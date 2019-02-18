Ducks Down Capitals – Miller Reaches Milestone

February 18th, 2019

ANAHEIM, Calif. — Adam Henrique and Jakob Silfverberg each had two goals and Ryan Miller became the all-time leader in wins by a U.S.-born goaltender as the Anaheim Ducks beat the Washington Capitals 5-2 Sunday night.

Miller, who missed 24 games due to a knee injury, made 23 saves in his first start since Dec. 9 against New Jersey. He got his 375th victory, breaking a tie with John Vanbiesbrouck.

Henrique gave the Ducks a 3-2 lead when he scored on a power play 37 seconds into the third. Henrique — who also had an assist — got a loose puck in front of the net in traffic and put it in the net when the Capitals were unable to clear.

Corey Perry added a goal and an assist. His goal on a one-timer from Cam Fowler at 3:40 of the third was his first in eight games. Perry missed the first 51 games after undergoing right knee surgery last September.

Silfverberg’s team-leading 15th of the season put the Ducks up by three.

Alex Ovechkin scored his 40th goal of the season to become the fourth player in NHL history with 10 or more 40-goal seasons. Wayne Gretzky had 12 while Marcel Dionne and Mario Lemieux each had 10.

John Carlson also scored for Washington and Braden Holtby made 34 saves.

Ovechkin’s one-timer from the left faceoff circle during a Washington power play at 4:58 of the first gave the Capitals a 1-0 lead. Ovechkin, who leads the league in goals, has three goals and seven assists in his last seven games.

Anaheim tied it at 6:26 of the second when Henrique redirected Brandon Montour’s shot.

The Ducks took a 2-1 lead at 14:07 on a tic-tac-toe goal when Hampus Lindholm found Silfverberg in front of the goal. Silfverberg then passed it to Henrique on a two-man rush and got it back on a return feed to put it past Holtby.

Carlson tied it at 17:01 as he lofted a wrist shot from near the blue line that found its way through traffic for his ninth of the season.

NOTES: Anaheim C Ryan Getzlaf had two assists. He leads the team in assists (27) and points (38). … The Ducks are 2-1 since Bob Murray replaced Randy Carlyle as head coach on Feb. 10. … Fowler’s assist was his 205th, lifting him past Scott Niedermayer for most assists by a defenceman in Ducks history. Coincidentally, Niedermayer had his jersey retired before the game. … Washington has dropped two of three games during this road trip.

UP NEXT

Capitals: Continue their six-game road trip at Los Angeles on Monday night.

Ducks: Travel to Minnesota on Tuesday night to begin a four-game road swing.

More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Follow Joe Reedy at www.twitter.com/joereedy

Joe Reedy, The Associated Press

