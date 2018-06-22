2018 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

June 22nd, 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

The 2018 NHL Draft is finally here. With a busy day already underway, it’s only right that we provide you with a single place to keep updated on all of the picks that take place on Friday night. The list will also include links attached to each drafted players’ name that will allow for a more in-depth look at the prospect.

While the consensus No. 1 pick is known, the biggest questions focus on who will be picked and where starting with Carolina’s second-overall selection and beyond. With many trades still possible, the first-round of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft from American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas should be action-packed from start to finish

[RELATED: 2018 NHL Draft Guide]

Behold the NHL Draft Live Tracker. This tracker will be updated as picks are made in the first round and will be updated at the end of each subsequent round for rounds two through seven. So, bookmark this page and be sure to check back all night long as the picks come rolling in.

Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the event

ROUND 1

PickTeamPlayerPositionDrafted From
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31

ROUND 2

PickTeamPlayerPositionFormer Team
32
33
34
35
36
37
38
39
40
41
42
43
44
45
46
47
48
49
50
51
52
53
54
55
56
57
58
59
60
61
62

ROUND 3

PickTeamPlayerPositionFormer Team
63
64
65
66
67
68
69
70
71
72
73
74
75
76
77
78
79
80
81
82
83
84
85
86
87
88
89
90
91
92
93

ROUND 4

PickTeamPlayerPositionFormer Team
94
95
96
97
98
99
100
101
102
103
104
105
106
107
108
109
110
111
112
113
114
115
116
117
118
119
120
121
122
123
124

ROUND 5

PickTeamPlayerPositionFormer Team
125
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
134
135
136
137
138
139
140
141
142
143
144
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
153
154
155

ROUND 6

PickTeamPlayerPositionFormer Team
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
176
177
178
179
180
181
182
183
184
185
186

ROUND 7

PickTeamPlayerPositionFormer Team
187
188
189
190
191
192
193
194
195
196
197
198
199
200
201
202
203
204
205
206
207
208
209
210
211
212
213
214
215
216
217
© The Hockey Writers 2018. All rights reserved.
The Hockey Writers