7th Annual NHL Mock Draft: 2018, Round 7

When it comes to the final round, like most NHL general managers, I like to take certain prospects that I’m personally high on regardless of their ranking or lack thereof. I will still try to justify my reasoning for these picks, but some of them are more of a gut feeling and, therefore, may seem random or way off the board.

I’ll close out this year’s mock by sharing my Next 31 — the next 31 names on my big list that didn’t quite make the cut — as well as my projected placements for the 13 unsigned re-entries that I didn’t make room for in my draft.

Lastly, I’ll leave you with my 420 honourable mentions. For those doing the math, that totals 650 prospects in this year’s mock — counting the 217 that I have getting drafted and the 13 re-entries.

Even at 650, I’m sure one or two prospects — if not more — will get selected that don’t appear on my lists and thus send me scrambling.

The learning and researching never ends for draft junkies and aspiring scouts, but the hardcores such as myself find the seventh round just as much fun as the first. So, for those still following along, here’s hoping you like some of my remaining long-shot picks.

Seventh Round

187) Buffalo Sabres — Einar Emanuelsson (RW, Sweden, Lulea SHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 183 pounds

Playoff Stats: 3 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PT

Regular Season Stats: 45 GP-13 G-13 A- 26 PTS

Central Scouting: Not Ranked (NR)

ANALYSIS: In his final year of eligibility, Emanuelsson might be one of the more NHL-ready prospects available in 2018 since he’s already putting up impressive numbers in a pro league. Teams looking for a plug-and-play over-ager may take Emanuelsson in a previous round, but if he lingers into the seventh, the Sabres would be wise to grab him right off the top. With Buffalo getting Rasmus Dahlin and already having the likes of Jack Eichel and Casey Mittelstadt to build around, adding Emanuelsson could help expedite Buffalo’s rebuild.

188) Ottawa Senators — Matej Svoboda (RW, Czech Republic, Kometa Brno U20)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 181 pounds

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-2 G-1 A-3 PTS in U20; 2 GP-1 G-0 A-1 PT in U18

Regular Season Stats: 39 GP-15 G-14 A-29 PTS in U20; 12 GP-7 G-9 A-16 PTS in U18

Central Scouting: 75 EUS

ANALYSIS: The Senators go best-player-available (BPA) here, taking a talented Czech winger that could go a lot closer to 100 than 200. I like Svoboda and contemplated him multiple times in previous rounds, but for no real reason or red flag, he’s fallen into Ottawa’s lap at No. 188. Count your lucky stars Pierre Dorion, who also took a more touted Czech winger in Martin Kaut in my first round.

189) Arizona Coyotes — Merrick Rippon (LHD, Canada, Ottawa OHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 183 pounds

Playoff Stats: 5 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS with Ottawa

Regular Season Stats: 37 GP-1 G-11 A-12 PTS with Mississauga; 31 GP-3 G-8 A-11 PTS with Ottawa

Central Scouting: 85 NAS

ANALYSIS: The Coyotes also go BPA with Rippon, who could take a sizeable leap as an OHL sophomore next season. John Chayka would be betting on that potential and hoping Rippon can reach another level. I debated a half-dozen other OHL defencemen here — including Peterborough’s Declan Chisholm, Sudbury’s Peter Stratis, Windsor’s Connor Corcoran, Guelph’s Owen Lalonde, Ottawa’s Carter Robertson and Hamilton over-ager Ben Gleason — before deciding on Rippon. That was also before we knew for sure that Hamilton’s Nicolas Mattinen and Sault Ste. Marie’s Jordan Sambrook would be back in this year’s draft, so both of them would have warranted consideration among that group as well. I may have gone with Sambrook, but I purposely left out all of the unsigned re-entries.

