jonathan Drouin (CAN), Connor McDavid (CAN), David Pastrnak (CZE), Leon Draisaitl (GER), Jack Eichel (USA), Rasmus Ristolainen (FIN), Filip Forsberg (SWE), Alexander Wennberg (SWE).

Player’s Fate: Saku Mäenalanen.

It’s easy to land focus on the Finnish team of this tournament, even in this category. Mäenalanen scored the most goals out of everyone, seven in seven games, but we haven’t really heard from him since then. Drafted by the Nashville Predators in 2013, he’s yet to make an appearance in the NHL or the AHL. For now, he remains put in Finland, playing for Kärpät in the top division.

Best Team Today: Canada.

As opposed to the year before, the World Juniors in 2014 didn’t really shine in having many big names on the rosters. But Canada still had the best one based on today’s standard, with basically Connor McDavid as the sole top-class player.

The years 2015 and 2016 was cut from this summation because they were played too recent in time to fit in the throwback concept. With that said, we will have reasons to update this list in a few years time.