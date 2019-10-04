With the NHL season back, we’ve partnered up with TicketIQ because we think they’re a little different than other secondary market ticket sellers. Unlike fee-heavy sites, they don’t make much money on “sold out” tickets. Instead, they focus on working with teams, venues, and other ticket owners, to help them sell tickets at face price directly to consumers like you, through Ticketmaster and AXS, the two major primary ticket platforms in the NHL.

Where to Buy the Cheapest 2019-20 NHL Tickets

For fans looking to see the fastest sport on two feet in person, almost every team has tickets available on both the primary and secondary ticket markets. For the primary market, the majority of teams use Ticketmaster, while a handful use AXS. While every team’s ticket market is unique, teams can often be ‘sold out’ of the best sections and seats, less ‘sold out’ of face-value tickets in the upper rows of a section. Other teams have a more even mix of unsold tickets available throughout the venue, but the bottom line for 2019 NHL ticket shopping is that you need to check both ‘unsold’ primary and ‘sold out’ secondary market options before buying.

How Much Are 2019-20 NHL Tickets?

The average price for NHL tickets on the secondary ticket market is $135, which is down 10% from last year. Only one team has an average price over $300. The Toronto Maple Leafs only have two regular season games where the cheapest ticket is under $100. As a point of comparison, the Eastern Conference champion Boston Bruins only have five games where the cheapest ticket is over $100. Every single home game for the Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues has availability under $50, with a lot of games under $30. Below are the average secondary market prices for the 10 most expensive teams this season.

What Are the Most Expensive NHL Games for the 2019-20 Season?

Only the Blues and Washington Capitals game on Oct. 2 and the Maple Leafs home-opener this weekend crack the list of top games for 2019. The Maple Leafs are competing in four of the most expensive games of the season, while the Vegas Golden Knights are involved in three, as are the New York Rangers.



What are the Most Expensive NHL Teams For the 2019-20 Season

The Maple Leafs, Rangers, Nashville Predators, Golden Knights, and Edmonton Oilers have the most expensive secondary market tickets, all teams with among the lowest quantity of tickets on the secondary market, which either means that teams like the Rangers, are trying to get fans to buy directly from them, or as is the case with the Golden Knights and Maple Leafs, there just simply are not a lot of tickets available for resale. For teams like the Maple Leafs, there are often less than 1,000 tickets available on the secondary market, while the Rangers have between 1,000 and 2,000 depending on the game. Unlike the Maple Leafs, who are completely sold out, both the Rangers and Golden Knights also have tickets to sell to you directly, at prices that can be above or below secondary market prices.

What Are the Best Deals/Value NHL Tickets for 2019-20 Season

While there are a lot of expensive tickets to be bought in the NHL, especially in bigger cities, for the majority of cities, it’s a very affordable ticket. As the below infographic shows, there are nine teams with an average price under $100, which means the cheapest tickets are usually available around $25 for an average game. For those ‘cheap teams’, the average projected point total for the 2019-20 season is 88, which means, on average, they’re potential playoff teams. That means a lot of wins for home games that are very affordable, which is just one more reason why Hockey is the best sport on earth.



The two best values for the 2019-20 season as measured by the number of expected points per dollar spent on a ticket are the Panthers, Hurricanes and Coyotes, all warm-weather teams. With 98 projected points and an average price of $66, the Panthers are earning 1.5 points for every dollar their fans spend. The best value for a cold-weather team belongs to the Devils. With 83 points projected and an average cost of $80, they’re earning just over 1 point per dollar spent. The lowest point to dollar spent ratio belongs to the Leafs, who earn less than half a point ( .4) per dollar spent.



