7th Annual NHL Mock Draft: 2018, Team Results

Now for the fun part, reviewing the results of my mock draft for your favourite team and getting a little insight into why I picked the prospects that I did for all 31 franchises.

Buffalo Sabres

1) Rasmus Dahlin (LHD, Sweden, Frolunda SHL)

32) Jacob Olofsson (C, Sweden, Timra)

94) Johnny Gruden (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

117) Justus Annunen (G, Finland, Karpat Jr.)

125) Jake Pivonka (C, USA/Czech Republic, NTDP U18)

156) Patrick Giles (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

187) Einar Emanuelsson (RW, Sweden, Lulea SHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 7 (2 C, 2 RW, 1 LHD, 1 LW, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: Jason Botterill may very well pick a couple more defencemen in 2018, but the Sabres get the best player available at that position in the past decade in Dahlin, who has been labelled ‘generational’ and projected to be better than perennial Norris contenders Victor Hedman (2009) and Drew Doughty (2008). Buffalo has a forward-heavy draft in my mock, getting two more quality Swedes to add to its stable, plus three from the U.S. national team development program. And for the second year in a row, the Sabres select a Finnish goaltender.

Carolina Hurricanes

2) Filip Zadina (LW, Czech Republic, Halifax QMJHL)

42) Niklas Nordgren (RW, Finland, HIFK Liiga)

96) Filip Kral (LHD, Czech Republic, Spokane WHL)

104) Linus Nyman (LW/RW, Finland, Kingston OHL, over-ager)

166) Ville Petman (C, Finland, Lukko U20)

197) Stephen Dhillon (G, USA/Canada, Niagara OHL, over-ager)

216) Eero Teravainen (LHD, Finland, Lincoln USHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 7 (2 LW, 2 LHD, 1 RW, 1 C, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: Don Waddell and the Hurricanes surprise the masses at No. 2 by taking Zadina, who has chemistry with Carolina’s top prospect Martin Necas, over the consensus No. 2 in Andrei Svechnikov. That pick could make or break my mock, but I felt Zadina was a better fit for the Hurricanes. Carolina had shown a tendency to take Finns under Ron Francis and I have the Hurricanes taking a whopping four more in 2018, including Teuvo Teravainen’s younger brother. Nordgren is the best of that bunch in the second round. Carolina also selects a Czech defenceman developing in North America and an over-age goaltender out of the OHL.

Detroit Red Wings

3) Andrei Svechnikov (RW, Russia, Barrie OHL)

30) Nils Lundkvist (RHD, Sweden, Lulea SHL)

33) Filip Johansson (RHD, Sweden, Leksands J20)

36) Mattias Samuelsson (LHD, USA/Sweden, NTDP U18)

67) Jack McBain (C, Canada, Toronto OJHL)

81) Lukas Dostal (G, Czech Republic, Kometa Brno U20)

84) Oskar Back (C/W, Sweden, Farjestad J20)

98) Albin Eriksson (LW, Sweden, Skelleftea J20)

159) Filip Lindberg (G, Finland, TUTO U20, over-ager)

160) Christian Lindberg (LHD, Sweden, Oskarshamn J20)

191) Peetro Seppala (LHD, Finland, KooKoo U20)

TOTAL: 11 (3 LHD, 2 RHD, 2 C, 2 G, 1 RW, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: The Red Wings make the biggest — and only — trade of my first round, moving up from No. 6 to No. 3 to reunite the Svechnikov brothers in Detroit. That blockbuster highlights 2018 for Ken Holland, but it wouldn’t be surprising to see the Red Wings select a bunch of Swedes, including a few mobile blueliners and a big project winger like Eriksson. I also have Detroit taking a big shutdown defender in Samuelsson and a big centre in McBain, plus two goalies in hopes of solidifying the future of that position. However, any trade to land Svechnikov would likely mean relinquishing at least a couple of those picks in the 30s.

