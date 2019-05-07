Pike’s Picks: 2019 NHL Draft Rankings – Final Edition

Aside from the World Hockey Championship, the hockey calendar for 2018-19 is complete. The hopeful NHL Draft prospects for this season have done all they can to impress the various scouts and now all that is left is for them to put on their best suits and head to Vancouver for the draft. As such, it’s time to finalize the NHL Draft rankings
This is the fifth (and final) edition of my annual NHL Draft rankings here at The Hockey Writers. About every other month, I’ve gone through the 2019 NHL Draft’s prospective top players and ranked them as if I were drafting a team from scratch, based upon their accumulated body of work. My main proviso? I want to draft players that will help my team win consistently, so I tend to err on the side of caution in terms of projecting attributes that will translate to higher levels and focus on larger sample sizes when all else fails.
Related: Our Free NHL Draft Guide
The usual disclaimers apply: I live in Western Canada so I see Western Hockey League players the most often, followed by the remainder of Canada’s prospects – especially those affiliated with Hockey Canada. I have to rely on video for players in the United States and Europe for the most part. I’m also hesitant to draft goalies early due to the sheer number of weird things that can go wrong and derail their development.
For some second opinions, check out the latest rankings from my colleagues Patrick Luse and Andrew Forbes.
The First Round (1-31)
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|2018-19 Teams
|1
|Jack Hughes
|C
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (WJC/U18/WC)
|2
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|TPS Turku (SM-Liiga)
Finland (WJC/WC)
|3
|Bowen Byram
|D
|Vancouver Giants (WHL)
Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
|4
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Saskatoon Blades (WHL)
Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
|5
|Dylan Cozens
|C
|Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)
Canada (Hlinka/U18)
|6
|Cole Caufield
|RW
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|7
|Peyton Krebs
|C
|Kootenay ICE (WHL)
Canada (Hlinka/U18)
|8
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|9
|Vasili Podkolzin
|RW
|SKA St. Petersburg (KHL)
SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (VHL)
SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)
Russia (Hlinka/WJC/U18/WJAC)
|10
|Alex Turcotte
|C
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|11
|Matthew Boldy
|LW
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|12
|Cam York
|D
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|13
|Victor Soderstrom
|D
|Brynas IF (SuperElit)
Brynas IF (SHL)
Sweden (Hlinka/U18)
|14
|Raphael Lavoie
|C
|Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
|15
|Alex Newhook
|C
|Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL)
Canada (WJAC/U18)
|16
|Philip Broberg
|D
|AIK (SuperElit)
AIK (HockeyAllsvenskan)
Sweden (Hlinka/WJC/U18)
|17
|Arthur Kaliyev
|RW
|Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)
United States (Hlinka)
|18
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Barrie Colts (OHL)
Canada (Hlinka/U18)
|19
|Samuel Poulin
|RW
|Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)
Canada (Hlinka/U18)
|20
|Matthew Robertson
|D
|Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
|21
|Thomas Harley
|D
|Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)
Canada (U18)
|22
|Connor McMichael
|C
|London Knights (OHL)
|23
|Philip Tomasino
|C
|Niagara IceDogs (OHL)
Canada (U18)
|24
|Bobby Brink
|RW
|Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
United States (U18/WJAC)
|25
|Nils Hoglander
|LW
|Rogle BK (SHL)
|26
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
Canada (Hlinka/U18)
|27
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Lukko (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
Lukko (SM-Liiga)
Finland (Hlinka/WJC/U18)
|28
|Brett Leason
|RW
|Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
Canada (WJC)
|29
|Moritz Seider
|D
|Adler Mannheim (DEL)
Germany (WJC D1)
|30
|Alex Vlasic
|D
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|31
|Mikko Kokkonen
|D
|Jukurit (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
Jukurit (SM-Liiga)
Finland (Hlinka/U18)
The 2019 NHL Draft is the “Choose Your Own Adventure” first round for the most part. Jack Hughes solidified himself as the clear top pick with a strong performance at the Under-18 World Championship, while Kaapo Kakko has cemented himself as the clear second-best player.
