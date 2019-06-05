Fisher’s 8th Annual NHL Mock Draft: 2019, Team Results

Now that my mock is complete — all seven rounds, all 217 selections — it’s time to review the results for your favourite team and get a little more insight into why I picked the prospects that I did for all 31 franchises.

New Jersey Devils

1) Jack Hughes (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

34) Samuel Fagemo (LW/RW, Sweden, Frolunda SHL, overager)

55) Alex Vlasic (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

62) Marshall Warren (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

70) Henry Thrun (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

80) Nikita Alexandrov (LC, Germany/Russia, Charlottetown QMJHL)

96) Martin Hugo Has (RD, Czech Republic, Tappara Liiga)

127) Marc Del Gaizo (LD, USA, UMass Amherst NCAA, overager)

158) Filip Lindberg (G, Finland, UMass Amherst NCAA, overager)

189) Filip Cederqvist (LW/RW, Sweden, Växjö SHL, overager)

TOTAL: 10 (4 LD, 2 LC, 2 LW/RW, 1 RD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Devils were winners from the day of the draft lottery — moving up from third to first overall by luck of the draw — but they made the most of their 10 picks in my mock. Hughes is the real prize here, joined by three of his teammates (all defencemen), along with two Swedish overagers (both wingers), two other teammates from an NCAA finalist, and two intriguing imports in Alexandrov (skilled centre) and Has (mobile blueliner). It’s quite the haul overall and should net New Jersey at least a few future NHLers — starting with Hughes.

New York Rangers

2) Kaapo Kakko (RW/LC, Finland, TPS Liiga)

20) Anttoni Honka (RD, Finland, KeuPa HT Mestis)

49) Albin Grewe (LC, Sweden, Djurgardens J20)

58) Yegor Spiridonov (RC/LW, Russia, Magnitogorsk MHL)

68) Antti Tuomisto (RD, Finland, Assat U20)

112) Massimo Rizzo (LC/LW, Canada, Penticton BCHL)

130) Kalle Loponen (RD, Finland, Hermes Mestis)

161) Ilya Morozov (LD, Russia, Sibir Novosibirsk KHL, overager)

205) Amir Miftakhov (G, Russia, Bars Kazan VHL, overager)

TOTAL: 9 (3 RD, 2 LC, 1 RW, 1 RC, 1 LD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Rangers were another lottery winner — leaping from sixth to second — in landing Kakko as a future face of this Original Six franchise. The Honka pick would be controversial since he’s one of this draft’s polarizing prospects, but the Rangers made out well as a whole by playing it safer in the second round (with Grewe and Spiridonov) before taking a couple more high-ceiling Finnish defenders (Tuomisto and Loponen), getting a potential mid-round steal (in Rizzo), and closing it out with two real good Russian overagers (Morozov and Miftakhov). Like the Devils, the Rangers should be getting at least three NHLers from my mock — starting with Kakko.

Chicago Blackhawks

3) Alex Turcotte (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

43) Pyotr Kochetkov (G, Russia, Ryazan VHL, overager)

105) Ryder Donovan (RC/RW, USA, Duluth-East U.S. High School)

124) Harrison Blaisdell (LW, Canada, Chilliwack BCHL)

151) Evgeny Oxentyuk (RW/LC, Belarus, Team Belarus U20)

167) Brady Meyer (LC, USA, Green Bay USHL)

194) Ivan Drozdov (RW/LW, Belarus, Dinamo Minsk KHL, overager)

TOTAL: 7 (2 LC, 2 RW, 1 G, 1 RC, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: Another Original Six lottery winner — climbing all the way from 12th into the top three — Chicago goes with the hometown kid at third overall (Turcotte), followed by a mixed bag that features a Russian goaltender, two Belarusian wingers, and three more college-bound forwards with intriguing upside. It’s safe to assume some Blackhawks fans won’t be happy with these results — if they prefer Bowen Byram, the draft’s top defenceman, over Turcotte, and if they don’t see goaltending as a pressing need in the second round. There is a lot of potential in this group, but not a lot of certainty.