Ottawa Senators

4) Adam Boqvist (RHD, Sweden, Brynas J20)

22) Martin Kaut (RW, Czech Republic, Pardubice)

95) Curtis Douglas (C, Canada, Windsor OHL)

126) Olof Lindbom (G, Sweden, Djugardens J20)

157) Xavier Bouchard (RHD, Canada, Baie-Comeau QMJHL)

188) Matej Svoboda (RW, Czech Republic, Kometa Brno U20)

194) Martin Bucko (RHD, Slovakia, Pardubice U20)

TOTAL: 7 (3 RHD, 2 RW, 1 C, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: Some believe Boqvist is falling as the draft approaches, but would Pierre Dorion and the Senators really pass on a potential second-coming of Erik Karlsson, whose tenure in Ottawa could be coming to an end? As tempting as a power forward may be at No. 4, I couldn’t resist Boqvist. The Senators also draft two Czech wingers with high offensive ceilings, another huge centre from the OHL, another Swedish goaltender, and two more right-handed defencemen to round out their 2018 class.

Arizona Coyotes

5) Quinn Hughes (LHD, USA, Michigan NCAA)

55) Blake McLaughlin (C, USA, Chicago USHL)

65) Ty Emberson (RHD, USA, NTDP U18)

73) Cam Hillis (C, Canada, Guelph OHL)

74) Riley Sutter (C/RW, Canada, Everett WHL)

158) Mathias-Emilio Pettersen (C, Norway, Muskegon USHL)

189) Merrick Rippon (LHD, Canada, Ottawa OHL)

TOTAL: 7 (4 C, 2 LHD, 1 RHD)

ANALYSIS: John Chayka and the Coyotes are drafting for skill above all else in my mock, getting a dynamic puck-mover off the top in Hughes and a few creative forwards in McLaughlin, Hillis and the Norwegian sensation Pettersen, whose stock has fallen but could be a steal that late. Arizona also gets a big-bodied centre in Sutter — a player I had wrongfully pegged for Calgary — and two steady defenders with upside in Emberson and Rippon.

Montreal Canadiens

6) Jesperi Kotkaniemi (C/LW, Finland, Assat)

35) Nicolas Beaudin (LHD, Canada, Drummondville QMJHL)

38) Serron Noel (RW, Canada, Oshawa OHL)

56) Filip Hallander (C/W, Sweden, Timra)

62) Philip Kurashev (C, Switzerland, Quebec QMJHL)

66) Ryan O’Reilly (C, USA, Madison USHL)

97) Danila Galenyuk (LHD, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg KHL)

102) Adam McCormick (LHD, Canada, Cape Breton QMJHL)

122) Joey Keane (RHD, USA, Barrie OHL, over-ager)

128) Gabriel Fortier (C/W, Canada, Baie-Comeau QMJHL)

TOTAL: 10 (5 C, 3 LHD, 1 RW, 1 RHD)

ANALYSIS: I have Marc Bergevin trading down from No. 3 to No. 6 to take arguably the draft’s top centre in Kotkaniemi. That return isn’t reflected here, but it would presumably include two or three more picks in the 30s coming from Detroit. That would add up to quite the haul for Montreal, but even with 10 picks as it stands, the Habs are sure to bolster their prospect pool. The Canadiens would be thrilled to get those four in the second round, with Beaudin a likely candidate since he’s connected to new assistant coach Dominique Ducharme. There are lots of good value picks throughout this group and could be even more if my proposed trade does go down.

Vancouver Canucks

7) Noah Dobson (RHD, Canada, Acadie Bathurst QMJHL)

37) Jonny Tychonick (LHD, Canada, Penticton BCHL)

68) Milos Roman (C, Slovakia, Vancouver WHL)

130) Marcus Karlberg (RW/LW, Sweden, Leksands J20)

161) Jack Lagerstrom (RHD, USA, Shattuck St. Mary’s High School)

192) Alex Kannok-Leipert (RHD, Canada, Vancouver WHL)

TOTAL: 6 (3 RHD, 1 LHD, 1 C, 1 W)

ANALYSIS: In my humble opinion, this mock would be a home run for Jim Benning and the Canucks, who have been drafting better and better in recent years. Vancouver has a wave of good young forwards coming and the goaltending appears to be in good hands going forward, so Benning can focus more on the defence in 2018. Dobson and Tychonick both project as top-four blueliners with top-pairing upside, while Lagerstrom and Kannok-Leipert are also puck-movers with good potential. It would be surprising to see the Canucks draft two Giants — has Vancouver ever drafted a Giant? — but Roman and Kannok-Leipert certainly deserve consideration in those spots. And I had to throw in a token Swedish forward because Vancouver always seems to take one.

