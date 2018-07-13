2018 NHL Mock Drafts Revisited: Pick-By-Pick Results

- 2018 NHL Mock Draft: Round 1
- 2018 NHL Mock Draft: Round 2
- 2018 NHL Mock Draft: Round 3
- 2018 NHL Mock Draft: Round 4
- 2018 NHL Mock Draft: Round 5
- 2018 NHL Mock Draft: Round 6
- 2018 NHL Mock Draft: Round 7
- 2018 NHL Mock Draft: Team Results
It’s always fun to reflect on my NHL mock drafts and break it down by the numbers, but it’s also nice to have a head-to-head comparison with pick-by-pick results over seven rounds.
I provided that for my 2016 mocks and readers really seemed to appreciate it, with some reaching out to say they missed it in 2017 when I only had time to publish one mock.
The good news is both versions are back for 2018, recapping my seventh annual mock draft that published on June 8 as well as my consensus last-minute mock that went live on June 18 — with tweaks based on further research and feedback from scouts, media and fans.
This project wouldn’t have been possible without Brandon Share-Cohen, who kindly shared the code from THW’s Draft Tracker, which he updated throughout draft weekend as one of the unsung heroes for our THW team.
So stick-tap to BSC, as we call him, and here is a legend to help you follow along:
N31 — Next 31, the next 31 names on my draft board that didn’t quite make the cut for my 217 selections.
HM — Honourable Mention, there were 420 and 472 prospects listed for my respective mocks.
RE — Re-Entry, there were 13 unsigned prospects as of June 1 that re-entered the 2018 draft, but I didn’t make room for them in my original mock and rather provided my projected placements.
NR — Not Ranked, there were 13 and 12 prospects drafted in 2018 that didn’t appear in my respective mocks.
Without further ado, let’s see how I fared for 2018 . . .
RELATED: By-The-Numbers Breakdown for 2018 Mock Drafts
FIRST ROUND
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Original Mock
|Consensus Mock
|1
|Rasmus Dahlin
|2
|Andrei Svechnikov
|3
|Jesperi Kotkaniemi
|4
|Brady Tkachuk
|5
|Barrett Hayton
|6
|Filip Zadina
|7
|Quinn Hughes
|8
|Adam Boqvist
|9
|Vitaly Kravtsov
|10
|Evan Bouchard
|11
|Oliver Wahlstrom
|12
|Noah Dobson
|13
|Ty Dellandrea
|14
|Joel Farabee
|15
|Grigori Denisenko
|16
|Martin Kaut
|17
|Ty Smith
|18
|Liam Foudy
|19
|Jay O’Brien
|20
|Rasmus Kupari
|21
|Ryan Merkley
|22
|K’Andre Miller
|23
|Isac Lundestrom
|24
|Filip Johansson
|25
|Dominik Bokk
|26
|Jacob Bernard-Docker
|27
|Nicolas Beaudin
|28
|Nils Lundkvist
|29
|Rasmus Sandin
|30
|Joe Veleno
|31
|Alexander Alexeyev
SECOND ROUND
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Original Mock
|Consensus Mock
|32
|Mattias Samuelsson
|33
|Jonatan Berggren
|34
|Serron Noel
|35
|Jesse Ylonen
|36
|Jared McIsaac
|37
|Jett Woo
|38
|Alex Romanov
|39
|Olof Lindbom
|40
|Ryan McLeod
|41
|Bode Wilde
|42
|Jack Drury
|43
|Ruslan Iskhakov
|44
|Albin Eriksson
|45
|Scott Perunovich
|46
|Martin Fehervary
|47
|Kody Clark
|48
|Jonathan Tychonick
|49
|Kirill Marchenko
|50
|Adam Ginning
|51
|Akil Thomas
|52
|Sean Durzi
|53
|Calen Addison
|54
|Bo Groulx
|55
|Kevin Bahl
|56
|Jacob Olofsson
|57
|Axel Andersson
|58
|Filip Hallander
|59
|Gabriel Fortier
|60
|David Gustafsson
|61
|Ivan Morozov
|62
|Olivier Rodrigue
THIRD ROUND
