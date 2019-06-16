2019 NHL Draft: Projecting First Round Based On Mock Feedback

Trying to get the lay of the land for the first round of this year’s NHL draft is daunting, deceiving and, frankly, fool’s gold.

Everybody lies around draft time, as Elliotte Friedman likes to remind us. Trust nobody and take everything with a grain of salt. Nothing can be taken to the bank, not even a week out when the consensuses really start to form in scouting and media circles alike.

Ultimately, believing the masses could be a means of fooling yourself. So we’re all left with more questions than answers in the present and only time will tell what the 31 teams are truly thinking and planning to do with their respective picks.

But everyone wants to be in the know sooner than later and there is very little fun in waiting for that reality to play out. The suspense is too much to bear and patience isn’t a virtue bestowed upon draft enthusiasts and pundits at this time of year.

We all turn into prognosticators full of predictions, which has spawned the wonderful world of mock drafts. Those glimpses into the potential future — potential being the keyword — get the juices going for the junkies as well as the casual fans. The excitement and anticipation becomes addictive with every passing day in June.

Mocks are the gifts that keep on giving this month and my eighth annual edition — my fourth year of predicting all seven rounds, all 217 selections — has been a real hit thus far despite all the misses that will surely come to fruition next weekend in Vancouver.

I’m in the process of putting the finishing touches on my consensus mock — thanks to insight and new information from fellow scouts, media and fans, among trusted sources — but I felt the overwhelming amount of first-round feedback warranted its own follow-up article.

I’m still finalizing some decisions — some of the picks, especially in the 5-14 range — for that consensus mock to be published in the coming days, but this primer should give you a feel for what’s to come in the first round.

Top Two Seemingly Set in Stone

Reality is, the consensus ends at No. 2 — assuming we all agree that Jack Hughes is going first overall to New Jersey followed by Kaapo Kakko to the New York Rangers.

There are two contenders to be No. 1 in 2019, with Kaapo Kakko coming on strong since the World Juniors, but Jack Hughes has been the wire-to-wire top prospect for this draft class. Hughes is almost certain to hear his name called first on Friday.

This year’s draft, by most accounts, starts at No. 3. There is some belief that Chicago could trade down and also that Colorado could opt for a forward over the top defenceman if faced with that decision at No. 4, but those seem to be minority opinions at this point. The consensus now has Alex Turcotte and Bowen Byram going third and fourth overall — one way or the other, whether it is Turcotte then Byram or vice versa.

Polarizing Prospects in Play after Top Four

From there, it’s a guessing game for that 5-14 range and beyond. Educated guesses, but no consensus to speak of for the remainder of the first round. Reason being, there are too many wild cards and divisive prospects within that top 15.

Philip Broberg, Vasili Podkolzin and Cole Caufield should be gone before Montreal’s pick at No. 15, but it’s tough to say which teams will take the chance on them. Trevor Zegras, Matthew Boldy, Kirby Dach and Dylan Cozens seem like locks to be taken by then too, but where is still the big question for them. Peyton Krebs, despite his recent Achilles injury, is also likely to be selected in that range.

That would leave two spots in the top 14 and at least five worthy prospects, with my feedback suggesting two OHL forwards could be the leading candidates to round out that cluster in Arthur Kaliyev and Phillip Tomasino. The other three names of note being Alex Newhook, Moritz Seider and Spencer Knight.

My Mock Versus Consensus

Worth noting, my mock had Tomasino at No. 19 and Kaliyev at No. 22 behind Ville Heinola (13), Raphaël Lavoie (15), Victor Söderström (17) and Pavel Dorofeyev (18) in the teens, while other reputable mocks have been higher on Cam York, Thomas Harley and Ryan Suzuki in that 10-20 range. For the record, I had Newhook at No. 10, Knight at No. 16 and Seider lower than most at No. 25 — a placement that admittedly occurred prior to his late rise at the men’s worlds.