Chicago Blackhawks

8) Oliver Wahlstrom (RW/C, USA, NTDP U18)

27) Ryan Merkley (RHD, Canada, Guelph OHL)

69) Nikolai Kovalenko (RW, Russia/USA, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

87) Bulat Shafigullin (F, Russia, Nizhnekamsk MHL)

120) Anton Malyshev (RHD, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

142) Sean Comrie (RHD, Canada, Spruce Grove AJHL)

162) Akira Schmid (G, Switzerland, Langnau U20)

193) Alexander Polunin (RW, Russia, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl KHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 8 (3 RW, 3 RHD, 1 F, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: Lots of boom or bust for Chicago in this year’s mock, but Wahlstrom and Merkley could really explode as first-rounders and those four Russians also have relatively high ceilings. The Blackhawks are likely to grab a goalie and may go back to Spruce Grove to get Comrie after taking Ian Mitchell from that team last year. Stan Bowman would be swinging for the fences with this group, but I like his chances of connecting on a few.

New York Rangers

9) Brady Tkachuk (LW, USA, Boston University NCAA)

26) Isac Lundestrom (C/LW, Sweden, Lulea SHL)

28) Matej Pekar (C/RW, Czech Republic, Muskegon USHL)

39) Kirill Marchenko (F, Russia, Mamonty MHL)

48) Jack Drury (C, USA, Waterloo USHL)

70) Tyler Weiss (C/LW, USA, NTDP U18)

88) Jan Jenik (LW, Czech Republic, Liberec U20)

101) Jordan Harris (LHD, USA, Kimball Union High School)

132) Dmitry Semykin (RHD, Russia, Kapitan Stupino MHL)

163) Danil Zhuravlyov (LHD, Russia, Kazan MHL)

TOTAL: 10 (4 C, 2 LW, 2 LHD, 1 F, 1 RHD)

ANALYSIS: This is going to be a fun draft for Jeff Gorton and the Rangers, and it would get off to a great start if Tkachuk somehow falls to No. 9. That’s about as likely as the Rangers taking seven straight forwards or reaching for Pekar in the first round, but stranger things have happened. I don’t know if it’ll be Pekar, but I have a hunch that the Rangers will go off the board at No. 28 to take a prospect that they are higher on than most — much like Filip Chytil last year. The Rangers would be stockpiling a lot of potential in those forwards and the three defencemen have nice upside too.

Edmonton Oilers

10) Ty Smith (LHD, Canada, Spokane WHL)

40) Calen Addison (RHD, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

71) Pavel Gogolev (RW, Russia, Peterborough OHL)

133) Kirill Nizhnikov (RW, Russia, Sudbury OHL)

164) Zach Solow (C/RW, USA, Northeastern NCAA, over-ager)

195) Seth Barton (RHD, Canada, Trail BCHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 6 (2 RHD, 2 RW, 1 LHD, 1 C)

ANALYSIS: Peter Chiarelli and the Oilers had a difficult decision to make at No. 10 in my mock, but Edmonton comes away happy after using its top two picks on puck-moving defencemen from the WHL with the potential to quarterback a power play in the years to come. Smith and Addison aren’t the biggest guys, but they are the type of blueliners having success in today’s NHL. The Oilers also take two Russian wingers out of the OHL — hoping for another hit like Kirill Maksimov in 2017 — before finishing off with two promising over-agers.