190) Philadelphia Flyers (from Montreal) — Matthew Struthers (C/LW, Canada, North Bay OHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 192 pounds

Playoff Stats: 5 GP-1 G-5 A-6 PTS with North Bay

Regular Season Stats: 32 GP-9 G-9 A-18 PTS with Owen Sound; 30 GP-14 G-13 A-27 PTS with North Bay

Central Scouting: 124 NAS

ANALYSIS: Struthers is a good-sized forward who stepped his game up in the second half following a trade from Owen Sound to North Bay. That strong finishing kick could get Struthers selected in the top 150, but it should ensure he gets drafted at some point. A good value pick for Philadelphia here at No. 190 and a good fit for the Flyers too.

191) Detroit Red Wings — Peetro Seppala (LHD, Finland, KooKoo U20)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 179 pounds

Playoff Stats: 3 GP-0 G-3 A-3 PTS in U20; 6 GP-0 G-3 A-3 PTS in U18

Regular Season Stats: 47 GP-2 G-13 A-15 PTS in U20; 6 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS in Liiga

Central Scouting: 38 EUS

ANALYSIS: This decision came down to two Finnish defencemen, teammates no less. I gave a slight edge to Seppala over Santeri Salmela, a fellow lefty who served as an assistant captain for Finland’s gold medal-winning team at the under-18 tournament. It was a close call, but Seppala is a little younger and has shown more offensive upside. Detroit might see shades of Vili Saarijarvi in Seppala.

192) Vancouver Canucks — Alex Kannok-Leipert (RHD, Canada, Vancouver WHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-11, 194 pounds

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 60 GP-5 G-16 A-21 PTS

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: What are the chances that the Canucks draft two Giants? Probably slim to none, but that’s the case in my mock, with Vancouver previously picking Milos Roman at No. 68. Kannok-Leipert reminds me a lot of a former Giant in Brennan Menell, who was passed over in the NHL draft — despite twice appearing in my mocks — but signed with Minnesota and is coming off an impressive pro debut with AHL Iowa. Kannok-Leipert didn’t get a ton of attention in his draft year, playing in the shadow of 2019 projected top-10 pick Bowen Byrum, who could be Vancouver’s first-rounder next year when the Canucks host the NHL draft. That would be quite the story, but don’t sleep on Kannok-Leipert in the meantime. As for the two Giants, I’m playing a hunch that Travis Green would have checked out some Giants games in his spare time — since he got his coaching start in the WHL — and may have vouched for those two with Vancouver’s scouting staff.

193) Chicago Blackhawks — Alexander Polunin (RW, Russia, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl KHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 172 pounds

Playoff Stats: 1 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS in KHL; 15 GP-2 G-3 A-5 PTS in MHL

Regular Season Stats: 40 GP-4 G-6 A-10 PTS in KHL; 6 GP-3 G-1 A-4 PTS in MHL

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: Another European forward in his final year of eligibility, Polunin has been on my radar and in my mocks for a couple years. I’ve likened Polunin to Artemi Panarin in the past and we all know how much Chicago is missing Panarin. If Polunin doesn’t get drafted, I think he’ll be one of those coveted Russian free agents following next season, but I could see the Blackhawks avoiding that bidding war by selecting him here.

194) Ottawa Senators (from N.Y. Rangers) — Martin Bucko (RHD, Slovakia, Pardubice U20)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 174 pounds

Playoff Stats: 5 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 33 GP-2 G-7 A-9 PTS in U20; 3 GP-0 G-3 A-3 PTS in U18

Central Scouting: 80 EUS

ANALYSIS: Much like the Arizona and Detroit decisions, I had a cluster of defencemen that I considered here — all from Slovakia, with the other two being Marcel Dlugos and Michal Ivan, an import for Memorial Cup champion Acadie-Bathurst. I really liked what I saw from both Bucko and Dlugos at the under-18 tournament — both were pleasant surprises for me — but I went with Bucko for Ottawa mainly because he’s right-handed while the other two are lefties. All things being equal, I tend to take the righty since they are a rare species.

