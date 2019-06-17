2019 NHL Draft: Consensus Mock, Team Results

The scouts have spoken. The reporters and broadcasters have made their voices heard. And I did my best to listen to the fan bases as well.

All that feedback combined to form the team results for this year’s consensus mock. I’m still all ears, so be sure to let me know whether you prefer these picks to those from my personal mock.

If you have specific questions or concerns, leave a comment below and I’ll try to answer or address them all ahead of Friday’s draft.

Also be sure to check out THW’s extensive 2019 Draft Guide, which features profiles on more than 65 of these prospects.

New Jersey Devils

1) Jack Hughes (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

34) John Beecher (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

55) Henry Thrun (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

61) Domenick Fensore (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

70) Valentin Nussbaumer (LW/LC, Switzerland, Shawinigan QMJHL)

80) Ethan Phillips (RC, Canada, Sioux Falls USHL)

96) Drew Helleson (RD, USA, NTDP U18)

127) Colten Ellis (G, Canada, Rimouski QMJHL)

158) Arvid Costmar (RC, Sweden, Linköping J20)

189) Yannick Bruschweiler (LW, Switzerland, Zurich Lions NLA, overager)

TOTAL: 10 (2 LC, 2 LD, 2 LW, 2 RC, 1 RD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Devils loaded up on NTDP products again, starting with Hughes. This time, they wound up with five players from the program — one more than in my personal mock. That still included three defencemen, though two of them were different for the consensus mock — with Fensore and Helleson replacing Alex Vlasic and Marshall Warren. Beecher slipping out of the first round was a pleasant surprise for New Jersey in becoming the extra addition from the NTDP. Hughes and Thrun were the repeat picks, with Thrun taken 15 spots higher in the consensus mock.

Nussbaumer and Bruschweiler were selected as Swiss friends for Nico Hischier, while Phillips’ family billeted Hischier during his junior days in Halifax. Ellis gives New Jersey another quality goaltending prospect and Costmar fits the Devils’ trend for taking Swedish forwards in the later rounds.

New York Rangers

2) Kaapo Kakko (RW/LC, Finland, TPS Liiga)

20) Pavel Dorofeyev (LW/RW, Russia, Metallurg Magnitogorsk KHL)

49) Albin Grewe (RW/LC, Sweden, Djurgardens J20)

58) Daniil Misyul (LD, Russia/Belarus, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl KHL)

68) Daniil Gutik (LW, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

112) Kirill Slepets (RW/LW, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL, overager)

130) Massimo Rizzo (LC/LW, Canada, Penticton BCHL)

161) Cade Webber (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

205) Mark Kastelic (RC, USA/Canada, Calgary WHL, overager)

TOTAL: 9 (3 RW, 2 LW, 2 LD, 1 LC, 1 RC)

ANALYSIS: Kakko, Grewe and Rizzo are repeat picks for the Rangers, who take three different Russians here and add a fourth — with Dorofeyev, Misyul, Gutik and Slepets replacing Yegor Spiridonov, Ilya Morozov and Amir Miftakhov. Webber has committed to BCHL Penticton for next season, joining a team captained by Rizzo. Kastelic enjoyed a breakout season in the WHL and the Rangers always seem to select a couple overagers, so he could be on their radar. This would be a terrific haul overall, ensuring the Rangers emerge as one of the draft winners.

Chicago Blackhawks

3) Alex Turcotte (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

43) Bobby Brink (RW, USA, Sioux City USHL)

105) Harrison Blaisdell (LW, Canada, Chilliwack BCHL)

123) Arseni Gritsyuk (F, Russia, Omskie Yastreby MHL)

167) Evgeny Oxentyuk (RW/LC, Belarus, Team Belarus U20)

194) Ilya Altybarmakyan (LW/RW, Russia, SKA-Varyagi im. Morozova MHL)

TOTAL: 6 (2 RW, 2 LW, 1 LC, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: The Blackhawks take Turcotte again, along with Blaisdell and Oxentyuk. Brink falls into Chicago’s lap in the second round much like Alex DeBrincat did in 2016 — and for much the same reasons (size and skating concerns). Gritsyuk and Altybarmakyan are high-skill Russians, with the latter’s brother (Andrei Altybarmakyan) already in Chicago’s system as a 2017 third-round pick. All forwards, but all good ones for the Blackhawks.

