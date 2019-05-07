Pike’s Picks: 2019 NHL Draft Rankings – Final Edition

Aside from the World Hockey Championship, the hockey calendar for 2018-19 is complete. The hopeful NHL Draft prospects for this season have done all they can to impress the various scouts and now all that is left is for them to put on their best suits and head to Vancouver for the draft. As such, it’s time to finalize the NHL Draft rankings

This is the fifth (and final) edition of my annual NHL Draft rankings here at The Hockey Writers. About every other month, I’ve gone through the 2019 NHL Draft’s prospective top players and ranked them as if I were drafting a team from scratch, based upon their accumulated body of work. My main proviso? I want to draft players that will help my team win consistently, so I tend to err on the side of caution in terms of projecting attributes that will translate to higher levels and focus on larger sample sizes when all else fails.

The usual disclaimers apply: I live in Western Canada so I see Western Hockey League players the most often, followed by the remainder of Canada’s prospects – especially those affiliated with Hockey Canada. I have to rely on video for players in the United States and Europe for the most part. I’m also hesitant to draft goalies early due to the sheer number of weird things that can go wrong and derail their development.

The First Round (1-31)

No. Player Pos. 2018-19 Teams 1 Jack Hughes C U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (WJC/U18/WC) 2 Kaapo Kakko RW TPS Turku (SM-Liiga)

Finland (WJC/WC) 3 Bowen Byram D Vancouver Giants (WHL)

Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup) 4 Kirby Dach C Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup) 5 Dylan Cozens C Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

Canada (Hlinka/U18) 6 Cole Caufield RW U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 7 Peyton Krebs C Kootenay ICE (WHL)

Canada (Hlinka/U18) 8 Trevor Zegras C U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 9 Vasili Podkolzin RW SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)

SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (VHL)

SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

Russia (Hlinka/WJC/U18/WJAC) 10 Alex Turcotte C U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 11 Matthew Boldy LW U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 12 Cam York D U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 13 Victor Soderstrom D Brynas IF (SuperElit)

Brynas IF (SHL)

Sweden (Hlinka/U18) 14 Raphael Lavoie C Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL) 15 Alex Newhook C Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL)

Canada (WJAC/U18) 16 Philip Broberg D AIK (SuperElit)

AIK (HockeyAllsvenskan)

Sweden (Hlinka/WJC/U18) 17 Arthur Kaliyev RW Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

United States (Hlinka) 18 Ryan Suzuki C Barrie Colts (OHL)

Canada (Hlinka/U18) 19 Samuel Poulin RW Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)

Canada (Hlinka/U18) 20 Matthew Robertson D Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup) 21 Thomas Harley D Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)

Canada (U18) 22 Connor McMichael C London Knights (OHL) 23 Philip Tomasino C Niagara IceDogs (OHL)

Canada (U18) 24 Bobby Brink RW Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)

United States (U18/WJAC) 25 Nils Hoglander LW Rogle BK (SHL) 26 Jakob Pelletier LW Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Canada (Hlinka/U18) 27 Ville Heinola D Lukko (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

Lukko (SM-Liiga)

Finland (Hlinka/WJC/U18) 28 Brett Leason RW Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Canada (WJC) 29 Moritz Seider D Adler Mannheim (DEL)

Germany (WJC D1) 30 Alex Vlasic D U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 31 Mikko Kokkonen D Jukurit (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

Jukurit (SM-Liiga)

Finland (Hlinka/U18)

The 2019 NHL Draft is the “Choose Your Own Adventure” first round for the most part. Jack Hughes solidified himself as the clear top pick with a strong performance at the Under-18 World Championship, while Kaapo Kakko has cemented himself as the clear second-best player.

But the Western Hockey League’s playoffs provided some additional clarity, as Bowen Byram put on an absolute clinic for the Vancouver Giants – standing out in all three zones and leading his team to the WHL Final series.

Beyond the top three, things really open up. The WHL has a trio of versatile, talented forwards in Dylan Cozens, Kirby Dach and Peyton Krebs, while the U.S. National Development Team has stellar forwards of their own in Cole Caufield, Trevor Zegras and Alex Turcotte – Caufield scored at a torrid pace at the Under-18s. Russian winger Vasili Podkolzin is the wild card here, as he’s been superb but teams may be scared off a bit by some of the rough spots in his game (such as his play away from the puck).