For those keeping count, outside of the top four that are believed to be locked in, I just rattled off 19 prospects in the mix for those 10 spots from Nos. 5-14 — many of them being candidates more so for Nos. 11-14. Something will have to give on draft day.

Making Sense of All the Noise

At No. 5, it sounds like Los Angeles is debating between four forwards — WHLers Dach and Cozens as well as NTDPers Zegras and Caufield. My mock had Byram falling to the Kings, but the consensus doesn’t see that happening. So one of those four are most likely. I’d lean toward Zegras personally, if Byram is off the board, but the other three are tempting too for L.A.

Trevor Zegras of the U.S. National Development Program. (Hickling Images)

At No. 6, Detroit is the toughest team to predict this year. I’ve heard as many as seven different names associated with the Red Wings, with Zegras being the clear fan favourite — feeling he could form a dynamic duo with 2018 first-rounder Filip Zadina. Zegras to Zadina, that does have a nice ring to it. However, Dach, Cozens and even Krebs from the WHL have been mentioned, along with Podkolzin, Broberg and Seider from overseas. Seider is a long-shot, but Broberg could be the sleeper here.

The uncertainty surrounding Detroit’s pick is largely due to the management change there, with Steve Yzerman replacing his former mentor Ken Holland. There is a growing belief that Holland, now in Edmonton overseeing the No. 8 pick, covets Broberg. That has led to speculation that Broberg was also in the sights of Detroit’s scouting staff at No. 6. The question is, does Yzerman see the same upside in Broberg and was his previous scouting staff in Tampa Bay as high on Broberg? Yzerman obviously knows the value of a Swedish anchor on the blue line, having won Stanley Cups with Nick Lidstrom and having helped Victor Hedman blossom into a Norris winner with the Lightning.

Philip Broberg representing Sweden at the 2019 IIHF World Junior Championship. (Kevin Light/Getty Images)

I had Detroit taking Podkolzin in my mock, knowing Yzerman wouldn’t be afraid of the Russian factor after enjoying significant success with the likes of Sergei Fedorov and Nikita Kucherov. But others have pointed to the fact that Yzerman’s first-round picks for Tampa were typically from the CHL — thus favouring Dach, Cozens or Krebs — and that Detroit is just down the road from the NTDP headquarters where Zegras, Caufield and Boldy have been developing. If you count the latter two, that is nine names to consider for Detroit and nobody knows for certain which direction the Red Wings will be going with this pick.

At No. 7, Buffalo seems to be leaning towards one of those NTDP forwards — preferably Zegras or Boldy, but Caufield is in the mix there too. I had Broberg to Buffalo, joining Rasmus Dahlin to form a dominant defence corps, but that pick wasn’t well received. There was a strong push for a forward, with Cozens also mentioned a couple times. Zegras would be the top choice, but most expect him to be taken in the top six, with Boldy the fallback plan for Buffalo.

Matthew Boldy of the U.S. National Development Program. (Hickling Images)

At No. 8, as mentioned, Edmonton could be eyeing Broberg since the arrival of Holland. Broberg’s upside could be as high as Hedman or John Klingberg, but he reminds others of current Oilers defenders Oscar Klefbom and Darnell Nurse. Holland has also spoken highly of the NTDP forwards, with some suggesting Boldy would be the best fit for Edmonton ahead of Zegras or Caufield.

Keith Gretzky and Bob Green will continue to head up Edmonton’s amateur scouting under Holland’s leadership, with those two voices perhaps preferring a forward closer to home. Green likes his WHL products and this is one of the best years for WHL forwards in recent memory.

I had the hometown kid, Dach, dropping to Edmonton in my mock, but Cozens and Krebs could also be possibilities for the Oilers. Broberg has emerged as the betting favourite here, unless Dach is available, but Cozens and Boldy are also very much on the radar by the sounds of it.