Colorado Avalanche

4) Bowen Byram (LD, Canada, Vancouver WHL)

16) Alex Newhook (LC/LW, Canada, Victoria BCHL)

47) Nathan Légaré (RW, Canada, Baie-Comeau QMJHL)

63) Michal Teply (RW, Czech Republic, Bili Tygri Liberec)

78) Alex Campbell (LW/LC, Canada, Victoria BCHL)

140) Lukas Parik (G, Czech Republic, Bili Tygri Liberec U19)

171) Carter Berger (LD, Canada, Victoria BCHL, overager)

202) Luke Bast (LD, Canada, Brooks AJHL)

TOTAL: 8 (3 LD, 2 RW, 1 LC, 1 LW, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: Colorado doesn’t pass up Byram this time, but does pass on the draft’s top goaltender in Spencer Knight with its second pick of the first round at No. 16. Yes, this is a much different mock for the Avs, who take Byram and Newhook instead of Trevor Zegras and Knight. Teply is the only repeat pick for Colorado, in the same spot.

Légaré is another sniper, replacing Nolan Foote in the second round, while the Avs also take two of Newhook’s teammates in Campbell, who goes significantly higher, and Berger, plus another tier-two defender, Bast, from the same league that produced Cale Makar. Colorado might grab a goalie earlier on, but Parik could be great value at that spot. I liked my mock for the Avs, but this looks even better.

Los Angeles Kings

5) Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

22) Thomas Harley (LD, Canada/USA, Mississauga OHL)

33) Vladislav Kolyachonok (LD, Belarus, Flint OHL)

64) Blake Murray (LC, Canada, Sudbury OHL)

87) Ethan Keppen (LW, Canada, Flint OHL)

95) Luke Toporowski (LW, USA, Spokane WHL)

119) Owen Lindmark (RC, USA, NTDP U18)

126) Bryce Brodzinski (RW, USA, Blaine High School, overager)

157) Matt Brown (F, USA, Des Moines USHL, overager)

188) Eli Zummack (RW/RC, Canada, Spokane WHL, overager)

TOTAL: 10 (2 RC, 2 LD, 2 LW, 2 RW, 1 LC, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: Murray, Keppen, Brodzinski and Brown are repeat picks for the Kings, but this group has a much different look to it as a whole. Los Angeles doesn’t get as lucky with Byram and Arthur Kaliyev unavailable in the consensus mock, settling on Dach and Harley instead.

The Kings also take Keppen’s teammate Kolyachonok and two of top prospect Jaret Anderson-Dolan’s teammates in Toporowski and Zummack. Lindmark is the other new name here, a nice pick as a two-way forward who flew under the radar until the under-18 worlds.

Detroit Red Wings

6) Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

35) Egor Afanasyev (LC, Russia, Muskegon USHL)

54) Karl Henriksson (LC/LW, Sweden, Frölunda J20)

60) Hugo Alnefelt (G, Sweden, HV71 J20)

66) Antti Tuomisto (RD, Finland, Assat U20)

97) Kim Nousiainen (LD, Finland, KalPa Liiga)

128) Cameron Rowe (G, USA, NTDP U18)

143) Nikola Pasic (LC, Sweden, Linkoping J20)

159) Matias Mäntykivi (LC, Finland, SaiPa U20)

190) Tag Bertuzzi (LW, Canada, Hamilton OHL)

TOTAL: 10 (5 LC, 2 G, 1 RD, 1 LD, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: Detroit fans will be thrilled with this consensus, coveting Zegras as their top choice and taking him here instead of my pick Vasili Podkolzin. The consensus steered clear of my Russian Five strategy, only selecting one Russian in Afanasyev — an import who was developing in nearby Muskegon and will play for OHL Windsor next season. The consensus also bumped Bertuzzi back to the seventh round — a more palatable spot for a sentimental pick of sorts.

Henriksson, Alnefelt, Nousiainen, Pasic and Mäntykivi were the other repeat picks, in addition to Bertuzzi — sticking with six out of my 10 selections. Zegras and Afanasyev were joined by Tuomisto and Rowe as the newcomers. The consensus has the Red Wings taking two goalies to address an organizational weakness, and at least a couple of those left-handed centres could wind up on the wing as pros, so there is nothing to worry about with this impressive haul.

Buffalo Sabres

7) Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

31) Simon Holmstrom (RW/LW, Sweden, HV71 J20)

67) John Farinacci (RC, USA, Dexter U.S. High School)

122) Patrick Moynihan (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

160) Kalle Loponen (RD, Finland, Hermes Mestis)

175) Anthony Romano (RW, Canada, Sioux Falls USHL)

177) Max Crozier (RD, Canada, Sioux Falls USHL, overager)

191) Erik Portillo (G, Sweden, Frölunda J20, overager)

TOTAL: 8 (3 RW, 2 RD, 1 LW, 1 RC, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: Buffalo fans will also be much happier with Boldy than my pick Philip Broberg. The Sabres will be slightly disappointed with Holmstrom instead of Nils Hoglander, who went higher in the consensus mock, but Holmstrom could be the better of those two over time and in their prime if he’s able to stay healthy going forward.

