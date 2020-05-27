THW Throwback – Revisiting the 2017 NHL Draft Guide

Take a walk down NHL Draft memory lane by taking a look at all of our great coverage of the 2017 Entry Draft. Check out where our prospect experts got their rankings right, and where they were a little off. See what the draft professionals were saying about these guys before they were selected. Refresh your memory on how the draft went down and relive how your team did.
Our 2017 NHL Draft Guide includes:
- Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects
- Mock Drafts
- Exclusive rankings
- Team specific needs and speculations
- The 2017 Expansion Draft details
- A look ahead to the 2018 draft and beyond
The entire 1st Round selections in one place with our 2017 NHL Entry Draft Tracker
2017 NHL Draft Rankings
- 2017 NHL Draft Ranking: Slawson’s Final Selections
- Pike’s Picks: 2017 NHL Draft Final Consensus Rankings
- Pike’s Picks: 2017 NHL Draft Rankings (final edition)
- Consensus rankings: Feb. 2017 edition
Mock Drafts
- 2017 THW Writer’s Mock Draft: Picks 1-15
- 2017 THW Writer’s Mock Draft: Picks 16-31
- 2017 THW Writer’s Mock Draft: Picks 32-62
- Slawson’s March Madness Edition
- Chris Ralph’s Next Ones – Holiday Edition
2017 NHL Draft: Team Primers
- Chicago Blackhawks 2017 NHL Draft Primer
- Edmonton Oilers 2017 NHL Draft Primer
- Vancouver Canucks 2017 NHL Draft Primer
- Boston Bruins 2017 NHL Draft Primer
- Columbus Blue Jackets 2017 NHL Draft Primer
- Calgary Flames 2017 NHL Draft Primer
2017 NHL Draft Guide – The Players
(Alphabetical order by surname: click on name/link for detailed prospect profiles)
- Jaret Anderson-Dolan
- Mikey Anderson
- Lias Andersson
- Evan Barratt
- Jesper Boqvist
- Shane Bowers
- Erik Brannstrom
- Josh Brook
- Sasha Chmelevski
- Filip Chytil
- Dylan Coghlan
- Maxime Comtois
- Cameron Crotty
- Marcus Davidsson
- Michael DiPietro
- Lucas Elvenes
- MacKenzie Entwistle
- David Farrance
- Mario Ferraro
- Cale Fleury
- Cal Foote
- Alex Formenton
- Morgan Frost
- Jonah Gadjovich
- Morgan Geekie
- Cody Glass
- Tobias Geisser
- Max Gildon
- Nicolas Hague
- Miro Heiskanen
- Nick Henry
- Aleksi Heponiemi
- Nico Hischier
- Kale Howarth
- Tyler Inamoto
- Joni Ikonen
- Henri Jokiharju
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph
- Nate Knoepke
- Pavel Koltygin
- Klim Kostin
- Kasper Kotkansalo
- Jake Leschyshyn
- Ty Lewis
- Timothy Liljegren
- Kole Lind
- Alexei Lipanov
- Ivan Lodnia
- Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen
- Cale Makar
- Kirill Maksimov
- Luke Martin
- Stelio Mattheos
- Artyom Minulin
- Ben Mirageas
- Grant Mismash
- Ian Mitchell
- Casey Mittlestadt
- Antoine Morand
- Martin Necas
- Josh Norris
- Jake Oettinger
- Kyle Olsen
- Jacob Paquette
- Nolan Patrick
- Keith Petruzzelli
- Elias Pettersson
- Ryan Poehling
- Nikita Popugaev
- Cayden Primeau
- Eemeli Rasanen
- Michael Rasmussen
- Isaac Ratcliffe
- Jack Rathbone
- Scott Reedy
- Jason Robertson
- Jonas Røndbjerg
- Adam Ruzicka
- Ostap Safin
- Robin Salo
- Dylan Samberg
- Dmitri Samorukov
- Ian Scott
- Nate Schnarr
- Mason Shaw
- Stuart Skinner
- Tyler Steenbergen
- Matthew Strome
- Jack Studnicka
- Nick Suzuki
- Eeli Tolvanen
- Robert Thomas
- Conor Timmins
- Owen Tippett
- Jarret Tyszka
- Urho Vaakanainen
- Kristian Vesalainen
- Gabriel Vilardi
- Juuso Välimäki
- Reilly Walsh
- Kailer Yamamoto
- Lane Zablocki
- Maxim Zhukov
- more added daily…
Exclusive 2017 NHL Draft Combine Coverage
- Combine Prepares Teams for NHL Draft
- Inside NHL Combine With ‘Bike Guy’ Jordan Marwin
- Leafs Searching for Defence at NHL Combine
- Emptying the 2017 NHL Combine Notebook
- Defense Group Impresses at 2017 NHL Combine
- NHL Combine Presents a Bevy of Finns
- Vaakanainen: The Forgotten Finn
- 2017 NHL Combine Heights & Weights
- Off the Crossbar: Prospects Eagerly Await Torture at NHL Combine
- 3 NHL Combine Storylines to Follow
THW Prospect Features
- 2018 NHL Draft: 10 Prospects to Watch
- 2017 NHL Draft: 5 Picks to Watch
- Ryan Poehling’s Journey to the NHL Draft
- 2017 NHL Do Not Draft List
- Brännström Increases Draft Value at NHL Combine
- Timothy Liljegren: NHL Draft Wild Card
- 5 Sleepers of the 2017 NHL Draft
- Meet the Steal of the 2017 NHL Draft
- Top 20 WHL Draft Prospects for 2017
- The 2017 Draft Combine
- THW’s Interview with Timothy Liljegren
- Casey Mittlestadt – Makings of a Star
- Dylan Wells: The Future of Oilers Goaltending
- Dmitri Samorukov Gearing up for the Draft
- Matthew Strome – 3rd Time’s the Charm
- Erik Brannstrom: Let Him Entertain You
- Top 2017 NHL Draft Prospects: USHL
- Top 2017 NHL Draft Prospects: CJHL
- Top 10 Euro Prospects
- Top 3 KHL Prospects
More NHL Draft Content
- The Top 5 Over-Agers
- 2017 NHL Draft: 5 Hidden Gems
- The NHL Draft Lottery: Changing the Game
- Luck of the Draw – Devils Win the Lottery
- Facing Off: Oilers Roundtable Talking Entry Draft, Prospects
- Tanking Killed the NHL Lottery
- NHL Unveiling New Adidas Jerseys At Draft
- Spotlight on Prospects
Expansion Draft
Team by Team Draft Info
Buffalo Sabres
Detroit Red Wings
Edmonton Oilers
New Jersey Devils
We’ll be adding more stories, mock drafts and player profiles on a daily basis. Come back often for all your 2017 NHL Entry Draft information and/or follow us on Facebook for the latest draft/prospect additions.