But the Western Hockey League’s playoffs provided some additional clarity, as Bowen Byram put on an absolute clinic for the Vancouver Giants – standing out in all three zones and leading his team to the WHL Final series.
Beyond the top three, things really open up. The WHL has a trio of versatile, talented forwards in Dylan Cozens, Kirby Dach and Peyton Krebs, while the U.S. National Development Team has stellar forwards of their own in Cole Caufield, Trevor Zegras and Alex Turcotte – Caufield scored at a torrid pace at the Under-18s. Russian winger Vasili Podkolzin is the wild card here, as he’s been superb but teams may be scared off a bit by some of the rough spots in his game (such as his play away from the puck).
The Second Round (32-62)
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|2018-19 Teams
|32
|Spencer Knight
|G
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|33
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|LW
|Metallurg Magnitigorsk (KHL)
Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL)
|34
|Anttoni Honka
|D
|JYP (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
JYP/Jukurit (SM-Liiga)
KeuPa HT (Mestis)
Finland (WJC)
|35
|Nathan Legare
|RW
|Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)
Canada (U18)
|36
|Lassi Thomson
|D
|Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
|37
|Nick Robertson
|LW
|Peterborough Petes (OHL)
|38
|Brayden Tracey
|LW
|Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)
Canada (U18)
|39
|Albin Grewe
|RW
|Djurgardens IF (SuperElit)
Djurgardens IF (SHL)
Sweden (Hlinka/U18)
|40
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
|41
|Patrik Puistola
|RW
|Tappara (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
Tappara (SM-Liiga)
LeKi (Mestis)
Finland (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
|42
|Jamieson Rees
|C
|Sarnia Sting (OHL)
Canada (Hlinka/U18)
|43
|John Beecher
|C
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|44
|Henry Thrun
|D
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|45
|Ryan Johnson
|D
|Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)
United States (WJAC)
|46
|Tobias Bjornfot
|D
|Djurgarden IF (SuperElit)
Djurgarden IF (SHL)
Sweden (Hlinka/U18)
|47
|Dustin Wolf
|G
|Everett Silvertips (WHL)
United States (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
|48
|Billy Constantinou
|D
|Niagara/Kingston (OHL)
|49
|Kaedan Korczak
|D
|Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
Canada (Hlinka/U18)
|50
|Simon Holmstrom
|RW
|HV71 (SuperElit)
HV71 (SHL)
Sweden (U18)
|51
|Alexei Protas
|C
|Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
Belarus (WJC D1)
|52
|Egor Afanaseyev
|LW
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
|53
|Mads Sogaard
|G
|Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
Denmark (WJC)
|54
|Marshall Warren
|D
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|55
|Vladislav Firstov
|LW
|Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)
|56
|Yegor Spiridonov
|C
|Stalnye Lisy Magnitigorsk (MHL)
Russia (Hlinka/U18)
|57
|Hunter Jones
|G
|Peterborough Petes (OHL)
|58
|Artemi Knyazev
|D
|Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)
Russia (Hlinka/WJAC)
|59
|Alex Beaucage
|RW
|Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)
|60
|Ilya Nikolayev
|C
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
Russia (Hlinka/WJAC/U18)
|61
|Henri Nikkanen
|C
|Jukurit (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
Jukurit (SM-Liiga)
Kettera (Mestis)
Finland (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
|62
|Graeme Clarke
|RW
|Ottawa 67’s (OHL)
Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
Among goaltenders, Spencer Knight has been the standout of the 2019 class. While I don’t have him as a first rounder – the riskiness of taking a netminder in the first round causes me some anxiety – it seems probable that a team with a pick late in the first round might take a stab at him. It wouldn’t be a very big reach.