The Second Round (32-62)

No. Player Pos. 2018-19 Teams

32 Spencer Knight G U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 33 Pavel Dorofeyev LW Metallurg Magnitigorsk (KHL)

Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL) 34 Anttoni Honka D JYP (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

JYP/Jukurit (SM-Liiga)

KeuPa HT (Mestis)

Finland (WJC) 35 Nathan Legare RW Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)

Canada (U18) 36 Lassi Thomson D Kelowna Rockets (WHL) 37 Nick Robertson LW Peterborough Petes (OHL) 38 Brayden Tracey LW Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

Canada (U18) 39 Albin Grewe RW Djurgardens IF (SuperElit)

Djurgardens IF (SHL)

Sweden (Hlinka/U18) 40 Nolan Foote LW Kelowna Rockets (WHL) 41 Patrik Puistola RW Tappara (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

Tappara (SM-Liiga)

LeKi (Mestis)

Finland (Hlinka Gretzky Cup) 42 Jamieson Rees C Sarnia Sting (OHL)

Canada (Hlinka/U18) 43 John Beecher C U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 44 Henry Thrun D U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 45 Ryan Johnson D Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)

United States (WJAC) 46 Tobias Bjornfot D Djurgarden IF (SuperElit)

Djurgarden IF (SHL)

Sweden (Hlinka/U18) 47 Dustin Wolf G Everett Silvertips (WHL)

United States (Hlinka Gretzky Cup) 48 Billy Constantinou D Niagara/Kingston (OHL) 49 Kaedan Korczak D Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

Canada (Hlinka/U18) 50 Simon Holmstrom RW HV71 (SuperElit)

HV71 (SHL)

Sweden (U18) 51 Alexei Protas C Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

Belarus (WJC D1) 52 Egor Afanaseyev LW Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL) 53 Mads Sogaard G Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

Denmark (WJC) 54 Marshall Warren D U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 55 Vladislav Firstov LW Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL) 56 Yegor Spiridonov C Stalnye Lisy Magnitigorsk (MHL)

Russia (Hlinka/U18) 57 Hunter Jones G Peterborough Petes (OHL) 58 Artemi Knyazev D Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

Russia (Hlinka/WJAC) 59 Alex Beaucage RW Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL) 60 Ilya Nikolayev C Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Russia (Hlinka/WJAC/U18) 61 Henri Nikkanen C Jukurit (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

Jukurit (SM-Liiga)

Kettera (Mestis)

Finland (Hlinka Gretzky Cup) 62 Graeme Clarke RW Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)

Among goaltenders, Spencer Knight has been the standout of the 2019 class. While I don’t have him as a first rounder – the riskiness of taking a netminder in the first round causes me some anxiety – it seems probable that a team with a pick late in the first round might take a stab at him. It wouldn’t be a very big reach.

Spencer Knight of the U.S. National Development Program (Hickling Images)

A pair of WHLers really elevated their draft stock down the stretch: Moose Jaw’s Brayden Tracey and Prince Albert’s Alexei Protas. Tracey had a superb back half of the season, while Protas really excelled as a big-bodied forward in the physicality of the WHL’s playoffs.

The Third Round (63-93)

No. Player Pos. 2017-18 Teams

63 Maxim Cajkovic RW Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

Slovakia (Hlinka/U18) 64 Michal Teply LW Billi Tygri Liberec (Czech U19)

Billi Tygri Liberec (Extraliga)

HC Benatky nad Jizerou (2.Extraliga)

Czech Republic (Hlinka/WJAC/U18) 65 Sasha Mutala RW Tri-City Americans (WHL)

Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup) 66 Robert Mastrosimone LW Chicago Steel (USHL)

United States (Hlinka/WJAC) 67 Cole Moberg D Prince George Cougars (WHL) 68 Shane Pinto C Lincoln/Tri-City (USHL)

United States (WJAC) 69 Martin Hugo Has D Tappara (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

LeKi (Mestis)

Czech Republic (Hlinka/U18) 70 Vladislav Kolyachonok D London/Flint (OHL)

Belarus (U18) 71 Jake Lee D Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) 72 Jordan Spence D Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)

Canada (U18) 73 Nikita Alexandrov C Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL) 74 Ethan Keppen LW Flint Firebirds (OHL) 75 Samuel Bolduc D Blainville-Broisbriand Armada (QMJHL) 76 Adam Beckman LW Spokane Chiefs (WHL) 77 Egor Serdyuk RW Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

Russia (WJAC) 78 Matias Maccelli LW Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) 79 Michael Vukojevic D Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

Canada (Hlinka/U18) 80 Marcus Kallionkieli LW Sioux City Musketeers (USHL) 81 Antti Saarela C Lukko (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

Lukko (SM-Liiga)

Finland (Hlinka/U18) 82 Grant Silianoff RW Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL)

United States (Hlinka/WJAC) 83 Mikhail Abramov C Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)