Colorado Avalanche

4) Trevor Zegras (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

16) Spencer Knight (G, USA, NTDP U18)

47) Nolan Foote (LW/LC, Canada/USA, Kelowna WHL)

63) Michal Teply (RW, Czech Republic, Bili Tygri Liberec)

78) John Farinacci (RC, USA, Dexter U.S. High School)

140) Juuso Pärssinen (LW/LC, Finland, TPS U20)

171) Cameron Rowe (G, USA, NTDP U18)

202) David Aebischer (RD, Switzerland, Gatineau QMJHL)

TOTAL: 8 (2 LC, 2 G, 1 LW, 1 RW, 1 RC, 1 RD)

ANALYSIS: Colorado, the big lottery loser in falling from first to fourth with Ottawa’s pick, also passed on Byram in favour of a high-skill centre (Zegras). That pick could come back to haunt the Avs, but they managed to get their goaltender of the future with their own first-rounder (Knight) and later got his current partner (Rowe). Colorado took a hometown kid too (Foote) as one of two touted snipers (Teply being the other), plus a couple two-way forwards (Farinacci and Pärssinen), and a defender who shares the same name as the team’s former goalie (Aebischer). It’s a nice collection of talent top to bottom, but this draft class would really hinge on Zegras going forward. He could become an even better version of Matt Barzal.

Los Angeles Kings

5) Bowen Byram (LD, Canada, Vancouver WHL)

22) Arthur Kaliyev (LW, USA, Hamilton OHL)

33) Kaedan Korczak (RD, Canada, Kelowna WHL)

64) Blake Murray (LC, Canada, Sudbury OHL)

87) Ethan Keppen (LW, Canada, Flint OHL)

95) Hunter Jones (G, Canada, Peterborough OHL)

119) Aaron Huglen (F, USA, Fargo USHL)

126) Bryce Brodzinski (RW, USA, Blaine High School, overager)

157) Cole Moberg (LD, Canada, Prince George WHL)

188) Matt Brown (F, USA, Des Moines USHL, overager)

TOTAL: 10 (2 LD, 2 LW, 2 F, 1 LC, 1 RD, 1 G, 1 RW)

ANALYSIS: Los Angeles also suffered disappointment in dropping from second to fifth in the lottery but got lucky in getting Byram. This is a big draft for the Kings and it gets off to a great start, with Byram followed by a few high-quality OHL forwards (Kaliyev, Murray, Keppen), a couple more WHL defencemen (Korczak, Moberg), the younger brother of a current King (Brodzinski), two other high-skill American forwards (Huglen, Brown), and a new Jones in net. All in all, Rob Blake would be walking away with a king’s ransom.

Detroit Red Wings

6) Vasili Podkolzin (RW, Russia, SKA St. Petersburg MHL)

35) Ilya Nikolayev (LC, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

54) Artemi Knyazev (LD, Russia, Chicoutimi QMJHL)

60) Hugo Alnefelt (G, Sweden, HV71 J20)

66) Karl Henriksson (LC/LW, Sweden, Frölunda J20)

97) Kim Nousiainen (LD, Finland, KalPa Liiga)

128) Tag Bertuzzi (LW, Canada, Hamilton OHL)

143) Yegor Chinakhov (F, Russia, Omskie Yastreby MHL)

159) Nikola Pasic (LC, Sweden, Linkoping J20)

190) Ilya Mironov (LD, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

TOTAL: 10 (3 LC, 3 LD, 1 RW, 1 G, 1 LW, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: The Red Wings get a new edition of their Russian Five — starting with Podkolzin — while also getting three good Swedes, a talented Finnish defender, and another Bertuzzi in Tyler’s cousin and Todd’s son. Detroit fans may be skeptical of this Russian Five strategy, but they have to give Steve Yzerman the benefit of the doubt based on his body of work with Tampa Bay. Personally, I’d be thrilled with these draft results for the Red Wings.

Buffalo Sabres

7) Philip Broberg (LD, Sweden, AIK Allsvenskan)

30) Nils Hoglander (LW, Sweden, Rogle SHL)

67) Albert Johansson (LD, Sweden, Farjestad SHL)

122) Patrick Moynihan (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

160) Elmer Soderblom (LW, Sweden, Frölunda J20)

175) Erik Portillo (G, Sweden, Frölunda J20, overager)

177) Anthony Romano (RW, Canada, Sioux Falls USHL)

191) Matej Blumel (LW, Czech Republic, Waterloo USHL, overager)

TOTAL: 8 (3 LW, 2 LD, 2 RW, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Sabres select five more Swedes — including another potential gamebreaking defenceman in Broberg — and also take three forwards from the USHL. The scouting community, at least online, is quite divided on Broberg, so his detractors won’t like that pick in the top 10 or for Buffalo in particular, but the upside is huge. Buffalo fans may prefer picking forwards over defencemen, at least in the early rounds, but that would be based on the team’s present makeup and perceived needs whereas the scouts are always looking a few years down the road. The future should be bright for Buffalo and this draft class would help ensure that.