A pair of WHLers really elevated their draft stock down the stretch: Moose Jaw’s Brayden Tracey and Prince Albert’s Alexei Protas. Tracey had a superb back half of the season, while Protas really excelled as a big-bodied forward in the physicality of the WHL’s playoffs.
The Third Round (63-93)
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|2017-18 Teams
|63
|Maxim Cajkovic
|RW
|Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)
Slovakia (Hlinka/U18)
|64
|Michal Teply
|LW
|Billi Tygri Liberec (Czech U19)
Billi Tygri Liberec (Extraliga)
HC Benatky nad Jizerou (2.Extraliga)
Czech Republic (Hlinka/WJAC/U18)
|65
|Sasha Mutala
|RW
|Tri-City Americans (WHL)
Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
|66
|Robert Mastrosimone
|LW
|Chicago Steel (USHL)
United States (Hlinka/WJAC)
|67
|Cole Moberg
|D
|Prince George Cougars (WHL)
|68
|Shane Pinto
|C
|Lincoln/Tri-City (USHL)
United States (WJAC)
|69
|Martin Hugo Has
|D
|Tappara (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
LeKi (Mestis)
Czech Republic (Hlinka/U18)
|70
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|London/Flint (OHL)
Belarus (U18)
|71
|Jake Lee
|D
|Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)
|72
|Jordan Spence
|D
|Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
Canada (U18)
|73
|Nikita Alexandrov
|C
|Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)
|74
|Ethan Keppen
|LW
|Flint Firebirds (OHL)
|75
|Samuel Bolduc
|D
|Blainville-Broisbriand Armada (QMJHL)
|76
|Adam Beckman
|LW
|Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
|77
|Egor Serdyuk
|RW
|Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)
Russia (WJAC)
|78
|Matias Maccelli
|LW
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)
|79
|Michael Vukojevic
|D
|Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
Canada (Hlinka/U18)
|80
|Marcus Kallionkieli
|LW
|Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
|81
|Antti Saarela
|C
|Lukko (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
Lukko (SM-Liiga)
Finland (Hlinka/U18)
|82
|Grant Silianoff
|RW
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL)
United States (Hlinka/WJAC)
|83
|Mikhail Abramov
|C
|Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)
Russia (Hlinka/WJAC)
|84
|Dillon Hamaliuk
|LW
|Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)
|85
|Blake Murray
|C
|Sudbury Wolves (OHL)
|86
|John Farinacci
|C
|Dexter Prep (USHS)
Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
United States (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
|87
|Daniil Gutik
|LW
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
Russia (Hlinka/WJAC)
|88
|Samuel Fagemo
|LW
|Frolunda HC (SuperElit)
Frolunda HC (SHL)
Sweden (WJC)
|89
|Case McCarthy
|D
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|90
|Reece Newkirk
|C
|Portland Winterhawks (WHL)
|91
|Isaiah Saville
|G
|Tri-City Storm (USHL)
United States (WJAC)
|92
|Michael Gildon
|LW
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|93
|Valentin Nussbaumer
|C
|Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)
Switzerland (WJC)
Samuel Bolduc turned heads with his strong performance at the Top Prospects Game in Red Deer. Particularly, many scouts were impressed with his mobility for a young man of his sheer size. If he can keep building his game, his physical gifts give him a great chance to succeed.
New Jersey product John Farinacci is the top high school player in the draft class. He’s progressed through the primary stages of development for high-end American talent: Shattuck St Mary’s for midget and two years at the hockey factor that is Dexter Prep, most recently as the team’s captain – a post he also served for Team USA at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup. A versatile right shot forward, he’s raw and is going to be a bit of a project for whoever drafts him.