Kirby Dach of the Saskatoon Blades has the size and the all-around skill to be a No. 1 centre in the NHL, so don’t expect him to fall too far. (Steve Hiscock/Saskatoon Blades)

At No. 9, Anaheim is said to be debating between WHL forwards Cozens and Krebs, assuming both are available at this spot. Both would be good fits for the Ducks, so that decision could come down to a coin flip. In saying that, there are some whispers that Anaheim could opt for a defenceman — Broberg, Söderström and York being the likely targets — or possibly even reach for Lavoie as an eventual replacement for Corey Perry. Trading down for Lavoie could be another option, but if any team in the top 10 is willing to reach for the QMJHL power forward, it’s likely to be the Ducks.

Dylan Cozens of the Lethbridge Hurricanes. (Robert Murray/WHL)

At No. 10, draft host Vancouver could look to make some noise on the trade front — attempting to move up for local junior standout Byram or even to unite the Hughes brothers in the NHL — but, failing that, the Canucks could be the best fit for Caufield. I had Newhook to Vancouver in my mock and the feedback was generally positive, but most still preferred Caufield if both are available. Vancouver’s decision could be between those two, but Boldy would also warrant consideration by the Canucks, and there is some speculation that Jim Benning could be contemplating a Swedish defenceman in Broberg or Söderström.

Cole Caufield of the U.S. National Development Program. (Hickling Images)

At No. 11, Philadelphia is another team that is hard to read this year. Like Detroit, there is a newer manager in Chuck Fletcher, which could change the Flyers’ draft philosophy to some degree. Under Ron Hextall’s watch, a defenceman could never be ruled out — making Broberg, Söderström and Seider potential candidates — but if Fletcher wants a forward, it could come down to the WHLer that Anaheim passes on. That being Krebs or Cozens. The latter would be labelled a faller if he gets to No. 11, with Krebs a more likely candidate — especially if he starts dropping because of his injury.

Peyton Krebs of the Winnipeg (formerly Kootenay) Ice. (Robert Murray/WHL)

Boldy, if still on the board, would also be an option for the Flyers as a complement to 2018 first-rounder and fellow NTDPer Joel Farabee. Philly hasn’t shied away from smaller forwards either, so Caufield could come into consideration with the success of Travis Konecny to date.

I’m told Tomasino could be the sleeper here, that Philadelphia could have significant interest. Tomasino could be this year’s late riser out of the OHL, like Barrett Hayton in 2018 and Morgan Frost in 2017. The Flyers reached a little for Frost that year — he was a consensus second-rounder in the pre-draft rankings — and Tomasino has a somewhat similar skill-set, but would Philly take Tomasino over any or all of Krebs, Cozens, Boldy, Caufield, Newhook, Broberg, Söderström and Seider? That is the question. It would undoubtedly be deemed a reach again.

Philip Tomasino of the Niagara IceDogs. (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

At No. 12, Minnesota is in a similar situation under Paul Fenton, who replaced Fletcher there. Fenton likely goes for a forward as well, with Wild fans thrilled to land Boldy in my mock. If not Boldy, if he’s no longer available, Minnesota could be the team to take a chance on Kaliyev. Fenton tried to trade for Phil Kessel and Kaliyev could be that type of sniper in his prime. One source suggested Minnesota may take Kaliyev over Caufield, which would certainly be controversial.

Arthur Kaliyev of the Hamilton Bulldogs. (Aaron Bell/OHL Images)

Speaking of controversial, if Podkolzin falls out of the top 10, would the Wild take that risk after playing the waiting game with fellow Russian forward Kirill Kaprizov? Mixed opinions on that possibility.

At No. 13, Florida would likely put an end to Podkolzin’s fall — liking the potential of pairing him with 2018 first-rounder Grigori Denisenko. If Podkolzin is gone, Dorofeyev could be another Russian forward of interest, but many think the Panthers will take a defenceman in 2019. That was my thinking with Heinola in my mock, but Söderström, York, Seider and Harley could also be high on Florida’s list.

