2019 NHL Draft: Forbes’ Top 155 for March

We’re roughly three months away from the NHL Entry Draft now and outside the unanimous top two picks, the draft seems like it could be wide open. On top of that, getting past the first 31 picks, the talent pool seems to be quite interchangeable depending on what teams are looking for.
From my preseason rankings to January’s top 124 prospects, there were a number of major climbers when it came to the top 20 picks. Philip Broberg jumped 53 spots to 20 and London Knights’ forward Connor McMichael hopped into the top 36.
This time around, both Broberg and McMichael were on the move again, with a number of other players rising and falling in the overall ranks. Add that to the handful of players making their debut on this month’s rankings and March’s top 155 will surely have a few surprises for you.
While my rankings are just one of many out there for you to compare (including some from fellow THW writers Ryan Pike and Larry Fisher), I’d like to quickly remind you that I haven’t had the opportunity to watch each of these players play live. Being from southwestern Ontario – I am relying on the few opportunities I have had as well as video and other input in making up this month’s draft rankings for THW.
March Rankings – Top 155
|No.
|Player
|Pos.
|2018-19 Primary Team
|Rank on Top 124
|1
|Jack Hughes
|C
|U.S. National Development Team (USHL)
|1 (-)
|2
|Kaapo Kakko
|RW
|TPS (Liiga)
|2 (-)
|3
|Vasili Podkolzin
|RW
|SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)
|5 (+2)
|4
|Dylan Cozens
|C/RW
|Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)
|4 (-)
|5
|Bowen Byram
|D
|Vancouver Giants (WHL)
|3 (-2)
|6
|Kirby Dach
|C
|Saskatoon Blades (WHL)
|6 (-)
|7
|Trevor Zegras
|C
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|7 (-)
|8
|Matthew Boldy
|LW
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|8 (-)
|9
|Peyton Krebs
|LW
|Kootenay Ice (WHL)
|10 (+1)
|10
|Alex Turcotte
|C
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|9 (-1)
|11
|Philip Broberg
|D
|AIK (Allsvenskan)
|20 (+9)
|12
|Raphael Lavoie
|C/RW
|Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
|12 (-)
|13
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Barrie Colts (OHL)
|11 (-2)
|14
|Victor Soderstrom
|D
|Brynäs IF (SHL)
|14 (-)
|15
|Cam York
|D
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|16 (+1)
|16
|Cole Caufield
|C/RW
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|15 (-1)
|17
|Alex Newhook
|C
|Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL)
|13 (-4)
|18
|Matthew Robertson
|D
|Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
|17 (-1)
|19
|Arthur Kaliyev
|LW
|Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)
|18 (-1)
|20
|Moritz Seider
|D
|Adler Mannheim (DEL)
|21 (+1)
|21
|Jakob Pelletier
|LW
|Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
|19 (-2)
|22
|Connor McMichael
|C
|London Knights (OHL)
|36 (+14)
|23
|Spencer Knight
|G
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|29 (+6)
|24
|Alex Vlasic
|D
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|28 (+4)
|25
|Nolan Foote
|LW
|Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
|24 (-1)
|26
|Anttoni Honka
|D
|JYP (Liiga)
|22 (-4)
|27
|Tobias Bjornfot
|D
|Djurgårdens IF (SHL)
|27 (-)
|28
|Bobby Brink
|RW
|Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
|37 (+9)