Edmonton Oilers

8) Kirby Dach (RC/RW, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

38) Brett Leason (RW/RC, Canada, Prince Albert WHL, overager)

85) Aliaksei Protas (LC, Belarus, Prince Albert WHL)

100) Josh Williams (RW, Canada, Edmonton WHL)

162) Taro Jentzsch (LW/RC, Germany, Sherbrooke QMJHL, overager)

193) Jere Innala (LW, Finland, HPK Liiga, overager)

TOTAL: 6 (2 RW, 2 LW, 1 RC, 1 LC)

ANALYSIS: Edmonton gets a hometown kid off the hop — when Dach surprisingly drops — and then decides to go heavy on WHLers and overagers the rest of the way in taking all forwards. That includes Prince Albert linemates, a potential sniper already developing in Edmonton, plus a German and a Finn. There isn’t a ton of speed in this group, which could be cause for concern, but there could be some real scorers for the wings. The Oilers need that above all else right now and the overagers might make an impact sooner than later.

Anaheim Ducks

9) Dylan Cozens (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

29) Tobias Björnfot (LD, Sweden, Djurgardens J20)

39) Samuel Poulin (LW, Canada, Sherbrooke QMJHL)

101) Sasha Mutala (RW, Canada, Tri-City WHL)

132) Ronnie Attard (RD, USA, Tri-City USHL, overager)

163) Samuel Hlavaj (G, Slovakia, Lincoln USHL)

185) Albin Sundsvik (LC, Sweden, Skelleftea J20)

TOTAL: 7 (1 RC, 1 LD, 1 LW, 1 RW, 1 RD, 1 G, 1 LC)

ANALYSIS: The Ducks draft from their blueprint of years past in getting a couple WHL forwards, a couple more Swedes, another QMJHLer in the second round, and another big Slovakian goaltender from the USHL, to go along with an older defenceman from that league. This would be a pretty typical draft for Anaheim and a pretty good one again. Those first four picks could all be hits.

Vancouver Canucks

10) Alex Newhook (LC/LW, Canada, Victoria BCHL)

40) Robert Mastrosimone (LC, USA, Chicago USHL)

71) Jordan Spence (RD, Canada, Moncton QMJHL)

102) Trevor Janicke (RW, USA, Central Illinois USHL)

133) Jayden Struble (LD, USA, St. Sebastian’s U.S. High School)

156) Alex Campbell (LW/LC, Canada, Victoria BCHL)

164) Braden Doyle (LD, USA, Lawrence Academy U.S. High School)

180) Carter Berger (LD, Canada, Victoria BCHL, overager)

195) Artur Gatiyatov (F, Kazakhstan, Snezhnye Barsy Astana MHL, overager)

TOTAL: 9 (3 LD, 2 LC, 1 RD, 1 RW, 1 LW, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: The Canucks, as draft hosts, were picking with an emphasis on skill and wound up with an impressive group top to bottom. Vancouver would be declared one of the draft winners if these picks came to fruition. There isn’t a bad pick in the bunch, highlighted by three teammates from BCHL Victoria — starting with Newhook — and, ironically, a fourth selection slated to join that same program for next season (Struble). All four defencemen are offensive-minded and mobile, while all five forwards are offensive catalysts with nice upside. Lots to like, if you like the Canucks.

Philadelphia Flyers

11) Peyton Krebs (LC/LW, Canada, Kootenay WHL)

41) Connor McMichael (LC, Canada, London OHL)

65) Samuel Bolduc (LD, Canada, Blainville-Boisbriand QMJHL)

72) Dustin Wolf (G, USA, Everett WHL)

103) Graeme Clarke (RW, Canada, Ottawa OHL)

134) Artyom Galimov (LC, Russia, Bars Kazan VHL, overager)

165) Ondrej Psenicka (RW/LW, Czech Republic, Sparta Praha U19)

169) Quinn Schmiemann (LD, Canada, Kamloops WHL)

196) David Kvasnicka (LD, Czech Republic, Plzen, overager)

201) David Aubrecht (LD, Czech Republic, Bili Tygri Liberec U19, overager)

TOTAL: 10 (4 LD, 3 LC, 2 RW, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Flyers took a little of everything, highlighted by three talented CHL forwards within their top five picks. Each of those top five picks and six of the total 10 were taken from the CHL, including Carter Hart’s former junior partner in goal (Wolf) and two good-sized defencemen (Bolduc, Schmiemann). Four of Philadelphia’s last five picks were used on Europeans, including three Czechs and a Russian — with three of them being overagers. Again, a little of everything, with some real good value picks as per usual for the Flyers.