195) Edmonton Oilers — Seth Barton (RHD, Canada, Trail BCHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2.75, 174 pounds (Combine Official)

Playoff Stats: 16 GP-3 G-8 A-11 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 49 GP-6 G-27 A-33 PTS

Central Scouting: 94 NAS

ANALYSIS: Sambrook and Mattinen, both righties, would certainly be considered by Edmonton — especially since right-handed Ryan Mantha’s career may be in jeopardy due to an eye injury — but I was already going with Barton here. He came on strong towards the end of his draft year, really ramping it up during Trail’s playoff run. The Oilers and other NHL teams would have taken notice, so I do like Barton’s chances of getting drafted. Edmonton might also consider Dennis Cesana, another over-age right-handed defenceman playing tier-II junior as the high-scoring captain of the AJHL’s Brooks Bandits, but I prefer Barton’s upside.

196) New York Islanders — German Grachyov (LW, Russia, Almaz Cherepovets MHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-9, 163 pounds

Playoff Stats: 3 GP-1 G-1 A-2 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 64 GP-30 G-33 A-63 PTS

Central Scouting: 68 EUS

ANALYSIS: After staying close to the consensus for their first six picks in my mock — which the Islanders rarely do — I have the Islanders finishing their draft with two boom-or-bust Russians, which is perhaps more likely. Following over-ager Mikhail Shalagin at No. 134, I decided to swing for the fences again with Grachyov, who reminds me of the Vladimir Tkachev that almost signed with the Oilers and has since become an offensive dynamo in the KHL. Both Shalagin and Grachyov are long-shots to ever play in the NHL, but both have more upside than most of the North American options in these later rounds.

197) Carolina Hurricanes — Stephen Dhillon (G, USA/Canada, Niagara OHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 185 pounds

Playoff Stats: 10 GP-2.80 GAA-.924 SaveP

Regular Season Stats: 52 GP-3.34 GAA-.899 SaveP

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: The Hurricanes need goaltending help sooner than later, and they might be turning their crease over to OHL alum Alex Nedeljkovic as early as some point next season. Carolina could use another pro-ready goaltending prospect and fellow OHLer Dhillon fits that bill. Dhillon was stellar for Niagara in the postseason, which was crucial for his chances of getting drafted this time around. Carolina, with two seventh-round picks, strikes me as the best potential suitor for Dhillon.

198) Calgary Flames — Bryan Lockner (RW, USA, Medicine Hat WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 209 pounds

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-1 G-3 A-4 PTS with Medicine Hat

Regular Season Stats: 39 GP-7 G-5 A-12 PTS with Regina; 31 GP-7 G-7 A-14 PTS with Medicine Hat

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: I tried to broaden my horizons from the WHL for this selection, but I kept coming back to Lockner. Unlikely as it might be, I have Calgary using all five of its 2018 picks on WHL forwards, including Lockner’s teammate Ryan Chyzowski at No. 108. Lockner has way more offensive upside than his numbers suggest, having started his draft year down the depth chart for Memorial Cup host Regina before getting traded to Saskatoon and immediately flipped to Medicine Hat. Lockner did a little better with the Tigers, but look for him to roar out of the gates next season. The Flames may be the team anticipating that breakout.

199) Dallas Stars — Montana Onyebuchi (RHD, Canada, Kamloops WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 209 pounds

Playoff Stats: NA

Regular Season Stats: 38 GP-3 G-7 A-10 PTS with Everett; 24 GP-1 G-6 A-7 PTS with Kamloops

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: Dallas closes out its draft with two straight Kamloops players, with Onyebuchi following forward Brodi Stuart at No. 168. As previously mentioned, Tom Gaglardi owns both the Stars and the Blazers, keeping fairly close tabs on his hometown junior team. Onyebuchi only came to Kamloops from Everett at the WHL trade deadline, but it didn’t take him long to make his presence felt. Onyebuchi is a bit of a wild man who is fearless, yet feared by others. He can definitely fight and be a physical presence, but Onyebuchi is also a powerful skater with a raw skill-set that suggests he has pro upside. He’ll need to channel his energy in the right direction as he continues to develop, but Onyebuchi is worth a final-round flyer for the Stars.

