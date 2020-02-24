2020 NHL Trade Deadline: Deal Tracker – UPDATED As Deals Happen

February 24th, 2020

The 2020 trade deadline is approaching. With that, a full list of trades that occur prior to deadline passing will be found here. Make sure to check back frequently to keep up-to-date with the deals that are taking place.

Feb. 24(News Coverage)
F Andreas Athanasiou2020 2nd-Round Pick
2021 2nd-Round Pick
Feb. 24(News Coverage)
F Aaron Luchuk
2020 7th-Round Pick		F Matthew Peca
Feb. 24(News Coverage)
F Nick RitchieF Danton Heinen
Feb. 24(News Coverage)
F Wayne Simmonds2021 5th-Round Pick
Feb. 24(News Coverage)
F Kyle Criscuolo
2020 4th-Round Pick		F Derek Grant
Feb. 24(News Coverage)
D Calle RosenG Michael Hutchinson
Feb. 24(News Coverage)
2021 Cond. 3rd-Round PickF Patrick Marleau
Feb. 24(News Coverage)
F Nate Thompson 2021 5th-Round Pick
Feb. 24(News Coverage)
F Erik Haula

F Lucas Wallmark

D Chase Priskie

F Eetu Luostarinen		F Vincent Trocheck
Feb. 24(News Coverage)
2020 Cond. 1st-Round Pick

2020 Cond. 2nd-Round Pick

2022 Cond. Third-Round Pick		F Jean-Gabriel Pageau
Feb. 24(News Coverage)
2021 4th-Round PickF Vladislav Namestnikov
Feb. 24(News Coverage)
D Mike GreenF Kyle Brodziak

2020 Cond. 4th-Round Pick
Feb. 23(News Coverage)
2020 3rd-Round PickWashington Capitals 2007-Present Secondary LogoF Ilya Kovalchuk
Feb. 22(News Coverage)
D Ben HarpurF Miikka Salomaki
Feb. 21(News Coverage)
Winnipeg Jets 2011-Present Primary LogoF Cody Eakin2021 Cond. 4th-Round Pick
Feb. 21(News Coverage)
F Ondrej KaseF David Backes

D Axel Andersson

2020 1st-Round Pick
Feb. 20(News Coverage)
F Anthony GrecoF Danick Martel
Feb. 20(News Coverage)
F Riley Barber

F Phil Varone		F Jake Lucchini

F Joseph Blandisi
Feb. 19(News Coverage)
G J-F BerubeFuture Considerations
Feb. 19(News Coverage)
F Max VeronneauF Aaron Luchuk

2021 Cond. 6th-Round Pick
Feb. 19(News Coverage)
D Alec Martinez2020 2nd-Round Pick

2021 2nd-Round Pick
Feb. 18(News Coverage)
D Marco Scandella2020 2nd-Round Pick

2021 Cond. 4th-Round Pick
Feb. 18(News Coverage)
D Brenden Dillon2020 2nd-Round Pick

2021 Cond. 3rd-Round Pick
Feb. 18(News Coverage)
Winnipeg Jets 2011-Present Primary LogoD Dylan DeMelo2020 3rd-Round Pick
Feb. 18 (News Coverage)
F Julien GauthierD Joey Keane
Feb. 17(News Coverage)
F Tyler ToffoliF Tyler Madden

F Tim Schaller

2020 2nd-Round Pick
Feb. 16 (News Coverage)
F Nolan Foote

2020 1st-Round Pick		F Blake Coleman
Feb. 16(News Coverage)
D David Quenneville

2021 2nd Round-Pick		D Andy Greene
Feb. 10(News Coverage)
F Alex Galchenyuk

D Calen Addison

2020 Cond. 1st-Round Pick		Jason Zucker
Feb. 5(News Coverage)
F Trevor Moore

2020 3rd-Round Pick

2021 Cond. 3rd-Round Pick 		G Jack Campbell

F Kyle Clifford

