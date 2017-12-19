NHL Awards History: Oldest & Youngest Winners

We updated this list from the THW Archives of the oldest and youngest winners in NHL history, originally published Jan. 19, 2015.
And, before you say anything, I didn’t do the math to figure out who was older or younger by months if there was a tie, except for the Calder Trophy’s youngest winner.
(All stats and records courtesy of hockey-reference.com)
Hart Memorial Trophy (Season MVP)
Youngest to win award: 19-years old, Sidney Crosby – 2006-07 & Wayne Gretzky – 1979-80
Oldest to win award: 35-years old, Herb Gardiner – 1926-27 & Eddie Shore – 1937-38
Average age: 27-years old
Art Ross Trophy (Most Points)
Youngest to win the award: 19-years old, Sidney Crosby – 2006-07, 36 goals and 120 points
Oldest to win the award: 37-years old, Martin St. Louis – 2012-13, 17 goals and 60 points
Average age: 26-years old
Rocket Richard Trophy (Most Goals)
Youngest to win the award: 19-years old, Rick Nash – 2003-04, 41 goals & Steven Stamkos – 2009-10, 51 goals
Oldest player to win the award: 30-years old, Alexander Ovechkin – 2015-16, 50 goals
Average age: 24.85-years old
Vezina Trophy (Best Goaltender)
Youngest to win award: 18-years old, Tom Barrasso – 1983-84
Oldest to win award: 40-years old, Johnny Bower – 1964-65 & Jacques Plante – 1968-69
Average age: 28.9-years old
James Norris Memorial Trophy (Best Defenceman)
Youngest to win award: 19-years old, Bobby Orr – 1967-68
Oldest to win award: 40-years old, Nicklas Lidstrom – 2010-11
Average age: 28.3years old
Calder Memorial Trophy (Best Rookie)
Youngest to win the Calder Trophy: 18-years old, Nathan MacKinnon – 2013-14 (three and a half months younger than 2010-11 winner Jeff Skinner)
Oldest to win award: 31-years old, Sergei Marakov – 1989-90 (played for the Soviet Red Army teams until joining the Calgary Flames in 1989)
Average age: 21.5-years old
Frank J. Selke Trophy (Top Defensive Forward)
Youngest to win award: 20-years old, Steve Kasper – 1981-82
Oldest to win award: 36-years old, Rod Brind’Amour – 2006-07 & Rick Meagher – 1989-90
Average age: 28.2-years old
Ted Lindsay Award (MVP as Voted by the NHLPA)
Youngest to win award: 19-years old, Sidney Crosby – 2006-07
Oldest to win award: 33-years old, Jaromir Jagr – 2005-06 & Dominik Hasek – 1997-98
Average age: 26-years old
Conn Smythe Trophy (Playoff MVP)
Youngest to win award: 20-years old, Patrick Roy – 1985-86
Oldest to win award: 36-years old, Tim Thomas – 2010-11
Average age: 26.9-years old