200) St. Louis Blues — Spencer Meier (RHD, USA, Fargo USHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 161 pounds

Playoff Stats: 14 GP-1 G-5 A-6 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 59 GP-5 G-29 A-34 PTS

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: The Blues go with a late-bloomer here, hoping for another Colton Parayko down the road. Granted, Parayko was a third-round pick, but Meier is another good-sized, right-shooting defenceman with an all-around skill-set. Meier was a key cog in Fargo winning the USHL championship after flying under the radar during his initial draft year despite putting up big numbers as the captain of his high school team. Meier is no longer a secret and he’s now another guy who could go closer to 100 than 200, but I could totally see St. Louis taking him if Meier is still available at this spot.

201) Florida Panthers — Connor Dewar (RW, Canada, Everett WHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 170 pounds

Playoff Stats: 22 GP-12 G-14 A-26 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 68 GP-38 G-30 A-68 PTS

Central Scouting: 117 NAS

ANALYSIS: The Panthers were obviously scouting Everett this season, signing Dewar’s teammate and former linemate Patrick Bajkov as a free agent in March. Dewar was flanking Riley Sutter and trade-acquisition Garret Pilon for the playoffs — with their line leading the Silvertips to the WHL final as Western Conference champions — and Dewar has since been named Everett’s captain for next season. Florida will know all of that and may look to reunite Bajkov and Dewar for the future.

202) Colorado Avalanche — Jordan Kooy (G, Canada, London OHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 163 pounds

Playoff Stats: NA

Regular Season Stats: 24 GP-3.11 GAA-.904 SaveP

Central Scouting: 15 NAG

ANALYSIS: I have the Avs taking two goalies as well as two players from London in this year’s mock. Kooy joins Olivier Rodrigue (No. 78) as the other netminder and Nathan Dunkley (No. 109) as the other Knight. Kooy has a lot of upside and London is going to be a force for the next couple seasons, so he should get plenty of experience with winning, which will be attractive to Colorado as another team on the rise.

203) Philadelphia Flyers (from New Jersey) — Jakub Lacka (LW, Slovakia, Central Illinois USHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 174 pounds

Playoff Stats: NA

Regular Season Stats: 51 GP-15 G-15 A-30 PTS

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: I have the Flyers going USHL-heavy in the back half of their draft, with Lacka the third forward from that league and the second over-ager following Samuel Bucek at No. 143. Lacka, not be confused with first-round Czech candidate Jakub Lauko, was productive in his North American debut after lighting up the Czech junior league as a Slovakian the past couple years. Yeah, that’s confusing, but just remember that Lacka could be a sneaky good pick for Philadelphia.

204) Columbus Blue Jackets — Leif Mattson (RW, Canada, Kelowna WHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 201 pounds

Playoff Stats: 4 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 63 GP-25 G-35 A-60 PTS

Central Scouting: 157 NAS

ANALYSIS: The Blue Jackets stole Calvin Thurkauf out of Kelowna in the seventh round in 2016 and should definitely trust that scout going forward. No, it wasn’t me, but I can tell Jarmo Kekalainen that there could be another late-round gem on the Rockets’ roster. There could be as many as four, to be honest, with fellow Kelowna forwards Liam Kindree, Jack Cowell and Conner Bruggen-Cate all having the potential to break out next season, but Mattson would top my list of recommendations. He scored 25 goals and produced 60 points in a very secondary role without much power-play time this season, so there’s still potential for more from Mattson. Despite a disappointing playoff performance — like the rest of the Rockets — Mattson has some high-end skill and offensive instincts that Columbus should be aware of.

