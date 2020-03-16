Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2020 NHL Entry Draft.

Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2020 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:

Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects

Mock drafts

Exclusive rankings

Team specific needs and speculations

Looking ahead to the 2021 NHL Draft and beyond

2020 NHL Draft Rankings

2020 NHL Draft – Prospect Profiles

Forwards

Defencemen

Goaltenders

THW Prospect Features

Prospect Features

Tournament Coverage

More Lists and Rankings

Team by Team Draft Info

Anaheim Ducks

Boston Bruins

Buffalo Sabres

Coming soon

Calgary Flames

Coming soon

Chicago Blackhawks

Coming soon

Colorado Avalanche

Coming soon

Columbus Blue Jackets

Coming soon

Dallas Stars

Coming soon

Detroit Red Wings

Edmonton Oilers

Los Angeles Kings

Coming soon

Montreal Canadiens

Nashville Predators

New Jersey Devils

New York Islanders

New York Rangers

Coming soon

Ottawa Senators

Philadelphia Flyers

Coming soon

Pittsburgh Penguins

Coming soon

St. Louis Blues

Tampa Bay Lightning

Coming soon

Toronto Maple Leafs

Vancouver Canucks

Winnipeg Jets

Future NHL Drafts – A Look Ahead

Older NHL Drafts – A Look Back

2019 NHL Draft Review

Previous Draft Guides

Forgotten Draft Picks

Where Are They Now?

We’ll be adding more stories, mock drafts and player profiles on a daily basis. Come back often for all your 2020 NHL Entry Draft information and/or follow us on Twitter or on Instagram for the latest draft/prospect additions. Or, if you have any questions, leave it below and our draft team will be sure to answer!