Allan McShane – 2018 NHL Draft Prospect Profile

Allan McShane

2017-18 Team: Oshawa Generals (#61)

Date of Birth: February 14, 2000

Place of Birth: Barrie, ON

Ht: 5’11” Wt: 190 lbs

Shoots: Left

Position: C

NHL Draft Eligibility: 2018 first-year eligible

Rankings

NHL Central Scouting Mid-Term: 33rd

Future Considerations: 64th

What an interesting start to the OHL career of Oshawa Generals’ forward Allan McShane. We must take a minute to revisit his entry to the league. This story is affectionately known as “The Time-Out.”

During the OHL Priority Selection, teams can call a timeout if they’re running out of time and they’re not quite sure who to pick. When the Erie Otters got on the clock in the 2016 draft, they called a timeout in round one. This caused quite a stir. They must have had a decision between two or more players. They didn’t want to blow this. When the dust settled, the selection was McShane. GM Dave Brown later admitted they had a choice between McShane and a defenseman.

RELATED: THW’s 2018 Draft Guide

The Otters took the center. It turned out to be a wise decision for a different reason than they expected. The Otters needed to add at last season’s trade deadline. Thanks to the strong early play of McShane, the Otters were able to acquire star Anthony Cirelli in a deal with Oshawa that sent McShane to the Generals. The Otters won the OHL. The Generals got a star in the making.

After the trade to Oshawa, McShane finished his rookie season with an overall line of 17-27-44 in 62 games including 10-11-21 in 29 games with the Generals. In 2017-18, McShane boosted his numbers to 20-45-65 in 67 games. His playmaking skills took a huge leap.

That’s what you get in McShane. You get a player who uses good vision and awareness to drive the play and make great passes all over the ice. When allowed, he can use his smooth, but not overwhelming skating to score. It’s not really flashy like a Mitch Marner, but it’s just as effective. Although he’s just 5-foot-11, he’s strong on the puck. This helps him on the defensive end break up plays and start in transition.

There are two major questions with McShane. I keep thinking he has other levels to his game. I sometimes leave a little underwhelmed because he left opportunities on the ice. Can he find consistency at the next level if things aren’t going his way? The other question is his skating. He doesn’t have an explosive first couple of steps. Once in full motion he’s a decent skater but there’s lots of room for improvement. My nickname for him is Allan McStar. Given his overall skill set, I feel he’s vastly underrated and will make up those gaps thanks to his tireless work ethic.

Other THW Draft Profiles:

Allan McShane – NHL Draft Projection

Most of the industry has McShane in the second round with some having him early in round three. He checks in at 31st overall on my list, the last pick of round one. I think he has enough of an overall game to warrant selection this high. His offense is great and will only get better with more consistency. He’s one of the best playmaking centers in the OHL. I really can’t pinpoint it, but there’s something about the way he goes about his business that tells me he will enjoy a great deal of success at the next level.

Quotables

“I’ve seen flashes of really good skill from him, good playmaking ability. I don’t know if it’s consistently there enough yet. But there’s enough that intrigues me about him to keep him a little higher on my list than a few others.” –Anonymous

“Strong playmaker with excellent vision that can extend possessions down low thanks his strong balance and puck protection. McShane is a threat in open ice because he always seems to find the open man with the best opportunity to score, but he frequently turns seemingly harmless puck battles in the corner into quality chances for his mates.” –Steve Kournianos/The Draft Analyst

“While McShane lacks an explosive first step and high-end speed, he navigates around the offensive zone because of his shiftiness, the ability to go undetected and excellent hockey IQ and anticipation. Once he receives the puck, he has excellent possession skills and excellent patience which allows time for the play to develop. He also has underrated strength despite being a “smaller” forward. Fear of battling along the walls or driving to the net with or without the puck does not exist in McShane.” –Dominic Tiano/OHL Writers

Strengths

Excellent playmaker

Deceptive shot

Strength despite being undersized

Good two-way center

Tireless work ethic

Under Construction (Improvements to Make)

Consistency

Needs another level in skating

NHL Potential

McShane’s upside is that of a top-six center at the next level. He’s a tad undersized but isn’t done filling out yet. His elite playmaking ability from both center and wing cannot be ignored. He could play both positions at the next level.

Risk-Reward Analysis

Risk – 3/5, Reward – 4.5/5

Fantasy Hockey Potential

Offence – 8.5/10, Defence – 7/10

Awards/Achievements

Interview/Profile Links

Videos