205) Philadelphia Flyers — Adam Klapka (F, Czech Republic, Slavia Praha U18)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 238 pounds

Playoff Stats: 4 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PT in U18

Regular Season Stats: 36 GP-32 G-14 A-46 PTS in U18; 3 GP-0 G-2 A-2 PTS in U20

Central Scouting: 83 EUS

ANALYSIS: Adding more confusion to the Philly name game, Klapka joins Lacka just two picks apart to close out the Flyers’ draft. That’s not a typo on Klapka’s size — at least not on my end, I double-checked — and there certainly seems to be significant upside with this prospect who is two days shy of being 2019 eligible with his Sept. 14 birthdate. Klapka is playing at a lower level, presumably a man among boys there, but his stat-line adds to the temptation. Perhaps it’s all too good to be true, but I wanted Philadelphia to take that chance here with its third and final seventh-rounder.

206) Tampa Bay Lightning (from Los Angeles) — Nikita Anokhovsky (C/W, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 190 pounds

Playoff Stats: 14 GP-5 G-4 A-9 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 58 GP-21 G-28 A-49 PTS

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: I don’t think too much attention is paid to the season-ending Black Sea Cup tournament that took place in Sochi in late May, but Anokhovsky was a standout there among some of Russia’s top draft-eligibles for 2018. That performance, if anybody was watching, may have vaulted Anokhovsky into the top 150 even as an over-ager. I had Anokhovsky in mind for Chicago, when I took Polunin at No. 193, but Tampa Bay is another team that knows its Russians. If the Blackhawks keeping passing on Anokhovsky, the Lightning might step up to take him.

207) San Jose Sharks — Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (LW, Denmark, Fargo USHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 201 pounds

Playoff Stats: 14 GP-4 G-8 A-12 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 40 GP-26 G-17 A-43 PTS

Central Scouting: 205 NAS

ANALYSIS: Hot dang, another Dane for San Jose, which already has Mikkel Boedker hailing from Denmark and also had pending free-agent Jannik Hansen this past season. Schmidt-Svejstrup had a big hand in Fargo winning the USHL championship and defeating Youngstown in the final, which meant beating Russian import goaltender Ivan Prosvetov, who I had San Jose selecting in the sixth round. Schmidt-Svejstrup couldn’t stick in the USHL last year but returned with a vengeance as an over-ager and finished strong to solidify himself as a draft-worthy prospect for 2018. It’s not a guarantee that Schmidt-Svejstrup will get selected in his third and final year of eligibility, but his chances are better than ever before.

208) Pittsburgh Penguins — Demid Mansurov (C, Russia, Belye Medvedi MHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 183 pounds

Playoff Stats: NA

Regular Season Stats: 29 GP-8 G-8 A-16 PTS in MHL; 10 GP-9 G-9 A-18 PTS in U18

Central Scouting: 69 EUS

ANALYSIS: As I’ve mentioned multiple times, 2018 is looking like an extremely strong and deep draft year for Russian forwards, so I wanted to get in one more that I believe could have NHL upside. So last but not necessarily least, Mansurov lands with the Penguins as a potential seventh-round steal. Mansurov doesn’t turn 18 until August and I suspect we’ll be getting to know his name better in the years to come — perhaps in Pittsburgh.

209) Toronto Maple Leafs (from Anaheim) — Jerry Turkulainen (LW, Finland, JYP, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-7, 146 pounds

Playoff Stats: 6 GP-0 G-3 A-3 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 52 GP-10 G-23 A-33 PTS

Central Scouting: 61 EUS

ANALYSIS: I have a feeling that Kyle Dubas may revisit a couple names from his list of undrafted invites to last summer’s development camp. I already have Toronto taking Jacob Tortora, the camp standout, in the third round at No. 83, but I’m thinking Turkulainen could also become a Leafs’ prospect at the 2018 draft. Turkulainen is tiny, but he put up big numbers in Finland’s pro league (Liiga) for the second straight season as a teenager. I’m not sure whether Turkulainen’s game will translate to North America, but I could see Dubas giving him that chance as a last-round pick.

