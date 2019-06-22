Red Wings Pick Moritz Seider #6 Overall

With the 6th Pick in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, the Detroit Red Wings Have Selected Moritz Seider From Adler Mannheim of the DEL.

About Moritz Seider

The shock of the draft, the Detroit Red Wings opted to take Moritz Seider with the sixth overall selection. A defender who plays a mobile game with size, Moritz has significant upside as a right-shot defender. While he still needs to work on certain areas of his game, like his skill with the puck, it would be hard to bet against his athleticism.

THW Prospect Profile Excerpt

“When looking at defensemen in the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, Bowen Byram leads the way as the best available. After him, the rankings vary on nearly every list. The choices of Philip Broberg, Cam York, Victor Söderström, Ville Heinola, and Thomas Harley will be very interesting to watch come draft day. The one other potential number-two defender is Moritz Seider.

Related: NHL Draft Guide | 2019 Edition

Seider has had an incredible draft-eligible year. Playing with Adler Mannheim in the German top-ranked DEL, the right-handed rearguard scored two goals and six points. That total is the second-most ever by a U18 defender in the league. Despite a shoulder injury that sidelined him, he seemed to only get better as the season went on and into the playoffs. He helped Adler Mannheim to a DEL Championship title, collecting five assists in 14 games while finishing plus-six. He was also named Rookie of the Year.

Moritz Seider of Adler Mannheim (courtesy Adler Mannheim)

Internationally, Seider stood out as well and raised his stock in every tournament. First playing in the 2019 U20 World Championship (D1A), the defenseman captained the German team and had a goal and seven points in six games, leading the team to a gold medal. He tied for second in the tournament for points and was named the Best Defenseman.

At the 2019 World Championship, Seider went in without much excitement. That was largely due to the fact that two other 2019 draft eligible prospects were also playing in the men’s tournament, Jack Hughes and Kappo Kakko. Being one of three draft-eligible prospects to play in the championship is impressive and Seider played well, scoring two goals and holding his own defensively.

Seider played a full season in a men’s league, and then looked comfortable at the World Championship. That’s experience that NHL should hold in high regard come draft day. Some scouts say that Seider may be a bit more raw in terms of skill right now compared to other prospects, but he has tremendous upside that will be hard to ignore.

He already has NHL size, he’s a great passer, a good skater, and can win battles along the boards. What might be most impressive is his defensive game. Seider seems to remain calm in all situations and make the right decision to get the puck out of his own end. Many defenders at this stage in their careers need to focus on their defending ability, and while there’s room to improve, the German prospect is starting at a very advanced stage.

Whether he’s the second defenseman taken at the draft or the seventh, Seider might be jumping to the NHL faster than most. He’s already got the experience against men, the recipe for winning and the skill to make the leap. He’ll likely play a season in junior (the OHL’s Owen Sound Attack hold his rights) or even in the AHL. He looks to be ahead of the curve for the development of a defenseman, and his selection on draft day should reflect that.”



Full player profile can be found here

How This Affects the Red Wings Plans

The Detroit Red Wings are in a weird place. They have a roster that features some very talented young stars and some underwhelming veterans on abysmal contracts. With Steve Yzerman at the helm as general manager, though, hopes are high that things can change in a hurry.

The Red Wings already have one of the best prospect pools in the entire NHL and adding Seider to it only helps to solidify the fact that there is a bright future ahead for this team, even if Seider may not have been projected to go so high in the draft.

Letting Seider develop for the time being is the only logical way to handle things given how rough around the edges he is and the situation the Red Wings are in right now.