AUTHOR NOTE: The Flyers traded their fifth-round pick (No. 134) to the Winnipeg Jets on June 3 for the rights to pending free agent Kevin Hayes. My mock had already been completed at that time, awaiting publishing, so that adjustment will be made for my consensus mock that will publish during the draft week based on feedback and new information between now and then. That leaves Philadelphia with nine picks in 2019, removing the Galimov selection from this list.

Minnesota Wild

12) Matthew Boldy (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

42) Egor Afanasyev (LC, Russia, Muskegon USHL)

73) Mads Sogaard (G, Denmark, Medicine Hat WHL)

99) Marcus Kallionkieli (F, Finland, Sioux City USHL)

149) Mattias Norlinder (LD, Sweden, MODO Allsvenskan, overager)

166) Rhett Pitlick (LW, USA, Chaska U.S. High School)

172) Roope Taponen (G, Finland, HIFK U20)

197) Grigori Dronov (LD, Russia, Metallurg Magnitogorsk KHL, overager)

TOTAL: 8 (2 LW, 2 G, 2 LD, 1 LC, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: The Wild would also be heralded among the draft winners if Paul Fenton could pull off this haul. Boldy is a top-10 candidate, so he’d be a pleasant surprise for Minnesota in the first round — and it gets better from there. It certainly doesn’t get any worse. The Wild’s top six picks, in particular, could all pan out. Norlinder and Pitlick could be steals at those spots but could also be long gone, which would take the shine off this class for Minnesota to some degree. Still, even if the first four selections came to fruition, Fenton would be dancing in the streets.

Florida Panthers

13) Ville Heinola (LD, Finland, Lukko Liiga)

52) Jamieson Rees (LC, Canada, Sarnia OHL)

69) Ilya Konovalov (G, Russia, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl KHL, overager)

104) Kirill Slepets (RW/LW, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL, overager)

106) Nikita Okhotyuk (LD, Russia, Ottawa OHL)

114) Roman Bychkov (LD, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

137) Aku Räty (RW, Finland, Kärpät U20)

168) Michael Gildon (LW, USA, NTDP U18)

199) Joonas Oden (F, Finland/USA, KooKoo Liiga, overager)

TOTAL: 9 (3 LD, 2 RW, 1 LC, 1 G, 1 LW, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: The Panthers bookended their draft with Finns — taking three in total, to go along with four Russians, plus the younger brother of a current Florida prospect (Gildon) and a lone Canadian (Rees). Dale Tallon definitely has Russians on his mind, with Artemi Panarin and Sergei Bobrovsky expected to sign with Florida as free agents, so that was part of the thinking behind that run of middle-rounders. It adds up to a decent draft class for the Panthers, though not spectacular at face value.

Arizona Coyotes

14) Cole Caufield (RW, USA, NTDP U18)

45) Brayden Tracey (LW, Canada, Moose Jaw WHL)

74) Adam Beckman (LW/LC, Canada, Spokane WHL)

76) Ben Brinkman (LD, USA, Minnesota NCAA)

107) Case McCarthy (RD, USA, NTDP U18)

174) Trent Miner (G, Canada, Vancouver WHL)

176) Max Crozier (RD, Canada, Sioux Falls USHL, overager)

200) Henry Rybinski (LW/RW, Canada, Seattle WHL)

TOTAL: 8 (3 LW, 2 RD, 1 RW, 1 LD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Coyotes would be howling if Caufield fell to them — and generally ecstatic with this entire group, which includes three quality WHL forwards and three promising defenders, plus the junior goaltending partner of Arizona prospect David Tendeck. Taking into account the Coyotes’ past tendencies, this draft class would seem quite fitting for Arizona — and quite good as of today.

