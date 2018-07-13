2018 NHL Mock Drafts Revisited: Pick-By-Pick Results

July 13th, 2018

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn WhatsApp

It’s always fun to reflect on my NHL mock drafts and break it down by the numbers, but it’s also nice to have a head-to-head comparison with pick-by-pick results over seven rounds.

I provided that for my 2016 mocks and readers really seemed to appreciate it, with some reaching out to say they missed it in 2017 when I only had time to publish one mock.

The good news is both versions are back for 2018, recapping my seventh annual mock draft that published on June 8 as well as my consensus last-minute mock that went live on June 18 — with tweaks based on further research and feedback from scouts, media and fans.

This project wouldn’t have been possible without Brandon Share-Cohen, who kindly shared the code from THW’s Draft Tracker, which he updated throughout draft weekend as one of the unsung heroes for our THW team.

So stick-tap to BSC, as we call him, and here is a legend to help you follow along:

N31 — Next 31, the next 31 names on my draft board that didn’t quite make the cut for my 217 selections.

HM — Honourable Mention, there were 420 and 472 prospects listed for my respective mocks.

RE — Re-Entry, there were 13 unsigned prospects as of June 1 that re-entered the 2018 draft, but I didn’t make room for them in my original mock and rather provided my projected placements.

NR — Not Ranked, there were 13 and 12 prospects drafted in 2018 that didn’t appear in my respective mocks.

Without further ado, let’s see how I fared for 2018 . . .

RELATED: By-The-Numbers Breakdown for 2018 Mock Drafts

FIRST ROUND

PickTeamPlayerOriginal MockConsensus Mock
1Rasmus Dahlin
2Andrei Svechnikov
3Jesperi Kotkaniemi
4Brady Tkachuk
5Barrett Hayton
6Filip Zadina
7Quinn Hughes
8Adam Boqvist
9Vitaly Kravtsov
10Evan Bouchard
11Oliver Wahlstrom
12Noah Dobson
13Ty Dellandrea
14Joel Farabee
15Grigori Denisenko
16Martin Kaut
17Ty Smith
18Liam Foudy
19Jay O’Brien
20Rasmus Kupari
21Ryan Merkley
22K’Andre Miller
23Isac Lundestrom
24Filip Johansson
25Dominik Bokk
26Jacob Bernard-Docker
27Nicolas Beaudin
28Nils Lundkvist
29Rasmus Sandin
30Joe Veleno
31Alexander Alexeyev

SECOND ROUND

PickTeamPlayerOriginal MockConsensus Mock
32Mattias Samuelsson
33Jonatan Berggren
34Serron Noel
35Jesse Ylonen
36Jared McIsaac
37Jett Woo
38Alex Romanov
39Olof Lindbom
40Ryan McLeod
41Bode Wilde
42Jack Drury
43Ruslan Iskhakov
44Albin Eriksson
45Scott Perunovich
46Martin Fehervary
47Kody Clark
48Jonathan Tychonick
49Kirill Marchenko
50Adam Ginning
51Akil Thomas
52Sean Durzi
53Calen Addison
54Bo Groulx
55Kevin Bahl
56Jacob Olofsson
57Axel Andersson
58Filip Hallander
59Gabriel Fortier
60David Gustafsson
61Ivan Morozov
62Olivier Rodrigue

THIRD ROUND

PickTeamPlayerOriginal MockConsensus Mock
63Jack McBain
64Justus Annunen
65Jan Jenik
66Cam Hillis
67Alec Regula
68Tyler Madden
69Jake Wise
70Jacob Ragnarsson
71Jordan Harris
72Jakub Skarek
73Ty Emberson
74Niklas Nordgren
75Oskar Back
76Semyon Der-Arguchintsev
77Jakub Lauko
78Sampo Ranta
79Blake McLaughlin
80Marcus Karlberg
81Seth Barton
82Bulat Shafigullin
83Riley Stotts
84Jesper Eliasson
85Lukas Dostal
86Alexander Khovanov
87Linus Karlsson
88Joey Keane
89Logan Hutsko
90Dmitry Semykin
91Nathan Smith
92Connor Dewar
93Riley Sutter