New York Islanders

11) Evan Bouchard (RHD, Canada, London OHL)

12) Joe Veleno (C, Canada, Drummondville QMJHL)

41) Ryan McLeod (C/LW, Canada, Mississauga OHL)

43) Jett Woo (RHD, Canada, Moose Jaw WHL)

72) Allan McShane (C, Canada, Oshawa OHL)

103) Axel Andersson (RHD, Sweden, Djugardens J20)

134) Mikhail Shalagin (F, Russia, Spartak Moskva MHL, over-ager)

196) German Grachyov (LW, Russia, Almaz Cherepovets MHL)

TOTAL: 8 (3 RHD, 3 C, 1 F, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: Lou Lamoriello would be off to a wicked start in his tenure as the Islanders’ general manager if he could pull off this type of draft haul. Going best-player-available with the first six picks, the Islanders wound up getting great value and some pundits will surely declare them the winners of my mock. It still seems unlikely that Bouchard falls out of the top 10, but the Islanders are guaranteed to get two nice building blocks with those back-to-back picks at Nos. 11 and 12. The second-rounders are going to be high-quality prospects as well, so the Islanders do stand a good chance of being winners at the 2018 draft, especially if one of my late Russians were to pan out.

Dallas Stars

13) Vitali Kravtsov (RW, Russia, Chelyabinsk KHL)

44) David Gustafsson (C, Sweden, HV71 J20)

75) Simon Johansson (RHD, Sweden, Djurgardens J20, over-ager)

100) Amir Miftakhov (G, Russia, Irbis Kazan MHL)

106) Chase Wouters (C, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

137) Linus Karlsson (C/RW, Sweden, Karlskrona J20)

168) Brodi Stuart (LW, Canada, Kamloops WHL)

199) Montana Onyebuchi (RHD, Canada, Kamloops WHL)

TOTAL: 8 (3 C, 2 RHD, 1 RW, 1 G, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: I can’t speak for Tom Gaglardi, but I’m a big fan of this draft class for Dallas too. It’s a really good mix, with the Stars getting a game-breaking Russian in the first round and an underrated Swede in the second round. Jim Nill rolls the dice on a couple other Swedes, as to be expected, but also takes an intriguing Russian goaltender, two real solid WHL forwards and a defenceman who could be the closest thing to Dustin Byfuglien to come out of the WHL in many moons, albeit minus the offence from Onyebuchi. The owner, Gaglardi, would no doubt be happy to see a couple Blazers become Stars.

Philadelphia Flyers

14) Joel Farabee (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

19) Bode Wilde (RHD, USA/Canada, NTDP U18)

50) Cole Fonstad (RW, Canada, Prince Albert WHL)

112) Tyler Tucker (LHD, Canada, Barrie OHL)

127) Kyle Topping (C, Canada, Kelowna WHL)

143) Samuel Bucek (LW/RW, Slovakia, Chicago USHL, over-ager)

174) Paul Cotter (F, USA, Lincoln USHL)

190) Matthew Struthers (C/LW, Canada, North Bay OHL)

203) Jakub Lacka (LW, Slovakia, Central Illinois USHL, over-ager)

205) Adam Klapka (F, Czech Republic, Slavia Praha U18)

TOTAL: 10 (3 LW, 2C, 2 F, 1 RHD, 1 RW, 1 LHD)

ANALYSIS: Ron Hextall could do a lot worse than this for the Flyers, going best-player-available with his two first-rounders, then targeting a few prospects that could be of particular interest to Philadelphia in Fonstad, Tucker and Topping. That would be followed by a few USHLers, a big body from the OHL in Struthers and an even bigger body out of the Czech Republic in Klapka. It may look like a mixed bag, but I really came to like a lot of these prospects for the Flyers.

Florida Panthers

15) Barrett Hayton (C, Canada, Sault Ste. Marie OHL)

34) Alexander Alexeyev (LHD, Russia, Red Deer WHL)

123) Jachym Kondelik (C/W, Czech Republic, Muskegon USHL)

139) Samuel Harvey (G, Canada, Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL, over-ager)

170) Jack St. Ivany (RHD, USA, Sioux Falls USHL, over-ager)

201) Connor Dewar (RW, Canada, Everett WHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 6 (2 C, 1 LHD, 1 G, 1 RHD, 1 RW)

ANALYSIS: Dale Tallon also goes best-player-available with his first two picks for the Panthers, then starts to target specific players to Florida’s liking in the later rounds. I do expect the Panthers to draft at least one defenceman out of the USHL, along with a goaltender at some point. And I wouldn’t be surprised if Dewar was Florida bound either.