Buffalo took two right-handed defencemen instead of two lefties in the consensus mock, but the Sabres did end up with three repeat picks in Moynihan, Romano and Portillo. Farinacci is another new face for the consensus that could turn into an impactful player down the road.

Edmonton Oilers

8) Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

38) Jamieson Rees (LC, Canada, Sarnia OHL)

85) Graeme Clarke (RW, Canada, Ottawa OHL)

100) Josh Williams (RW, Canada, Edmonton WHL)

162) Aliaksei Protas (LC, Belarus, Prince Albert WHL)

193) Vladimir Alistrov (LW, Belarus, Edmonton WHL)

TOTAL: 6 (2 LC, 2 RW, 1 LD, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: The Oilers were lacking OHLers in my mock, so the consensus made sure they got a couple since Edmonton has been drafting well — and drafting often — out of Ontario in recent years. That trend could continue under Ken Holland, though Peter Chiarelli’s brother was largely responsible for those selections. Rees and Clarke could still be targets, while Broberg sounds like more of a Holland pick.

Williams and Protas, at a significantly lower spot, were repeat picks for Edmonton, with the other newcomer Alistrov connected to both of them — a teammate of Williams with the Oil Kings and a compatriot of Protas as a fellow Belarusian developing in the Dub.

Anaheim Ducks

9) Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

29) Samuel Poulin (LW, Canada, Sherbrooke QMJHL)

39) Jakob Pelletier (LW/RW, Canada, Moncton QMJHL)

101) Trevor Janicke (RW, USA, Central Illinois USHL)

132) Zac Jones (LD, USA, Tri-City USHL)

163) Samuel Hlavaj (G, Slovakia, Lincoln USHL)

186) Quinn Schmiemann (LD, Canada, Kamloops WHL)

TOTAL: 7 (2 LW, 2 LD, 1 RC, 1 RW, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Ducks kill it again in the consensus mock, with Cozens, Poulin and Hlavaj as their repeat picks. Anaheim had to take Poulin higher this time — at No. 29, in the first round, instead of No. 39, in the second round — but Pelletier, Janicke, Jones and Schmiemann would all be terrific value at those spots. Hlavaj too, in the same spot as my mock. This almost seems too good to be true for Bob Murray.

Vancouver Canucks

10) Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

40) Kaedan Korczak (RD, Canada, Kelowna WHL)

71) Albert Johansson (LD, Sweden, Farjestad SHL)

102) Aaron Huglen (F, USA, Fargo USHL)

133) Braden Doyle (LD, USA, Lawrence Academy U.S. High School)

156) Alex Brännstam (LD, Sweden, Djurgårdens J20)

164) Albin Sundsvik (LC, Sweden, Skelleftea J20)

180) Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (LD, Canada, Baie-Comeau QMJHL)

195) Artur Gatiyatov (F, Kazakhstan, Snezhnye Barsy Astana MHL, overager)

TOTAL: 9 (4 LD, 2 F, 1 RW, 1 RD, 1 LC)

ANALYSIS: Speaking of too good to be true, the draft host Canucks couldn’t replicate my mock in the consensus. A handful of their selections went higher this time, including repeat pick Doyle (164 to 133). This group doesn’t look as good on paper, but it does look more realistic. Gatiyatov is the only other repeat pick, at the same spot as my mock.

The big debate for me was choosing between Newhook and Caufield for Vancouver’s top pick, but it came as no surprise that the consensus chose Caufield. Korczak, Johansson, Brännstam and Merisier-Ortiz, along with the aforementioned Doyle, could really shore up Vancouver’s future defence. Huglen and Sundsvik are solid prospects too, but this collection of talent doesn’t have the same ‘wow’ factor as my mocked picks for the Canucks.