FOURTH ROUND

PickTeamPlayerOriginal MockConsensus Mock
94Matej Pekar
95Johnny Gruden
96Luke Henman
97Allan McShane
98Ryan O’Reilly
99Slava Demin
100Adam Mascherin
101Nico Gross
102Jasper Weatherby
103Jake Pivonka
104Lenni Killinen
105Martin Pospisil
106Curtis Douglas
107Joel Hofer
108Demetrios Koumontzis
109Tyler Weiss
110Xavier Bernard
111Jachym Kondelik
112Jack St. Ivany
113Aidan Dudas
114Ivan Prosvetov
115Paul Cotter
116Jack Perbix
117Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm
118Mac Hollowell
119Curtis Hall
120Philipp Kurashev
121Alex Green
122Milos Roman
123Jack Gorniak
124Mitchell Gibson

FIFTH ROUND

PickTeamPlayerOriginal MockConsensus Mock
125Miska Kukkonen
126Angus Crookshank
127Wyatte Wylie
128Cole Fonstad
129Justin Almeida
130Toni Utunen
131Spencer Stastney
132Lauri Pajuniemi
133Samuel Houde
134Blade Jenkins
135Brandon Kruse
136Akira Schmid
137Riley Damiani
138Hugh McGing
139Mikael Hakkarainen
140Brandon Saigeon
141Yegor Sharangovich
142Michael Callahan
143Samuel Ersson
144David Hrenak
145Dennis Busby
146Danil Zhuravlyov
147Roman Durny
148Simon Johansson
149Filip Kral
150Declan Chisholm
151Vladislav Yeryomenko
152Magnus Chrona
153Giovanni Vallati
154Connor Corcoran
155Damien Giroux

SIXTH ROUND

PickTeamPlayerOriginal MockConsensus Mock
156Pontus Holmberg
157Kevin Mandolese
158David Tendeck
159Tim Berni
160Victor Brattstrom
161Alex Kannok-Leipert
162Alexis Gravel
163Simon Kjellberg
164Michael Kesselring
165Johan Sodergran
166Jesper Sellgren
167Mathias-Emilio Pettersen
168Dawson Barteaux
169Mathias Laferriere
170Justin Schutz
171Nikolai Kovalenko
172Mitch Hoelscher
173Veini Vehvilainen
174Gavin Hain
175Jacob Ingham
176Zachary Emond
177Liam Gorman
178Hunter Drew
179Shawn Boudrias
180Peter Diliberatore
181Dustyn McFall
182John Leonard
183Cole Koepke
184Jared Moe
185Xavier Bouchard
186Artyom Manukyan

SEVENTH ROUND

PickTeamPlayerOriginal MockConsensus Mock
187William Worge Kreu
188Jakov Novak
189Liam Kirk
190Brett Stapley
191Otto Kivenmaki
192Matthew Thiessen
193Josiah Slavin
194Luke Loheit
195Patrik Siikanen
196Christian Krygier
197Jake Kucharski
198Dmitry Zavgorodniy
199Jermaine Loewen
200Tyler Tucker
201Cole Krygier
202Shamil Shmakov
203Eetu Pakkila
204Trey Fix-Wolansky
205Marcus Westfalt
206Radim Salda
207Santtu Kinnunen
208Jordan Kooy
209Zachary Bouthillier
210Sam Hentges
211Semyon Kizimov
212Pavel Shen
213Milan Kloucek
214Ty Taylor
215Austin Wong
216Riley Hughes
217Eric Florchuk

Undrafted from Consensus Mock

63 Total Misses — 154 of 217 (5 of top 100, 27 of top 150)

Third Round

Pavel Gogolev (71)

Adam McCormick (89)

Fourth Round

Libor Zabransky (96)

Luka Burzan (99)

Amir Miftakhov (100)

Kristian Reichel (104)

Chase Wouters (106)

Ryan Chyzowski (108)

Nathan Dunkley (109)

Alex Steeves (111)

Patrick Giles (117)

Matthew Struthers (121)

Egor Sokolov (124)

Fifth Round

Nando Eggenberger (125)

Kyle Topping (127)

Justin Ducharme (128)

Adam Samuelsson (129)

Samuel Fagemo (130)

Lukas Wernblom (131)

Kirill Nizhnikov (133)

Anderson MacDonald (140)