Colorado Avalanche

16) Rasmus Kupari (C, Finland, Karpat)

47) Jacob Bernard-Docker (RHD, Canada, Okotoks AJHL)

58) Ivan Morozov (C, Russia, Mamonty Yugry, MHL)

78) Olivier Rodrigue (G, Canada, Drummondville QMJHL)

109) Nathan Dunkley (C, Canada, London OHL)

140) Ivan Muranov (LW, Russia, HK MVD MHL)

171) Arttu Nevasaari (RW, Finland, Karpat U20)

202) Jordan Kooy (G, Canada, London OHL)

TOTAL: 8 (3 C, 2 G, 1 RHD, 1 LW, 1 RW)

ANALYSIS: Joe Sakic and the Avs enjoy another strong draft here, getting lots of good value and lots of upside in their selections. I have Colorado taking another skilled defenceman out of the AJHL — the same league as Cale Makar last year — plus two Finnish forwards familiar with each other, two Russian forwards with similar sounding names, two goaltenders as a position of emphasis and two teammates from OHL London. Yes, there was a method to Colorado’s madness in my mock.

New Jersey Devils

17) Jonatan Berggren (C/W, Sweden, Skelleftea J20)

110) Tyler Madden (C, USA, Tri-City USHL)

136) Nico Gross (LHD, Switzerland, Oshawa OHL)

141) Anderson MacDonald (LW, Canada, Moncton QMJHL)

172) Carl Wassenius (C/LW, Sweden, Orebro J20)

TOTAL: 5 (3 C, 1 LHD, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: Ray Shero has openly discussed trading down to recoup some extra picks for the Devils, but I have New Jersey staying put at No. 17 and taking a prime target in Berggren. The Devils would be ecstatic to get each of those prospects at their respective spots, with the other four capable of going significantly higher. Madden is the son of former Devils forward and Selke winner, John Madden.

Columbus Blue Jackets

18) Jake Wise (C, USA, NTDP U18)

49) Jesse Ylonen (RW, Finland/USA, Espoo United)

80) Toni Utunen (LHD, Finland, Tappara Liiga)

173) Nikita Shashkov (F, Russia, Sibirskie Snaipery MHL, over-ager)

204) Leif Mattson (RW, Canada, Kelowna WHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 5 (2 RW, 1 C, 1 LHD, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: The Blue Jackets would be another candidate to trade down if Wise was their first-round target as a high-skill centre — a better Sonny Milano. Wise is a reach in the teens, but other teams will likely have him in their 20s. Jarmo Kekalainen doesn’t play favourites with his Finns, but he’d be getting Ylonen and Utunen in good spots in the second and third rounds. Columbus would also be taking a chance on a Russian over-ager in hopes of landing another Artemi Panarin, while hoping for another Calvin Thurkauf-type steal out of Kelowna with Mattson.

Los Angeles Kings

20) K’Andre Miller (LHD, USA, NTDP U18)

51) Jakub Skarek (G, Czech Republic, Dukla Jihlava)

82) Blade Jenkins (C, Canada, Saginaw OHL)

113) Brandon Saigeon (C, Canada, Hamilton, OHL, over-ager)

144) Giovanni Vallati (LHD, Canada, Kitchener OHL)

165) Jacob Ingham (G, Canada, Mississauga OHL)

175) Eli Zummack (RW/C, Canada, Spokane WHL)

TOTAL: 7 (2 LHD, 2 G, 2 C, 1 RW)

ANALYSIS: Rob Blake and the Kings get a rugged rearguard in the first round in Miller, who may have more offensive upside in the future, before taking the first goaltender of 2018 in Skarek at No. 51. Los Angeles then selects four straight prospects from the OHL, including another goalie, before closing out its draft with a teammate of 2017 second-rounder Jaret Anderson-Dolan. The over-ager, Saigeon, could turn into another Tanner Pearson.