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Original Mock
|Consensus Mock
|63
|Jack McBain
|64
|Justus Annunen
|65
|Jan Jenik
|66
|Cam Hillis
|67
|Alec Regula
|68
|Tyler Madden
|69
|Jake Wise
|70
|Jacob Ragnarsson
|71
|Jordan Harris
|72
|Jakub Skarek
|73
|Ty Emberson
|74
|Niklas Nordgren
|75
|Oskar Back
|76
|Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
|77
|Jakub Lauko
|78
|Sampo Ranta
|79
|Blake McLaughlin
|80
|Marcus Karlberg
|81
|Seth Barton
|82
|Bulat Shafigullin
|83
|Riley Stotts
|84
|Jesper Eliasson
|85
|Lukas Dostal
|86
|Alexander Khovanov
|87
|Linus Karlsson
|88
|Joey Keane
|89
|Logan Hutsko
|90
|Dmitry Semykin
|91
|Nathan Smith
|92
|Connor Dewar
|93
|Riley Sutter
FOURTH ROUND
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Original Mock
|Consensus Mock
|94
|Matej Pekar
|95
|Johnny Gruden
|96
|Luke Henman
|97
|Allan McShane
|98
|Ryan O’Reilly
|99
|Slava Demin
|100
|Adam Mascherin
|101
|Nico Gross
|102
|Jasper Weatherby
|103
|Jake Pivonka
|104
|Lenni Killinen
|105
|Martin Pospisil
|106
|Curtis Douglas
|107
|Joel Hofer
|108
|Demetrios Koumontzis
|109
|Tyler Weiss
|110
|Xavier Bernard
|111
|Jachym Kondelik
|112
|Jack St. Ivany
|113
|Aidan Dudas
|114
|Ivan Prosvetov
|115
|Paul Cotter
|116
|Jack Perbix
|117
|Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm
|118
|Mac Hollowell
|119
|Curtis Hall
|120
|Philipp Kurashev
|121
|Alex Green
|122
|Milos Roman
|123
|Jack Gorniak
|124
|Mitchell Gibson
FIFTH ROUND
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Original Mock
|Consensus Mock
|125
|Miska Kukkonen
|126
|Angus Crookshank
|127
|Wyatte Wylie
|128
|Cole Fonstad
|129
|Justin Almeida
|130
|Toni Utunen
|131
|Spencer Stastney
|132
|Lauri Pajuniemi
|133
|Samuel Houde
|134
|Blade Jenkins
|135
|Brandon Kruse
|136
|Akira Schmid
|137
|Riley Damiani
|138
|Hugh McGing
|139
|Mikael Hakkarainen
|140
|Brandon Saigeon
|141
|Yegor Sharangovich
|142
|Michael Callahan
|143
|Samuel Ersson
|144
|David Hrenak
|145
|Dennis Busby
|146
|Danil Zhuravlyov
|147
|Roman Durny
|148
|Simon Johansson
|149
|Filip Kral
|150
|Declan Chisholm
|151
|Vladislav Yeryomenko
|152
|Magnus Chrona
|153
|Giovanni Vallati
|154
|Connor Corcoran
|155
|Damien Giroux
SIXTH ROUND
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Original Mock
|Consensus Mock
|156
|Pontus Holmberg
|157
|Kevin Mandolese
|158
|David Tendeck
|159
|Tim Berni
|160
|Victor Brattstrom
|161
|Alex Kannok-Leipert
|162
|Alexis Gravel
|163
|Simon Kjellberg
|164
|Michael Kesselring
|165
|Johan Sodergran
|166
|Jesper Sellgren
|167
|Mathias-Emilio Pettersen
|168
|Dawson Barteaux
|169
|Mathias Laferriere
|170
|Justin Schutz
|171
|Nikolai Kovalenko
|172
|Mitch Hoelscher
|173
|Veini Vehvilainen
|174
|Gavin Hain
|175
|Jacob Ingham
|176
|Zachary Emond
|177
|Liam Gorman
|178
|Hunter Drew
|179
|Shawn Boudrias
|180
|Peter Diliberatore
|181
|Dustyn McFall
|182
|John Leonard
|183
|Cole Koepke
|184
|Jared Moe
|185
|Xavier Bouchard
|186
|Artyom Manukyan
SEVENTH ROUND
|Pick
|Team
|Player
|Original Mock
|Consensus Mock
|187
|William Worge Kreu
|188
|Jakov Novak
|189
|Liam Kirk
|190
|Brett Stapley
|191
|Otto Kivenmaki
|192
|Matthew Thiessen
|193
|Josiah Slavin
|194
|Luke Loheit
|195
|Patrik Siikanen
|196
|Christian Krygier
|197
|Jake Kucharski
|198
|Dmitry Zavgorodniy
|199
|Jermaine Loewen
|200
|Tyler Tucker
|201
|Cole Krygier
|202
|Shamil Shmakov
|203
|Eetu Pakkila