Philadelphia Flyers

11) Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay/Winnipeg WHL)

41) Connor McMichael (LC, Canada, London OHL)

65) Samuel Bolduc (LD, Canada, Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL)

72) Artemi Knyazev (LD, Russia, Chicoutimi QMJHL)

103) Matvei Guskov (LC, Russia, London OHL)

165) Gianni Fairbrother (LD, Canada, Everett WHL)

169) Artyom Galimov (LC, Russia, Bars Kazan VHL, overager)

196) Keean Washkurak (LC, Canada, Mississauga OHL)

201) Keegan Stevenson (RC, Canada, Guelph OHL)

TOTAL: 9 (5 LC, 3 LD, 1 RC)

ANALYSIS: Philadelphia fans aren’t in for much of a surprise — or much change — since the consensus stuck with the top three picks from my mock, along with Galimov as a fourth repeat pick. Krebs isn’t a lock here, certainly not after his Achilles injury, but he still felt like the right fit for the Flyers. Ditto for McMichael and Bolduc. Carter Hart’s former goaltending partner in junior, Dustin Wolf, was available again at No. 72 — he was my pick for Philly there — but the consensus opted for Russian defender Knyazev. Not a bad choice by any means.

The consensus also took McMichael’s teammate Guskov and a teammate of current Flyers defence prospect Wyatte Wylie in Fairbrother. In the seventh round, the consensus went with two more OHL forwards instead of the two over-age Czech defencemen from my mock, which admittedly feels more fitting for Philly.

Minnesota Wild

12) Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

42) Nick Robertson (LW/LC, USA, Peterborough OHL)

73) Mikko Kokkonen (LD, Finland, Jukurit Liiga)

99) Ryder Donovan (RC/RW, USA, Duluth-East U.S. High School)

149) Ilya Konovalov (G, Russia, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl KHL, overager)

166) Cole Moberg (LD, Canada, Prince George WHL)

172) Maxim Denezhkin (LC, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

197) Amir Miftakhov (G, Russia, Bars Kazan VHL, overager)

TOTAL: 8 (2 LW, 2 LD, 2 G, 1 RC, 1 LC)

ANALYSIS: Like Vancouver, Minnesota was one of the winners from my mock that fell back to the pack in the consensus mock. That is evidenced by no repeat picks for the Wild since most of their selections went higher this time. However, Minnesota is far from a loser here.

Kaliyev and Robertson already have chemistry together — which was on full display in the CHL Top Prospects Game — and Kokkonen could be a steal if he slides into the third round. Most of Minnesota’s consensus picks are still good to great value. Taking two over-age Russian goalies would be an interesting strategy that could pay dividends if and when they cross the pond, but the Wild can’t complain about this haul as a whole. It’s not as good as my mock, but it’s not bad at all.

Florida Panthers

13) Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

52) Ilya Nikolayev (LC, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

69) Pyotr Kochetkov (G, Russia, Ryazan VHL, overager)

104) Marcus Kallionkieli (F, Finland, Sioux City USHL)

106) Matias Maccelli (LW, Finland, Dubuque USHL)

114) Nikita Okhotyuk (LD, Russia, Ottawa OHL)

137) Juuso Pärssinen (LW/LC, Finland, TPS U20)

168) Michael Gildon (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

199) Ryan Siedem (RD, USA, Central Illinois USHL)

TOTAL: 9 (3 LW, 1 RW, 1 LC, 1 G, 1 F, 1 LD, 1 RD)

ANALYSIS: When Detroit passed on the Russian Five approach, Florida attempted to steal that page from the Red Wings’ playbook by selecting four Russians — including the same first two in Podkolzin, who fell into the teens for the consensus mock, and his centre from international competition in Nikolayev. Kochetkov was Russia’s standout goalie from the World Juniors, while OHL import Okhotyuk was one of only two repeat picks for the Panthers — along with Gildon, whose older brother Max is already a defence prospect for Florida. The Panthers also took three Finnish forwards and an intriguing USHL defender who could go significantly higher in Siedem.

Arizona Coyotes

14) Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

45) Matthew Robertson (LD, Canada, Edmonton WHL)

74) Maxim Cajkovic (RW/LW, Slovakia, Saint John QMJHL)

76) Jordan Spence (RD, Canada, Moncton QMJHL)

107) Dillon Hamaliuk (LW, Canada, Seattle/Kelowna WHL)

174) Trent Miner (G, Canada, Vancouver WHL)

176) Henry Rybinski (LW/RW, Canada, Seattle WHL)

200) Jeremy McKenna (RW, Canada, Moncton QMJHL, overager)

TOTAL: 8 (3 RW, 2 LW, 1 LD, 1 RD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: Only Miner and Rybinski are repeat picks for Arizona, which was able to snag Caufield as a faller in my mock. Caufield was off the board for the consensus mock, but Tomasino could be a quality consolation prize as a prospect whose stock seems to be soaring since the combine. The Coyotes’ next three picks could all be steals in Matthew Robertson, Cajkovic and Spence — some scouts are significantly higher on them than those draft spots. Hamaliuk, a former teammate of Rybinski, and McKenna also have nice upside for Arizona, while Miner would be joining his junior goaltending partner David Tendeck in the Coyotes’ system.