San Jose Sharks

21) Dominik Bokk (RW, Germany, Vaxjo J20)

114) Logan Hutsko (C/RW, USA, Boston College, over-ager)

145) Oliver Okuliar (LW, Slovakia, U20 national team)

176) Cole Krygier (LHD, USA, Lincoln USHL)

182) Ivan Prosvetov (G, Russia, Youngstown USHL, over-ager)

207) Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (LW, Denmark, Fargo USHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 6 (2 LW, 1 RW, 1 C, 1 LHD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Sharks have had good luck with Germans over the years in Marco Sturm and Christian Ehrhoff, so Bokk could be the perfect fit for San Jose if he doesn’t go in the top 20. Ditto for Danes, with Mikkel Boedker and Jannik Hansen paving the way for Schmidt-Svejstrup. Doug Wilson may not put that much thought into drafting by nationality, but those two could totally be Sharks in the making. San Jose also takes another late-bloomer out of the NCAA, a Slovakian scorer and a couple USHLers, including a Russian import goaltender.

Anaheim Ducks

23) Akil Thomas (RW/C, Canada, Niagara OHL)

54) Bo Groulx (C, Canada, Halifax QMJHL)

79) Slava Demin (LHD, USA, Wenatchee BCHL)

85) Alec Regula (RHD, USA, London OHL)

116) Luke Henman (C, Canada, Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL)

147) Marcus Westfalt (C/LW, Sweden, Brynas SHL)

178) Matej Blumel (LW, Czech Republic, Waterloo USHL)

TOTAL: 7 (3 C, 1 RW, 1 LHD, 1 RHD, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: Bob Murray and the Ducks gather a nice overall group, getting a couple CHL forwards in the first two rounds followed by a couple defencemen who might be flying under the radar in the third round. Anaheim finishes off with three more forwards, including another Swede.

Minnesota Wild

24) Grigori Denisenko (LW, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

63) Scott Perunovich (LHD, USA, Minnesota-Duluth NCAA, over-ager)

86) Xavier Bernard (LHD, Canada, Drummondville QMJHL)

92) Egor Sokolov (LW, Russia, Cape Breton QMJHL)

148) Nando Eggenberger (RW, Switzerland, Davos)

155) Mikhail Bitsadze (C, Russia, HK MVD MHL)

179) Jack Perbix (RW, USA, Elk River USHS)

210) Jasper Weatherby (F, USA, Wenatchee BCHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 8 (2 LW, 2 LHD, 2 RW, 1 C, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: Paul Fenton enjoys a nice debut for the Wild in my mock, getting a few high-upside Russian forwards and a couple potential top-four defencemen. Minnesota also takes a Swiss winger who had been compared to Nino Niederreiter in years past, a homegrown talent in Perbix, and a big forward bound for the University of North Dakota after tearing up a tier-II junior league.

Toronto Maple Leafs

25) Rasmus Sandin (LHD, Sweden, Sault Ste. Marie OHL)

52) Aidan Dudas (C, Canada, Owen Sound OHL)

83) Jacob Tortora (LW, USA, Boston College NCAA, over-ager)

118) Kody Clark (RW, Canada, Ottawa OHL)

149) Dennis Busby (RHD, Canada, Flint OHL)

209) Jerry Turkulainen (LW, Finland, JYP, over-ager)

211) Marcus Bjork (RHD, Sweden, Oskarshamn, over-ager)

TOTAL: 7 (2 LW, 2 RHD, 1 LHD, 1 C, 1 RW)

ANALYSIS: Kyle Dubas is now calling the shots in Toronto, so I could totally see him taking a few OHLers — four according to my mock, including Wendel Clark’s son. I also have Dubas taking a few over-agers, including a couple that he invited to the Leafs’ development camp last summer in Tortora and Turkulainen. Sandin will be a popular pick for Toronto in mocks and it makes sense if he’s still available at No. 25 since Dubas cut his teeth in Sault Ste. Marie. Playing lots of hunches here, and it may not be the “consensus” best mock for the Leafs, but this group could prove to be great value down the road for Dubas.

