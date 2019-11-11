Anaheim Ducks Prospect Update: Janicke and Thrun Impress

We missed a week, but better late than never. It’s been a busy couple of weeks for Anaheim Ducks prospects so we’re back with a fresh prospect update. Here’s the third edition of our weekly series updating you on some of the Ducks’ top prospects and recent draft picks from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Zegras Beginning to Dominate

Boston University has played six games since our last update. Trevor Zegras once again found himself consistently on the Terriers’ top line. Throughout Boston’s first four games Zegras picked up where he left off, posting one goal and one assist over that span. Including this beautiful game-tying goal against Maine.

Not a bad start to his NCAA career with six points in seven games.

However, we’ve all been waiting for the breakthrough and it finally came in a weekend back-to-back against Providence. He posted two goals and four assists in BU’s 3-3 tie and 6-5 loss to Providence. One of those assists was a sweet backhand drop pass to set up a goal for David Farrance on the power play.

A six-point weekend could very well be the start of a dominant stretch for Zegras.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 15/16 vs. UMass

Groulx Showing Off For Halifax

It’s been seven games since we last checked in on Benoit-Olivier Groulx. Since then he’s posted two goals and seven assists for the Mooseheads in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. He’s quickly become one of the leagues best in the faceoff dot, winning over 60% of his 471 attempts.

He currently finds himself on a four-game point streak, where he’s posted two goals and five assists. His goal to extend that point streak against Acadie-Bathurst was an exceptional between-the-legs shot.

Halifax Mooseheads forward Benoit-Olivier Groulx (Shawn Davidson/QMJHL)

He now has seven goals and 16 assists for 23 points in 16 games.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 13 vs. Blainville-Boisbriand, Nov. 15 vs. Val – d’Or, Nov. 16 vs. Rouyn-Noranda

Jack Perbix, Blake McLaughlin and Jackson LaCombe

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have played six games since our last prospect update. Two against Minnesota Duluth, two against Trevor Janicke and Notre Dame, and two against Michigan.

Blake McLaughlin started the season strong with three points in four games. However, it’s been a tough stretch for the Grand Rapids native who posted only one assist over the last six games and is pointless in his last five. That one assist was a pretty sweet feed to Sammy Walker in the Gophers 5-2 loss to UMD.

Jackson LaCombe played all six games paired with senior Ryan Zuhlsdorf. He picked up two assists over that span, one against UMD on Oct. 25 and one against Notre Dame on Nov. 2.

Jack Perbix finally found some line stability, playing all six games on the Gophers’ third line with sophomore Nathan Burke and freshman Jaxon Nelson. He had a game to remember against Notre Dame on Nov. 2, scoring his first-ever collegiate goal.

If that's not a statement first collegiate goal, we don't know what is.



👏👏👏 for @Perbixx12. pic.twitter.com/aOG1cdC8nd — Minnesota Men’s Hockey (@GopherHockey) November 2, 2019

Upcoming Games: Nov. 15/16 vs. Penn State

Jack Badini and Henry Thrun

Since our last update, Harvard has begun their season 3-0 and outscored their opponents 17-5 in the process.

Jack Badini centered the second line with junior Henry Bowlby and sophomore R.J. Murphy. He has points in all three games, totaling one goal and four assists. His best effort was a three-assist night in the season opener against Dartmouth.

Henry Thrun has had an impressive start to his collegiate career. He has two goals and two assists in his first three games. He’s been playing on the second pairing with junior Reilly Walsh. His first game against Dartmouth was an eventful one, picking up his first collegiate point on a nice feed to Colton Kerfoot.

He followed that up with a nice move into the slot and wired home his first NCAA goal.