Montreal Canadiens

15) Ville Heinola (LD, Finland, Lukko Liiga)

46) Brayden Tracey (LW, Canada, Moose Jaw WHL)

50) Adam Beckman (LW/LC, Canada, Spokane WHL)

77) Semyon Chistyakov (LD, Russia, Tolpar Ufa MHL)

108) Dustin Wolf (G, USA, Everett WHL)

131) Ilya Mironov (LD, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

136) Xavier Simoneau (LW/LC, Canada, Drummondville QMJHL)

138) Lucas Feuk (LC/LW, Sweden, Sodertalje J20)

170) Kristian Tanus (LW/LC, Finland, LeKi Mestis, overager)

206) Jacob Grönhagen (LC, Sweden, HV71 J20)

TOTAL: 10 (4 LW, 3 LD, 2 LC, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: In my mock, Arizona selected both Tracey (45) and Beckman (74), but the consensus has them going to Montreal in closer proximity at Nos. 46 and 50. Chistyakov, Simoneau and Feuk were the three repeat picks for the Canadiens, who avoided taking the other hometown kids — Raphaël Lavoie and the aforementioned Légaré — in the consensus mock. The Habs’ fans didn’t want Lavoie, much preferring a left-handed defenceman like Heinola – though it’s worth noting that Montreal insider Grant McCagg, a former NHL scout, has boldly predicted right-handed defender Lassi Thomson as a candidate to be taken at No. 15. McCagg was onto Jesperi Kotkaniemi as Montreal’s target before anybody else last year, so Thomson shouldn’t be dismissed as an option, but Heinola made more sense for the consensus.

Wolf would be a shocking selection for the Canadiens too, with their goaltending in good hands, but he could be a best-player-available pick at that spot. Mironov wouldn’t be surprising, nor would Tanus or Grönhagen.

Vegas Golden Knights

17) Victor Söderström (RD, Sweden, Brynäs SHL)

48) Yegor Spiridonov (RC/LW, Russia, Magnitogorsk MHL)

79) Mads Sogaard (G, Denmark, Medicine Hat WHL)

82) Jackson LaCombe (LD, USA, Shattuck St. Mary’s U.S. High School)

86) Jayden Struble (LD, USA, St. Sebastian’s U.S. High School)

110) Vladislav Firstov (F, Russia, Waterloo USHL)

135) Dmitri Sheshin (RW, Russia, Magnitogorsk MHL)

139) Rhett Pitlick (LW, USA, Chaska U.S. High School)

141) Mike Koster (LD, USA, Chaska U.S. High School)

TOTAL: 9 (3 LD, 1 RD, 1 RC, 1 G, 1 F, 1 RW, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: The consensus stuck with Söderström for Vegas in the first round, and the Golden Knights were fairly lucky to get Firstov and Sheshin again at later spots. Spiridonov and Sogaard should be slotted about right, but it’s hard to say where those high-school defenders belong. The consensus bumped them up substantially — LaCombe (153 to 82), Struble (133 to 86) and Koster to a lesser degree (154 to 141) — and some scouts are still much higher on them, suggesting second-round potential. Pitlick has a high ceiling too, albeit with plenty of development time ahead of him. Vegas is taking all first-year eligibles in both mocks, so patience would need to be part of that process.

Dallas Stars

18) Moritz Seider (RD, Germany, Adler Mannheim DEL)

111) Tuukka Tieksola (F, Finland, Kärpät U20)

142) Elmer Soderblom (LW, Sweden, Frölunda J20)

173) Greg Meireles (RC/RW, Canada, Kitchener OHL, overager)

TOTAL: 4 (1 RD, 1 F, 1 LW, 1 RC)

ANALYSIS: Dallas fans should be stoked with these results, as the Stars make the most of their limited picks in the consensus mock. The first three prospects have big-time potential, while Meireles could also be on Dallas’ radar — as a future signing, if not a draft pick. The Stars made out well in my mock too, but this foursome could turn out even better.

