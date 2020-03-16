We’re back with a prospect update and possibly the final one of the season! The Anaheim Ducks have a new addition to the prospect pool so it’s time to recap and analyze their performances. Here’s the eighth edition of our series updating you on some of the Ducks’ top prospects and picks from the 2019 NHL Entry Draft.

Zegras Ready To Turn Pro?

Boston University’s season came to an end on Mar. 7 with a 2-1 loss to Northeastern. They finished with a 13-13-8 record and finished sixth in Hockey East. Trevor Zegras played in 33 of their 34 games and finished with 11 goals and 25 assists. His 36 points were third-best on the team.

Zegras picked up an assist in each of the last three games of the regular season. He finished third in NCAA freshman scoring with 1.09 points per game, trailing only Nick Abruzzese (1.42) and Alex Newhook (1.24). Boston University was supposed to take on UMass Lowell in the Hockey East Quarterfinals, but the tournament was cancelled due to the COVID-19 situation.

Trevor Zegras, Anaheim Ducks, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

With Alex Turcotte signing an entry-level contract with the Los Angeles Kings, it looks like Zegras could be set to do the same. Speaking at the Anaheim Ducks Hockey Hot Stove Event, general manager Bob Murray stated that he had talked to Zegras’ agent recently and he wants to turn pro. If he signs, I’d expect the contract to begin next season with the NHL and AHL seasons currently in limbo.

Groulx’s CHL Career May Be Over

It’s been a productive CHL career for the former QMJHL first overall pick. He’s produced at close to a point per game pace, posting 244 points in 250 games played. With the QMJHL season suspended, Benoit-Olivier Groulx finished with 78 points in 55 games played.

He’s struggled since our last update, posting only one goal and one assist in seven games played. That also included a six-game pointless streak which was his longest of the season. His previous pointless streak was only two games.

Halifax Mooseheads forward Benoit-Olivier Groulx (Shawn Davidson/QMJHL)

Groulx’s 78 points were 13th best in the QMJHL and his 49 assists had him ranked seventh. He finished with a 60.3 face-off percentage, which was second in the QMJHL among players with at least 1000 attempts.

If the QMJHL season doesn’t resume, the next time we see Groulx will be with either the San Diego Gulls or Anaheim Ducks next season.

Jack Perbix, Blake McLaughlin and Jackson LaCombe

The Golden Gophers finished their regular season with a 16-14-7 record, which landed them fourth in the Big Ten Conference standings. Since our last update, they played in two regular-season games against Michigan and three Big Ten Quarterfinal games against Notre Dame. They defeated Notre Dame two games to one and were set to face Penn State in the semifinals before the tournament was cancelled due to COVID-19.

Jackson LaCombe had one goal in five games played and finished the season with 3 goals and 10 assists in 37 games played. He finished second in scoring by defensemen among Minnesota players. He’ll likely be back in the NCAA next season.

Blake McLaughlin had two assists in the last five games and finished the season with 8 goals and 16 assists in 37 games played. He finished fourth in team scoring. It’s a minor improvement on last year’s 5 goals and 15 assists in 35 games played.

Jack Perbix only played in three of the last five games posting one assist. He suffered a leg injury that will keep him out for the rest of the season.

Bad news in the @GopherHockey world: sounding more likely that freshman forward Jack Perbix is done for the season. Suffered a left leg injury in last Friday's 1-0 loss to Notre Dame. — Jess Myers (@JessRMyers) March 9, 2020

He finished with two goals and five assists in 35 games played.

Jack Badini and Henry Thrun

Harvard finished their season with a 15-10-6 record, which landed them fifth in the ECAC standings. Since our last update, they played two regular-season games against Rensselaer and Union and two postseason games against St. Lawrence. They beat St. Lawrence and were moving on in the ECAC Hockey Playoffs before the tournament was cancelled.

Henry Thrun had two assists over the last four games played and finished the season with 3 goals and 18 assists in 31 games played. He finished third in team scoring among defensemen and led the entire roster in plus/minus with plus-17. It’s been an impressive season for the freshman and his fourth-round selection in the NHL Entry Draft is looking like a bargain.

Harvard University freshman and Anaheim Ducks draft pick Henry Thrun greets Harvard teammate and fellow Ducks draft pick Jack Badini before Game 1 of the SoCal Clash.(Anthony Ciardelli/THW)

Jack Badini was pointless over the last four games played and finished with six goals and eight assists in 31 games played. It’s been a disappointing season for Badini as he posted his lowest point total in his NCAA career.

Trevor Janicke

Notre Dame finished their season with a 15-15-7 record and lost to the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the Big Ten Quarterfinals. Since our last update, they played two regular-season games against Michigan State and three Big Ten Quarterfinals games against Minnesota.

Trevor Janicke posted one goal over the last five games and finished the season with eight goals and five assists in 37 games played.

Matt Berkovitz and Matthew Hill

Army played one game since our last update, losing 4-1 to AIC. They finished their regular season with a 17-14-3 record and landed fourth in the Atlantic Hockey standings. Matt Berkovitz finished with five points in 27 games played.

Matthew Hill went pointless over the last seven games and finished the season with two goals and seven assists in 63 games played. He’ll likely be back with Barrie next season for his final year of junior eligibility.

Will Francis

No update on Will Francis from our last report. He’s still recovering from a torn meniscus that required surgery.

Will Francis of the Cedar Rapids Roughriders (Rick Boots/CR RoughRiders)

He’s done for the season and has moved up to the University of Minnesota-Duluth to begin classes and prepare for next season.

Lukas Dostal Finishes Strong For Ilves

Lukas Dostal continued his spectacular form over the last four games. He played in four of Ilves five games and posted a 3-0-1 record with a .965 save percentage and a 1.00 goals-against average with one shutout.

This brings his season totals to a 27-8-6 record, a .928 SV%, and a 1.78 GAA. Of Liiga goaltenders who have played at least 35 games, Dostal ranks first in GAA and SV%.

Garrett Metcalf

Mercyhurst finished the season with a 5-29-2 record and has played in four games since our last update. Garrett Metcalf started in three of four games and posted an 0-3-0 record with a .915 save percentage and 3.33 goals-against average. This brings his season totals to a .908 SV% and a 3.52 GAA.

Tracey Struggles With Victoria

It’s been six games since we last checked in on Brayden Tracey and the Victoria Royals. Over that span, he posted three goals and three assists to bring his season totals to 22 goals and 39 assists in 52 games played.

Brayden Tracey, Anaheim Ducks, 2019 NHL Draft (Amy Irvin / The Hockey Writers)

In 28 games with Moose Jaw, Tracey put up 15 goals and 23 assists in 28 games played. In 24 games with Victoria, he’s posted 7 goals and 16 assists in 24 games played. It hasn’t been a great transition for him since the trade deadline.

Axel Andersson Suffers Another Injury

Axel Andersson missed eight games due to an unknown injury. He returned for the last two games in February and put up one goal and one assist.

Unfortunately, he found himself back on the injury list and has missed all five games since the start of March.

Bryce Kindopp Signs Entry-Level Contract

The Anaheim Ducks signed Everett Silvertips right winger and captain Bryce Kindopp to an entry-level contract. He broke out for a career-best 40 goals and 74 points this season in 63 games played. He’ll likely join the San Diego Gulls for the 2020-21 season.

Everett Silvertips captain Bryce Kindopp (Photo by Christopher Mast/Getty Images)

In the meantime, if you want to hear my thoughts on the team’s prospects and current affairs, check out The Forever Mighty Podcast for all the latest Anaheim Ducks talk and analysis.