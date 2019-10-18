As an Original Six franchise, the Detroit Red Wings have had a multitude of Hall-of-Famers don the famous Winged Wheel. And, as of the 2019-20 season, these are the Detroit Red Wings retired numbers:

No. 1 – Terry Sawchuk

No. 4 – Red Kelly

No. 5 – Nicklas Lidstrom

No. 7 – Ted Lindsay

No. 9 – Gordie Howe

No. 10 – Alex Delvecchio

No. 12 – Sid Abel

No. 19 – Steve Yzerman

But are there any other Red Wings deserving of having their number retired? Let’s take a look at seven potential options for the future.

Other Deserving Red Wings

As of now, there are seven other Red Wings who should arguably have their number retired:

#2 – Jack Stewart

During his heyday in Detroit, Jack “Black Jack” Stewart was a feared defender around the NHL. During his ten seasons in Detroit, Stewart did not score much, but admirably defended the Red Wings’ net throwing hip checks all over the ice. He won two Stanley Cups in Detroit as well.

#3 – Marcel Pronovost

During his 16 seasons with the Red Wings, defenseman Marcel Pronovost won four Stanley Cups and partnered with Kelly to form a fearsome top defensive pairing. Pronovost ranks 2nd for games played (983) and 6th in career points (297) among Red Wings defensemen.

Pronovost is seen to the right, moving the puck up ice alongside Gordie Howe and goaltender Terry Sawchuk.

#6 – Larry Aurie

Though his #6 is out of circulation in Detroit, Larry Aurie jersey is not 100% retired. Former owner James Norris retired the number in 1938, but current owner Mike Illitch does not recognize the previous owner’s decision as final.

Aurie was a cornerstone player during the organization’s early days, including the years spent as the Detroit Cougars and Falcons. He was Detroit’s top player during their first two Stanley Cups—in 1936 and 1937.

#13 – Pavel Datsyuk

Now playing in Russia, Pavel Datsyuk was a two-way force with the Red Wings for a decade and a half. He was a part of the Red Wings’ 2002 and 2008 Stanley Cups and won four Lady Byng Trophies plus three Selke Trophies during his time in Detroit.

Datsyuk’s highlight reel goals dazzled fans at Joe Louis Arena. He still continues to show off his wizardry overseas:

#16 – Vladimir Konstantinov

Also out of circulation, Vladimir Konstantinov’s #16 is a revered number in Hockeytown. For a stellar career that was cut short, Konstantinov’s sweater deserves to join the others that have been raised to the rafters of Joe Louis Arena.

#40 – Henrik Zetterberg

Though he never reached 1,000 points in his illustrious career, Henrik Zetterberg should have his jersey retired one day. During his tenure in Detroit, Zetterberg won a Stanley Cup, was awarded the 2008 Conn Smythe Trophy, and served as Detroit’s captain following Lidstrom’s retirement.

#91 – Sergei Fedorov

Few Red Wings had as much of an impact on the ice as Sergei Fedorov. Along with Konstantinov and the three other members of the Russian Five, Fedorov helped transform the NHL through the implementation of Russian strategy and on-ice tactics.

Sergei Fedorov was one of Detroit’s most entertaining players during his heyday. (Allsport)

Fedorov won three Stanley Cups, two Selke Trophies, a Hart Trophy, and a Lester B. Pearson Trophy (now the Ted Lindsay Award) during his time in Detroit.

Which Detroit Red Wings player most deserves to have his jersey retired? Comment below with your opinion.