Sean Comrie (142)

Michal Kvasnica (144)

Vladislav Kotkov (146)

Linus Nyman (148)

Jacob Tortora (149)

Karel Plasek (150)

Kristian Tanus (153)

Alexander Zhabreyev (155)

Sixth Round

Einar Emanuelsson (157)

Tristen Nielsen (158)

Peetro Seppala (159)

Santeri Salmela (160)

Jack Lagerstrom (161)

Danila Galenyuk (162)

Billy Moskal (164)

Samuel Bucek (165)

Filip Lindberg (166)

Brodi Stuart (168)

Brendan Budy (169)

Samuel Harvey (170)

Arttu Nevasaari (171)

Carl Wassenius (172)

Ville Petman (173)

Eli Zummack (175)

Jack DeBoer (182)

Mikhail Bitsadze (183)

Seventh Round

Cooper Zech (187)

Nicolas Guay (188)

Keegan Karki (189)

Isaac Johnson (190)

Alexei Polodyan (193)

Jordan Sambrook (195)

Nikita Rtishchev (196)

Nicolas Mattinen (197)

Marc Del Gaizo (198)

Montana Onyebuchi (199)

Ivan Kosorenkov (205)

Nikita Anokhovsky (206)

Jerry Turkulainen (209)

Vojtech Budik (215)

Benjamin Gleason (216)

Anton Malyshev (217)

Replaced By (2 in top 100, 20 in top 150)

Third Round

Seth Barton (81)

Jesper Eliasson (84)

Fourth Round

Joel Hofer (107)

Demetrios Koumontzis (108)

Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm (117)

Mac Hollowell (118)

Alex Green (121)

Mitchell Gibson (124)

Fifth Round

Miska Kukkonen (125)

Wyatte Wylie (127)

Lauri Pajuniemi (132)

Samuel Houde (133)

Brandon Kruse (135)

Hugh McGing (138)

Mikael Hakkarainen (139)

Yegor Sharangovich (141)

Samuel Ersson (143)

David Hrenak (144)

Roman Durny (147)

Declan Chisholm (150)

Vladislav Yeryomenko (151)

Magnus Chrona (152)

Connor Corcoran (154)

Damien Giroux (155)

Sixth Round

Pontus Holmberg (156)

David Tendeck (158)

Tim Berni (159)

Victor Brattstrom (160)

Alex Kannon-Leipert (161)

Simon Kjellberg (163)

Dawson Barteaux (168)

Mathias Laferriere (169)

Justin Schutz (170)

Mitch Hoelscher (172)

Zachary Emond (176)

Liam Gorman (177)

Hunter Drew (178)

Shawn Boudrias (179)

Peter Diliberatore (180)

Dustyn McFall (181)

John Leonard (182)

Cole Koepke (183)

Jared Moe (184)

Artyom Manukyan (186)

Seventh Round

William Worge Kreu (187)

Jakov Novak (188)

Brett Stapley (190)

Otto Kivenmaki (191)

Matthew Thiessen (192)

Josiah Slavin (193)

Luke Loheit (194)

Patrik Siikanen (195)

Christian Krygier (196)

Jake Kucharski (197)

Jermaine Loewen (199)

Eetu Pakkila (203)

Trey Fix-Wolansky (204)

Santtu Kinnunen (207)

Zachary Bouthillier (209)

Sam Hentges (210)

Semyon Kizimov (211)

Milan Kloucek (213)

Ty Taylor (214)

Undrafted from Original Mock

75 Total Misses — 142 of 217 (7 of top 100, 31 of top 150)

Third Round

Pavel Gogolev (71)

Jacob Tortora (83)

Alex Steeves (91)

Egor Sokolov (92)

Fourth Round

Danila Galenyuk (97)

Luka Burzan (99)

Amir Miftakhov (100)

Adam McCormick (102)

Linus Nyman (104)

Chase Wouters (106)

Ryan Chyzowski (108)

Nathan Dunkley (109)

Libor Zabransky (111)

Anton Malyshev (120)

Alexander Zhabreyev (124)

Fifth Round

Kyle Topping (127)

Adam Samuelsson (129)

Lukas Wernblom (131)

Kirill Nizhnikov (133)

Mikhail Shalagin (134)

Samuel Fagemo (135)