210) Minnesota Wild — Jasper Weatherby (F, USA, Wenatchee BCHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-4, 216 pounds

Playoff Stats: 20 GP-15 G-23 A-38 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 58 GP-37 G-37 A-74 PTS

Central Scouting: 198 NAS

ANALYSIS: Weatherby dominated the BCHL and is bound for a top NCAA program at the University of North Dakota, so I’d be shocked if he didn’t get drafted. In fact, I wouldn’t be surprised if Weatherby was another over-ager picked closer to 100 than 200. It’s always difficult to slot in the over-agers for a mock draft, but some team could be much higher on Weatherby. That team could be Minnesota, which has three other picks in that 150-200 range. Weatherby could be a good fit for the Wild, giving them more size up front for the future with Jordan Greenway.

211) Toronto Maple Leafs — Marcus Bjork (RHD, Sweden, Oskarshamn, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 203 pounds

Playoff Stats: 8 GP-5 G-2 A-7 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 52 GP-13 G-21 A-34 PTS

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: I think the Leafs will select at least one Swede with their two seventh-round picks and Bjork stuck out for me. In his final year of eligibility, Bjork led the Allsvenskan in defence scoring and we know Toronto is tapped into the Swedish defence market, with the recent signings of Andreas Borgman and Calle Rosen, along with previous draft pick Jesper Lindgren. I also considered another Jesper here, left-handed defender Jesper Sellgren who starred at the World Juniors, but I decided to go with the bigger righty. Two years ago, in 2016, Toronto took a few over-agers in the later rounds and I’m thinking the Leafs could revisit that strategy in 2018. I’m not sure if Dubas was behind that plan, but getting an extra year or two to evaluate a prospect can sometimes be rewarding. If Toronto were to look to the NCAA for another over-age forward, there is a transplanted Swede in Emil Westerlund at Maine, plus Patrick Khodorenko at Michigan State, Michael Pastujov at Michigan or another little dude in Sean Dhooghe at Wisconsin. If that’s not the plan, another scenario I contemplated for these two picks was to have the Leafs take OHL Erie teammates Maxim Golod and Alex Gritz, both younger forwards with high ceilings but a lot of development ahead of them. Lastly, I had first-time eligible Swedish forward Carl Berglund high on my list here as a potential target for Toronto.

212) Boston Bruins — Riley Hughes (RW, USA, St. Sebastian’s High School)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 150 pounds

Playoff Stats: NA

Regular Season Stats: 30 GP-21 G-15 A-36 PTS; 2 GP-0 G-0 A-0 PTS with USHL Sioux Falls

Central Scouting: 113 NAS

ANALYSIS: Boston takes a hometown kid to close out its draft, with Hughes hailing from nearby Westwood, Mass. Hughes is also committed to Northeastern University in Boston for 2019-20, so he’d be developing right under the Bruins’ nose. Hughes established himself as one of the top high-school prospects in his draft year and the USHL awaits at Sioux Falls. Hughes wouldn’t be a Bruin for several years, but neither was Ryan Donato and that local boy seems to be working out mighty fine for Boston.

213) Nashville Predators — Liam Kindree (RW, Canada, Kelowna WHL)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 174 pounds

Playoff Stats: 4 GP-0 G-1 A-1 PT

Regular Season Stats: 50 GP-8 G-19 A-27 PTS

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: Kindree is the other Kelowna kid that I would advise teams to draft this season. He led the B.C. Major Midget League in scoring two seasons ago and has good offensive upside — perhaps even more so than Mattson in the years to come. In his brief stint on Kelowna’s top line — alongside Dillon Dube and Carsen Twarynski — Kindree succeeded in putting up points and didn’t look out of place. Watching Kindree live, you can tell that he thinks the game on a high level, especially offensively. Again, Cowell and Bruggen-Cate could also be of interest here, but I prefer Kindree’s upside. This would be Nashville’s second pick from Kelowna in 2018, with Kindree joining import defenceman Libor Zabransky (No. 111), but the Predators have a long history of selecting Rockets — dating back to Shea Weber, and more recently Colton Sissons and Justin Kirkland.