Ottawa Senators

19) Ryan Suzuki (LC, Canada, Barrie OHL)

32) Tobias Björnfot (LD, Sweden, Djurgardens J20)

44) Anttoni Honka (RD, Finland, KeuPa HT Mestis)

83) Alex Beaucage (RW, Canada, Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL)

94) Martin Hugo Has (RD, Czech Republic, Tappara Liiga)

125) Justin Bergeron (LD, Canada, Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL, overager)

187) Adam Ahman (G, Sweden, IK Oskarshamn Allsvenskan, overager)

TOTAL: 7 (2 LD, 2 RD, 1 LC, 1 RW, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Senators took a few of the same prospects in the consensus mock but in different spots from my mock with Suzuki (32 to 19), Beaucage (94 to 83) and Bergeron (83 to 125). Ottawa is also taking a couple right-shot defenders here since that was identified as an organizational need. Honka and Has both have huge upside, while Björnfot is already pretty polished as a lefty. Ahman gives the Sens another Swedish goaltending prospect to go with Filip Gustavsson and Marcus Högberg.

Pittsburgh Penguins

21) Cam York (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

98) Taylor Gauthier (G, Canada, Prince George WHL)

145) Logan Barlage (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

151) Judd Caulfield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

203) Valeri Orekhov (LD, Kazakhstan, Barys Astana KHL, overager)

207) Alex Yakovenko (LD, Russia/Kazakhstan, Muskegon USHL, overager)

TOTAL: 6 (3 LD, 1 G, 1 RC, 1 RW)

ANALYSIS: Pittsburgh’s first two picks and last two picks stayed the same from my mock to the consensus. In between, the Penguins acquired an extra pick as part of that Olli Maatta for Dominik Kahun swap. That additional fifth-rounder was used on Caulfield in the consensus mock, while Barlage would be joining Jordy Bellerive and Calen Addison as Pittsburgh prospects from WHL Lethbridge. Orekhov is one guy who could go a lot higher, while there are some doubts over whether Yakovenko will go at all despite his USHL dominance.

New York Islanders

23) Raphaël Lavoie (RW/RC, Canada, Halifax QMJHL)

57) Robert Mastrosimone (LC, USA, Chicago USHL)

147) Adam Liska (LW, Slovakia, Slovan Bratislava KHL, overager)

178) Yegor Chinakhov (F, Russia, Omskie Yastreby MHL)

209) Brady Meyer (LC, USA, Green Bay USHL)

TOTAL: 5 (2 LC, 1 RW, 1 LW, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: The Islanders go all forwards in the consensus mock, getting five pretty good ones. They already have Kieffer Bellows and Oliver Wahlstrom as sniper-type prospects, but Lavoie stood out as the best player available at No. 23. Likewise with Mastrosimone at No. 57, arguably a first-round talent available into the latter part of the second round. Liska emerged as one of the better overagers — impressing at the men’s worlds — while Chinakhov and Meyer both have high ceilings as boom-or-bust prospects worthy of later-round fliers.

Nashville Predators

24) Nils Hoglander (LW, Sweden, Rogle SHL)

75) Layton Ahac (LD, Canada, Prince George BCHL)

109) Case McCarthy (RD, USA, NTDP U18)

117) Leevi Aaltonen (LW, Finland, KalPa Liiga)

148) Jami Krannila (LC, Finland, Sioux Falls USHL)

179) Roope Taponen (G, Finland, HIFK U20)

210) Luka Burzan (LW/LC, Canada, Brandon WHL, overager)

TOTAL: 7 (3 LW, 1 LD, 1 RD, 1 LC, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Predators would be pumped to pick Hoglander in hopes of getting another Viktor Arvidsson. Aaltonen is also on the small side like Hoglander, but they both have big game. The repeat picks for Nashville are Ahac, who got a bump up for the consensus (109 to 75), and Krannila, who stayed in the same spot as my mock. McCarthy and Ahac could be interchangeable, but a lot of people like Ahac in the top 100 and even closer to the top 50 for some. Taponen could be a Finnish protégé for Pekka Rinne and Juuse Saros, while Burzan really should have been drafted last year.

Washington Capitals

25) Brett Leason (RW/RC, Canada, Prince Albert WHL, overager)

56) Samuel Fagemo (LW/RW, Sweden, Frolunda SHL, overager)

118) Yaroslav Likhachyov (RW, Russia, Gatineau QMJHL)

129) Roman Bychkov (LD, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

211) Nolan Maier (G, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

TOTAL: 5 (2 RW, 1 LW, 1 LD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: Washington remains in win-now mode, so taking the top two over-age forwards in the first two rounds makes a lot of sense. Leason and Fagemo could be contributors sooner than later, even if their ceilings might not be quite as high as some of the first-time eligibles that the Capitals would be overlooking in those ranges. They could, theoretically, replace Brett Connolly and Andre Burakovsky, respectively.