|204
|Trey Fix-Wolansky
|205
|Marcus Westfalt
|206
|Radim Salda
|207
|Santtu Kinnunen
|208
|Jordan Kooy
|209
|Zachary Bouthillier
|210
|Sam Hentges
|211
|Semyon Kizimov
|212
|Pavel Shen
|213
|Milan Kloucek
|214
|Ty Taylor
|215
|Austin Wong
|216
|Riley Hughes
|217
|Eric Florchuk
Undrafted from Consensus Mock
63 Total Misses — 154 of 217 (5 of top 100, 27 of top 150)
Third Round
Pavel Gogolev (71)
Adam McCormick (89)
Fourth Round
Libor Zabransky (96)
Luka Burzan (99)
Amir Miftakhov (100)
Kristian Reichel (104)
Chase Wouters (106)
Ryan Chyzowski (108)
Nathan Dunkley (109)
Alex Steeves (111)
Patrick Giles (117)
Matthew Struthers (121)
Egor Sokolov (124)
Fifth Round
Nando Eggenberger (125)
Kyle Topping (127)
Justin Ducharme (128)
Adam Samuelsson (129)
Samuel Fagemo (130)
Lukas Wernblom (131)
Kirill Nizhnikov (133)
Anderson MacDonald (140)
Sean Comrie (142)
Michal Kvasnica (144)
Vladislav Kotkov (146)
Linus Nyman (148)
Jacob Tortora (149)
Karel Plasek (150)
Kristian Tanus (153)
Alexander Zhabreyev (155)
Sixth Round
Einar Emanuelsson (157)
Tristen Nielsen (158)
Peetro Seppala (159)
Santeri Salmela (160)
Jack Lagerstrom (161)
Danila Galenyuk (162)
Billy Moskal (164)
Samuel Bucek (165)
Filip Lindberg (166)
Brodi Stuart (168)
Brendan Budy (169)
Samuel Harvey (170)
Arttu Nevasaari (171)
Carl Wassenius (172)
Ville Petman (173)
Eli Zummack (175)
Jack DeBoer (182)
Mikhail Bitsadze (183)
Seventh Round
Cooper Zech (187)
Nicolas Guay (188)
Keegan Karki (189)
Isaac Johnson (190)
Alexei Polodyan (193)
Jordan Sambrook (195)
Nikita Rtishchev (196)
Nicolas Mattinen (197)
Marc Del Gaizo (198)
Montana Onyebuchi (199)
Ivan Kosorenkov (205)
Nikita Anokhovsky (206)
Jerry Turkulainen (209)
Vojtech Budik (215)
Benjamin Gleason (216)
Anton Malyshev (217)
Replaced By (2 in top 100, 20 in top 150)
Third Round
Seth Barton (81)
Jesper Eliasson (84)
Fourth Round
Joel Hofer (107)
Demetrios Koumontzis (108)
Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm (117)
Mac Hollowell (118)
Alex Green (121)
Mitchell Gibson (124)
Fifth Round
Miska Kukkonen (125)
Wyatte Wylie (127)
Lauri Pajuniemi (132)
Samuel Houde (133)
Brandon Kruse (135)
Hugh McGing (138)
Mikael Hakkarainen (139)
Yegor Sharangovich (141)
Samuel Ersson (143)
David Hrenak (144)
Roman Durny (147)
Declan Chisholm (150)
Vladislav Yeryomenko (151)
Magnus Chrona (152)
Connor Corcoran (154)
Damien Giroux (155)
Sixth Round
Pontus Holmberg (156)
David Tendeck (158)
Tim Berni (159)
Victor Brattstrom (160)
Alex Kannon-Leipert (161)
Simon Kjellberg (163)
Dawson Barteaux (168)
Mathias Laferriere (169)
Justin Schutz (170)
Mitch Hoelscher (172)
Zachary Emond (176)
Liam Gorman (177)
Hunter Drew (178)
Shawn Boudrias (179)
Peter Diliberatore (180)
Dustyn McFall (181)
John Leonard (182)
Cole Koepke (183)
Jared Moe (184)
Artyom Manukyan (186)
Seventh Round
William Worge Kreu (187)
Jakov Novak (188)
Brett Stapley (190)
Otto Kivenmaki (191)
Matthew Thiessen (192)
Josiah Slavin (193)
Luke Loheit (194)
Patrik Siikanen (195)
Christian Krygier (196)
Jake Kucharski (197)
Jermaine Loewen (199)
Eetu Pakkila (203)
Trey Fix-Wolansky (204)
Santtu Kinnunen (207)
Zachary Bouthillier (209)
Sam Hentges (210)
Semyon Kizimov (211)
Milan Kloucek (213)
Ty Taylor (214)
Undrafted from Original Mock
75 Total Misses — 142 of 217 (7 of top 100, 31 of top 150)
Third Round
Pavel Gogolev (71)