Vasily Podkolzin of SKA St. Petersburg. (Photo courtesy SKA)

At No. 14, Arizona could simply take the faller — be it Caufield, as was the case in my mock, or Broberg, who many other mocks have outside the top 10, or perhaps Krebs, whose stock could be hurt more than most are anticipating. Arizona was the other team supposedly taking a long look at both Tomasino and Kaliyev. Those two names were mentioned ahead of Newhook in discussing the Coyotes’ options.

Alex Newhook of the Victoria Grizzlies. (Garrett James Photography)

Newhook’s stock seemed to be on the rise after a strong showing at the under-18 worlds, so I’d be surprised to see him get out of the top 14. Ditto for Seider, based on his performance at the men’s worlds. But draft day will determine their fate and I wouldn’t rule out Tomasino and Kaliyev cracking that top 14 based on the feedback that I’ve received as of late.

Intrigue Continues at Midpoint of First Round

I can’t see Newhook or Seider sliding out of the teens, and Knight still makes a lot of sense for Colorado’s second pick at No. 16. I had Knight mocked there and, depending who else is available, most were in favour of that selection. But if Montreal passed on Newhook at No. 15 — presumably in favour of a left-handed defenceman like Heinola, York or Harley — the Avs would have a difficult decision between Newhook and Knight.

Spencer Knight of the U.S. National Development Program. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO – USA Hockey, Rena Laverty)

The Canadiens do appear to have defence in mind, but they could throw us a curveball if former NHL scout Grant McCagg proves right again. McCagg was the first to tout Jesperi Kotkaniemi as a candidate for Montreal last year and he’s tossed out another Finn this year, but it’s not Heinola nor fellow lefty Mikko Kokkonen. McCagg came a bit out of left field with righty Lassi Thomson, who shone brightly for WHL Kelowna in his draft year but had been widely viewed as a later first- or second-round pick.

I had Thomson mocked to Nashville at No. 24 and many told me that seemed too high, so it would be shocking to hear his name at No. 15 — especially as a righty, with Montreal’s organizational need being lefties, though it should be noted that Thomson is comfortable playing his off side and did so at times with Kelowna. McCagg is connected and he covers the Canadiens closely, but I still see Heinola as the better fit for Montreal if debating between those Finnish blueliners.

The defenseman won gold with Finland at the 2019 World Junior Championship.



LOOKING AHEAD TO THE 2019 DRAFT ➡ https://t.co/HeRA8lMlkx #GoHabsGo — Canadiens Montréal (@CanadiensMTL) May 23, 2019

If Newhook is suddenly available at No. 16, I can’t see Colorado passing on him — certainly not if the Avs went with Byram, the defender, at No. 4. Where that would leave Knight is anyone’s guess in the back half of the first round.

At Nos. 17 and 18, with Vegas and Dallas, those sound like the logical landing spots for Seider and Söderström one way or the other. My mock had Söderström to Vegas, as a replacement for Erik Brannstrom, and that still seems like a solid bet based on the supportive feedback.

The Golden Knights would have to consider Knight too, and Suzuki got a shout-out since Vegas drafted his older brother Nick in the teens in 2017. Nick has since been traded to Montreal, which also led to speculation that the Canadiens could unite the Suzuki brothers at No. 15.

When it comes to Dallas, Seider projects as a perfect complement to Miro Heiskanen in forming the Stars’ future top pairing, but I have a sneaking suspicion that Heinola would be their defender of choice if both are still on the board. If both Seider and Heinola are gone, Tobias Björnfot could be in the cards for Dallas, though the Stars could shift their focus to a forward in that case. Perhaps another Swede flying a little under the radar in Simon Holmstrom, who endured an injury-plagued draft year.

Moritz Seider of Adler Mannheim. (Photo courtesy Adler Mannheim)

At No. 19, my pick of Tomasino was applauded for Ottawa, with Suzuki as Plan B if Tomasino does climb into the top 15. It seems doubtful that both would be gone before Ottawa’s pick, but stranger things have happened in drafts past. Again, Holmstrom was mentioned as a sleeper candidate for Ottawa.