Likhachyov, on the flip side, is one of the younger prospects in this draft class and could certainly explode with a change of scenery within the Q next season. Bychkov could be a steal at that spot too, while Maier would be coming from the same junior program that developed Braden Holtby.

Calgary Flames

26) Lassi Thomson (RD, Finland, Kelowna WHL)

88) Simon Lundmark (RD, Sweden, Linkoping J20)

116) Ronnie Attard (RD, USA, Tri-City USHL, overager)

150) Isaiah Saville (G, USA, Tri-City USHL)

214) Quinn Olson (LW, Canada, Okotoks AJHL)

TOTAL: 5 (3 RD, 1 G, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: The request was for a right-handed defenceman, but three is better than one, right? That organizational weakness, in terms of prospects, would be no longer if the Flames were to add Thomson, Lundmark and Attard. Calgary has drafted forward-heavy in recent years, so now might be a good time to reverse that trend. My mock was all forwards again, but the consensus suggests that won’t be the case.

The Flames could also be contemplating a netminder this year and Saville seems underrated — presumably because he “only” stands 6-foot-1. Last but not least, the lone repeat pick for Calgary in the hometown kid Olson, who would join the likes of Dillon Dube and Matthew Phillips as local products in the pipeline.

Tampa Bay Lightning

27) Nolan Foote (LW/LC, Canada/USA, Kelowna WHL)

89) Sasha Mutala (RW, Canada, Tri-City WHL)

120) Xavier Parent (LW, Canada, Halifax QMJHL)

182) Marc Del Gaizo (LD, USA, UMass Amherst NCAA, overager)

198) Nikita Rtishchev (RW, Russia, Zvezda Moskva VHL, overager)

213) Roman Basran (G, Canada, Kelowna WHL)

TOTAL: 6 (2 LW, 2 RW, 1 LD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: My mock mentioned Foote as a candidate for Tampa Bay — the Lightning drafted his older brother Cal, a defenceman, in the first round in 2017 — and the consensus was in favour of reuniting the Footes. Mutala is another good-sized forward with projectable tools, while Parent is small but big on skill.

Basran also got a shout-out in my mock as potentially being on Tampa’s radar and he could be a better fit there now that the Lightning have traded WHL alum Connor Ingram to Nashville. Rtishchev is a repeat pick for Tampa, while Del Gaizo coud be another overager of interest.

Carolina Hurricanes

28) Patrik Puistola (LW, Finland, LeKi Mestis)

36) Spencer Knight (G, USA, NTDP U18)

37) Marshall Warren (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

59) Antti Saarela (LC/LW, Finland, Lukko Liiga)

90) Henri Nikkanen (LC, Finland, Jukurit Liiga)

121) Aku Räty (RW, Finland, Kärpät U20)

152) Ondrej Psenicka (RW/LW, Czech Republic, Sparta Praha U19)

181) Krystof Hrabik (LC, Czech Republic, Tri City WHL, overager)

183) Iivari Rasanen (LD, Finland, Tappara U20)

216) Filip Koffer (RW, Czech Republic, Pardubice U19)

TOTAL: 10 (3 LC, 3 RW, 2 LD, 1 LW, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: My mock had Carolina selecting seven Finns, but the consensus scaled that back to five — including four repeat picks in Puistola, Saarela (90 to 59), Nikkanen (121 to 90) and Rasanen, with Räty being the new Finn for the Hurricanes. That still seems like a lot of prospects from one country — representing half of Carolina’s total picks — but it would be tough to pass on those first three in particular.

Carolina’s biggest coup is getting Knight in the second round and following up with Warren to capitalize on those consecutive picks. The three Czech forwards are all noteworthy too, with Hrabik coming from the same program as AHL playoff standout Morgan Geekie.

Boston Bruins

30) Alex Vlasic (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

92) Michael Vukojevic (LD, Canada, Kitchener OHL)

154) Vojtech Strondala (LC, Czech Republic, Kometa Brno)

185) Grant Silianoff (F, USA, Cedar Rapids USHL)

192) Lukas Rousek (LC/LW, Czech Republic, Sparta Praha Czech, overager)

TOTAL: 5 (2 LD, 2 LC, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: The Big Z, Zdeno Chara, is clearly wearing down for the Bruins, so Don Sweeney decides to draft a couple of Big Vs in Vlasic and Vukojevic — both of whom are mobile for their size but play more of a shutdown style. Vlasic gets favourable comparisons to current Bruin Brandon Carlo, who was a force this spring during Boston’s run to the Stanley Cup Final. The two Czech forwards slated for the Bruins also have significant upside, while Silianoff could be a player too.