214) Tampa Bay Lightning — Mark Rubinchik (LHD, Russia, Saskatoon WHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-1, 187 pounds

Playoff Stats: NA

Regular Season Stats: 67 GP-4 G-19 A-23 PTS

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: Tampa Bay has taken a couple import defencemen out of the WHL in recent years — Libor Hajek (second round, 37th overall in 2016) and Oleg Sosunov (sixth round, 178th in 2016) — and there are still a few good ones left for 2018. The Lightning would be familiar with Rubinchik since this over-ager was teammates with Hajek in Saskatoon for the past two seasons until Hajek was traded to Regina at this year’s deadline in January. Rubinchik, who is headed back to Russia for next season, improved by leaps and bounds as a sophomore for the Blades and became one of the WHL’s biggest hitters. There could be more untapped offence in Rubinchik’s game too, and Tampa Bay likely saw signs of that while watching over Hajek prior to trading him to the Rangers.

215) Winnipeg Jets — Yegor Zamula (LHD, Russia, Calgary WHL)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-3, 170 pounds

Playoff Stats: NA

Regular Season Stats: 38 GP-0 G-7 A-7 PTS with Regina; 31 GP-2 G-9 A-11 PTS with Calgary

Central Scouting: 64 NAS

ANALYSIS: The other two draft-worthy import blueliners both played for Calgary in Zamula, who made significant strides after being acquired from Regina midseason, and right-handed over-ager Vladislav Yeryomenko, a Belarussian who broke out even more so than Rubinchik during his sophomore campaign in North America. I was leaning towards Yeryomenko for Winnipeg until Zamula had a strong showing for Russia at the under-18 tournament, which was enough to change my mind. That made me think Zamula is capable of an even bigger leap next season with the Hitmen than Yeryomenko took this season. For the Jets, I also gave serious consideration to Everett over-ager Jake Christiansen, a B.C. boy who I had getting drafted in the seventh round of my 2017 mock and who only improved for 2018 in becoming comparable to Tri-City’s Dylan Coghlan, who also went undrafted last year before signing with Vegas.

216) Carolina Hurricanes (from Vegas) — Eero Teravainen (LHD, Finland, Lincoln USHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 174 pounds

Playoff Stats: 4 GP-1 G-1 A-2 PTS

Regular Season Stats: 60 GP-4 G-29 A-33 PTS

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: This is Teuvo’s little brother, so it’s a bit of a sentimental pick to reunite the siblings in Carolina’s system, but Eero became a legitimate prospect in his own right as an over-ager. Eero ramped up his USHL production from two goals and eight points in 36 games last season as a newcomer to North America. This season, Eero finished ninth among defence scoring leaders for that league as an under-sized puck-mover, who contributed 20 of his 33 points on the power play (two goals, 18 assists). There are three other USHL defencemen of interest still left on the board — Marc Del Gaizo, who led all blueliners in goals, with 12; Hugo Blixt, who netted 11 as a newcomer from Sweden; and Graham Lillibridge, who had a league-high 45 points — but the last name Teravainen stuck out as the best fit for the Hurricanes.

217) Washington Capitals — Vladislav Sukhachyov (G, Russia, Chelmet Chelyabinsk VHL, over-ager)

Height/Weight: 5-foot-10, 181 pounds

Playoff Stats: 7 GP-2.39 GAA-.926 SaveP in MHL

Regular Season Stats: 31 GP-2.19 GAA-.931 SaveP in VHL

Central Scouting: NR

ANALYSIS: I’m hoping the third time will be the charm for my Sukhachyov to Washington hunch. Yes, I’ve already twice mocked Sukhachyov to the Capitals — both times in the seventh round, 207th in 2016 and 213th in 2017. Sukhachyov is undersized but extremely athletic, making several superb saves while backstopping Russia in this year’s CHL Super Series and also representing his country at the World Juniors. For those thinking ‘give it up’ in regards to this prediction, I made that mistake last year by leaving Swedish defenceman Sebastian Aho out of my 2017 mock after twice missing on him in 2015 and 2016. Look where he is now, drafted in the fifth round by the Islanders and already playing in the NHL. Call me crazy, but I still think Sukhachyov to Washington makes sense.