|29
|Nils Höglander
|LW
|Rögle BK (SHL)
|26 (-3)
|30
|Samuel Poulin
|LW
|Sherbrooke Phoenix (QMJHL)
|31 (+1)
|31
|Mikko Kokkonen
|D
|Jukurit (Liiga)
|23 (-8)
|32
|Thomas Harley
|D
|Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)
|49 (+17)
|33
|Kaedan Korczak
|D
|Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
|33 (-)
|34
|John Beecher
|C
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|30 (-4)
|35
|Albin Grewe
|C/RW
|Djurgårdens IF (SHL)
|25 (-10)
|36
|Ville Heinola
|D
|Lukko (Liiga)
|40 (+4)
|37
|Pavel Dorofeyev
|LW/RW
|Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL)
|39 (+2)
|38
|Lassi Thomson
|D
|Kelowna Rockets (WHL)
|34 (-4)
|39
|Simon Holmström
|RW
|HV71 J20 (SuperElit)
|32 (-7)
|40
|Nicholas Robertson
|C/LW
|Peterborough Petes (OHL)
|46 (+6)
|41
|Ryan Johnson
|D
|Sioux Falls Stampede (USHL)
|54 (+13)
|42
|Ilya Nikolayev
|F
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
|48 (+6)
|43
|Phillip Tomasino
|C
|Niagara IceDogs (OHL)
|57 (+14)
|44
|Egor Afanasyev
|F
|Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)
|58 (+14)
|45
|Robert Mastrosimone
|C
|Chicago Steel (USHL)
|38 (-7)
|46
|Nathan Légaré
|RW
|Baie-Comeau Drakkar (QMJHL)
|56 (+10)
|47
|Yegor Spiridonov
|LW
|Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL)
|35 (-12)
|48
|Marshall Warren
|D
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|43 (-5)
|49
|Maxim Cajkovic
|RW/LW
|Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)
|44 (-5)
|50
|Billy Constantinou
|D
|Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)
|64 (+14)
|51
|Michal Teply
|LW
|Bili Tygri Liberec (Czech)
|50 (-1)
|52
|Daniil Gutik
|LW
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
|41 (-11)
|53
|Jamieson Rees
|C
|Sarnia Sting (OHL)
|60 (+7)
|54
|Vladislav Kolyachonok
|D
|Flint Firebirds (OHL)
|85 (+31)
|55
|Valentin Nussbaumer
|C/W
|Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)
|42 (-13)
|56
|Marcus Kallionkieli
|F
|Sioux City Musketeers (USHL)
|67 (+9)
|57
|Matvei Guskov
|C
|London Knights (OHL)
|61 (+4)
|58
|Drew Helleson
|D
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|45 (-13)
|59
|Artemi Knyazev
|D
|Chicoutimi Saguenéens (QMJHL)
|47 (-12)
|60
|John Farinacci
|C
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|63 (+3)
|61
|Vladislav Firstov
|F
|Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)
|76 (+15)
|62
|Patrik Puistola
|LW
|Tappara U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
|73 (+11)
|63
|Martin Hugo Has
|D
|Tappara U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
|55 (-8)
|64
|Ryder Donovan
|C
|Duluth East High (USHS-MN)
|69 (+5)
|65
|Sasha Mutala
|RW
|Tri-City Americans (WHL)
|53 (-12)
|66
|Oleg Zaitsev
|C
|Red Deer Rebels (WHL)
|51 (-15)
|67
|Massimo Rizzo
|C/LW
|Penticton Vees (BCHL)
|71 (+4)
|68
|Henri Nikkanen
|C
|Jukurit (Liiga)
|59 (-9)
|69
|Vojtech Strondala
|C
|HC Kometa Brno (Czech)
|52 (-17)
|70
|Leevi Aaltonen
|LW
|KalPa (Liiga)
|65 (-5)
|71
|Harrison Blaisdell
|F
|Chilliwack Chiefs (BCHL)
|68 (-3)
|72
|Hunter Jones
|G
|Peterborough Petes (OHL)
|101 (+29)
|73
|Henry Thrun
|D
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|72 (-1)
|74
|Colten Ellis
|G
|Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)
|77 (+3)
|75
|Nikita Alexandrov
|C
|Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)
|62 (-13)
|76
|Luke Toporowski
|LW
