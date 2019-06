2019 NHL Combine Heights & Weights

The 2019 NHL Combine has come and gone.

Over 100 draft hopefuls came to Buffalo hoping to making their case to teams. But before they got to the fitness testing portion of the week, they had to step on the scale and then get measured.

This is the list of heights and weights for the 2019 draft prospects that took part in the fitness testing. They are organized in the order of their fitness testing starting with the 7:30 A.M. group and ending with the 2:30 P.M group. Prospects were weighed and measured without shoes.

And new for this season, we included the heights and weights as listed on Elite Prospects and then what was realized at the Combine so you can see the changes.

For the full list, you can click here. Click here if you want the top testing results from Central Scouting.

7:30 Group

Tobias Bjornfot: Listed 6-feet, 203 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.25, 193 pounds.

Ville Heinola: Listed 5-feet-11, 181 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.75, 178 pounds.

Mikko Kokkonen: Listed 5-feet-11, 198 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.25, 200 pounds.

Simon Lundmark: Listed 6-feet-2, 201 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1.75, 197 pounds.

Patrik Puistola: Listed 6-feet, 174 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.5, 175 pounds.

Antti Saarela: Listed 5-feet-11, 183 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.75, 190 pounds.

Isaiah Saville: Listed 6-feet-1, 194 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1, 198 pounds.

Antti Tuomisto: Listed 6-feet-3, 176 pounds. Actual 6-feet-4.5, 193 pounds.

8:00 Group

Hugo Alnefelt: Listed 6-feet-3, 194 pounds. Actual 6-feet-2.75, 183 pounds.

Ryder Donovan: Listed 6-feet-3, 183 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3, 186 pounds.

Albin Grewe: Listed 6-feet, 187 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.25, 190 pounds.

Nils Hoglander: Listed 5-feet-9, 185 pounds. Actual 5-feet-9.5, 188 pounds.

Albert Johansson: Listed 6-feet, 168 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.75, 165 pounds.

Marcus Kallionkieli: Listed 6-feet-1, 176 pounds. Actual 6-feet-2, 195 pounds.

Mattias Norlinder: Listed 6-feet, 181 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.25, 187 pounds.

Victor Soderstrom: Listed 5-feet-11, 179 pounds. Actual 6-feet, 182 pounds.

8:30 Group

Egor Afanasyev: Listed 6-feet-4, 201 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3.25, 204 pounds

Domenick Fensore: Listed 5-feet-7, 154 pounds. Actual 5-feet7.5, 153 pounds.

Spencer Knight: Listed 6-feet-3, 198 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3.5, 193 pounds.

Ilya Nikolaev: Listed 6-feet, 190 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.75, 190 pounds.

Nikita Okhotyuk: Listed 6-feet, 194 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1.25, 198 pounds.

Cameron Rowe: Listed 6-feet-2, 203 pounds. Actual 6-feet-2.5, 208 pounds.

Marshall Warren: Listed 5-feet-11, 168 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11, 170 pounds.

Trevor Zegras: Listed 6-feet, 168 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.25, 173 pounds.

Spencer Knight (Rena Laverty/USA Hockey’s NTDP)

9:00 Group

Ronald Attard: Listed 6-feet-3, 207 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3.75, 205 pounds.

Samuel Bolduc: Listed 6-feet-4, 212 pounds. Actual 6-feet-4.25, 209 pounds.

Alexander Campbell: Listed 5-feet-11, 154 pounds. Actual 5-feet-10.25, 154 pounds.

Taylor Gauthier: Listed 6-feet-2, 190 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1.25, 193 pounds.

Peyton Krebs: Listed 5-feet-11, 181 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.5, 183 pounds.

Nathan Legare: Listed 6-feet, 201 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.25, 206 pounds.

Trent Miner: Listed 6-feet-1, 181 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1, 187 pounds.

Ethan Phillips: Listed 5-feet-9, 146 pounds. Actual 5-feet-9, 150 pounds.

9:30 Group

Alex Beaucage: Listed 6-feet-2, 192 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1.75, 192 pounds.

Colten Ellis: Listed 6-feet-1, 183 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1, 188 pounds.

Hunter Jones: Listed 6-feet-4, 194 pounds. Actual 6-feet-4.5, 202 pounds.

Alex Newhook: Listed 5-feet-11, 190 pounds. Actual 5-feet-10.5, 192 pounds.

Jakob Pelletier: Listed 5-feet-9, 161 pounds. Actual 5-feet-9.25, 165 pounds.

Matthew Robertson: Listed 6-feet-4, 201 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3.25, 200 pounds.

Ryan Suzuki: Listed 6-feet, 176 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.75, 180 pounds.

Alex Turcotte: Listed 5-feet-11, 185 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.25, 186 pounds.

10:00 Group

John Beecher: Listed 6-feet-3, 209 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3.25, 212 pounds.

Nolan Foote: Listed 6-feet-3, 187 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3.5, 195 pounds.

Jack Hughes: Listed 5-feet-10, 170 pounds. Actual DID NOT TEST

Ryan Johnson: Listed 6-feet, 161 pounds. Actual 6-feet, 170 pounds.

Arthur Kaliyev: Listed 6-feet-2, 190 pounds. Actual 6-feet-2, 194 pounds.

Robert Mastrosimone: Listed 5-feet-10, 170 pounds. Actual 5-feet-10, 159 pounds.

