Alexander Holtz

2019-20 Team: Djurgårdens IF (#18)

Date of Birth: Jan. 23, 2002

Place of Birth: Saltsjö-Boo, Sweden

Ht: 6-foot0 Wt: 183 pounds

Shoots: Right

Position: LW/RW

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2020 first-year eligible

Rankings

Despite being one of the youngest players on Team Sweden at the 2020 World Junior Hockey Championship (WJC), Holtz was one of the top players of the tournament collecting three goals and five points en route to a bronze medal.

During the tournament, he showed off many of the elite skills that will eventually make him a top-10 pick in the 2020 NHL Draft. He also didn’t look out of place amongst other prospects a year or two older than him.

After the WJC, he went back to the Swedish Hockey League’s (SweHL) Djurgardens IF where he has nine goals and 16 points in 35 games as of this writing. That puts him 11th in team scoring, which is pretty impressive for a 17-year-old in a men’s league with many players almost ten years older than him.

Alexander Holtz, Djurgarden (Photo by ERIK SIMANDER/TT NEWS AGENCY/AFP via Getty Images)

Holtz is an exceptional talent with a bright future in the NHL. From his speed, elite hockey sense, quick hands, and NHL-ready shot, he has all the things you want in a top-line winger. He also has the vision to create plays for his teammates as well. Basically, he’s the complete package, with very little weaknesses to his game. He has the potential to be a top-five pick and will be a top-10 pick for sure.

Whichever team has the good fortune of selecting in the top-10 will be very happy with Holtz as he has the potential to step into an NHL lineup right away. Once his acceleration catches up to his shot and dynamic playmaking abilities, he will be a handful for opposition defenders. His work ethic and battle level alone could propel him to greatness.

Other THW Draft Profiles

Noel Gunler

Dylan Holloway

Alexander Holtz- NHL Draft Projection

There should be no doubt in anyone’s mind that Holtz is a top-10 pick in this year’s draft. He could even enter the top-five if a team’s needs match his skill set. I don’t foresee him dropping out of the top-10, so I am projecting him to go fifth overall behind the other Terror Twin, Lucas Raymond.

Quotables

“Holtz moves down one spot but it isn’t because he has played poorly. He is still the best goal-scorer among this group. He has an elite level shot and he’s excellent at making himself available for a shooting opportunity. He doesn’t need much time or space to get the shot off his stick, and his shots are always hard and accurate. But he’s not a one-dimensional goal-scorer either because he’s also an excellent playmaker who creates scoring chances for his linemates all the time. He has great awareness – he always knows where he should be and where his linemates will be. Holtz has been getting good usage in the SHL all season long, although his even strength ice time has been declining lately.” – Jokke Nevalainen, Dobber Prospects

“A deadly goal scorer with smarts whose contributions go beyond putting the puck in the net, Holtz has been a top-line player for Sweden at multiple under-18 events dating as far back as the 2018 Ivan Hlinka when he barely was 16 years old. Built with a thick frame and possessing powerful leg drive, Holtz is difficult to neutralize when he’s on the puck in either full flight or in battles along the boards. He plays with his head up and keeps his feet moving, and he consistently looks to slip into soft areas to unload his world-class shot. Holtz’s desire to battle hard without the puck and challenge bigger players are key components to his ability to change possession and maintain pressure in the opposing end. If he loses the puck, he’ll track it properly with an active stick and harass defenders, even if he’s at the end of a long shift.” – Steve Kournianos, The Draft Analyst

“Holtz is a pure sniper. He has an outstanding wrist shot and lightning-quick release. He also has an excellent slap shot and one-timer. Holtz even has a good backhand. He can also get to the front of the net, scoring goals with his quick hands and excellent hand-eye coordination to get tips and bang in rebounds. Holtz makes smart plays with and without the puck. He has the vision and passing skills to find open teammates. Holtz’s skating is good but not quite in the elite level of fellow top prospects, he makes up for it by almost always being in the right position.” – Ben Kerr, Last Word On Hockey

Strengths

Skating

Elite shot

Vision

High hockey IQ

Battle level

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Acceleration

Defensive awareness

NHL Potential

Holtz is probably one of the most lethal goal scorers in this draft. He has all the tools to become a top-line winger in the NHL. His elite shot and vision will make him a threat almost immediately.

Risk/Reward Analysis

Risk – 1/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 9/10, Defence – 6/10

Awards/Achievements

Holtz was a highly decorated forward with Team Sweden during the 2018-19 season. He won a bronze medal at the U17 World Hockey Championship, a gold medal at the U18 WJC, and a silver medal at the Ivan Hlinka Tournament. The 2019-20 season also saw him win a bronze medal at the U20 WJC.

Interview/Profile Links

NHL.com

Videos