Montreal Canadiens

15) Raphaël Lavoie (RC/RW, Canada, Halifax QMJHL)

46) Nathan Légaré (RW, Canada, Baie-Comeau QMJHL)

50) Semyon Chistyakov (LD, Russia, Tolpar Ufa MHL)

77) Daniil Misyul (LD, Russia/Belarus, Lokomotiv Yaroslavl KHL)

108) Luke Toporowski (LW, USA, Spokane WHL)

131) Colten Ellis (G, Canada, Rimouski QMJHL)

136) Xavier Simoneau (LW/LC, Canada, Drummondville QMJHL)

138) Lucas Feuk (LC/LW, Sweden, Sodertalje J20)

170) Adam Liska (LW, Slovakia, Slovan Bratislava KHL, overager)

206) Matias Mäntykivi (LC, Finland, SaiPa U20)

TOTAL: 10 (3 LW, 2 LD, 2 LC, 1 RC, 1 RW, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Canadiens load up on local products — with four QMJHLers, including their top two picks — while also grabbing a couple Russian defenders and four other forwards from around the globe with good upside. This draft class would certainly stir up mixed emotions among Montreal’s fan base since some aren’t keen on Lavoie, a Montreal native, as their first-rounder despite the obvious marketing benefits. Most would agree this is a good-not-great group as a whole for the Habs.

Vegas Golden Knights

17) Victor Söderström (RD, Sweden, Brynäs SHL)

48) Matthew Robertson (LD, Canada, Edmonton WHL)

79) Matvei Guskov (LC, Russia, London OHL)

82) Vladislav Firstov (F, Russia, Waterloo USHL)

86) Dmitri Sheshin (RW, Russia, Magnitogorsk MHL)

110) Isaiah Saville (G, USA, Tri-City USHL)

135) Vladimir Alistrov (LW, Belarus, Edmonton WHL)

139) Reece Newkirk (LC, Canada, Portland WHL)

141) Logan Barlage (RC/RW, Canada, Lethbridge WHL)

TOTAL: 9 (2 LC, 1 RD, 1 LD, 1 F, 1 RW, 1 G, 1 LW, 1 RC)

ANALYSIS: The Golden Knights started by selecting a potential defence pairing for their future, then took a half-dozen forwards — including three Russians and one Belarusian — and also added another goaltending prospect. Vegas wound up with four skaters from the WHL — general manager Kelly McCrimmon’s former junior league — and it’s worth noting that three of the four European forwards were already developing in North America during their draft year in three different leagues. There is tons of potential in this group for the Golden Knights, but it would take a few years to draw any conclusions since these prospects are all first-time eligibles.

Dallas Stars

18) Pavel Dorofeyev (LW/RW, Russia, Metallurg Magnitogorsk KHL)

111) Simon Lundmark (RD, Sweden, Linkoping J20)

142) Alex Brännstam (LD, Sweden, Djurgårdens J20)

173) Kristian Tanus (LC/LW, Finland, LeKi Mestis, overager)

TOTAL: 4 (1 LW, 1 RD, 1D, 1 LC)

ANALYSIS: The Stars are lacking picks this year, so they need to aim high with the darts that they are throwing. Dallas hasn’t been very successful with drafting Russian forwards in the first round but decides to go that route again with Dorofeyev — hoping the third time will be the charm. The Stars have had much more success with selecting Swedish defencemen in the middle rounds, so they could feel fairly confident about Lundmark and Brännstam before taking a total flyer on Tanus.

Ottawa Senators

19) Phillip Tomasino (RW/RC, Canada, Niagara OHL)

32) Ryan Suzuki (LC, Canada, Barrie OHL)

44) Vladislav Kolyachonok (LD, Belarus, Flint OHL)

83) Justin Bergeron (LD, Canada, Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL, overager)

94) Alex Beaucage (RW, Canada, Rouyn-Noranda QMJHL)

125) Xavier Parent (LW, Canada, Halifax QMJHL)

187) Martin Lang (LW, Czech Republic, Kamloops WHL)

TOTAL: 7 (2 RW, 2 LD, 2 LW, 1 LC)

ANALYSIS: Ottawa could emerge as another draft winner — along with aforementioned Minnesota and Vancouver — if Pierre Dorion were able to deliver these results. This group would be reason to rejoice and to forget about handing Colorado the fourth overall pick that could have been first overall. By coincidence more so than strategy, the Senators used all seven picks on prospects playing in the CHL — starting with three in a row from the OHL, then three straight from the QMJHL and, lastly, one from the WHL, including two imports. Suzuki, at the start of the second round, could be the real steal for Ottawa.