At No. 20, my reach for Anttoni Honka was shunned by Rangers fans and pretty much everyone. Some were receptive to the notion that the Rangers could be reaching with their second pick of the first round, but Honka was apparently the wrong target. I’ve been told another forward is more likely, with Holmstrom’s name surfacing here too. Egor Afanasyev was also suggested as a possibility, but most were in agreement that Dorofeyev would be the Russian target — and the right target — if he drops out of the teens to arguably become the best player available at No. 20.

Pavel Dorofeyev of Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk. (Photo courtesy MHL)

At No. 21, if Seider is somehow still available — as he was in my mock — Pittsburgh would probably take him in a heartbeat in hindsight, but my pick of York went over quite well. In saying that, some believe the Penguins would prefer a forward. Lavoie got multiple mentions, with Afanasyev getting brought up again. Knight was also panned in passing.

Cam York of the U.S. National Development Program. (Hickling Images)

At No. 22, Los Angeles fans loved my pick of Kaliyev, but if he’s long gone, then the Kings might also be looking for a defender like Harley or York. Especially if L.A. takes a forward at No. 5. A few of my second-round blueliners were briefly discussed as options for the Kings in Vladislav Kolyachonok, Kaedan Korczak and Ryan Johnson.

Thomas Harley of the Mississauga Steelheads. (Aaron Bell/OHL Images)

At No. 23, where I had Harley in my mock, most the feedback suggested the Islanders will take the top forward on their list. That could be Lavoie if he’s still available, but Bobby Brink might be on the Isles’ radar, along with fellow USHLer Robert Mastrosimone. Holmstrom and Afanasyev got further votes of confidence here too. Lavoie isn’t an easy one to peg, with the Rangers, Penguins and Islanders all being possibilities and the Ducks definitely being interested.

Raphael Lavoie of the Halifax Mooseheads. (David Chan/Halifax Mooseheads)

At No. 24, Nashville could have its sights set on Nils Hoglander as the second coming of Viktor Arvidsson. That was close to a consensus choice for the Predators. Nolan Foote and Brett Leason entered the conversation here. If the Preds were to take a defenceman, some liked my thought process for taking Thomson or his Kelowna teammate Korczak. Another WHLer, Matthew Robertson, was also mentioned, along with two NTDP defenders in Marshall Warren and Alex Vlasic, plus USHL champ Ryan Johnson. But Hoglander was far and away the frontrunner for Nashville.

Nils Hoglander of Rogle BK. (Photo by Andreas Ljunggren)

At No. 25, Washington could be looking at Leason or Foote as an eventual replacement for Brett Connolly — with Leason perhaps capable of plugging that pending hole as early as next season. Hoglander, Holmstrom and fellow Swedish forwards Albin Grewe and Samuel Fagemo were also bandied about for the Capitals, along with four Russian forwards in Afanasyev, Yegor Spiridonov, Ilya Nikolayev and Daniil Gutik — the latter of whom I had going to Washington in the second round, at 56th overall.

Nobody was complaining about my Seider selection for the Capitals, though most deemed that pick improbable — alluding to the unlikelihood of his availability at No. 25. The majority suggested a forward for Washington, with Leason a popular pick assuming Hoglander is gone.

Brett Leason of the WHL’s Prince Albert Raiders is the projected top overager for this year’s NHL draft. (Robert Murray/WHL)

At No. 26, Calgary might draft more for need with many mentions of a right-handed defender. Thomson and Korczak were labelled likely targets, with Honka getting a little love too. My mock had Brink to the Flames, which was seen as reasonable should Calgary go with a forward, though Leason and Foote would offer more needed size up front.

Lassi Thomson of the Kelowna Rockets. (Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets)

At No. 27, Tampa Bay could be considering my pick of Nick Robertson as well as my other candidates in Foote, Brayden Tracey, Samuel Poulin and Jakob Pelletier. Brink would be added to that list if he gets past Calgary. Foote would be a welcomed addition by the sounds of it and a good story to boot in uniting the Foote brothers after the Lightning took the elder Cal in the first round of the 2017 draft.

