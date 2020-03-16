Consider The Hockey Writers your go-to source for everything related to the NHL Draft and this page your live home page for information on the upcoming 2020 NHL Entry Draft.
Bookmark this page and check back often as it will be constantly updated leading up to hockey’s version of Christmas. THW’s 2020 NHL Draft Guide is your quintessential draft resource featuring:
- Detailed unique prospect profiles on all the top prospects
- Mock drafts
- Exclusive rankings
- Team specific needs and speculations
- Looking ahead to the 2021 NHL Draft and beyond
2020 NHL Draft Rankings
- Bell’s Top 124 for February
- Forbes’ Top 217 for March
- Fisher’s Top 300 for March
2020 NHL Draft – Prospect Profiles
Forwards
Defencemen
Goaltenders
THW Prospect Features
- Downstream Effects of Coronavirus on NHL Combine & Draft
- Q&A With NHL Central Scouting Director Dan Marr
Prospect Features
- Alexis Lafreniere First Among Draft-Eligible North American Skaters
- Lafrenière: Big Season Ahead for Potential First-Overall Pick
- New Era of Goaltenders Will be Led by Yaroslav Askarov
- Lucas Raymond: The Next Swedish Superstar
- Cole Perfetti Talks His Game & His Draft Season
- Marco Rossi Could Be The Best Austrian Ever
- Luke Evangelista Ascending up the Draft Rankings
Tournament Coverage
- 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup: Top Performances
- 15 Risers From Hlinka Gretzky Cup
- Standouts from the World Juniors
- 2020 World Juniors: Draft-Eligible Players to Watch
- Sweden’s Draft-Eligible Forwards Will Be Difference Makers at WJC
- Taking Stock from CHL Top Prospects Game
- 10 Prospects That Could Have Boomed at U18 Worlds
More Lists and Rankings
Team by Team Draft Info
Anaheim Ducks
Boston Bruins
Buffalo Sabres
Calgary Flames
Chicago Blackhawks
Colorado Avalanche
Columbus Blue Jackets
Dallas Stars
Detroit Red Wings
- Red Wings’ 2020 NHL Draft Options
- Red Wings’ Options for 4th-Overall Draft Pick in 2020
- Red Wings Draft: 6 Exceptional First Round Options
Edmonton Oilers
Los Angeles Kings
Montreal Canadiens
Nashville Predators
New Jersey Devils
New York Islanders
New York Rangers
Ottawa Senators
Philadelphia Flyers
Pittsburgh Penguins
St. Louis Blues
Tampa Bay Lightning
Toronto Maple Leafs
Vancouver Canucks
Winnipeg Jets
Future NHL Drafts – A Look Ahead
- 2021 NHL Draft Rankings: Bell’s Early Top 21
- 2019 World Under-17 Hockey Challenge: 9 Players to Watch
- 2022 NHL Draft: Shane Wright Is a Must-Watch Player this Season
Older NHL Drafts – A Look Back
- Classic Draft Day Quotes
- Revisiting Preseason Rankings for 2018 NHL Draft
- All-Decade NHL Draft – 2010 to 2019
- The Best Late-Round Picks Ever
- Did The 2005 NHL Lockout Help Make The 2003 Draft Class Great?
- The Worst 1st Overall Draft Pick…Ever
- The Worst First Overall Draft Picks in NHL History
2019 NHL Draft Review
- Revisiting Preseason Rankings for 2019 NHL Draft
- 2019 NHL Mock Drafts Revisited: Pick By Pick Results
- 2019 NHL Mock Drafts Revisited: By The Numbers
- 2019 NHL Draft: Evaluating Team Results
Previous Draft Guides
Forgotten Draft Picks
- 2013 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2012 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2011 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2010 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2009 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2008 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2007 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
- 2005 NHL Draft: 5 Forgotten Picks
Where Are They Now?
- 2015 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2014 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2013 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
- 2012 NHL Draft: Where Are They Now?