Pittsburgh Penguins

21) Cam York (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

98) Taylor Gauthier (G, Canada, Prince George WHL)

145) Owen Lindmark (RC, USA, NTDP U18)

203) Valeri Orekhov (LD, Kazakhstan, Barys Astana KHL, overager)

207) Alex Yakovenko (LD, Russia/Kazakhstan, Muskegon USHL, overager)

TOTAL: 5 (3 LD, 1 G, 1 RC)

ANALYSIS: The Penguins are another team short on selections, opting to bolster their blue line with a few defenders who could contribute in a couple years’ time. Pittsburgh also grabs another goalie from the WHL and a speedy two-way forward. York is an offensive-minded defenceman who could eventually replace Kris Letang or at least Justin Schultz in the Penguins’ lineup. This wouldn’t be a bad draft considering Pittsburgh’s limited picks and the fact that two of the five are seventh-rounders.

New York Islanders

23) Thomas Harley (LD, Canada/USA, Mississauga OHL)

57) Maxim Cajkovic (RW/LW, Slovakia, Saint John QMJHL)

147) Grant Silianoff (F, USA, Cedar Rapids USHL)

178) Arseni Gritsyuk (F, Russia, Omskie Yastreby MHL)

209) Kirill Tyutyayev (F, Russia, Avto Yekaterinburg MHL, overager)

TOTAL: 5 (3 F, 1 LD, 1 RW)

ANALYSIS: The Islanders go best player available throughout — much like in 2018 — and come away with some good value picks as well as potential steals. Some of these prospects are of the boom-or-bust variety, but all of them offer significant upside. For not having many picks, Islanders fans would have plenty to be excited about. Harley has some similarities to both Noah Dobson and Bode Wilde — two of the Islanders’ top picks from 2018 — but puck-moving defencemen are one of the NHL’s most coveted currencies. The four forwards all have high ceilings, so Lou Lamoriello can be happy with his results.

Nashville Predators

24) Lassi Thomson (RD, Finland, Kelowna WHL)

75) Domenick Fensore (LD, USA, NTDP U18)

109) Layton Ahac (LD, Canada, Prince George BCHL)

117) Vojtech Strondala (LC, Czech Republic, Kometa Brno)

148) Jami Krannila (LC, Finland, Sioux Falls USHL)

179) Lassi Lehtinen (G, Finland, Lukko Liiga, overager)

210) Wiljami Myllyla (F, Finland, HIFK U20)

TOTAL: 7 (2 LD, 2 LC, 1 RD, 1 G, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: The Predators start their draft with three high-skill defenders before selecting three forwards and a goaltender. David Poile has always built from the back end in Nashville and this draft class will ensure that organizational strength continues for the foreseeable future. Four of the Predators’ six picks hail from Finland, though two of those prospects spent their draft year in North America. Most of these selections were based on past trends for Nashville — trends have produced a contending roster in the present.

Washington Capitals

25) Moritz Seider (RD, Germany, Adler Mannheim DEL)

56) Daniil Gutik (LW, Russia, Loko Yaroslavl MHL)

118) Jake Lee (LD, Canada, Seattle/Kelowna WHL)

129) Dillon Hamaliuk (LW, Canada, Seattle/Kelowna WHL)

211) Vladislav Sukhachyov (G, Russia, Chelmet Chelyabinsk VHL, overager)

TOTAL: 5 (2 LW, 1 RD, 1 LD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Capitals also stick with recent trends in taking another defender from a non-power nation, another Russian sniper, two prospects with ties to WHL Kelowna, and a Russian goalie that has become a running joke in my mocks. Seider is now seen as a riser and could crack the top 20, so Washington would be fortunate to get him in the first round. Gutik could be a steal in the second round too, while Lee and Hamaliuk will continue to be teammates for the Memorial Cup hosts next season. The joke with Sukhachyov is that this is the fourth year in a row that he’s been my seventh-round pick for the Capitals. All kidding aside, this would be a very solid draft for Washington from top to bottom.

Calgary Flames

26) Bobby Brink (RW, USA, Sioux City USHL)

88) Valentin Nussbaumer (LW/LC, Switzerland, Shawinigan QMJHL)

116) Oleg Zaytsev (LC, Russia, Red Deer WHL)

150) Yannick Bruschweiler (LW, Switzerland, Zurich Lions NLA, overager)

214) Quinn Olson (LW, Canada, Okotoks AJHL)

TOTAL: 5 (3 LW, 1 RW, 1 LC)

ANALYSIS: The Flames go heavy on forwards again — after using all five picks on forwards in 2018 and nine of their last 10 going back to 2017 — but there could be some steals in this group just like last year. Chances are, Calgary takes at least one defenceman this time around, but these forwards made more sense at each spot. This draft class would be quite similar to 2018 and that wouldn’t be a bad thing for Brad Treliving.