Nolan Foote of the Kelowna Rockets. (Marissa Baecker/Kelowna Rockets)

At No. 28, my pick of Patrik Puistola for Carolina has become a popular choice in other mocks. Tom Dundon, the Hurricanes’ first-year owner, went public with his “no defence” rule for first-rounders, but would he rule out a goaltender if Knight was still available here? The preference is forwards and offence, no doubt, so Puistola still seems like the perfect fit for Carolina.

At No. 29, Anaheim would also have to strongly consider Knight with its second pick of the first round, but Poulin and Pelletier could be in the Ducks’ sights — assuming Lavoie is gone. Some also suggested a two-way defender like Warren or Johnson here.

Samuel Poulin of the Sherbrooke Phoenix. (Photo courtesy Vincent Lévesque-Rousseau)

At No. 30, my John Beecher pick for Boston also received rave reviews. But if the Bruins prefer a defenceman, Beecher’s NTDP teammate Vlasic is seen as a strong candidate in drawing favourable comparisons to current Bruin Brandon Carlo. Korczak and Matthew Robertson are also blueliners to keep in mind for Boston.

Alex Vlasic of the U.S. National Development Program. (Hickling Images)

At No. 31, Buffalo’s second pick to close out the first round could still be used on a Swede if my mock selection, Hoglander, is gone. The other options are Holmstrom, as a forward, or Björnfot, as a defenceman. Grewe, as another Swedish forward, also got a mention behind those other two.

This pick came from St. Louis in the Ryan O’Reilly trade and, as bad as that deal looks right now, there was a suggestion that Afanasyev could be a potential long-term replacement for the Conn Smythe winner. Afanasyev is making the move from the USHL to the OHL for next season, while fellow USHLers Brink and Mastrosimone might also be on Buffalo’s short list. But it’s more likely the Sabres would go with a Swede here.

Potential First-Round Fallers

I guess that could, conceivably, drop Knight into the second round — albeit still a lock for the top 40. He seems like a consensus first-rounder, but the fit has to be right since goalies are the hardest to mock and their development is unpredictable.

From my mock, the other first-rounders who could become fallers based on the feedback included Honka (20), Brink (26), Nick Robertson (27) and Beecher (30). Depending who you ask, Björnfot (29) and/or Heinola (13) could also be on the bubble — perhaps slipping into the second round.

Anttoni Honka spent part of his draft year with the JYP program. (Jiri Halttunen/JYP)

Potential Second-Round Risers

My final rankings for the 2019 draft outlined a large tier from 21 to 34 that could extend all the way to 45 or even to 54 — overlapping the first and second rounds, without much separating those prospects. So it came as no surprise to me that no fewer than 16 of my mocked second-rounders have since been discussed at length as first-round candidates.

RELATED: Fisher’s Top 350 Final Rankings

That feedback heavily favoured Suzuki (32), Holmstrom (53), Afanasyev (42), Vlasic (55) and Ryan Johnson (62) cracking the top 31, with Leason (38), Nolan Foote (47) and Poulin (39) also getting plenty of push. Korczak (33), Kolyachonok (44), Matthew Robertson (48) and Warren (61) were the other defenders in those first-round conversations, along with forwards Grewe (49), Pelletier (37), Tracey (45) and Mastrosimone (40).

Ryan Suzuki of the Barrie Colts. (Terry Wilson/OHL Images)

Trade Talks Heating Up

There is a growing sense that we could see more trades than usual on the draft floor this year, including the potential for movement within the top 10.

As mentioned, Chicago is a candidate to move back from No. 3 and Colorado could also consider trading down slightly from No. 4. That could be as slight as flipping picks with Los Angeles at No. 5. Any team moving up into the top five — to No. 3 or No. 4 — would likely be targeting Byram, with Detroit and host Vancouver also among those interested.