The Next 31

Angus Crookshank (F, Canada, Langley BCHL)

Justin Ducharme (LW, Acadie-Bathurst QMJHL)

Gavin Hain (C, USA, NTDP U18)

Mitch Hoelscher (C, Canada, Ottawa OHL)

Kevin Mandolese (G, Canada, Cape Breton QMJHL)

Santeri Salmela (LHD, Finland, KooKoo U20)

Marcel Dlugos (LHD, Slovakia, MsHKM Zilina U20)

Declan Chisholm (LHD, Canada, Peterborough OHL)

Peter Stratis (RHD, Canada, Sudbury OHL)

Connor Corcoran (RHD, Canada, Windsor OHL)

Lenni Killinen (RW, Finland, Blues U20)

Carl Berglund (C/RW, Sweden, Farjestad)

Keegan Karki (G, USA, Omaha USHL)

David Tendeck (G, Canada, Vancouver WHL)

Matthew Thiessen (G, Canada, Steinbach MJHL)

Patrick Khodorenko (C, USA, Michigan State NCAA, over-ager)

Justin Almeida (C/LW, Canada, Moose Jaw WHL, over-ager)

Shawn Boudrias (RW, Canada, Gatineau QMJHL, over-ager)

Ivan Kosorenkov (RW, Russia, Victoriaville QMJHL, over-ager)

Radim Salda (LHD, Czech Republic, Saint John QMJHL, over-ager)

Vladislav Yeryomenko (RHD, Belarus, Calgary WHL, over-ager)

Benjamin Gleason (LHD, USA, Hamilton OHL, over-ager)

Billy Moskal (C, Canada, London OHL)

Maxim Golod (LW, Canada, Erie OHL)

Jack DeBoer (C/RW, USA, NTDP U18)

Pavel Rotenberg (RW, Russia, Dynamo SPB MHL)

Marc Del Gaizo (LHD, USA, Muskegon USHL)

Michael Kesselring (RHD, USA, Des Moines USHL)

Graham Lillibridge (LHD, USA, Chicago USHL, over-ager)

Cooper Zech (LHD, USA, Wenatchee BCHL, over-ager)

Dawson Barteaux (LHD, Canada, Red Deer WHL)

Unsigned Re-Entries (13)

Adam Mascherin (C/LW, Canada, Kitchener OHL) — 70-120 range

Jordan Sambrook (RHD, Canada, Sault Ste. Marie OHL) — possibly in rounds 5-7

Nicolas Mattinen (RHD, Canada, Hamilton OHL) — possibly in rounds 5-7

Vojtech Budik (LHD, Czech Republic, Prince Albert WHL) — possibly in rounds 5-7

Cole Candella (LHD, Canada, Sudbury OHL) — unlikely to be drafted again

Connor Hall (LHD, Canada, Kitchener OHL) — unlikely to be drafted again

Dmitri Zaitsev (LHD, Russia, Moose Jaw WHL) — unlikely to be drafted again

Anthony Salinitri (C/LW, Canada, Sarnia OHL) — unlikely to be drafted again

Brandon Hagel (LW, Canada, Red Deer WHL) — unlikely to be drafted again

Austin Osmanski (LHD, USA, Peterborough OHL) — unlikely to be drafted again

Christopher Paquette (C, Canada, Peterborough OHL) — unlikely to be drafted again

Keaton Middleton (LHD, Canada, Saginaw OHL) — unlikely to be drafted again

Braydyn Chizen (RHD, Canada, Kelowna WHL) — unlikely to be drafted again

