Excuse Derick Brassard for having a little difficulty finding his bearings after the veteran centre took an unorthodox cross-country route in reaching the NHL playoffs.

Brassard: From Pittsburgh to Colorado Through Florida

Starting the season with the Pittsburgh Penguins, Brassard was traded to the Florida Panthers, where he spent 10 games before landing in Colorado in time to help the Avalanche’s late-season surge to clinch the Western Conference’s eighth and final playoff berth. Brassard is also re-adjusting to centre after playing on the wing in Florida.

“It’s been kind of a weird season for me personally. By coming here, I had to try to adjust quickly,” Brassard said Monday as Colorado prepares for a first-round matchup against the Calgary Flames. “I feel like I’m fitting in really well. I wish I could chip in a little more. I think it’s been three or four games, since I’m back to my normal position.”

Colorado Avalanche center Derick Brassard (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

Brassard, who has four goals in 20 games for Colorado, was one of 32 players involved in 20 deals struck at the NHL trade deadline on Feb. 25.

Brassard’s acquisition — Colorado gave up a third-round draft pick — wasn’t the most notable of the day. And yet it was a reflection of numerous teams’ approach to addressing needs before making a final playoff push and beyond.

Other 2019 Deadline Deals

The Winnipeg Jets led the way in completing six trades, including acquiring veteran centre Kevin Hayes from the New York Rangers. the Central Division rival Nashville Predators responded by acquiring forwards Mikael Granlund from the Minnesota Wild and Wayne Simmonds from the Philadelphia Flyers. The Vegas Golden Knights struck what was the most impressive deal by landing forward Mark Stone in a multiplayer trade with the Ottawa Senators.

Winnipeg Jets forward Kevin Hayes (Terrence Lee-USA TODAY Sports)

The trades don’t include various deals struck in the days leading up to the deadline, such as the Columbus Blue Jackets’ addition of Matt Duchene and Ryan Dzingel in separate swaps with Ottawa.

And while other teams were wheeling and dealing, teams such as the Presidents’ Trophy-winning Tampa Bay Lightning elected to stand pat. The Lightning roster was already deep and talented at all positions.

“Well, I think if I was as the GM in Tampa, I’d probably stand pat, too,” former NHL executive turned broadcaster Brian Burke said. “They’re the class of the league this year.”

In the end, Burke wondered how many of the trades will truly make the difference in determining the Stanley Cup champion.

“The trade deadline, so many mistakes are made,” Burke said. “(You have) 15 teams making moves at the deadline, and there’s (only) one parade.”

Of the 16 playoff teams, only two — Pittsburgh and Colorado — were sitting outside the top eight spots in the conference standings on Feb. 25. The Montreal Canadiens dropped out in the East and Minnesota in the West.

Columbus Blue Jackets center Matt Duchene (Marc DesRosiers-USA TODAY Sports)

The Jets’ additions failed to push them ahead of the Predators in the race for the Central title, though they were enough to keep Winnipeg ahead of the late-charging St. Louis Blues. Winnipeg was a point behind Nashville on Feb. 25 and finished the season in the same position.

Jets general manager Kevin Cheveldayoff, however, believes his team is better prepared in opening the playoffs against the St. Louis Blues.

“They’ve meshed in,” Cheveldayoff said of the newcomers.

“They’ve gone through the newness process,” he added. “That’s over. They’re just like every one of us now.”

In Nashville, the Predators believe they added leadership to the locker room and more of a hard-hitting presence on the ice in preparing to open against Dallas.

“Just seeing who we match up against in the playoffs, it’s those heavier teams, bigger bodies and having guys up front who can handle the bigger D,” defenceman Ryan Ellis said. “The moves we made made our team better.”

Nashville Predators right wing Wayne Simmonds (David Berding-USA TODAY Sports)

In Columbus, the Blue Jackets went all in by adding to their roster rather than subtracting players such as goalie Sergei Bobrovsky and forward Artemi Panarin — both eligible to become unrestricted free agents this summer. Panarin led the team with 87 points, while Bobrovsky closed the season by going 10-3, including four shutouts.

Add in the likes of Duchene, Dzingel and defenceman Adam McQuaid, and the Blue Jackets believe they have the depth for a daunting first-round matchup against Tampa Bay.

“They’ve been through the trenches with us. They’ve been able to feel a part of this team, take ownership of this team and know their role within it,” Blue Jackets captain Nick Foligno said. “You look at it, and we’re four deep everywhere. Our defensive core is set. It just makes you feel more confident.”

In Washington, the defending Stanley Cup champions benefited by adding forward Carl Hagelin and defenceman Nick Jensen.

Washington Capitals forward Carl Hagelin (AP Photo/Jeffrey T. Barnes)

Hagelin, a trusted two-way forward, had three goals and 11 points in 20 games with the Capitals after combining for just eight points in 38 games split between Pittsburgh and the Los Angeles Kings. Jensen’s addition is even more important with defenceman Michal Kempny sidelined with a lower body injury.

“I think they kind of filled holes that maybe we had really well,” defenceman Brooks Orpik said. “Even if Kemper didn’t get injured, I think adding another good NHL guy was important for us.”

___

AP Hockey Writer Stephen Whyno in Arlington, Virginia, and AP Sports Writer Pat Graham in Denver contributed to this report.

___

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

John Wawrow, The Associated Press