VIDEO: Henry Thrun scores his first collegiate goal to tie the game at 3-3! #GoCrimson



WATCH: https://t.co/U6b2E1LfcY pic.twitter.com/fDG5Anv5Fd — Harvard Men's Hockey (@HarvardMHockey) November 2, 2019

Upcoming Games: Nov. 15 vs. Brown, Nov. 16 vs. Yale

Trevor Janicke

Notre Dame is one of the hottest teams in the country beginning the season with a 7-0-1 record. It’s been quite the turnaround for Trevor Janicke, who started the season pointless in his first three games. Since then he has four goals and three assists in his last five games. He’s played right wing on the Irish’s third line, playing with sophomore Jake Pivonka and freshman Jesse Lansdell.

Janicke scored his first collegiate goal against Lake Superior State on Oct. 26.

2⃣7⃣ nets his first goal in an Irish uniform!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/4zn3eLketa — Notre Dame Hockey (@NDHockey) October 26, 2019

Upcoming Games: Nov. 15/16 vs. Wisconsin

Matt Berkovitz

Matt Berkovitz played in each of the Army’s last three games. They lost to Bentley 5-0 on Oct. 25 and split their back-to-back vs. AIC, winning 2-1 on Nov. 1 and losing 4-1 on Nov. 2. Berkovitz was pointless across all three games. He was paired primarily with freshman Anthony Firriolo.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 15/16 vs. Holy Cross

Will Francis

Will Francis played in four of the last six games for Cedar Rapids. He did not play against Fargo or Waterloo on Nov. 8 and 9. He suffered an undisclosed injury that has caused him to miss the last two games. On the season, he has one goal and four assists in 10 games.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 15 vs. Lincoln, Nov. 16 vs. Tri-City

Matthew Hill

After suffering through a seven-game pointless streak, Matthew Hill scored his first goal of the season against Niagara on Oct. 26. It’s been a better stretch offensively for Hill, who has one goal and two assists over his last six games. Don’t get used to it, as he only had 13 points in 65 games last season.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 14 vs. Owen Sound, Nov. 16 vs. Peterborough, Nov. 17 vs. North Bay

Lukas Dostal Continues to Win

Despite the last four games for Ilves including two back-to-backs, Lukas Dostal has started in all four. In hindsight that was probably a smart move considering Dostal backstopped the team to four straight victories. Adapting to Finland hasn’t been easy for Dostal, but he’s finally starting to find his footing.

He allowed only six goals over those four starts and posted a 1.50 goals against average (GAA) and .939 save percentage (SV%). That brings his season totals to a 9-3-1 record, a 2.01 GAA and a .912 SV%.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 13 vs. Vassan Sport, Nov. 15 vs Tappara , Nov. 16 vs. Vassan Sport

Garrett Metcalf

It was a tough stretch for Garrett Metcalf as he allowed six goals on 21 shots against Ohio State on Oct. 25. He was pulled from that game and has subsequently not been dressed for Mercyhurst’s three games since. On the season he has a 3.84 GAA, .892 SV% and a 2-3-0 record.

Upcoming Games: Nov. 15/16 vs. AIC

Brayden Tracey Scoring For Fun

It’s been an eventful few weeks for Brayden Tracey. Since our last update, he’s played in six games for the Moose Jaw Warriors. Over that span he’s posted eight goals and five assists. That included back-to-back hat-tricks, one of which he “notched four goals as the Warriors cruised to a 5-2 win over Red Deer” (from ‘Brayden Tracey nets four goals, Warriors hand Red Deer Rebels seventh straight loss’, Red Deer Advocate – 11/1/19).

He currently leads the Western Hockey League with 1.82 points per game. He seems to have dispelled the idea that his production from last year was due to the fact he was playing with two overage players. He now has nine goals and 11 assists in 11 games.

Brayden Tracey of the WHL’s Moose Jaw Warriors. (Robert Murray/WHL)

Upcoming Games: Nov. 16 vs. Swift Current, Nov. 17 vs. Saskatoon

If you missed our last update, check it out here! Stay tuned next week for a fresh update on Anaheim Ducks prospects from major junior, NCAA, Europe and around the world!

In the meantime, if you want to hear my thoughts on Ducks prospects and the current affairs of the team. Check out The Forever Mighty Podcast for all the latest Anaheim Ducks talk and analysis.