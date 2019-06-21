2019 NHL Draft: Live Tracker

The 2019 NHL Draft is finally here. With a busy day already underway, it’s only right that we provide you with a single place to keep updated on all of the picks that take place on Friday night. The list will also include links attached to each drafted players’ name that will allow for a more in-depth look at the prospect.

While the consensus No. 1 and No. 2 picks are known, the question of Hughes or Kakko still finds itself at the forefront of many draft discussion with Hughes often holding the edge.

Beyond that, the real questions start to pour in from the third-overall selection and beyond. With many trades still possible, the first-round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft from Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia should be action-packed from start to finish

[RELATED: Free 2019 NHL Draft Guide]

Behold the NHL Draft Live Tracker. This tracker will be updated as picks are made in the first round and will be updated at the end of each subsequent round for rounds two through seven. So, bookmark this page and be sure to check back all night long as the picks come rolling in.

Make sure to refresh (F5 or CMD + R) throughout the event

Round 1