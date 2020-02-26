2020 NHL Draft: Bell’s Top 124 February Rankings

Welcome back to another edition of my 2020 NHL Draft rankings. We have a lot to catch up on, so let’s dive in.

Since my last rankings, there have been some big events on top of everyone’s regular seasons. Alexis Lafrenière all but cemented himself as the top prospect in this draft with a stellar 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship performance. In that tournament, a trio of German prospects showed off their first-round-worthy talent, among many others.

Another big-ticket item was the 2020 Kubota CHL/NHL Top Prospects Game – in which Tyson Foerster and Jack Quinn stole the show. The BioSteel All-American Prospects Game put Jake Sanderson in first-round consideration (I had him just outside the first in my November rankings). On the other side of the pond, the U18 Five Nations tournament gave a look at some of the depth in the 2020 draft.

Looking at some quick hits on players regular seasons, Seth Jarvis is playing on another planet, Marco Rossi and Cole Perfetti are battling in a fight for the OHL scoring lead, and Jan Myšák is on a tear since coming to the OHL’s Hamilton Bulldogs.

There are some big changes from my previous rankings. Some of those changes have come from talking to others who have seen players more than I have, some are from my own views of their play, and some are based on how their play has progressed through the season (i.e. Jarvis).

Looking at the players as I have them, and how others rank them, this year’s draft class has some very different-looking rankings. Certain forwards have been top-10 players or not even ranked (Noel Gunler, Myšák, and Zion Nybeck to name a few), and I don’t think anyone would agree on a top-five or 10 defenders list this year.

All that being said, no one really has the same rankings of anyone else. There are many sources out there now, and they will all (or they should all) vary to some degree. Everyone is entitled to their opinion and I welcome and encourage that! (Leave a comment below, or shoot me a message on Twitter: @JoshuaBellTHW).

For another look at the 2020 NHL Draft, be sure to check out the latest rankings from my colleagues Larry Fisher and Andrew Forbes – both released earlier this month. And for all of your 2020 NHL Draft content, you can check that out here.

Now, to dive in to what you all came for, my 2020 NHL Draft rankings for February.