Winnipeg Jets

51) Ryan Johnson (LD, USA, Sioux Falls USHL)

113) Jake Lee (LD, Canada, Seattle/Kelowna WHL)

134) Reece Newkirk (LC, Canada, Portland WHL)

144) Oleg Zaytsev (LC, Russia, Red Deer WHL)

TOTAL: 4 (2 LD, 2 LC)

ANALYSIS: Winnipeg gained a fifth-round pick from Philadelphia in exchange for pending free agent Kevin Hayes earlier this month, so the Jets are up to four selections as of today. The consensus mock has Winnipeg targeting WHL talent, as per usual, and also taking a USHL defender that could be knocking on the door of the first round. Johnson climbed a little from my mock to the consensus (62 to 51), but he could definitely go higher in the actual draft.

Lee could crack the top 100 too, now that he’s been traded to the Memorial Cup host team, but he’s probably in the right range there. The Jets have a history with WHL Portland — Nic Petan and Chase De Leo, to name two — so look for Newkirk to be on Winnipeg’s radar. Zaytsev should take a big step next season and the Jets will surely be among the teams anticipating that breakout.

Toronto Maple Leafs

53) Billy Constantinou (RD, Canada, Kingston OHL)

84) Mattias Norlinder (LD, Sweden, MODO Allsvenskan, overager)

115) Mikhail Abramov (RW, Russia, Victoriaville QMJHL)

124) Egor Serdyuk (RW, Russia, Victoriaville QMJHL)

146) Nick Porco (LW, Canada, Saginaw OHL)

204) Albert Lyckasen (RD, Sweden, Linköping J20)

208) Jacob LeGuerrier (RD, Canada, Sault Ste. Marie OHL)

TOTAL: 7 (3 RD, 2 RW, 1 LD, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: The feedback for Toronto’s selections in my mock was mostly positive, though it became clear that my top pick Simon Holmstrom isn’t expected to last until No. 53. And Constantinou is unlikely to linger until No. 84 either. So if Kyle Dubas covets Constantinou, as many suspect, he might have to step up and take him in the second round.

That was the case in this consensus mock where Constantinou was one of five repeat picks for the Leafs, along with Abramov, Serdyuk, Porco and Lyckasen. The two new faces for Toronto are Norlinder, an overager on the rise, and LeGuerrier as another right-handed defenceman from Dubas’ old stomping grounds in Sault Ste. Marie.

St. Louis Blues

62) Shane Pinto (RW, USA, Tri-City USHL)

93) Ben Brinkman (LD, USA, Minnesota NCAA)

155) Marcel Barinka (F, Czech Republic, Halifax QMJHL)

217) Cole Mackay (RW, Canada, Sault Ste. Marie OHL)

TOTAL: 4 (2 RW, 1 LD, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: The Stanley Cup champion Blues grab a few forwards with significant upside and a defenceman that underachieved in his NCAA debut but could bounce back in a big way as a sophomore next season. Pinto and Barinka can put the puck in the net and Mackay is a catalyst that could make it to the big league as the last overall pick in this year’s consensus mock.

Columbus Blue Jackets

81) Nikita Alexandrov (LC, Germany/Russia, Charlottetown QMJHL)

212) Otto Latvala (RD, Finland, LeKi Mestis, overager)

TOTAL: 2 (1 LC, 1 RD)

ANALYSIS: Columbus still only has two picks as of today, but the Blue Jackets would be getting a very legit prospect if Alexandrov is available at No. 81. Latvala is a repeat pick from my mock, a big blueliner who has been on the draft radar for a couple years and should get selected in 2019.

San Jose Sharks

91) Hunter Jones (G, Canada, Peterborough OHL)

153) Martin Lang (LW, Czech Republic, Kamloops WHL)

184) Taro Jentzsch (LW/RC, Germany, Sherbrooke QMJHL, overager)

215) Jonathan Brinkman (LW, Denmark, Aalborg Pirates)

TOTAL: 4 (3 LW, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: Martin Jones has been hit and miss for San Jose — struggling at times in the playoffs — so drafting another Jones to push him in the years to come would be a wise move by Doug Wilson. A goaltending tandem with the same last name could be problematic for media types, but two Jones could be better than one for the Sharks in the future.

The three forwards earmarked for San Jose all have high-end skill and the potential to develop into impact players. The Sharks have a knack for finding those types in the later rounds, with Lang, Jentzsch and Brinkman having the ability to continue that trend.