Russia (Hlinka/WJAC) 84 Dillon Hamaliuk LW Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL) 85 Blake Murray C Sudbury Wolves (OHL) 86 John Farinacci C Dexter Prep (USHS)

Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

United States (Hlinka Gretzky Cup) 87 Daniil Gutik LW Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

Russia (Hlinka/WJAC) 88 Samuel Fagemo LW Frolunda HC (SuperElit)

Frolunda HC (SHL)

Sweden (WJC) 89 Case McCarthy D U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 90 Reece Newkirk C Portland Winterhawks (WHL) 91 Isaiah Saville G Tri-City Storm (USHL)

United States (WJAC) 92 Michael Gildon LW U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 93 Valentin Nussbaumer C Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

Switzerland (WJC)

Samuel Bolduc turned heads with his strong performance at the Top Prospects Game in Red Deer. Particularly, many scouts were impressed with his mobility for a young man of his sheer size. If he can keep building his game, his physical gifts give him a great chance to succeed.

Samuel Bolduc (58) stood out at the Sherwin-Williams CHL Top Prospects Game (Rob Wallator/CHL Images)

New Jersey product John Farinacci is the top high school player in the draft class. He’s progressed through the primary stages of development for high-end American talent: Shattuck St Mary’s for midget and two years at the hockey factor that is Dexter Prep, most recently as the team’s captain – a post he also served for Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. A versatile right shot forward, he’s raw and is going to be a bit of a project for whoever drafts him.

The Fourth Round (94-125)

No. Player Pos. 2018-19 Teams

94 Colten Ellis G Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL) 95 Gianni Fairbrother D Everett Silvertips (WHL) 96 Antti Tuomisto D Assat (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

Finland (U18) 97 Maxence Guenette D Val-d’Or Foreur (QMJHL)

Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup) 98 Massimo Rizzo C Penticton Vees (BCHL)

Canada (WJAC) 99 Christopher Merisier-Ortiz D Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL) 100 Trent Miner G Vancouver Giants (WHL) 101 Nikita Okhotyuk D Ottawa 67’s (OHL) 102 Liam Ross D Sudbury Wolves (OHL) 103 Matvei Guskov C London Knights (OHL)

Russia (WJAC) 104 Drew Helleson D U.S. National Development Team (USHL)

United States (U18) 105 Nolan Maier G Saskatoon Blades (WHL)

Canada (Hlinka/U18) 106 Alex Campbell LW Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL)

Canada (WJAC) 107 Jackson Lacombe D Shattuck St. Mary’s (USHS)

Chicago Steel (USHL)

United States (Hlinka Gretzky Cup) 108 Ryder Donovan C Duluth East (USHS)

Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) 109 Cole Mackay RW Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL) 110 Harrison Blaisdell LW Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL)

Canada (WJAC) 111 Luke Toporowski LW Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

United States (Hlinka Gretzky Cup) 112 Karl Henriksson C Frolunda HC (SuperElit)

Frolunda HC (SHL)

Sweden (Hlinka/U18) 113 Keegan Stevenson RW Guelph Storm (OHL) 114 Ben Brinkman D University of Minnesota (NCAA) 115 Jayden Struble D St. Sebastian’s School (USHS) 116 Braden Doyle D Lawrence Academy (USHS)

Boston Jr. Bruins (NCDC)

Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL) 117 Kristian Tanus C Tappara (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

Tappara/Jukurit (SM-Liiga)

LeKi (Mestis) 118 Albin Sundsvik C Skelleftea AIK (SuperElit)

Skelleftea AIK (SHL)

Sweden (U18) 119 Tuukka Tieksola RW Karpat (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

Karpat (SM-Liiga)

Finland (U18) 120 Max Wahlgren C MODO (SuperElit)

Sweden (Hlinka/U18) 121 Aku Raty C Karpat (Jr. A SM-Liiga)

Finland (Hlinka/U18) 122 Cole Schwindt RW Mississauga Steelheads (OHL) 123 Nikola Pasic C Linkoping HC (SuperElit)

Linkoping HC (SHL)

BIK Karlskoga (HockeyAllsvenskan) 124 John Malone RW Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

United States (WJAC) 125 Hugo Alnefelt G HV71 (SuperElit)

Sweden (Hlinka/U18)

Rimouski netminder Colten Ellis backstopped his club through three playoff rounds and really impressed with his performances – the 2000-born Nova Scotia product is the third-best goaltender in the QMJHL post-season.

Keep an eye on Cole Schwindt; the Mississauga forward has quietly been one of the OHL’s more productive even strength players and his offensive numbers seem ready to explode as he gets more ice time and an increased role on the Steelheads as the veterans ahead of him in the rotation age out of junior.

Honourable Mentions

Honourable Mentions