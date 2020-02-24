2020 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker – UPDATED As Deals Happen

The 2020 trade deadline is approaching. With that, a full list of trades that occur prior to deadline passing will be found here. Make sure to check back frequently to keep up-to-date with the deals that are taking place.
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|F Andreas Athanasiou
|2020 2nd-Round Pick
2021 2nd-Round Pick
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|F Aaron Luchuk
2020 7th-Round Pick
|F Matthew Peca
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|F Nick Ritchie
|F Danton Heinen
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|F Wayne Simmonds
|2021 5th-Round Pick
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|F Kyle Criscuolo
2020 4th-Round Pick
|F Derek Grant
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|D Calle Rosen
|G Michael Hutchinson
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|2021 Cond. 3rd-Round Pick
|F Patrick Marleau
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|F Nate Thompson
|2021 5th-Round Pick
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|F Erik Haula
F Lucas Wallmark
D Chase Priskie
F Eetu Luostarinen
|F Vincent Trocheck
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|2020 Cond. 1st-Round Pick
2020 Cond. 2nd-Round Pick
2022 Cond. Third-Round Pick
|F Jean-Gabriel Pageau
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|2021 4th-Round Pick
|F Vladislav Namestnikov
|Feb. 24
|(News Coverage)
|D Mike Green
|F Kyle Brodziak
2020 Cond. 4th-Round Pick
|Feb. 23
|(News Coverage)
|2020 3rd-Round Pick
|F Ilya Kovalchuk
|Feb. 22
|(News Coverage)
|D Ben Harpur
|F Miikka Salomaki
|Feb. 21
|(News Coverage)
|F Cody Eakin
|2021 Cond. 4th-Round Pick
|Feb. 21
|(News Coverage)
|F Ondrej Kase
|F David Backes
D Axel Andersson
2020 1st-Round Pick
|Feb. 20
|(News Coverage)
|F Anthony Greco
|F Danick Martel
|Feb. 20
|(News Coverage)
|F Riley Barber
F Phil Varone
|F Jake Lucchini
F Joseph Blandisi
|Feb. 19
|(News Coverage)
|G J-F Berube
|Future Considerations
|Feb. 19
|(News Coverage)
|F Max Veronneau
|F Aaron Luchuk
2021 Cond. 6th-Round Pick
|Feb. 19
|(News Coverage)
|D Alec Martinez
|2020 2nd-Round Pick
2021 2nd-Round Pick
|Feb. 18
|(News Coverage)
|D Marco Scandella
|2020 2nd-Round Pick
2021 Cond. 4th-Round Pick
|Feb. 18
|(News Coverage)
|D Brenden Dillon
|2020 2nd-Round Pick
2021 Cond. 3rd-Round Pick
|Feb. 18
|(News Coverage)
|D Dylan DeMelo
|2020 3rd-Round Pick
|Feb. 18
|(News Coverage)
|F Julien Gauthier
|D Joey Keane
|Feb. 17
|(News Coverage)
|F Tyler Toffoli
|F Tyler Madden
F Tim Schaller
2020 2nd-Round Pick
|Feb. 16
|(News Coverage)
|F Nolan Foote
2020 1st-Round Pick
|F Blake Coleman
|Feb. 16
|(News Coverage)
|D David Quenneville
2021 2nd Round-Pick
|D Andy Greene
|Feb. 10
|(News Coverage)
|F Alex Galchenyuk
D Calen Addison
2020 Cond. 1st-Round Pick
|Jason Zucker
|Feb. 5
|(News Coverage)
|F Trevor Moore
2020 3rd-Round Pick
2021 Cond. 3rd-Round Pick
|G Jack Campbell
F Kyle Clifford