2020 NHL Entry Draft Rankings

Round One

1. Alexis Lafrenière, LW, Rimouski Océanic (QMJHL)

2. Quinton Byfield, C, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

3. Lucas Raymond, LW, Frölunda HC (SHL)

4. Tim Stützle, C, Mannheim (DEL)

5. Marco Rossi, C, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

6. Anton Lundell, C, HIFK (Liiga)

7. Jamie Drysdale, RD, Erie Otters (OHL)

8. Alexander Holtz, RW, Djugårdens (SHL)

9. Cole Perfetti, C, Saginaw Spirit (OHL)

10. Yaroslav Askarov, G, SKA-Neva St. Petersburg (VHL)

11. Dylan Holloway, C/W, University of Wisconsin (NCAA)

12. Jan Myšák, LW, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

13. Noel Gunler, LW/RW, Lulea HF (SHL)

14. Connor Zary, C, Kamloops Blazers (WHL)

15. Rodion Amirov, LW, Salavat Yulaev Ufa (KHL)

16. Jake Sanderson, LD, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

17. Dawson Mercer, RW, Drummondville Voltigeurs (QMJHL)

18. Mavrik Bourque, C, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

19. Jack Quinn, RW, Ottawa 67’s (OHL)

20. Seth Jarvis, RW, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

21. William Wallinder, LD, MODO Hockey J20 (SuperElit)

22. Roni Hirvonen, C, Ässät (Liiga)

23. Lukas Cormier, LD, Charlottetown Islanders (QMJHL)

24. Zion Nybeck, RW, HV71 J20 (SuperElit)

25. Jérémie Poirier, LD, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

26. Kasper Simontaival, LW, Tappara U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga)

27. Vasily Ponomaryov, RW, Shawinigan Cataractes (QMJHL)

28. John-Jason Peterka, LW, EHC Munchen (DEL)

29. Jacob Perreault, RW, Sarnia Sting (OHL)

30. Tyson Foerster, C, Barrie Colts (OHL)

31. Lukas Reichel, LW, Eisbären Berin (DEL)

Round Two

32. Jake Neighbours, LW, Edmonton Oil Kings (WHL)

33. Thomas Bordeleau, LW, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

34. Marat Khusnutdinov, C, SKA-1946 St. Petersburg (MHL)

35. Braden Schneider, RD, Brandon Wheat Kings (WHL)

36. Hendrix Lapierre, C, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

37. Topi Niemela, RD, Karpat (Liiga)

38. Sean Farrell, F, Chicago Steel (USHL)

39. Emil Andrae, RD, HV71 J20 (SuperElit)

40. Helge Grans, RD, Malmö Red Hawks J20 (SuperElit)

41. Theodor Niederbach, C, Frölunda J20 (SuperElit)

42. Jean-Luc Foudy, C, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

43. Antonio Stranges, LW, London Knights (OHL)

44. Justin Barron, RD, Halifax Mooseheads (QMJHL)

45. Alexandr Pashin, LW, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

46. Ty Smilanic, LW, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

47. Carter Savoie, LW Sherwood Park Crusaders (AJHL)

48. Brendan Brisson, C, Chicago Steel (USHL)

49. Kaiden Guhle, LD, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

50. Eemil Viro, D, TPS (Liiga)

51. Daniil Gushchin, RW, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

52. Ryan Francis, RW, Cape Breton Eagles (QMJHL)

53. Martin Chromiak, LW, Kingston Frontenacs (OHL)

54. Ryan O’Rourke, LD, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

55. Veeti Miettinen, RW, Blues U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga)

56. Emil Heineman, LW, Leksands IF J20 (SuperElit)

57. Sam Colangelo, RW, Chicago Steel (USHL)

58. Luke Tuch, LW, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

59. Ozzy Wiesblatt, RW, Prince Albert Raiders (WHL)

60. Will Cuylle, LW, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

61. Blake Biondi, RW, Hermantown U.S. High School (USHS-MN)

62. Luke Evangelista, RW, London Knights (OHL)

Round Three

63. Daemon Hunt, LD, Moose Jaw Warriors (WHL)

64. Alexander Nikishin, D, MHK Spartak Moskva (MHL)

65. Adam Raska, LW, HC Ocelari Trinec (Czech)

66. Connor McClennon, RW, Winnipeg Ice (WHL)

67. Daniel Ljungman, C, Linköping J20 (SuperElit)

68. Michael Benning, RD, Sherwood Park Crusaders (AJHL)

69. Tyler Tullio, C, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

70. Hugo Styf, D, MODO Hockey J20 (SuperElit)

71. Roby Järventie, LW, KOOVVEE (Mestis)

72. William Villeneuve, RD, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

73. Dylan Peterson, C, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

74. Joel Blomqvist, G, Karpat U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga)

75. Justin Sourdiff, C, Vancouver Giants (WHL)

76. Yevgeni Oksentyuk, RW/LW, Flint Firebirds (OHL)

77. Tyler Kleven, D, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