Tampa Bay Lightning

27) Nick Robertson (LW/LC, USA, Peterborough OHL)

89) Yaroslav Likhachyov (RW, Russia, Gatineau QMJHL)

120) Ethan Phillips (RC, Canada, Sioux Falls USHL)

182) Christopher Merisier-Ortiz (LD, Canada, Baie-Comeau QMJHL)

198) Nikita Rtishchev (RW, Russia, Zvezda Moskva VHL, overager)

213) Vladimir Sartakov (G, Russia, Avto Yekaterinburg MHL)

TOTAL: 6 (2 RW, 1 LW, 1 RC, 1 LD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Lightning go young for the most part — selecting some of the youngest prospects available in 2019, with Robertson, Likhachyov and Sartakov all having September birthdates — but Tampa also targets high-skill players throughout this draft class as per usual. All six of these prospects have high ceilings with plenty of room for growth and development — including the overager Rtishchev. Al Murray is staying in Tampa despite Yzerman’s departure, so expect more of the same from the Lightning’s chief scout.

Carolina Hurricanes

28) Patrik Puistola (LW, Finland, LeKi Mestis)

36) Mikko Kokkonen (LD, Finland, Jukurit Liiga)

37) Jakob Pelletier (LW/RW, Canada, Moncton QMJHL)

59) Tuukka Tieksola (F, Finland, Kärpät U20)

90) Antti Saarela (LC/LW, Finland, Lukko Liiga)

121) Henri Nikkanen (LC, Finland, Jukurit Liiga)

152) Lukas Parik (G, Czech Republic, Bili Tygri Liberec U19)

181) Eli Zummack (RW/RC, Canada, Spokane WHL, overager)

183) Iivari Rasanen (LD, Finland, Tappara U20)

217) Santeri Hatakka (LD, Finland, Jokerit U20)

TOTAL: 10 (3 LD, 2 LW, 2 LC, 1 F, 1 G, 1 RW)

ANALYSIS: The Hurricanes love their Finns — that was the overwhelming theme here — but, realistically, Carolina won’t likely take more than five. My mock has a whopping seven Finns, so perhaps that’s a couple too many. Maybe a few too many. Nevertheless, a number of these Finns would be fitting picks for the Hurricanes — especially the four forwards, more so than the three defencemen. The three non-Finns would also be nice choices for Carolina at their respective spots. Too many Finns or not, Don Waddell would have another quality haul on his hands.

Boston Bruins

31) John Beecher (LC, USA, NTDP U18)

93) Drew Helleson (RD, USA, NTDP U18)

155) Mike Koster (LD, USA, Chaska U.S. High School)

186) Zdenek Sedlak (RW/RC, Czech Republic, Kärpät U20, overager)

192) Karel Plasek (LW/RW, Czech Republic, Kometa Brno Czech, overager)

TOTAL: 5 (1 LC, 1 RD, 1 LD, 1 RW, 1 LW)

ANALYSIS: The Bruins march to the beat of their own drum at the draft as one of the toughest teams to predict — and thus toughest teams to mock. Beecher is big and fast, so it’s safe to assume Don Sweeney will be a fan of him. Helleson and Koster could be good value picks in the middle rounds, with the late-round Czech overagers possessing pro-calibre skill-sets. This group won’t ‘wow’ anybody, but the Bruins rarely do much ‘wowing’ at the draft. It’s after the fact, in hindsight, when Boston’s selections often end up looking good — or better than anticipated.

Winnipeg Jets

51) Shane Pinto (RW, USA, Tri-City USHL)

113) Zac Jones (LD, USA, Tri-City USHL)

144) Nolan Maier (G, Canada, Saskatoon WHL)

TOTAL: 3 (1 RW, 1 LD, 1 G)

ANALYSIS: The Jets only have three darts in hand this year and decide to throw two of them at USHL teammates, with second-rounder Pinto reminding their scouts of Kyle Connor. Jones is a solid defender with upside and Maier is another WHL goaltender to join Eric Comrie and Laurent Brossoit in Winnipeg’s system. Kevin Cheveldayoff doesn’t have a lot of ammo, but he manages to pick a few prospects to the liking of his scouting staff.