|Spokane Chiefs (WHL)
|66 (-10)
|77
|Dillon Hamaliuk
|LW
|Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)
|83 (+6)
|78
|Judd Caulfield
|F
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|75 (-3)
|79
|Josh Williams
|RW
|Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)
|70 (-9)
|80
|Graeme Clarke
|RW
|Ottawa 67’s (OHL)
|87 (+7)
|81
|Dmitri Sheshin
|F
|Stalnye Lisy Magnitogorsk (MHL)
|80 (-1)
|82
|Mads Søgaard
|G
|Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)
|94 (+12)
|83
|Michael Vukojevic
|D
|Kitchener Rangers (OHL)
|79 (-4)
|84
|Dustin Wolf
|G
|Everett Silvertips (WHL)
|82 (-2)
|85
|Case McCarthy
|D
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|78 (-7)
|86
|Matias Maccelli
|LW
|Dubuque Fighting Saints (USHL)
|81 (-5)
|87
|Nikola Pasic
|C/LW
|Linköping HC J20 (SuperElit)
|90 (+3)
|88
|Jordan Spence
|D
|Moncton Wildcats (QMJHL)
|104 (+16)
|89
|Shane Pinto
|F
|Lincoln Stars (USHL)
|113 (+24)
|90
|Antti Saarela
|LW/RW
|Lukko U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
|86 (-4)
|91
|Blake Murray
|C
|Sudbury Wolves (OHL)
|74 (-17)
|92
|Semyon Chistyakov
|D
|Tolpar Ufa (MHL)
|91 (-1)
|93
|Kim Nousiainen
|D
|KalPa U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
|93 (-)
|94
|Hugo Alnfeldt
|G
|HV71 J20 (SuperElit)
|84 (-10)
|95
|Reece Newkirk
|C
|Portland Winterhawks (WHL)
|103 (+8)
|96
|Karl Henriksson
|C
|Frölunda HC J20 (SuperElit)
|98 (+2)
|97
|Brett Leason
|C
|Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)
|NR
|98
|Alex Campbell
|C
|Victoria Grizzlies (BCHL)
|110 (+12)
|99
|Marcel Barinka
|C
|Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
|88 (-11)
|100
|Mikhail Abramov
|C/RW
|Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)
|99 (-1)
|101
|Roman Bychkov
|D
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
|115 (+14)
|102
|Egor Serdyuk
|RW
|Victoriaville Tigres (QMJHL)
|112 (+10)
|103
|Taylor Gauthier
|G
|Prince George Cougars (WHL)
|92 (-11)
|104
|Ben Brinkman
|D
|University of Minnesota (NCAA)
|89 (-15)
|105
|Nikita Okhotyuk
|D
|Ottawa 67’s (OHL)
|109 (+4)
|106
|Isaiah Saville
|G
|Tri-City Storm (USHL)
|122 (+16)
|107
|Xavier Simoneau
|C
|Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)
|108 (+1)
|108
|Kalle Loponen
|D
|Kärpät U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
|100 (-8)
|109
|Trevor Janicke
|RW
|Central Illinois Flying Aces (USHL)
|105 (-4)
|110
|Yaroslav Likhachyov
|RW
|Gatineau Olympiques (QMJHL)
|97 (-13)
|111
|Trent Miner
|G
|Vancouver Giants (WHL)
|116 (+5)
|112
|Ilya Mironov
|D
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
|95 (-17)
|113
|Alex Beaucage
|RW/LW
|Rouyn-Noranda Huskies (QMJHL)
|107 (-6)
|114
|Cole Moberg
|D/F
|Prince George Cougars (WHL)
|117 (+3)
|115
|Simon Lundmark
|D
|Linköping HC J20 (SuperElit)
|96 (-19)
|116
|Ethan Keppen
|LW
|Flint Firebirds (OHL)
|NR
|117
|Daniil Misyul
|D
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
|120 (+3)
|118
|Nolan Maier
|G
|Saskatoon Blades (WHL)
|106 (-12)
|119
|Braden Doyle
|D
|Lawrence Academy (USHS-Prep)
|NR
|120
|Arvid Costmar
|C
|Linköping HC J20 (SuperElit)
|119 (-1)
|121
|Xavier Parent
|LW
|Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)
|102 (-19)
|122
|Owen Lindmark
|F
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|NR
|123
|Michael Gildon
|F
|U.S. National U18 Team (USDP)
|111 (-12)
|124
|Aku Räty
|F
