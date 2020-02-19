2020 NHL Trade Deadline: Fisher’s Big Board of Bait

It is a sellers’ market and the prices are steep.

That is evident, based on the deals to date. Teams wanting to upgrade ahead of Monday’s NHL trade deadline are going to pay a premium, especially for players with term. See Blake Coleman.

Even the rentals — from top-six wingers like Tyler Toffoli to bottom-pairing defenders like Marco Scandella — are fetching significant (and surprising) returns. Nobody is coming cheap.

The real impact players are sure to command substantial packages. Whether that is Chris Kreider or Matt Dumba, Tomas Tatar or Sami Vatanen. There are quality players available despite the lack of sellers, with so many teams still in playoff contention.

That makes for more buyers, which means bidding wars. Several general managers are feeling the pressure to add — or the urge to improve — while matching the moves of their rivals.

Take the Pacific Division, for example, where Arizona acted early in landing Taylor Hall and Vancouver reacted to their injuries by reeling in Toffoli. Now all eyes are on Edmonton and Calgary to keep pace on paper. Both Alberta teams are missing their captains at the moment but aren’t expected to stand pat — not with the standings so tight as of today.

Other arms races will emerge between now and Monday, as every team attempts to accomplish their deadline goals in addressing their needs going forward.

Established contenders will be seeking a specific piece to put them over the top. The playoff locks will be shopping for a ringer to ensure a longer run. The bubble teams may also be looking to load up for a postseason push. Or they might pull the plug to focus on their future — retooling to some extent for next season, if not entertaining a full rebuild.

Regardless, it should be an exciting few days in the hockey world. Who knows what will happen, but it’s always fun to speculate. I enjoy making predictions at this time of year — it had become an annual tradition until I sat out the 2019 deadline — but I’m admittedly terrible at trade proposals, so I’m going to try something new for 2020.

I’m calling this project Fisher’s Big Board of Bait — get it Fisher, fishing, bait … as in trade bait. Essentially, this is a list of players I envision being on the block — listed in order of their likelihood to be dealt. Starting with the teams that have the most players available.

In total, there are 130 players from 20 teams — primarily from perceived sellers since the buyers will be parting with draft picks and prospects as currency, which is more of a crapshoot.

Realistically, I’m anticipating around 50 more NHL players to move by Monday and I’m hoping the majority of them will appear here on my bait board.

Montreal Canadiens (12)

Ilya Kovalchuk

Tomas Tatar

Jeff Petry

Nate Thompson

Jordan Weal

Nick Cousins

Brett Kulak

Max Domi

Artturi Lehkonen

Charles Hudon

Christian Folin

Keith Kinkaid

Ilya Kovalchuk has played his way back into the rental market since arriving in Montreal.

Ottawa Senators (10)

Jean-Gabriel Pageau

Ron Hainsey

Tyler Ennis

Vladislav Namestnikov

Chris Tierney

Mikkel Boedker

Craig Anderson

Max Veronneau

Filip Chlapik

Mark Borowiecki

Jean-Gabriel Pageau is Ottawa’s best trade chip and arguably the top centre available.

Buffalo Sabres (10)

Conor Sheary

Michael Frolik

Johan Larsson

Jimmy Vesey

Evan Rodrigues

Zemgus Girgensons

Rasmus Ristolainen

Zach Bogosian

Colin Miller

Jake McCabe

Conor Sheary comes with plenty of playoff experience, so Buffalo should get a decent return.

Florida Panthers (10)

Mike Hoffman

Michael Matheson

Mark Pysyk

Henrik Borgstrom

Denis Malgin

Evgeni Dadonov

Vincent Trocheck

Brian Boyle

Dryden Hunt

Aleksi Heponiemi

Mike Hoffman is a proven scorer and several teams will be interested if Florida decides to sell.

Detroit Red Wings (9)

Trevor Daley

Mike Green

Jimmy Howard

Valtteri Filppula

Andreas Athanasiou

Luke Glendening

Darren Helm

Patrik Nemeth

Anthony Mantha

Trevor Daley should fetch Detroit as much as Andy Greene got New Jersey.

San Jose Sharks (9)

Patrick Marleau

Melker Karlsson

Tim Heed

Aaron Dell

Barclay Goodrow

Joe Thornton

Marcus Sorensen

Radim Simek

Lukas Radil

Patrick Marleau is on his last legs, but his leadership could be invaluable come playoff time.

Nashville Predators (9)

Mikael Granlund

Craig Smith

Dan Hamhuis

Kyle Turris

Nick Bonino

Colton Sissons

Rocco Grimaldi

Miikka Salomaki

Daniel Carr

Mikael Granlund has heated up as of late, which should also be heating up his trade value if Nashville goes into sell mode. The Predators could go either way, still within striking distance of a playoff spot as a potential buyer. (Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY)

Minnesota Wild (8)

Matt Dumba

Jonas Brodin

Ryan Donato

Marcus Foligno

Ryan Hartman

Brad Hunt

Eric Staal

Devan Dubnyk

Matt Dumba is the best defenceman on the market with term remaining on his contract.

New York Rangers (7)

Chris Kreider

Jesper Fast

Alexandar Georgiev

Lias Andersson

Anthony DeAngelo

Pavel Buchnevich

Brady Skjei

Chris Kreider is the premier rental, assuming he doesn’t re-sign with the Rangers this week.

Los Angeles Kings (7)

Alec Martinez

Trevor Lewis

Ben Hutton

Derek Forbort

Tim Schaller

Joakim Ryan

Martin Frk

Alec Martinez will be Vegas bound as early as today, according to the insiders.

Anaheim Ducks (7)

Derek Grant

Ondrej Kase

Michael Del Zotto

Devin Shore

Ryan Miller

Daniel Sprong

Josh Manson

Derek Grant is a cheap, serviceable centre that could be in demand at the deadline.

Toronto Maple Leafs (7)

Jeremy Bracco

Nic Petan

Tyson Barrie

Kasperi Kapanen

Alex Kerfoot

Frederik Gauthier

Michael Hutchinson

Jeremy Bracco, left, has never played a regular-season game for the Leafs and likely won’t since he is no longer waiver eligible next season. That reality makes him trade bait in the present.

New Jersey Devils (6)

Sami Vatanen

Wayne Simmonds

Kyle Palmieri

Mirco Mueller

Michael McLeod

Louis Domingue

Edmonton Oilers (5)

Jesse Puljujarvi

Jujhar Khaira

Sam Gagner

William Lagesson

Cooper Marody

Chicago Blackhawks (3)

Erik Gustafsson

Brandon Saad

Robin Lehner

Erik Gustafsson is one of the better offensive defencemen available among the rentals.

Arizona Coyotes (3)

Michael Grabner

Christian Fischer

Brad Richardson

Columbus Blue Jackets (3)

Josh Anderson

Sonny Milano

Riley Nash

New York Islanders (3)

Josh Ho-Sang

Michael Dal Colle

Tom Kuhnhackl

Josh Ho-Sang is a castoff for the Islanders and should be shipped out at the deadline.

Philadelphia Flyers (1)

Shayne Gostisbehere

Calgary Flames (1)

Sam Bennett

Sam Bennett is another frequent flyer in the rumour mill, but he has also performed well in the playoffs for the Flames, so Calgary may or may not be dangling him at this year’s deadline.

Well, what do you think — could any or all of those players be traded prior to Monday’s deadline? Are there any glaring omissions? Feel free to weigh in or share your own predictions in the comments below.