Shane Pinto: Listed 6-feet-2, 192 pounds. Actual 6-feet-2, 195 pounds.

Mads Sogaard: Listed 6-feet-7, 196 pounds. Actual 6-feet-7.5, 199 pounds.

10:30 Group

Layton Ahac: Listed 6-feet-2, 187 pounds. Actual 6-feet-2.5, 190 pounds.

Harrison Blaisdell: Listed 5-feet-11, 180 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11, 186 pounds.

Kirby Dach: Listed 6-feet-4, 198 pounds. Actual 6-feet-4, 198 pounds.

Kaedan Korczak: Listed 6-feet-2, 192 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3, 194 pounds.

Connor McMichael: Listed 5-feet-11, 174 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.75, 182 pounds.

Nicholas Robertson: Listed 5-feet-9, 161 pounds. Actual 5-feet-8.75, 162 pounds.

Philip Tomasino: Listed 6-feet, 181 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.75, 183 pounds.

Michael Vukojevic: Listed 6-feet-2, 205 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3.25, 212 pounds.

(Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades) Kirby Dach of the Saskatoon Blades has the size and the all-around skill to be a No. 1 centre in the NHL, so don’t expect him to fall too far in June’s draft.

11:00 Group

Nikita Alexandrov: Listed 6-feet, 179 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.5, 190 pounds.

Philip Broberg: Listed 6-feet-3, 203 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3.25, 200 pounds.

Judd Caulfield: Listed 6-feet-3, 207 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3.5, 205 pounds.

Dylan Cozens: Listed 6-feet-3, 181 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3.25, 183 pounds.

Matvey Guskov: Listed 6-feet-1, 172 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1.5, 182 pounds.

Artemi Kniazev: Listed 5-feet-11, 176 pounds. Actual 5-feet-10.5, 182 pounds.

Vladislav Kolyachonok: Listed 6-feet-2, 181 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1, 189 pounds.

Cameron York: Listed 5-feet-11, 176 pounds. Actual5-feet-11.25, 172 pounds.

11:30 Group

Cole Caufield: Listed 5-feet-7, 163 pounds. Actual 5-feet-7.25, 163 pounds.

Samuel Fagemo: Listed 5-feet-11, 194 pounds. Actual 6-feet, 190 pounds.

Thomas Harley: Listed 6-feet-3, 187 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3, 193 pounds.

Karl Henriksson: Listed 5-feet-9, 174 pounds. Actual 5-feet-9.25, 176 pounds.

Pyotr Kochetkov: Listed 6-feet-3, 205 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3.25, 180 pounds. (This is what was reported on the screen. Take this at your own risk.)

Case McCarthy: Listed 6-feet-1, 198 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1, 198 pounds.

Yegor Spiridonov: Listed 6-feet-2, 192 pounds. Actual 6-feet-2, 190 pounds.

1:00 Group

Mikhail Abramov: Listed 5-feet-10, 161 pounds. Actual 5-feet-10.75, 161 pounds.

Bobby Brink: Listed 5-feet-10, 163 pounds. Actual 5-feet-8.25, 165 pounds.

Roman Bychkov: Listed 5-feet-11, 161 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.25, 170 pounds.

Pavel Dorofeyev: Listed 6-feet, 163 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.75, 176 pounds.

Trevor Janicke: Listed 5-feet-10, 194 pounds. Actual 5-feet-10, 190 pounds.

Jackson LaCombe: Listed 6-feet-1, 172 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1.75, 187 pounds.

Owen Lindmark: Listed 6-feet, 192 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.25, 193 pounds.

Vasily Podkolzin: Listed 6-feet-1, 190 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.75, 196 pounds.

1:30 Group

Bowen Byram: Listed 6-feet, 194 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.75, 195 pounds.

William Constantinou: Listed 6-feet, 185 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11, 190 pounds.

Drew Helleson: Listed 6-feet-3, 194 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3, 194 pounds.

Michael Koster: Listed 5-feet-9, 172 pounds. Actual 5-feet-8.75, 172 pounds.

Moritz Seider: Listed 6-feet-4, 198 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3, 208 pounds.

Brayden Tracey: Listed 6-feet, 176 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.5, 170 pounds.

Alex Vlasic: Listed 6-feet-6, 198 pounds. Actual 6-feet-5.75, 198 pounds.

(Chris Relke/Vancouver Giants) Bowen Byram continues to make a case for himself as the top defenceman in the 2019 draft class and a potential top-five pick.

2:00 Group

Adam Beckman: Listed 6-feet-1, 168 pounds. Actual 6-feet-1, 168 pounds.

Graeme Clarke: Listed 6-feet, 174 pounds. Actual 5-feet-11.5, 175 pounds.

Simon Holmstrom: Listed 6-feet-1, 185 pounds. Actual 6-feet-0.75, 193 pounds.

Anttoni Honka: Listed 5-feet-10, 176 pounds. Actual 5-feet-10.5, 178 pounds.

Brett Leason: Listed 6-feet-4, 201 pounds. Actual 6-feet-4, 210 pounds

Jordan Spence: Listed 5-feet-10, 165 pounds. Actual 5-feet-10, 177 pounds.

Michal Teply: Listed 6-feet-3, 187 pounds. Actual 6-feet-3, 187 pounds.

Lassi Thomson: Listed 6-feet, 190 pounds. Actual 6-feet, 186 pounds.

2:30 Group