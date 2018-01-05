Welcome to our 2018 OHL Trade Deadline tracker.

We will keep you updated as trades come in from now until the regular deadline (Jan 9, noon) and the overage deadline (Jan 10, noon.) We will also offer instant analysis including who might have the upper hand in the deals.

Bookmark this page and check back often. When a trade breaks, we’ll tell you what it means here.

2018 OHL Trade Deadline Tracker

12/14: Aaron Luchuk Traded to Barrie

Barrie receives Aaron Luchuk.

Windsor receives Curtis Douglas, 2021 second (Sudbury), 2022 second (Barrie), 2024 third (Barrie).

Instant Analysis: The Barrie Colts might get one chance to chase a title with likely top-two pick Andrei Svechnikov in the NHL next season. Acquiring the best overage player available signals the all-in intentions of the Colts. Luchuk has played very well since the deal. He has 3-5-8 in his eight games. The duo of Luchuk/Svechnikov is one of the more dangerous duos in the league. With the East as open as it is, any one of 4-5 teams can make a run at the OHL Finals. Barrie is in that conversation.

Windsor decided to sell when they knew the kind of return they’d get. In dealing Luchuk, the Spitfires get a 2000-born center in Douglas and picks. Not bad for an overage trade. Douglas is a key piece for next year’s team who should play in their top-six come 2018-19.

Who Won: This is a good deal for both sides. The Colts have the OHL’s leading goal scorer while the Spitfires reload for next season and beyond. We’ll call this a push for now.

12/28: Riley Stillman Traded to Hamilton

Hamilton receives Riley Stillman.

Oshawa receives 2018 third (Windsor), 2020 second (Hamilton), 2022 second (Hamilton), 2023 fourth (Hamilton, conditional), 2024 third (Hamilton, conditional). *Condition is if Stillman returns as a 20-year old to Hamilton.

Instant Analysis: This ended up as a numbers trade from Oshawa’s standpoint. With Stillman on the roster, the Generals had nine defensemen in their rotation. With Stillman as a ’98 and league-wide interest, this move makes sense. Both Mitch Brewer and Nico Gross have played well allowing the Generals to make this deal.

For the Bulldogs, you can never have enough depth, especially on defense. Stillman allows the Bulldogs other options to help make their defense corps better. Hamilton is leading the East and surely all-in for this season.

Who Won: I give the edge to Oshawa for now. If Stillman finds his game, then it’s a great trade both ways. This seems like a hefty price to pay. We’ll see.

1/1: Gabriel Vilardi/Sean Day Traded to Kingston

Kingston receives Gabriel Vilardi and Sean Day.

Windsor receives Cody Morgan, 2020 second (Mississauga), 2020 third (Kingston), 2022 second (Kingston), 2024 second (Kingston), 2025 second (Kingston), 2023 third (Kingston, conditional), 2027 second (Kingston, conditional), 2028 second (Kingston, conditional).

Instant Analysis: All in. With others in the East loading up, Kingston jumped in the deep end with this deal. In Vilardi and Day, the Frontenacs addressed two major needs for someone trying to win a conference and championship. Windsor signaled sell when Luchuk went to Barrie. With Douglas and Morgan now in the fold, center ice is set in Windsor moving forward.

Who Won: I really like this deal for Windsor. They said this was not their year and decided to retool. They get an ’01 center and lots of futures. For this trade to work in Kingston’s favor, they need to win it all.

1/1: Mississauga/Ottawa Trade

Ottawa receives Shaw Boomhower, Jacob Cascagnette and Merrick Rippon.

Mississauga receives Mathieu Foget, 2018 second (Sarnia), 2018 third (Ottawa), 2019 fifth (Ottawa, conditional).

Instant Analysis: Interesting deal for two teams that believe they can win the East. The Steelheads get former NCAA player Foget to add to their forward depth. He’s instantly made an impact playing with Owen Tippett and Ryan McLeod in the early going. Foget has five points in two games and could help the fish lead a strong second-half charge. The Steelheads also get futures. According to HC/GM James Richmond, those picks could be used as trade bait. It sounds as though he’s not done.

Ottawa addresses a few needs from their end. The key to this deal for the 67s was Rippon. They get a defenseman who should play a few more seasons. They also get veterans Boomhower and Cascagnette to help their depth. I don’t think Ottawa is done. This trade screams more is coming especially if they want to go for it.

Who Won: This one is too early to say although I like elements for both sides. Let’s see what both sides do with other moves first before jumping to conclusions.

1/2: Zach Shankar Traded to Windsor

Windsor receives Zach Shankar.

Niagara receives a 2019 seventh (Windsor).

Instant Analysis: This is a somewhat minor trade in the grand scheme. Windsor gets an overage defenseman who can help mentor the young players.

Niagara GM Joey Burke called this a “necessary move for us long-term.” This allows the Icedogs to play younger players while acquiring a draft pick.

Who Won: I see both points of view. It’s a wash.

Big thanks to @OHLIceDogs for making part of my OA year a memorable one. That being said I’m very excited to be part of @SpitsHockey #Spits — Zach Shankar (@ZachShankar13) January 3, 2018

1/3: Brett McKenzie Traded to Owen Sound

Owen Sound receives Brett McKenzie.

North Bay receives Matthew Struthers, 2018 14th rounder (Owen Sound), 2020 second (Owen Sound).

Instant Analysis: This tells me Owen Sound is trying to go for it. They have pieces. Now they have a playoff veteran in McKenzie who can add offense and play in their top-six.

North Bay gets a second out of it and a ’99 center who can chip in some offense. He’ll now have a can to play a big role for the Battalion.

Who Won: I see this as a shrewd move for the Attack. They land a top-six center for a relatively cheap price. Both teams did good here.

North Bay got a big boost up front with the addition of Brett McKenzie in their deal with Owen Sound, but they also got a pretty good player in return in Matthew Struthers. He's a nice fit up front for North Bay. Another big body that competes all over the ice & can add offence. — Gene Pereira (@GenePereira1) January 5, 2018

1/4: Cliff Pu Traded to Kingston

Kingston receives Cliff Pu.

London receives Nathan Dunkley, 2019 third (Windsor), 2020 second (Kingston).

Instant Analysis: Whoa Kingston! If you’re going to go all-in, don’t hesitate. In Pu, the Frontenacs get London’s leading point producer from last season. He was also part of their Memorial Cup run in 2016. The trio of Pu, Vilardi and Day should be very interesting to watch.

This is a seller’s market. London needed youth. They get that with Dunkley and futures. The Knights addressed a major need moving forward while trading a 19-year old.

Who Won: Again Kingston must win it all for them to win. To me, London wins this. The Knights took advantage of a seller’s market and got a center with upside for multiple seasons.

Stay tuned to the Hockey Writers throughout the week as more trades come in.