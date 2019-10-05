By The Canadian Press October 5th, 2019

LAVAL, Que. — Zac Dalpe scored twice as the Cleveland Monsters defeated the Laval Rocket 4-1 in American Hockey League action Saturday.

Eric Robinson and Markus Hannikainen also scored for Cleveland (2-0-0), while Kevin Stenlund had two assists.

Alex Belzile had the lone goal for Laval (0-2-0).

Veini Vehvilainen made 30 saves for Cleveland, while Cayden Primeau stopped 29 shots for Laval.

After a scoreless first period, Robinson got the Monsters on the board with a goal at 9:10 of the second.

Dalpe’s fist of the game, on a power play, gave Cleveland a 2-0 lead after 40 minutes.

Zac Dalpe, Columbus Blue Jackets, Feb. 22, 2018 (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

Belzile gave Laval life with a short-handed goal 9:50 into the third period, but empty-net goals from Hannikainen and Dalpe sealed the victory for Cleveland.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2019.