|Kärpät U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
|124 (-)
|125
|Maxim Denezhkin
|C
|Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)
|NR
|126
|Iivari Rasanen
|D
|Tappara U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
|NR
|127
|Alexei Tsyplakov
|F
|SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)
|NR
|128
|Mike Koster
|D
|Tri-City Storm (USHL)
|NR
|129
|Konsta Hirvonen
|C/W
|HIFK U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
|NR
|130
|Albert Johansson
|D
|Färjestad BK J20 (SuperElit)
|NR
|131
|Danil Antropov
|RW
|Oshawa Generals (OHL)
|114 (-17)
|132
|Daniel D’Amico
|LW
|Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
|NR
|133
|Jake Lee
|D
|Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)
|NR
|134
|Ondrej Psenicka
|F
|HC Sparta Praha U19 (Czech U19)
|NR
|135
|Matias Mäntykivi
|F
|SaiPa U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
|NR
|136
|Vadim Antipin
|D
|Stalnye List Magnitogorsk (MHL)
|NR
|137
|Alexander Gordin
|F
|SKA-Varyagi im Morozova (MHL)
|NR
|138
|Lev Starikov
|D
|Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)
|118 (-20)
|139
|Kyen Sopa
|RW
|Niagara IceDogs (OHL)
|NR
|140
|Travis Treloar
|C
|Chicago Steel (USHL)
|NR
|141
|Layton Ahac
|D
|Prince George Spruce Kings (BCHL)
|NR
|142
|Vladislav Mikhailov
|C
|MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)
|NR
|143
|Simon Jellus
|C/LW
|Luleå HF J20 (SuperElit)
|NR
|144
|David Karlstrom
|C/RW
|AIK J20 (SuperElit)
|NR
|145
|Grayson Ladd
|D
|Windsor Spitfires (OHL)
|NR
|146
|Grant Silianoff
|F
|Cedar Rapids RoughRiders (USHL)
|121 (-25)
|147
|Landon Langenbrunner
|C
|Minnesota Wilderness (NAHL)
|NR
|148
|Martin Lang
|LW
|Kamloops Blazers (WHL)
|NR
|149
|Samuel Hlavaj
|G
|Lincoln Stars (USHL)
|NR
|150
|Mikko Petman
|RW
|Lukko (Liiga)
|NR
|151
|Kirill Slepets
|RW
|Lokomotiv Yaroslavl (KHL)
|NR
|152
|Yegor Chinakhov
|F
|Omskie Yastreby (MHL)
|NR
|153
|Gianni Fairbrother
|D
|Everett Silvertips (WHL)
|NR
|154
|Keean Washkurak
|C
|Mississauga Steelheads (OHL)
|NR
|155
|Aarne Intonen
|F
|TPS U20 (Jr. A SM-Liiga)
|NR
There are still a couple of months before teams will make their selections, which means plenty of time for players to climb the list or find themselves on the outside looking in. Either way, expect changes next month when we re-rank the NHL Draft prospects.
With that in mind, here’s a few final notes on this month’s top 155 prospects for the upcoming draft.
Post-Ranking Quick Hits
Looking back on the list, here are a few things worth taking note of.
- While Broberg and McMichael both made significant jumps again this month – including McMichael’s climb into the first round of the draft – the biggest jump of any player in the Top 155 goes to Flint Firebirds’ defenceman Vladislav Kolyachonok who jumped 31 spots from January to 54th. Kolyachonok has four goals and 26 points in 47 games this season for the Firebirds.
- Grant Silianoff is the biggest slider in this month’s rankings. He dropped 25 spots to 141st overall. That said, he’s still having a good season for the USHL’s Cedar Rapids RoughRiders where he has 33 points in 41 games. Silianoff is committed to the University of Notre Dame for the 2019-20 season.
As always, I look forward to your thoughts on this month's rankings. Are there players missing from this list – or some that maybe shouldn't be on it in your opinion?