St. Louis Blues

29) Ty Dellandrea (C, Canada, Flint OHL)

45) Liam Foudy (C, Canada, London OHL)

76) Martin Fehervary (LHD, Slovakia, Oskarshamn Sweden)

107) Michael Callahan (LHD, USA, Youngstown USHL)

138) Michal Kvasnica (C/RW, Czech Republic, Trinec U20)

169) Brendan Budy (F, Canada, Langley BCHL)

200) Spencer Meier (RHD, USA, Fargo USHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 7 (3 C, 2 LHD, 1 F, 1 RHD)

ANALYSIS: This strikes me as a very typical draft for Doug Armstrong and the Blues, and I don’t mean that in a bad way by any means. It’s always a good idea to go with what’s working and St. Louis has had great success drafting OHL forwards in recent years. Dellandrea and Foudy would be two more terrific picks. I quite like this mock as a whole for St. Louis, with the rest of the group also possessing nice upside. The Blues could have a few steals here.

Washington Capitals

31) Jared McIsaac (LHD, Canada, Halifax QMJHL)

46) Jakub Lauko (C, Czech Republic, Chomutov)

93) Ruslan Iskhakov (C/W, Russia, Krasnaya Armiya MHL)

124) Alexander Zhabreyev (C/W, Russia, Dynamo SPB MHL)

186) Alexander Romanov (LHD, Russia, Krasnaya Armiya MHL)

217) Vladislav Sukhachyov (G, Russia, Chelmet Chelyabinsk VHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 6 (3 C, 2 LHD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: I have Brian MacLellan and the Capitals taking four Russians, which might not be a bad idea after seeing the impact of Alex Ovechkin, Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov in this year’s playoffs. However, Washington starts off its draft with two best-player-available picks in McIsaac and Lauko, who were both projected as top-20 picks in a lot of rankings prior to the season. Their stock fell a bit, but both are still quality prospects. For the third year in a row, I have the Capitals taking Sukhachyov in the seventh round.

Pittsburgh Penguins

53) Jay O’Brien (C, USA, Thayer High School)

64) Alexander Khovanov (C, Russia, Moncton QMJHL)

129) Adam Samuelsson (LHD, USA/Sweden, NTDP U18)

146) Vladislav Kotkov (LW/RW, Russia, Chicoutimi QMJHL)

177) Jack Gorniak (F, USA, West Salem High School, over-ager)

208) Demid Mansurov (C, Russia, Belye Medvedi MHL)

TOTAL: 6 (3 C, 1 LHD, 1 W, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: Jim Rutherford and the Penguins pick Ulf Samuelsson’s son, along with three Russian forwards — two of whom are developing in Canada — and two high-school forwards. Lots of upside in this group for Pittsburgh, but a fair bit of bust potential too. There is a pretty good chance that both O’Brien and Khovanov are gone by No. 53, so the Penguins would be fortunate to get either of them. Taking a couple fallers is probably Rutherford’s best bet since Pittsburgh traded its first-round pick.

Boston Bruins

57) Adam Ginning (LHD, Sweden, Linkoping J20)

77) Spencer Stastney (LHD, USA, NTDP U18)

119) Sean Durzi (RHD, Canada, Owen Sound OHL, over-ager)

150) Ondrej Buchtela (RHD, Czech Republic, Chomutov)

212) Riley Hughes (RW, USA, St. Sebastian’s High School)

TOTAL: 5 (2 LHD, 2 RHD, 1 RW)

ANALYSIS: Seeing some nice progression from Boston’s forward prospects this past season, Don Sweeney decides to load up on defencemen in 2018. The Bruins get four good ones — and a good mix in terms of their skill-sets — before closing out their draft with a hometown kid in Hughes. In hindsight, Boston probably takes a goaltender at some point, but those blueliners were too good to pass up at those spots.

Tampa Bay Lightning

59) Dmitry Zavgorodniy (RW, Russia, Rimouski QMJHL)

90) Semyon Der-Arguchintsev (C/RW, Russia, Peterborough OHL)

121) Riley Damiani (C/RW, Canada, Kitchener OHL)

152) Alexis Gravel (G, Canada, Halifax QMJHL)

183) Georgi Ivanov (C, Russia, Loko MHL, over-ager)

206) Nikita Anokhovsky (C/W, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL, over-ager)

214) Mark Rubinchik (LHD, Russia, Saskatoon WHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 7 (4 C, 1 RW, 1 G, 1 LHD)

ANALYSIS: Steve Yzerman and the Lightning have had good luck with Russians — past and present — and this is a strong draft year for that country, so Tampa Bay ends up taking five of them, including four forwards. That might be overkill, but the four forwards have high ceilings and the defenceman is familiar to the organization as a former junior teammate of Libor Hajek. Worth noting, three of those five Russians are developing in Canada. The Lightning also take a sneaky good forward from the OHL and a goaltender from the QMJHL.