The Fourth Round (94-125)
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|2018-19 Teams
|94
|Colten Ellis
|G
|Rimouski Oceanic (QMJHL)
|95
|Gianni Fairbrother
|D
|Everett Silvertips (WHL)
|96
|Antti Tuomisto
|D
|Assat (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
Finland (U18)
|97
|Maxence Guenette
|D
|Val-d’Or Foreur (QMJHL)
Canada (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
|98
|Massimo Rizzo
|C
|Penticton Vees (BCHL)
Canada (WJAC)
|99
|Christopher Merisier-Ortiz
|D
|Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)
|100
|Trent Miner
|G
|Vancouver Giants (WHL)
|101
|Nikita Okhotyuk
|D
|Ottawa 67’s (OHL)
|102
|Liam Ross
|D
|Sudbury Wolves (OHL)
|103
|Matvei Guskov
|C
|London Knights (OHL)
Russia (WJAC)
|104
|Drew Helleson
|D
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
United States (U18)
|105
|Nolan Maier
|G
|Saskatoon Blades (WHL)
Canada (Hlinka/U18)
|106
|Alex Campbell
|LW
|Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL)
Canada (WJAC)
|107
|Jackson Lacombe
|D
|Shattuck St. Mary’s (USHS)
Chicago Steel (USHL)
United States (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
|108
|Ryder Donovan
|C
|Duluth East (USHS)
Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)
|109
|Cole Mackay
|RW
|Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)
|110
|Harrison Blaisdell
|LW
|Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL)
Canada (WJAC)
|111
|Luke Toporowski
|LW
|Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
United States (Hlinka Gretzky Cup)
|112
|Karl Henriksson
|C
|Frolunda HC (SuperElit)
Frolunda HC (SHL)
Sweden (Hlinka/U18)
|113
|Keegan Stevenson
|RW
|Guelph Storm (OHL)
|114
|Ben Brinkman
|D
|University of Minnesota (NCAA)
|115
|Jayden Struble
|D
|St. Sebastian’s School (USHS)
|116
|Braden Doyle
|D
|Lawrence Academy (USHS)
Boston Jr. Bruins (NCDC)
Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)
|117
|Kristian Tanus
|C
|Tappara (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
Tappara/Jukurit (SM-Liiga)
LeKi (Mestis)
|118
|Albin Sundsvik
|C
|Skelleftea AIK (SuperElit)
Skelleftea AIK (SHL)
Sweden (U18)
|119
|Tuukka Tieksola
|RW
|Karpat (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
Karpat (SM-Liiga)
Finland (U18)
|120
|Max Wahlgren
|C
|MODO (SuperElit)
Sweden (Hlinka/U18)
|121
|Aku Raty
|C
|Karpat (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
Finland (Hlinka/U18)
|122
|Cole Schwindt
|RW
|Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)
|123
|Nikola Pasic
|C
|Linkoping HC (SuperElit)
Linkoping HC (SHL)
BIK Karlskoga (HockeyAllsvenskan)
|124
|John Malone
|RW
|Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)
United States (WJAC)
|125
|Hugo Alnefelt
|G
|HV71 (SuperElit)
Sweden (Hlinka/U18)
Rimouski netminder Colten Ellis backstopped his club through three playoff rounds and really impressed with his performances – the 2000-born Nova Scotia product is the third-best goaltender in the QMJHL post-season.
Keep an eye on Cole Schwindt; the Mississauga forward has quietly been one of the OHL’s more productive even strength players and his offensive numbers seem ready to explode as he gets more ice time and an increased role on the Steelheads as the veterans ahead of him in the rotation age out of junior.
Honourable Mentions
Here are 10 additional prospects that were in consideration for the Top 125, but just missed the cut:
- D Ronnie Attard – Tri-City Storm (USHL)
- RW Eric Ciccolini – Toronto Jr. Canadians (OJHL)
- LW Daniel D’Amico – Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
- G Samuel Hlavaj – Lincoln Stars (USHL)
- D Albert Johansson – Farjestad BK (SuperElit)
- D Daniil Misyul – Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
- RW Zachary Okabe – Grande Prairie Storm (AJHL)
- RW Anthony Romano – Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)
- RW Kyen Sopa – Niagara IceDogs (OHL)
- C Kyle Topping – Kelowna Rockets (WHL)