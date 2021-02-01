The Detroit Red Wings are off until Wednesday, but there’s news to share in the meantime. Check out the latest updates from Hockeytown, including COVID list commentary, taxi squad movement, and the latest on Moritz Seider’s shoulder injury, plus much more.

Finally, some good news regarding Detroit’s extensive COVID list:

#RedWings Blashill said Bertuzzi is day to day. He said of the players on the COVID protocol list, Fabbri, Erne, Gagner and Merrill should be ready for Wednesday's game at Tampa Bay and Zadina for Friday's game. — Ansar Khan (@AnsarKhanMLive) February 1, 2021

Inserting Sam Gagner, Robby Fabbri, and—to a lesser extent—Adam Erne into the lineup will give the Red Wings some sorely needed depth up front. Filip Zadina’s return would do the same, though we’ll have to wait a couple more days to see the 2018 first-round pick back on the ice.

The team could certainly benefit from the added offense. During their six-game skid, Detroit has scored 1.83 goals per game and their power play has been powerless. Fabbri and Gagner should immediately slot into power play roles, whether that’s on the first or second unit.

Robby Fabbri’s offensive prowess has been missed. (Jess Starr/The Hockey Writers)

Jon Merrill’s return presents an interesting decision for Detroit’s coaching staff – who comes out of the lineup?

Marc Staal seems like the obvious choice, but his -6.61 corsi-against per 60 relative (CA/60 rel) at five-on-five suggests that he’s providing value in the defensive zone, despite what the eye test says. Christian Djoos could come out as well, but he seems to be clicking with Detroit’s top power play.

Regardless, the Red Wings will finally be able to showcase the depth that contributed to their series splits with the Carolina Hurricanes and Columbus Blue Jackets earlier in the season.

Red Wings’ Taxi Squad

With several players likely to be activated from the COVID list this week, there were corresponding taxi squad assignments:

UPDATE: The #RedWings have assigned forwards Givani Smith and Michael Rasmussen and goaltender Calvin Pickard to the taxi squad. — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 1, 2021

It’s likely that Givani Smith and Michael Rasmussen will remain on the taxi squad for the foreseeable future with everyone returning to health. They had previously been shuttled to and from the taxi squad on game days for salary cap purposes.

Michael Rasmussen looks much more comfortable on the ice than during his rookie season. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Both Smith and Rasmussen impressed during their NHL stints. Rasmussen’s skating, in particular, looked much better than it did during the 2018-19 season, when he played 62 games for the Red Wings as a 19-year-old.

Notably absent from this transaction was Taro Hirose, whose vision and playmaking abilities were a welcomed addition to Detroit’s top power play unit. Jeff Blashill recently praised his half-wall play. Perhaps the young forward will remain in the lineup once Fabbri, Gagner, and Erne are ready to go.

UPDATE: With Smith, Rasmussen, and Pickard being sent down to the taxi squad, the Red Wings made a corresponding move:

The #RedWings today reassigned forward Chase Pearson and defensemen Dennis Cholowski and Gustav Lindstrom from the team’s taxi squad to the Grand Rapids Griffins.



More » https://t.co/rEoL0OvR71 pic.twitter.com/K24aB9Fomv — Detroit Red Wings (@DetroitRedWings) February 1, 2021

Dennis Cholowski, Gustav Lindstrom, and Chase Pearson will head to Grand Rapids, where the Griffins are gearing up to begin their season. Between the AHL season starting up and Detroit’s sudden influx of healthy players, this reassignment makes sense, as it gets Detroit’s prospects some much-needed game action.

Seider Injury

You hate to hear it, but Moritz Seider injured his shoulder last week and is expected to miss some time.

Fox Sports Detroit's @iamtrevort says that the word on Seider is that he will be out for "quite some time" after injuring his shoulder on Thursday.



:( :( :( :( :( — George Malik (@georgemalik) February 1, 2021

Rögle BK—Seider’s SHL team—provided an update after the defenseman was taken to the hospital:

“Further examinations were performed at the hospital, including an X-ray, which shows that it was better than we first feared,” Rögle’s physiotherapist Sven Thomsson shared on the team website. “He has soft tissue injuries and will go home for further examinations.”

It’s frustrating to see Seider get hurt, especially with the kind of season he’s having.

According to The Athletic’s Max Bultman, the SHL record for points per game by a U20 defenseman is 0.69. (from ‘Red Wings mailbag: Anthony Mantha’s slow start, Jeff Blashill’s job security’ – The Athletic – 1/28/21) Seider’s 24 points in 31 games puts him at 0.77 points per game – quite a feat for a prospect more known for his defensive zone abilities.

Despite the bad news, it appears that Seider will be fine for the 2021-22 campaign. He’s expected to join the Red Wings next season and provide some stability on the back end.

Stats courtesy of Natural Stat Trick.