Winnipeg Jets

60) Curtis Hall (C, USA, Youngstown USHL)

91) Alex Steeves (F, USA, Dubuque USHL)

153) Eric Florchuk (C/LW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

181) Kristian Reichel (C, Czech Republic, Red Deer WHL, over-ager)

184) Max Crozier (RHD, Canada, Nanaimo BCHL)

215) Yegor Zamula (LHD, Russia, Calgary WHL)

TOTAL: 6 (3 C, 1 F, 1 RHD, 1 LHD)

ANALYSIS: Kevin Cheveldayoff and the Jets go back to two familiar wells in the USHL — looking for the next Kyle Connor in the early rounds — as well as the WHL, which has produced a good portion of the talent on Winnipeg’s roster. Reichel had a strong showing at the combine and probably goes closer to the top 100 now, so perhaps he’d be on Winnipeg’s radar at No. 91. All these prospects seem like potential targets for the Jets.

Vegas Golden Knights

61) Kevin Bahl (LHD, Canada, Ottawa OHL)

99) Luka Burzan (C, Canada, Brandon WHL)

115) Liam Kirk (F, England, Sheffield EIHL)

135) Samuel Fagemo (LW, Sweden, Frolunda J20)

154) Shamil Shmakov (G, Russia, Sibirskie MHL, over-ager)

180) Austin Wong (C/RW, Canada, Okotoks AJHL)

185) Isaac Johnson (LW, Tri-City, WHL, over-ager)

TOTAL: 7 (2 C, 2 LW, 1 LHD, 1 F, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: George McPhee and the Golden Knights enjoyed a record-setting expansion season, which overshadowed their success at last year’s entry draft. Vegas didn’t spare any expense in its scouting staff and reaped the rewards as a result. Expect more of the same in 2018, even though the Golden Knights traded away their first-round pick. Bahl isn’t a sexy pick, but he’d be a good one — potentially a great one — at that spot, and I really believe both Burzan and Fagemo are destined for breakouts in their draft-plus-one seasons. Wong and Johnson would add some sandpaper for the future. I’m not sure what to expect from Kirk or the goalie, Shmakov, but they were intriguing selections to say the least.

Nashville Predators

89) Sampo Ranta (RW, Finland, Sioux City USHL)

111) Libor Zabransky (RHD, Czech Republic, Kelowna WHL)

131) Lukas Wernblom (C/W, Sweden, MoDo)

151) Veini Vehvilainen (G, Finland, Karpat Liiga, over-ager)

213) Liam Kindree (RW, Canada, Kelowna WHL)

TOTAL: 5 (2 RW, 1 RHD, 1 F, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: Ranta could be long gone by No. 89, but David Poile and the Predators probably wouldn’t waste any time in picking another Finnish forward from USHL Sioux City after stealing Eeli Tolvanen from the same team last year. I also have Nashville taking another Finnish goaltender and another Swedish forward, plus two teammates from Kelowna with high upside in trying to follow a few trends. With only five picks in 2018, the Predators would be elated to land these five prospects.

Calgary Flames

105) Riley Stotts (LW, Canada, Calgary WHL)

108) Ryan Chyzowski (LW, Canada, Medicine Hat WHL)

167) Tristen Nielsen (LW/C, Canada, Calgary WHL)

198) Bryan Lockner (RW, USA, Medicine Hat WHL)

TOTAL: 4 (3 LW, 1 RW)

ANALYSIS: The chances of the Flames using all four picks on forwards from the WHL would seem slim, yet Calgary could do a lot worse in each of those spots. It would be an interesting strategy by Brad Treliving, especially taking two sets of teammates from the hometown Hitmen and nearby Tigers. However, Treliving’s non-WHL scouts might quit if he pulled all his apples from the same basket this year.