Bowen Byram of the WHL’s Vancouver Giants. (Chris Relke/Vancouver Giants)

The Canucks will want to create a buzz for their fans in attendance and don’t put it past Benning to pull out all the stops to get Jack Hughes, but that appears near impossible. The Devils would probably demand Elias Pettersson in return and that is presumably a conversation ender for Vancouver. If New Jersey was willing to build a deal around Brock Boeser or Bo Horvat, along with additional prospects and picks, then a blockbuster could be in the works.

Anaheim could move down from its first pick at No. 9 or more likely up from its second pick at No. 29 for Lavoie — or perhaps for Knight, a less talked about target. Those two were connected to the Ducks by a couple sources.

Last but not least, another doozy, with the Rangers rumoured to be coveting Cozens — they supposedly (and strangely) flew him to New York City and paid for his custom suit to be worn on draft day, according to a source. Those kind of stories always make their rounds in the weeks leading up to the draft — starting with which teams wined and dined which prospects at the annual combine — but this one seemed to have more meat to it than the typical tall tale.

If Cozens is still available at No. 8, Edmonton could become that trade partner for the Rangers, with the Oilers moving back to No. 20 with a keen interest in Kaliyev. The price to move up 12 spots could be Chris Kreider, who is one season away from unrestricted free agency and has long been considered a target for Edmonton.

Chris Kreider of the New York Rangers. (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

That would be a pretty big deal, as is, but there was further speculation that it could grow to include Jesse Puljujarvi and Milan Lucic to the Rangers, with Kevin Shattenkirk joining Kreider as part of the return for the Oilers. That just seems too big to be true, but remember you heard it here first.

Related: Our Free NHL Draft Guide

Rehashing 5-14 Range

Spoiler alert, for my consensus mock — which is based primarily on feedback and doesn’t necessarily reflect my personal opinions — I will be slotting Kaliyev and Tomasino into the top 14.

Still, I was left debating a dozen different versions of that 5-14 range as detailed below. I couldn’t determine a consensus order for those 10 picks despite deciding on the 10 prospects to occupy those spots.

Version 1

5) Los Angeles Kings — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

12) Minnesota Wild — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

13) Florida Panthers — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

Version 2

5) Los Angeles Kings — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

12) Minnesota Wild — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

13) Florida Panthers — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

Version 3

5) Los Angeles Kings — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

12) Minnesota Wild — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

13) Florida Panthers — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

Version 4

5) Los Angeles Kings — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

12) Minnesota Wild — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

13) Florida Panthers — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

Version 5

5) Los Angeles Kings — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

12) Minnesota Wild — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

13) Florida Panthers — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

Version 6

5) Los Angeles Kings — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

12) Minnesota Wild — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

13) Florida Panthers — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

Version 7

5) Los Angeles Kings — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

12) Minnesota Wild — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

13) Florida Panthers — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

Version 8

5) Los Angeles Kings — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

12) Minnesota Wild — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

13) Florida Panthers — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

Version 9

5) Los Angeles Kings — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

12) Minnesota Wild — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

13) Florida Panthers — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

Version 10

5) Los Angeles Kings — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

12) Minnesota Wild — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

13) Florida Panthers — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

Version 11

5) Los Angeles Kings — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

12) Minnesota Wild — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

13) Florida Panthers — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

Version 12

5) Los Angeles Kings — Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

6) Detroit Red Wings — Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

7) Buffalo Sabres — Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

8) Edmonton Oilers — Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

9) Anaheim Ducks — Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

10) Vancouver Canucks — Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

11) Philadelphia Flyers — Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

12) Minnesota Wild — Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

13) Florida Panthers — Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

14) Arizona Coyotes — Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

I’m still not convinced I’ve got the right combination among those 12 versions — perhaps because I’m not convinced that Kaliyev and Tomasino belong in that grouping of 10 prospects — but I just can’t rack my brain any further.

I’m going to sleep on it for at least one more night — while also awaiting the release of Bob McKenzie’s final draft rankings — but I’ll likely go with the first version, even though that was hardly the consensus among my sources since publishing my mock on June 5.

There is no consensus in that range — none whatsoever.

Feel free to make your voice heard in the comments below if you have a good reason to change my mind at the last minute.