Michal Kvasnica (138)

Samuel Harvey (139)

Ivan Muranov (140)

Anderson MacDonald (141)

Sean Comrie (142)

Samuel Bucek (143)

Oliver Okuliar (145)

Vladislav Kotkov (146)

Nando Eggenberger (148)

Ondrej Buchtela (150)

Mikhail Bitsadze (155)

Sixth Round

Patrick Giles (156)

Filip Lindberg (159)

Christian Lindberg (160)

Jack Lagerstrom (161)

Zach Solow (164)

Ville Petman (166)

Tristen Nielsen (167)

Brodi Stuart (168)

Brendan Budy (169)

Arttu Nevasaari (171)

Carl Wassenius (172)

Nikita Shashkov (173)

Eli Zummack (175)

Matej Blumel (178)

Kristian Reichel (181)

Georgi Ivanov (183)

Max Crozier (184)

Isaac Johnson (185)

Seventh Round

Einar Emanuelsson (187)

Matej Svoboda (188)

Merrick Rippon (189)

Matthew Struthers (190)

Peetro Seppala (191)

Alexander Polunin (193)

Martin Bucko (194)

German Grachyov (196)

Stephen Dhillon (197)

Bryan Lockner (198)

Montana Onyebuchi (199)

Spencer Meier (200)

Jakub Lacka (203)

Leif Mattson (204)

Adam Klapka (205)

Nikita Anokhovsky (206)

Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup (207)

Demid Mansurov (208)

Jerry Turkulainen (209)

Marcus Bjork (211)

Liam Kindree (213)

Mark Rubinchik (214)

Yegor Zamula (215)

Eero Teravainen (216)

Vladislav Sukhachyov (217)

Replaced by (4 in top 100, 26 in top 150)

Third Round

Jacob Ragnarsson (70)

Jesper Eliasson (84)

Nathan Smith (91)

Fourth Round

Adam Mascherin (100)

Lenni Killinen (104)

Martin Pospisil (105)

Joel Hofer (107)

Demetrios Koumontzis (108)

Linus Lindstrand-Cronholm (117)

Mac Hollowell (118)

Alex Green (121)

Mitchell Gibson (124)

Fifth Round

Miska Kukkonen (125)

Angus Crookshank (126)

Wyatte Wylie (127)

Justin Almeida (129)

Lauri Pajuniemi (132)

Samuel Houde (133)

Brandon Kruse (135)

Hugh McGing (138)

Mikael Hakkarainen (139)

Yegor Sharangovich (141)

Samuel Ersson (143)

David Hrenak (144)

Roman Durny (147)

Declan Chisholm (150)

Vladislav Yeryomenko (151)

Magnus Chrona (152)

Connor Corcoran (154)

Damien Giroux (155)

Sixth Round

Pontus Holmberg (156)

Kevin Mandolese (157)

David Tendeck (158)

Tim Berni (159)

Victor Brattstrom (160)

Simon Kjellberg (163)

Michael Kesselring (164)

Johan Sodergran (165)

Jesper Sellgren (166)

Dawson Barteaux (168)

Mathias Laferriere (169)

Justin Schutz (170)

Mitch Hoelscher (172)

Gavin Hain (174)

Zachary Emond (176)

Liam Gorman (177)

Hunter Drew (178)

Shawn Boudrias (179)

Peter Diliberatore (180)

Dustyn McFall (181)

John Leonard (182)

Cole Koepke (183)

Jared Moe (184)

Artyom Manukyan (186)

Seventh Round

William Worge Kreu (187)

Jakov Novak (188)

Brett Stapley (190)

Otto Kivenmaki (191)

Matthew Thiessen (192)

Josiah Slavin (193)

Luke Loheit (194)

Patrik Siikanen (195)

Christian Krygier (196)

Jake Kucharski (197)

Jermaine Loewen (199)

Eetu Pakkila (203)

Trey Fix-Wolansky (204)

Radim Salda (206)

Santtu Kinnunen (207)

Zachary Bouthillier (209)

Sam Hentges (210)

Semyon Kizimov (211)

Pavel Shen (212)

Milan Kloucek (213)

Ty Taylor (214)

© The Hockey Writers 2018. All rights reserved.
The Hockey Writers