Jacob Tortora (83)
Alex Steeves (91)
Egor Sokolov (92)
Fourth Round
Danila Galenyuk (97)
Luka Burzan (99)
Amir Miftakhov (100)
Adam McCormick (102)
Linus Nyman (104)
Chase Wouters (106)
Ryan Chyzowski (108)
Nathan Dunkley (109)
Libor Zabransky (111)
Anton Malyshev (120)
Alexander Zhabreyev (124)
Fifth Round
Kyle Topping (127)
Adam Samuelsson (129)
Lukas Wernblom (131)
Kirill Nizhnikov (133)
Mikhail Shalagin (134)
Samuel Fagemo (135)
Michal Kvasnica (138)
Samuel Harvey (139)
Ivan Muranov (140)
Anderson MacDonald (141)
Sean Comrie (142)
Samuel Bucek (143)
Oliver Okuliar (145)
Vladislav Kotkov (146)
Nando Eggenberger (148)
Ondrej Buchtela (150)
Mikhail Bitsadze (155)
Sixth Round
Patrick Giles (156)
Filip Lindberg (159)
Christian Lindberg (160)
Jack Lagerstrom (161)
Zach Solow (164)
Ville Petman (166)
Tristen Nielsen (167)
Brodi Stuart (168)
Brendan Budy (169)
Arttu Nevasaari (171)
Carl Wassenius (172)
Nikita Shashkov (173)
Eli Zummack (175)
Matej Blumel (178)
Kristian Reichel (181)
Georgi Ivanov (183)
Max Crozier (184)
Isaac Johnson (185)
Seventh Round
Einar Emanuelsson (187)
Matej Svoboda (188)
Merrick Rippon (189)
Matthew Struthers (190)
Peetro Seppala (191)
Alexander Polunin (193)
Martin Bucko (194)
German Grachyov (196)
Stephen Dhillon (197)
Bryan Lockner (198)
Montana Onyebuchi (199)
Spencer Meier (200)
Jakub Lacka (203)
Leif Mattson (204)
Adam Klapka (205)
Nikita Anokhovsky (206)
Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (207)
Demid Mansurov (208)
Jerry Turkulainen (209)
Marcus Bjork (211)
Liam Kindree (213)
Mark Rubinchik (214)
Yegor Zamula (215)
Eero Teravainen (216)
Vladislav Sukhachyov (217)
Replaced by (4 in top 100, 26 in top 150)
Third Round
Jacob Ragnarsson (70)
Jesper Eliasson (84)
Nathan Smith (91)
Fourth Round
Adam Mascherin (100)
Lenni Killinen (104)
Martin Pospisil (105)
Joel Hofer (107)
Demetrios Koumontzis (108)
Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm (117)
Mac Hollowell (118)
Alex Green (121)
Mitchell Gibson (124)
Fifth Round
Miska Kukkonen (125)
Angus Crookshank (126)
Wyatte Wylie (127)
Justin Almeida (129)
Lauri Pajuniemi (132)
Samuel Houde (133)
Brandon Kruse (135)
Hugh McGing (138)
Mikael Hakkarainen (139)
Yegor Sharangovich (141)
Samuel Ersson (143)
David Hrenak (144)
Roman Durny (147)
Declan Chisholm (150)
Vladislav Yeryomenko (151)
Magnus Chrona (152)
Connor Corcoran (154)
Damien Giroux (155)
Sixth Round
Pontus Holmberg (156)
Kevin Mandolese (157)
David Tendeck (158)
Tim Berni (159)
Victor Brattstrom (160)
Simon Kjellberg (163)
Michael Kesselring (164)
Johan Sodergran (165)
Jesper Sellgren (166)
Dawson Barteaux (168)
Mathias Laferriere (169)
Justin Schutz (170)
Mitch Hoelscher (172)
Gavin Hain (174)
Zachary Emond (176)
Liam Gorman (177)
Hunter Drew (178)
Shawn Boudrias (179)
Peter Diliberatore (180)
Dustyn McFall (181)
John Leonard (182)
Cole Koepke (183)
Jared Moe (184)
Artyom Manukyan (186)
Seventh Round
William Worge Kreu (187)
Jakov Novak (188)
Brett Stapley (190)
Otto Kivenmaki (191)
Matthew Thiessen (192)
Josiah Slavin (193)
Luke Loheit (194)
Patrik Siikanen (195)
Christian Krygier (196)
Jake Kucharski (197)
Jermaine Loewen (199)
Eetu Pakkila (203)
Trey Fix-Wolansky (204)
Radim Salda (206)
Santtu Kinnunen (207)
Zachary Bouthillier (209)
Sam Hentges (210)
Semyon Kizimov (211)
Pavel Shen (212)
Milan Kloucek (213)
Ty Taylor (214)