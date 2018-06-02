2018 NHL Combine Heights & Weights

The 2018 NHL Combine has come and gone.
In the end, 101 of the top prospects completed their fitness testing on Combine Saturday. Before that, they got weighed and measured. The Hockey Writers was there from the crack of dawn until the last prospect checked in. We got your official heights and weights here.
Keep in mind prospects were weighed and measured with no sneakers on. With that said, going in chronological order, here are the results from the 2018 Combine. Feel free to use these results, but make sure you credit the Hockey Writers if you do.
7:30 Group
- Oskar Back: 6-3, 204.08
- Martin Fehervary: 6-1.75, 194
- Adam Ginning: 6-4, 205.8
- Filip Hallander: 6-1.75, 188.38
- Isac Lundestrom: 6-0.25, 183.16
- Nils Lundkvist: 5-11.25, 172.94
- Jacob Olofsson: 6-2.5, 189.42
- Milos Roman: 5-11.75, 195.5
8:00 Group
- Adam Boqvist: 5-11.5, 165.4
- Lukas Dostal: 6-1.25, 166.3
- Filip Johansson: 6-0.75, 175.62
- Keegan Karki: 6-4.5, 216.4
- Jesperi Kotkaniemi: 6-2.25, 181.46
- Rasmus Kupari: 6-1.5, 188.7
- Niklas Nordgren: didn’t test
- Rasmus Sandin: 5-11, 185.6
8:30 Group
- Alexander Alexeyev: 6-3.75, 195.5
- Jan Jenik: 6-1.25, 171.22
- Martin Kaut: did not test
- Vitali Kravtsov: 6-2.75, 184
- Jakub Lauko: 6-0, 179.2
- Tyler Madden: 5-10.75, 150
- Sampo Ranta: 6-1.5, 199.2
- Kristian Reichel: 6-1.25, 176.48
9:00 Group
- Dominik Bokk: 6-1, 176
- Grigori Denisenko: 5-10.75, 171.82
- Nico Gross: 6-0.75, 184.6
- Jordan Harris: 5-10.75, 179.2
- Michael Kesselring: 6-4.25, 190.52
- Alexander Khovanov: 5-10.5, 197.9
- Liam Kirk: 6-0.25, 160.6
- Bode Wilde: 6-2.5, 197.92
9:30 Group
- Michael Callahan: 6-1.75, 190.8
- Rasmus Dahlin: 6-2.75, 185.32
- Cole Fonstad: 5-10, 159
- Patrick Giles: 6-4.25, 200.8
- Jack Gorniak: 5-10.75, 181
- Jay O’Brien: 5-10.75, 176.12
- Mattias Samuelsson: 6-4, 218.36
- Jake Wise: 5-10, 195.3
10:00 Group
- Calen Addison: 5-10, 178.22
- Seth Barton: 6-2.75, 173.72
- Jacob Bernard-Docker: 6-0.25, 186.8
- Serron Noel: 6-5, 203.5
- Riley Stotts: 6-0, 172
- Riley Sutter: 6-3, 203
- Jonathan Tychonick: 5-11.5, 177.44
- Jett Woo: 6-0, 200.34
10:30 Group
- Nicolas Beaudin: 5-10.75, 172.34
- Eric Florchuk: 6-1.5, 174.9
- Gabriel Fortier: 5-10, 170.2
- Alexis Gravel: 6-2.75, 222.4
- Luke Henman: 5-11.5, 149.6
- Jared McIsaac: 6-1, 188.5
- Olivier Rodrigue: 6-1, 156.24
- Andrei Svechnikov: 6-2, 192.27
11:00 Group
- Xavier Bernard: 6-2.5, 201.84
- Xavier Bouchard: 6-3.5, 189.8
- Benoit-Olvier Groulx: 6-1, 192.7
- Anderson MacDonald: 6-1.75, 209.14
- Kevin Mandolese: 6-4, 177.04
- Ty Smith: 5-10.75, 176.1
- Giovanni Vallati: 6-1.5, 184.1
- Joe Veleno: 6-1.25, 194
11:30 Group
- Jack Drury: 5-11, 173.8
- Ty Emberson: 6-0.5, 199.58
- Curtis Hall: 6’2.5, 200.3
- Quinn Hughes: did not test (worlds)
- Matej Pekar: 6-0, 170.08
- Jakub Skarek: 6-3, 192.1
- Brady Tkachuk: 6-3, 191.52
- Oliver Wahlstrom: 6-1.25, 208.38
1:00 Group
- Noah Dobson: 6-3, 176.74
- Jon Gruden: 5-11.75, 169.4
- Philipp Kurashev: 5-11.75, 190.4
- Blake McLaughlin: 6-0, 157.3
- Jackson Perbix: 6-1, 175.9
- Jacob Pivonka: 5-11.75, 201.34
- Tyler Weiss: 5-10.5, 150.54
- Filip Zadina: 6-0.25, 196.66
1:30 Group
- Evan Bouchard: 6-2, 195.68
- Stanislav Demin: 6-1.5, 189.9
- Sean Durzi: 6-0, 188.06
- Joel Farabee: 6-0, 161.66
- Blade Jenkins: 6-1.25, 200.64
- Ryan Merkley: 5-11.25, 167.5
- K’Andre Miller: 6-3.25, 198.48
- Alec Regula: 6-3.5, 202.76
2:00 Group
- Kevin Bahl: 6-6.25, 216
- Kody Clark: 6-1, 178.6
- Curtis Douglas: 6-8.5, 247.7
- Aiden Dudas: 5-7.25, 164.36
- Barrett Hayton: 6-1.25, 190.44
- Jacob Ingham: 6-3.75, 191.2
- Allan McShane: 5-10.75, 184.8
- Carter Robertson: 6-2, 180.68
2:30 Group
- Ty Dellandrea: 6-0.25, 183.58
- Liam Foudy: 6-0, 173.9
- Cam Hillis: 5-9.75, 167.58
- Mitch Hoelscher: 5-11, 165.6
- Jack McBain: 6-3.25, 200.64
- Ryan McLeod: 6-2.25, 205.88
- Akil Thomas: 5-11.25, 176.96