78. Oliver Suni, RW, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

79. Anton Johannesson, LD, HV71 J20 (SuperElit)

80. Kasper Puutio, RD, Swift Current Broncos (WHL)

81. Samuel Knazko, LD, TPS U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga)

82. Théo Rochette, C, Chicoutimi Sagueneens (QMJHL)

83. Brett Berard, F, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

84. Pavel Novak, RW, Kelowna Rockets (WHL)

85. Yan Kuznetsov, D, University of Connecticut (NCAA)

86. Jack Thompson, Sudbury Wolves (OHL)

87. Joni Jurmo, D, Jokerit U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga)

88. Charlie Desroches, RD, Saint John Sea Dogs (QMJHL)

89. Ruben Rakfin, Windsor Spitfires (OHL)

90. Daniel Torgersson, LW/RW, Frölunda HC J20 (SuperElit)

91. Ben Schoen, RW, Youngstown Phantoms (USHL)

92. James Hardie, LW, Missisauga Steelheads (OHL)

93. Simon Knak, LW, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

Round Four

94. Drew Commesso, G, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

95. Dmitri Ovchinnikov, F, Sibirskie Snaipery Novosibirsk (MHL)

96. Cross Hanas, LW, Portland Winterhawks (WHL)

97. Alex Laferriere, RW, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

98. Lleyton Moore, LD, Oshawa Generals (OHL)

99. Pavel Tyutnev, C, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

100. Maxim Groshev, Neftekhimik Nizhnekamsk (KHL)

101. Nick Malik, G, Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds (OHL)

102. Eamon Powell, D, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

103. Alex Gaffney, C, Muskegon Lumberjacks (USHL)

104. Shakir Mukhamadullin, D, Tolpar Ufa (MHL)

105. Ryder Rolston, RW, Waterloo Black Hawks (USHL)

106. Šimon Kubíček, D, Seattle Thunderbirds (WHL)

107. Noah Ellis, RD, Des Moines Buccaneers (USHL)

108. Logan Morrison, C, Hamilton Bulldogs (OHL)

109. Juuso Mäenpää, C, Jokerit U20 (Jr. A SM-liiga)

110. Michal Gut, C, Everett Silvertips (WHL)

111. Noah Delemont, LD, Acadie-Bathurst Titan (QMJHL)

112. Oliver Okuliar, LW, Lethbridge Hurricanes (WHL)

113. Jack Finley, C, Spokane Chiefs (WHL)

114. Jan Bednar, G, HC Karlovy Vary (Czech)

115. Ville Ottavainen, D, Kitchener Rangers (OHL)

116. Lukas Svejkovsky, C/RW, Medicine Hat Tigers (WHL)

117. Bogdan Trineyev, F, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

118. Elliott Ekmark, C, Linköping J20 (SuperElit)

119. Leo Lööf, Färjestad BK J20 (SuperElit)

120. Dmitri Zlodeyev, C, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

121. Matej Kaslik, C, Malmo Redhawks J20 (SuperElit)

122. Maxim Bertozkin, LW/RW, Loko Yaroslavl (MHL)

123. Ivan Didkovsky, F, MHK Dynamo Moskva (MHL)

124. Brock Faber, D, U.S. U18 (NTDP)

Final Thoughts

From top to bottom of this list, there are many players to love. There’s lots out there about the prospects in the top couple of rounds, so I just wanted to point out a few prospects near the bottom of my list that I’m particularly excited about.

There’s a trio of Russians in my fourth round that could surprise many people. They even all come from the same team: MHK Dynamo Moskva. Those players are Bogdan Trineyev, Dmitri Zlodeyev, and Ivan Didkovsky. The three of them looked good at the 2019 Hlinka Gretzky Cup, with Trineyev finishing third on the team in points, with four in four games. You might remember that they won the gold medal in that tournament. Didkovsky currently leads the club team in goals (17) and points (29), but all three of them are in the top four on the team.

Another player I like in the fourth round is Jan Bednar. Goaltenders are always hard to judge and rank, and this year’s no different. In my preseason rankings, I had Bednar as a second-round talent. However, he’s having a bit of a rough year, while goaltenders like Joel Blomqvist, Drew Commesso, and Nick Malik have looked better throughout the season. That being said, it wouldn’t surprise me to see him go higher. He has had some very good tournaments and past seasons.

The last two players I’ll highlight are teammates Theodor Niederbach and Daniel Torgersson. They both play for Frölunda HC J20 in the SuperElit but have been overshadowed on that team by top-three talent Lucas Raymond. Nierderbach is third on the team in points, with 43 and Torgersson is right behind him with 38 points. Frölunda is known for pumping out high-end talent, so don’t be surprised when these two exceed expectations.

What do you think about the rankings? What would you change? Who do you want your team to draft? Leave a comment below!