AUTHOR NOTE: The Jets acquired a fourth selection on June 3, getting another fifth-round pick (No. 134) from the Philadelphia Flyers for the rights to pending free agent Kevin Hayes. My mock had already been completed at that time, awaiting publishing, so that adjustment will be made for my consensus mock that will publish during the draft week based on feedback and new information between now and then. For the record, I likely would have taken a WHL forward for Winnipeg at No. 134, probably Reece Newkirk but possibly Logan Barlage or perhaps even Henry Rybinski — all three being available at that spot in my mock.

Toronto Maple Leafs

53) Simon Holmstrom (RW/LW, Sweden, HV71 J20)

84) Billy Constantinou (RD, Canada, Kingston OHL)

115) Mikhail Abramov (RW, Russia, Victoriaville QMJHL)

123) Egor Serdyuk (RW, Russia, Victoriaville QMJHL)

146) Nick Porco (LW, Canada, Saginaw OHL)

204) Albert Lyckasen (RD, Sweden, Linköping J20)

208) Carl Jakobsson (LW/RW, Sweden, Färjestad SHL, overager)

TOTAL: 7 (3 RW, 2 RD, 2 LW)

ANALYSIS: The Leafs stick to their recent script in selecting three Swedes, two OHLers and two talented imports from the QMJHL who happen to be teammates. Kyle Dubas knows the OHL as well as any NHL GM and will presumably be high on Constantinou and Porco. Toronto has enjoyed success in drafting Swedes, with Holmstrom a potential steal in the second round if he can stay healthy going forward. The Leafs get a lot of upside with every pick, which is always the goal for Dubas.

St. Louis Blues

61) Ryan Johnson (LD, USA, Sioux Falls USHL)

92) Michael Vukojevic (LD, Canada, Kitchener OHL)

154) Marcel Barinka (F, Czech Republic, Halifax QMJHL)

216) Luke Bast (LD, Canada, Brooks AJHL)

TOTAL: 4 (3 LD, 1 F)

ANALYSIS: The Blues have a bunch of promising forward prospects on the way, so they look to shore up their future defence in using three of their four picks on blueliners. Barinka is the lone forward, a kid who struggled in his North American debut but shone brightly in representing his country during the draft year. Bast is the most offensive of these three defenders, but St. Louis was able to shut down the opposition throughout the playoffs with rearguards like Johnson and Vukojevic. Nothing too flashy from this year’s mock, but the Blues could be getting a couple more pieces for their long-term puzzle in hopes of sustaining this season’s success.

Columbus Blue Jackets

81) Leevi Aaltonen (LW, Finland, KalPa Liiga)

212) Otto Latvala (RD, Finland, LeKi Mestis, overager)

TOTAL: 2 (1 LW, 1 RD)

ANALYSIS: The Blue Jackets have the fewest picks of any team, so Columbus fans won’t necessarily be tuning in to this year’s draft — aside from the hardcores. Jarmo Kekalainen will surely attempt to acquire more picks but, for the sake of my mock, he’s looking to his homeland for these two prospects. Aaltonen has big upside for a little guy, while Latvala is a big guy who looked like a safer bet to play pro on the smaller ice based on his world-junior performance.

San Jose Sharks

91) Matias Maccelli (LW, Finland, Dubuque USHL)

153) Jackson LaCombe (LD, USA, Shattuck St. Mary’s U.S. High School)

184) Gianni Fairbrother (LD, Canada, Everett WHL)

215) Jonathan Brinkman (LW, Denmark, Aalborg Pirates)

TOTAL: 4 (2 LW, 2 LD)

ANALYSIS: Last but not least, the Sharks have the longest wait to make their first selection. San Jose has an impressive track record in the later rounds, so that wait might not be as concerning for Doug Wilson as it would be for other general managers around the league. The Sharks try to reel in a few steals by targeting prospects who seem to be flying under the radar. When picking that late, most these prospects will be foreign to San Jose’s fan base, but they are gradually getting to know the likes of Kevin Labanc, Rourke Chartier, the since traded Rudolfs Balcers, Joachim Blichfeld, Sasha Chmelevski and Ivan Chekhovich — all of whom were taken outside the top 140, outside the top half of the draft. So there is reason to trust in Wilson’s staff again this year.

